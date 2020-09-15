Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000033213 false 0000033213 2020-09-15 2020-09-15 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 14, 2020, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (“ETRN”) issued a press release noting a contract dispute between it and EQT with respect to ETRN’s Hammerhead pipeline and the related gas gathering agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the gas gathering agreement relating to the Hammerhead pipeline, if the “In-Service Date” does not occur on or before October 1, 2020, EQT may terminate the gas gathering agreement and, at EQT’s option, repurchase the Hammerhead pipeline by delivery of notice to ETRN by October 11, 2020, and the payment of an amount equal to 88% of expenses actually incurred and other obligations made or to be incurred by ETRN. The “In-Service Date” is defined as “the later of (i) the first Day of the Month immediately following the date on which Gatherer is first able to provide the Gathering Services to Shipper in accordance with [the gas gathering] Agreement and (ii) the first Day of the Month immediately following the date on which the Interconnect Facilities connecting the Gathering System to the Mountain Valley Pipeline are first able to receive deliveries of the Contract MDQ.”

While ETRN has asserted that the Hammerhead pipeline was placed in-service effective August 1, 2020, ETRN is unable to provide Gathering Services and the interconnect facilities connecting the Hammerhead pipeline to the Mountain Valley Pipeline are unable to receive deliveries because the Mountain Valley Pipeline is still under construction and not operational, and is not capable of receiving such deliveries. Accordingly, EQT has rejected ETRN’s purported notice of the occurrence of the in-service date pursuant to the gas gathering agreement and continues to reserve all rights and remedies available to EQT under the gas gathering agreement and applicable law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

