Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC .

Delaware 001-35380 45-3007926

15 W. Sixth Street Suite 900 Tulsa Oklahoma 74119 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: ( 918 ) 513-4570





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, $0.01 par value LPI New York Stock Exchange





Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 2, 2020, Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the "Company") posted to its website an Investor Presentation (the "Presentation"). The Presentation is available on the Company's website, www.laredopetro.com, and is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

All statements in this Item 7.01 and the Presentation, other than historical financial information, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of other risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information furnished under this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto is deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information and exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 99.1

Investor Presentation dated June 2, 2020. 104

LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. Date: June 2, 2020 By: /s/ Michael T. Beyer Michael T. Beyer Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







