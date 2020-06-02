Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

4 hours ago
EDF Renewables, Enbridge and wpd start construction of the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm
12 hours ago
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Completion of Credit Facility Redetermination, Additional Oil Hedges and Operational Update
14 hours ago
CenterPoint Energy and Energy Capital Partners Complete Sale of CenterPoint Energy Services Business
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-1-2020
17 hours ago
OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May
17 hours ago
Petrofac secures Iraq contract extension with Basra Oil Company

