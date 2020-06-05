2 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE DE OK false 0001090012 0001090012 2020-06-03 2020-06-03

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 3, 2020

 

Devon Energy Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

DELAWARE

 

001-32318

 

73-1567067

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

         

333 W. SHERIDAN AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

 

 

73102-5015

(Address of principal executive offices)

  

 

(Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (405) 235-3611

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share

  

DVN

  

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company  

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.  

 

 

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In connection with the Annual Meeting, proxies were solicited pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The following are the voting results for the items of business considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting.

1.    The stockholders elected each of Devon’s eleven nominees to serve on the Board of Directors of Devon (the “Board”) for a one-year term. The vote tabulation with respect to each nominee was as follows:

Nominee

 

Votes

For

   

Authority Withheld

   

Broker
Non-Votes

 

Barbara M. Baumann

   

268,962,852

     

8,499,182

     

47,882,896

 

John E. Bethancourt

   

267,312,690

     

10,149,344

     

47,882,896

 

Ann G. Fox

   

271,439,118

     

6,022,916

     

47,882,896

 

David A. Hager

   

272,577,115

     

4,884,919

     

47,882,896

 

Robert H. Henry

   

264,990,210

     

12,471,824

     

47,882,896

 

Michael M. Kanovsky

   

265,043,812

     

12,418,222

     

47,882,896

 

John Krenicki Jr.

   

262,965,796

     

14,496,238

     

47,882,896

 

Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.

   

262,555,963

     

14,906,071

     

47,882,896

 

Duane C. Radtke

   

272,525,654

     

4,936,380

     

47,882,896

 

Keith O. Rattie

   

273,581,967

     

3,880,067

     

47,882,896

 

Mary P. Ricciardello

   

261,931,825

     

15,530,209

     

47,882,896

 

2.    The appointment of KPMG LLP as Devon’s independent auditors for 2020 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes

For

 

Votes

AGAINST

 

vOTES
aBSTAINED

 

Broker
Non-Votes

310,364,439

 

14,283,319

 

697,172

 

—  

3.    The Board proposal for an advisory (non-binding) vote on the compensation of Devon’s named executive officers was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes

For

 

Votes

AGAINST

 

vOTES
aBSTAINED

 

Broker
Non-Votes

168,680,699

 

106,660,606

 

2,120,729

 

47,882,896

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

     

By:

 

/s/ Christopher J. Kirt

 

Christopher J. Kirt

 

Vice President Corporate Governance and Secretary

Date: June 4, 2020

