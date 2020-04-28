Cummins to Conduct Its May 12 Annual Meeting Virtually to Ensure Health and Safety of Employees and Shareholders

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced that it will conduct its May 12 Annual Meeting virtually to protect the health and safety of its employees and shareholders amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

A proxy supplement is being filed today with the Securities Exchange Commission that contains additional information regarding the virtual meeting, which the company encourages its shareholders to read in its entirety. Though Cummins shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person, virtual attendance capabilities will provide shareholders the ability to participate and submit questions during the meeting. Additionally, the Company’s shareholders will be deemed to be “present” if they access the annual meeting through the virtual platform and they will be able to vote their shares at the annual meeting, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, through the virtual platform.

The virtual meeting will be held on the same date and time as previously announced, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously distributed, the Company’s shareholders are entitled to participate in the annual meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, or they hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the information provided in this announcement and may continue to be used to vote each shareholder’s shares in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, vote their shares electronically, and submit their questions during the meeting by visiting, www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMI2020. Cummins encourages its shareholders to consider voting and submitting proxies in advance of the annual meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

