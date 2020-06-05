Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In connection with the Annual Meeting, proxies were solicited pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The following are the voting results for the items of business considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting.
1. The stockholders elected each of Devon’s eleven nominees to serve on the Board of Directors of Devon (the “Board”) for a one-year term. The vote tabulation with respect to each nominee was as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
Authority Withheld
|
Broker
|
Barbara M. Baumann
|
268,962,852
|
8,499,182
|
47,882,896
|
John E. Bethancourt
|
267,312,690
|
10,149,344
|
47,882,896
|
Ann G. Fox
|
271,439,118
|
6,022,916
|
47,882,896
|
David A. Hager
|
272,577,115
|
4,884,919
|
47,882,896
|
Robert H. Henry
|
264,990,210
|
12,471,824
|
47,882,896
|
Michael M. Kanovsky
|
265,043,812
|
12,418,222
|
47,882,896
|
John Krenicki Jr.
|
262,965,796
|
14,496,238
|
47,882,896
|
Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.
|
262,555,963
|
14,906,071
|
47,882,896
|
Duane C. Radtke
|
272,525,654
|
4,936,380
|
47,882,896
|
Keith O. Rattie
|
273,581,967
|
3,880,067
|
47,882,896
|
Mary P. Ricciardello
|
261,931,825
|
15,530,209
|
47,882,896
2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as Devon’s independent auditors for 2020 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
Votes
For
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
vOTES
|
Broker
|
310,364,439
|
14,283,319
|
697,172
|
—
3. The Board proposal for an advisory (non-binding) vote on the compensation of Devon’s named executive officers was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
Votes
For
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
vOTES
|
Broker
|
168,680,699
|
106,660,606
|
2,120,729
|
47,882,896
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|
By:
|
/s/ Christopher J. Kirt
|
Christopher J. Kirt
|
Vice President Corporate Governance and Secretary
Date: June 4, 2020