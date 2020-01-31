Curaleaf Acquisition to Pay Record Fine for Mislabeling Products

Cura Partners, a company that agreed to be acquired by Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), has been fined for mislabeling some of its products.

Cura Partners, which bills itself as the "largest cannabis oil company in Oregon and California," reached a settlement with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) on the matter. In the arrangement, Cura Partners is admitting that it mislabeled 186,152 units of its product. In numerous cases, the company apparently did not state the presence of botanical terpenes or MCT oil, ingredients used in vape products.

