Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Exhibit 99.1
|Devon Energy Corporation
|333 West Sheridan Avenue
|Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5015
Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
OKLAHOMA CITY – Feb. 16, 2021 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. On Jan. 7, 2021, Devon closed its merger with WPX Energy. Results discussed within this release represent legacy Devon operations and do not include amounts related to WPX unless specified. Supplemental financial tables, pro forma information combining certain Devon and WPX results, and forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
|•
|
Board declares industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share based on fourth-quarter results
|•
|
Variable dividend is in addition to previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share
|•
|
Pro forma oil production exceeded guidance by 5 percent in the fourth quarter
|•
|
Well productivity and capital efficiency gains in the Delaware Basin headlined operating results
|•
|
Production expense improved 14 percent year over year in the fourth quarter
|•
|
Operating cash flow reached $773 million for the pro forma company in the quarter
|•
|
Free cash flow generation accelerated to $263 million in the quarter for the pro forma company
|•
|
Raising full-year 2021 operating and financial outlook
CEO PERSPECTIVE
“The power of Devon’s portfolio and strategy was clearly evidenced by our strong financial and operating performance in the quarter,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “The team’s outstanding execution allowed us to capitalize on our enhanced operating scale and improved cost structure to expand margins and accelerate free cash flow generation.”
“With the free cash flow generated in the quarter, I am proud to deliver on our commitment to reward shareholders with increased cash returns by declaring an industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share.
“Further adding to the value proposition of Devon is our improved financial and operating outlook for 2021 that lowers breakeven funding levels and positions the company for higher amounts of free cash flow.
“And while the recent uptick in commodity prices is certainly a welcomed change, Devon will remain extremely disciplined,” Muncrief added. “With our capital program, we have no intention of adding growth projects until demand fundamentals recover and worldwide inventory overhangs clear up.”
OPERATING RESULTS
Production from legacy Devon operations averaged 333,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day during the fourth quarter. Oil production averaged 156,000 barrels per day, increasing 7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Oil production in the quarter benefited from strong well productivity in the Delaware Basin and better-than-expected base production performance across the portfolio.
Including results from WPX on a pro forma basis, fourth-quarter production averaged 584,000 Boe per day, including oil production of 305,000 barrels per day. This result for the combined company exceeded guidance by approximately 5 percent.
Devon’s upstream capital spending in the fourth quarter was $183 million. This result was in line with guidance and represents a 25 percent decline from the average quarterly spend in 2020. The decrease in capital was attributable to efficiency gains attained in the Delaware Basin, improvements in service-cost pricing and reduced levels of activity required to sustain production. WPX upstream capital was also in line with expectations totaling $283 million in the fourth quarter.
Production expense for Devon totaled $8.86 per unit, a 14 percent improvement year over year. The improved cost structure was driven by lower lease operating expenses resulting from more efficient field-level operations and a decrease in production tax due to lower commodity prices. WPX production expense improved 21 percent on a per-unit basis compared to the year-ago period.
ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS
Delaware Basin: Pro forma production averaged 350,000 Boe per day, with oil accounting for 52 percent of the total. This result represents a 38 percent increase in production compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The combined company averaged running 15 operated drilling rigs in the quarter across its 400,000 net acre position (65 percent non-federal land).
Devon’s development program across its legacy acreage position in Southeast New Mexico brought 23 wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from these wells averaged 3,200 Boe per day (70 percent oil). In addition to strong well productivity, completed well costs continued to improve with year-end exit rates averaging around $560 per lateral foot, a 40 percent reduction versus 2018.
In New Mexico, Devon has secured more than 500 federal drilling permits across its acreage position, covering activity for multiple years. This proactive planning has prepared the company for the recent directive from the Department of Interior that suspended leasing, permitting, and right of way approvals for 60 days on federal lands. Devon is engaging and collaborating with policymakers and does not expect any material changes to its activity on federal acreage during this 60-day period or in 2021.
WPX’s fourth quarter activity in the Delaware Basin was focused in its Stateline area. This co-development program targeting the Upper Wolfcamp and Bone Spring benches resulted in 26 new wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from this activity outperformed pre-drill expectations, averaging 2,300 Boe per day (61 percent oil). Completed well costs continued to improve, with the average cost for a 2-mile lateral declining to $553 per foot, a 44 percent reduction versus 2018.
Appraisal work on WPX’s Monument Draw acreage also progressed in the quarter with a more aggressive flowback technique applied to four Upper Wolfcamp wells. Early results from this pilot program are encouraging with 30-day production rates for these wells averaging 2,300 Boe per day (76 percent oil).
Williston Basin: Production from this legacy WPX asset averaged 87,000 Boe per day, a 9 percent increase compared the year-ago period. This production growth was driven by 20 completed wells during the quarter, including five wells that were three-mile laterals. The Omaha Woman 24-13-12 HC, a three-mile lateral, achieved the highest 24-hour rate in the quarter exceeding 10,000 Boe per day (80 percent oil).
Powder River Basin: Production averaged 22,000 Boe per day. Capital activity in the fourth quarter continued to progress appraisal and leasehold retention objectives with two new wells in the emerging Niobrara oil play. These appraisal wells averaged 30-day rates of 1,300 Boe per day per well, with oil representing nearly 90 percent of the product mix. The company has more than 300,000 net acres in the oil fairway of the basin prospective for multiple benches.
Eagle Ford: Fourth-quarter production averaged 37,000 Boe per day. Devon and its partner did not pursue any drilling and completion activity during the fourth quarter. The partnership plans to run a two-rig drilling program in 2021 and bring online 22 high-impact wells from its uncompleted inventory during the first half of the year.
Anadarko Basin: Net production averaged 81,000 Boe per day. The company’s operational focus during the quarter was concentrated on optimizing base production and reducing controllable downtime across the field. In 2021, Devon expects to drill up to 30 wells through its $100 million joint venture drilling carry with Dow.
PROVED RESERVES
Devon’s legacy estimated proved reserves were 752 million Boe at year-end 2020, with proved undeveloped reserves accounting for 24 percent of the total. The company’s drilling programs successfully added 135 million Boe of reserves through extensions and discoveries in 2020. The capital costs incurred to deliver these extensions and discoveries totaled $1.0 billion, resulting in an attractive finding and development cost of $7.31 per Boe.
Pro forma proved reserves totaled 1,434 million Boe at year-end 2020, with oil reserves reaching 676 million barrels, or nearly 50 percent of the total.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Devon reported a net loss of $102 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $0.00 per diluted share.
The company’s operating cash flow, pro forma for the two entities, totaled $773 million in the fourth quarter. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $263 million of free cash flow for the combined company.
On Oct. 1, Devon completed the sale of its Barnett Shale assets. The company received a cash payment of $320 million at closing. Devon has the opportunity for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price.
In conjunction with the Barnett closing, Devon paid a $100 million special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend was paid on Oct. 1 in the amount of $0.26 per share.
On a pro forma basis, the company exited the fourth quarter with $2.6 billion of cash and a debt balance of $7.9 billion. Subsequent to year-end, Devon has elected to redeem $43 million of senior notes that were due in 2022, positioning the company with no debt maturities until the second half of 2023.
INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED
In a separate press release issued today, Devon announced its board of directors has declared an industry-first variable cash dividend of $128 million, or $0.19 per share. The variable dividend is in addition to Devon’s previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. Both the fixed and variable dividends are payable on Mar. 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 15, 2021.
UPDATED 2021 OUTLOOK
Due to strong operating results in the Delaware Basin, Devon is raising its full-year 2021 oil production forecast to a range of 280,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. This compares to the company’s preliminary outlook issued last year of greater than 280,000 barrels per day.
Devon expects to deliver this improved 2021 oil production outlook with an upstream capital budget of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. The capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter (approximately 30 percent of the total budget) due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio. After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021.
Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges. Due to the timing of the merger closing, reported results will begin to include WPX on Jan. 7, 2021.
Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
Devon strives to deliver results that balance economic growth, environmental stewardship, strong governance and social responsibility. For access to Devon’s sustainability report, please visit www.devonenergy.com/sustainability. This report highlights the company’s commitment to operating a responsible, safe and ethical business while providing transparent reporting to all stakeholders.
CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS
Also provided with today’s release is the company’s detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com. The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
|Investor Contacts
|Media Contact
|Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
|Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
|Chris Carr, 405-228-2496
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company’s website and in the related Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings.
The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.
February 16, 2021 Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation Exhibit 99.2
Key Takeaways From Our Presentation DELAWARE BASIN DRIVES Q4 OPERATING PERFORMANCE Favorable to guidance on all production & operating costs FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION ACCELERATES Cost discipline & efficiency gains drive margin expansion BALANCE SHEET CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN Cash balance increases by ~$500 million in fourth quarter IMPROVED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Efficiencies drive lower breakeven funding & higher free cash flow INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED $0.19 per share variable dividend declared with Q4 results #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.
Creates A Leading U.S. Energy Company pro forma attributes POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD 81 MBOED 37 MBOED 22 MBOED WILLISTON BASIN 87 MBOED BUILDS DOMINANT DELAWARE BASIN POSITION 400,000 net acres in economic core of the play Stacked-pay provides multi-decade inventory opportunity ACCELERATES CASH-RETURN BUSINESS MODEL Prioritizes free cash flow generation over production growth Implements “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy MAINTAINS INVESTMENT-GRADE FINANCIAL STRENGTH Excellent liquidity position: $5.6 billion (at 12/31/2020) Minimal near-term debt maturities $ DELAWARE BASIN 350 MBOED CREATES VALUE THROUGH COST SYNERGIES Combines the best capabilities of both organizations $575 million in annual savings by year-end 2021 + TRANSACTION CLOSED JANUARY 7, 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pgs. 7 & 20 for additional details.
Our Disciplined Cash-Return Business Model PROGRESSIVE GROWTH STRATEGY disciplined oil growth targets: up to 5% annually Growing margins through operational & corporate cost reductions REDUCED REINVESTMENT RATES Targeting reinvestment rates of 70%-80% of operating cash flow Disciplined returns-driven strategy to generate higher free cash flow MAINTAIN LOW LEVERAGE Targeted net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio: ~1.0x Strong liquidity & disciplined hedging enhance financial strength PRIORITIZE CASH RETURNS Deploying free cash flow to dividends and debt reduction Innovative “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy (pg. 12) PURSUE ESG EXCELLENCE Performance critical to long-term success of the company ESG initiatives incorporated into compensation structure “Our cash-return business model is designed to moderate growth, emphasize capital efficiencies, maximize returns and prioritize the return of increasing amounts of cash to shareholders. These principles will position Devon to be a prominent and consistent builder of economic value through the cycle.” − Rick Muncrief, President & CEO COMMITMENT RUNS DEEP
Q4 2020 – Executing on Our Disciplined Strategy Field-level costs significantly decline Pro forma LOE & GP&T per BOE $8.43 $7.57 Oil production exceeds guidance Pro forma oil production (MBOD) ~290 Capital discipline drives free cash flow Pro forma free cash flow ($ in millions) 10% SINCE Q1 2020 IMPROVEMENT $263 MILLION DELIVERING ON DISCIPLINED STRATEGY FREE CASH FLOW ACCELERATES 305 +5% ABOVE MIDPOINT Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. board declares industry-first variable dividend (SEE PAGE 6 FOR DETAILS) DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE (1) Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow ($773 million) less cash capital expenditures ($510 million). (1)
Accelerating Cash Returns to Shareholders 28 consecutive years of returning cash to shareholders ($ per share) $0.24 $128 MILLION ($0.19 PER SHARE) 48% OF Q4 EXCESS FREE CASH FLOW PAID WITH FIXED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYABLE ON MARCH 31, 2021 INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAID ON OCT. 1, 2020 WITH BARNETT CLOSING DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. $0.30 $0.35 $0.68 FOR VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION (SEE PG. 21 FOR DETAILS) Special Dividend Fixed Quarterly Dividend Variable Dividend (BASED ON PRO FORMA Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS)
Improving Investment-Grade Financial Strength $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 $3,000 MINIMAL NEAR-TERM DEBT MATURITIES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY ~$500 MM Q4 CASH BUILD OUTSTANDING LIQUIDITY POSITION $5.6B INCLUDES CASH & CREDIT FACILITY COMMITTED TO LOWERING LEVERAGE 1.0x NET DEBT TO EBITDAX TARGET DEBT REDUCTION EFFORTS PROGRESSING $1.5B AUTHORIZED PROGRAM REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 POTENTIAL TO CALL IN Q2 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, ~ (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. (1) (2) PRO FORMA OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURITIES THROUGH 2030
$200 MILLION Capturing $575 Million in Annual Cost Savings GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE $100 MILLION D&C EFFICIENCIES $75 MILLION OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED $200 MILLION FINANCING COSTS 70% ANNUAL COST SAVINGS $575 COST SAVINGS BY YE 2021 MILLION SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED 60% 40% 50% On track to achieve cost synergies by year-end 2021 Targeted annual cost savings by area ($MM) (1) Includes benefits of cost savings captured in the second half of 2020 from legacy Devon operations. (2) Represents annualized interest savings from the $43 mm of debt redeemed in Q1 2021 and $500 mm of notes callable in Q2 2021. (2) (1) (1) 40% 70%
Committed to Top-Tier ESG Performance HIGHLY-REGARDED ESG RATINGS & RECOGNITION ENVIRONMENT SOCIAL & SAFETY GOVERNANCE Achieved methane intensity reduction target of 0.28% ahead of plan Lowered GHG emissions intensity rate 19% year over year Water recycling has increased nearly 300% since 2017 Fostering inclusion & diversity with our employees and community partners Permian Strategic Partnership provided $30 million to communities last year Safety & incident rate performance consistently above industry average ESG incorporated in compensation structure (including safety & emissions metrics) Board-level oversight of ESG goal-setting, performance & outreach Committed to diverse, independent, experienced and highly-skilled board Note: Amounts represent legacy Devon results. For additional information please refer to Devon’s Sustainability Report & Climate Change Assessment Report
Asset Overview 2021 Outlook
Committed to Maintenance Capital in 2021 OIL PRODUCTION (MBOD) BREAKEVEN FUNDING LEVEL 280-300 $32 OPERATING CASH FLOW ~$3.0B WTI PRICE UPSTREAM CAPITAL INVESTMENT $ $1.6-1.8 B Operations scaled to lower breakeven funding 2021e outlook Note: Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less total capital requirements. Assumes a constant service & material cost environment. $40 WTI $50 WTI Free cash flow provides attractive investment opportunity 2021e free cash flow sensitivities $60 WTI 4% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 8% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 13% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow ($B) BREAKEVEN PRICING SCENARIO $32 WTI Operating cash flow is based on 2021 guidance. Assumes $2.75 Henry Hub & NGL realizations at ~30% of WTI. @ $50 WTI PREVIOUSLY: >280 MBOD PREVIOUSLY: $33 ~80% ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN (1)
Free Cash Flow Priorities STEP 1: VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − Capital Expenditures (Accrued) Adjusted Free Cash Flow − Fixed Quarterly Dividend Excess Free Cash Flow × Up to 50% Payout (Board Discretion) Variable Dividend STEP 2: PAID QUARTERLY IF BELOW CRITERIA MET Cash Balance: >$500 million Strong Balance Sheet & Leverage Ratios Constructive Commodity Price Outlook FIXED DIVIDEND Paid quarterly at $0.11 per share Target payout: up to 10% of cash flow VARIABLE DIVIDEND Calculated on a quarterly basis Up to 50% of excess free cash flow DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM Net debt-to-EBITDAX target : ~1.0x $1.5 billion reduction program underway SHARE REPURCHASES Potential for opportunistic share repurchases VARIABLE DIVIDEND STRATEGY CALCULATED ON A QUARTERLY BASIS Note: Adjusted cash flow represents operating cash flow before balance sheet changes.
Asset Overview Operations Update
Delaware Basin – Our Capital-Efficient Growth Engine New Mexico Texas Loving Ward Reeves Winkler Eddy Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. Lea Q4 ACTIVITY DELIVERING TOP-TIER RESULTS Operating efficiencies accelerating (pgs. 15-16) Midstream infrastructure drives sustainable savings DIVERSIFIED ACREAGE POSITION 65% of leasehold resides on non-federal land 4-year federal permit inventory (~500 permits) Minimal impact from 60-day Dept. of Interior order WORLD-CLASS OIL OPPORTUNITY Stacked pay position across 400,000 net acres Multi-decade inventory opportunity DELAWARE PRODUCTION PROFILE 350 MBOED Q4 2020
Delaware Basin – Legacy Devon Results LEGACY DVN DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Best-in-class capital efficiencies Drilling and completion costs per foot (excludes facilities) $940 $846 $664 $564 40% SINCE 2018 IMPROVEMENT Outstanding Q4 execution Key operating results HIGH-MARGIN OIL GROWTH +41% OPERATED WELLS BROUGHT ONLINE 23 WELLS VS. 2019 AVG. IP30 WELL PERFORMANCE 3,200 BOED/WELL OIL MIX: 70% Achieving record well productivity Average cumulative 12-month oil production per foot, MBO 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: BMO Capital Markets, Enverus
Delaware Basin – Legacy WPX Results $983 $774 $685 $553 Drilled & completed cost per foot (excludes allocation of facility costs) Cathedral & Bridal Veil Flowback pilot on 4 wells Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well testing MORE AGGRESSIVE flowback methodology 26 Wells Online Bone Spring & Wolfcamp focus Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well STATELINE AREA DRIVES Q4 PERFROMANCE STATELINE MONUMENT DRAW LEGACY WPX DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Executing on Stateline development program Q4 activity outperforms type curve expectations Development focus driving improved capital efficiency (see chart) Monument Draw development activity progressing Testing spacing & more aggressive flowback to optimize IRR Initial results indicate economics competitive with Stateline area 44% SINCE 2018 REDUCTION
Great Positions in Top-Tier U.S. Basins WILLISTON BASIN POWDER RIVER BASIN DIVERSIFIED ACROSS TOP RESOURCE PLAYS ANADARKO BASIN High-margin oil resource in economic core of the play Diversified takeaway optionality to optimize pricing Expect to commence 1st production on 15-20 wells in 2021 Expect to bring online 22 high-impact DUCs in 1H 2021 Partnership expects to average 2 rig lines during the year Redevelopment activity extends inventory runway Liquids-rich play focused on maximizing free cash flow Commencing Dow JV drilling program in 2021 (25-30 spuds) 2021 operating costs to benefit from expiration of MVCs EAGLE FORD (400,000 NET ACRES) (85,000 NET ACRES) (40,000 NET ACRES) (>300,000 NET ACRES) Emerging oil opportunity with stacked-pay potential Niobrara appraisal de-risking scalable resource upside Expect to bring online 15-20 operated wells in 2021 POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD $204 Million (TTM) $229 Million (TTM) $159 Million (TTM) WILLISTON BASIN $406 Million (TTM) CASH FLOW GENERATION $1.0 Billion (TRAILING 12-MONTHS AS OF Q4 2020) (1) Represents field-level cash flow before G&A and taxes. Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.
2021 Operating Outlook Driving per-unit costs lower Capital efficient 2021 program 2021e capital activity UPSTREAM CAPITAL BUDGET $1.6-$1.8 AVERAGE DRILLING RIGS BILLION EXPECTED WELLS ONLINE 18 13 IN DELAWARE Delaware focused capital program Upstream capital (in billions) 340-360 OPERATED WELLS ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN 80% DELAWARE BASIN OTHER KEY ASSETS ~ $1.6-$1.8 B 2021e Capital Budget advantaged multi-basin asset portfolio $8.22 8% vs. 2019 IMPROVEMENT $7.94 LOE PER BOE GP&T PER BOE $7.60
Asset Overview Appendix
Q4 2020 – Pro Forma Operational & Financial Results Key Metrics ($ IN MILLIONS) Legacy Devon Legacy WPX Pro Forma Oil Production (MBOD) 156 149 305 Total Production (MBOED) 333 251 584 LOE & GP&T (PER BOE) $7.21 $8.05 $7.57 General & Administrative $82 $62 $144 Net Financing Costs $71 $48 $119 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $358 $415 $773 Total Cash Capital $217 $293 $510 Free Cash Flow (NON-GAAP) $141 $122 $263 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash $2,237 $356 $2,593 Total Debt $4,298 $3,564 $7,862 Proved Reserves (MMBOE) 752 682 1,434
Q4 2020 – Variable Dividend Calculation VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION $795 MM – Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $486 MM – Capital Expenditures (Accrued) $309 MM – Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $42 MM – Fixed Quarterly Dividend ($0.11/share) $267 MM – Excess Free Cash Flow × 48% Payout (Board Discretion: Up to 50%) $128 MM – Variable Dividend ($0.19/share) VARIABLE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION DETAILS PAYABLE on March 31, 2021 SHAREHOLDERS of record on March 15, 2021 industry-first variable distribution declared Note: Adjusted cash flow represents pro forma operating cash flow ($773 million) before pro forma balance sheet changes (-$22 million). See Devon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings materials for more details regarding the variable dividend calculation.
Pro Forma Outstanding Debt Maturities $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 Strong liquidity with minimal near-term debt maturities Pro forma outstanding debt maturities as 12/31/20 ($MM) $3,000 REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 (1) POTENTIALTO CALL IN Q2 2021 (2) Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. >50% OF OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURES AFTER 2030
Investor Contacts & Notices Forward-Looking Statements This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory Investor Notices restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise. Use of Non-GAAP Information This presentation may include non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to Devon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings materials and related Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Investor Relations Contacts Scott CoodyChris Carr VP, Investor RelationsManager, Investor Relations 405-552-4735405-228-2496 Email: [email protected]
Exhibit 99.3
Devon Energy Fourth-Quarter 2020
Supplemental Tables
|TABLE OF CONTENTS:
|PAGE:
|Devon Energy
|
Income Statement
|2
|
Cash Flow Statement
|3
|
Balance Sheet
|4
|
Production by Asset
|5
|
Capital, Costs Incurred and Reserves Reconciliation
|6
|
Well Activity by Asset
|7
|
Realized Price by Asset
|8
|
Per-Unit Cash Margin by Asset
|9
|
Non-GAAP Core Earnings (Loss)
|10
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|11-12
|WPX
|
Production by Asset and Capital
|13
|Pro Forma Key Metrics
|
Q4 2020 Pro Forma Financials
|14
DEVON ENERGY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LEGACY DEVON)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil, gas and NGL sales
|$
|786
|$
|678
|$
|424
|$
|807
|$
|1,035
|
Oil, gas and NGL derivatives (1)
|(117
|)
|(87
|)
|(361
|)
|720
|(116
|)
|
Marketing and midstream revenues
|611
|476
|331
|560
|670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|1,280
|1,067
|394
|2,087
|1,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses (2)
|271
|271
|263
|318
|324
|
Exploration expenses
|4
|39
|12
|112
|29
|
Marketing and midstream expenses
|618
|478
|339
|578
|665
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|301
|299
|299
|401
|382
|
Asset impairments
|27
|—
|—
|2,666
|—
|
Asset dispositions
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
General and administrative expenses
|82
|75
|79
|102
|119
|
Financing costs, net
|70
|66
|69
|65
|64
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|17
|32
|—
|—
|11
|
Other, net
|1
|—
|13
|(48
|)
|16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|1,390
|1,260
|1,074
|4,194
|1,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(110
|)
|(193
|)
|(680
|)
|(2,107
|)
|(21
|)
|
Income tax benefit
|(37
|)
|(90
|)
|(3
|)
|(417
|)
|(33
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|(73
|)
|(103
|)
|(677
|)
|(1,690
|)
|12
|
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(25
|)
|13
|9
|(125
|)
|(652
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|(98
|)
|(90
|)
|(668
|)
|(1,815
|)
|(640
|)
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Devon
|$
|(102
|)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(670
|)
|$
|(1,816
|)
|$
|(642
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
Continuing operations
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(4.48
|)
|$
|0.03
|
Discontinued operations
|(0.07
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|(0.34
|)
|(1.73
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(1.78
|)
|$
|(4.82
|)
|$
|(1.70
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|383
|383
|383
|383
|383
|
Diluted
|383
|383
|383
|383
|385
|(1) OIL, GAS AND NGL DERIVATIVES
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Derivative cash settlements
|$
|(27
|)
|$
|10
|$
|232
|$
|101
|$
|42
|
Derivative valuation changes
|(90
|)
|(97
|)
|(593
|)
|619
|(158
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, gas and NGL derivatives
|$
|(117
|)
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|(361
|)
|$
|720
|$
|(116
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2) PRODUCTION EXPENSES
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Lease operating expense
|$
|91
|$
|100
|$
|108
|$
|126
|$
|120
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|130
|125
|123
|130
|131
|
Production taxes
|47
|42
|25
|56
|69
|
Property taxes
|3
|4
|7
|6
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|$
|271
|$
|271
|$
|263
|$
|318
|$
|324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (LEGACY DEVON)
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|$
|(98
|)
|$
|(90
|)
|$
|(668
|)
|$
|(1,815
|)
|$
|(640
|)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
|
Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|25
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|125
|652
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|301
|299
|299
|401
|382
|
Asset impairments
|27
|—
|—
|2,666
|—
|
Leasehold impairments
|3
|36
|3
|110
|3
|
Accretion on discounted liabilities
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|
Total (gains) losses on commodity derivatives
|117
|87
|361
|(720
|)
|116
|
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(27
|)
|10
|232
|101
|41
|
Gains on asset dispositions
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|(17
|)
|—
|—
|(311
|)
|(27
|)
|
Share-based compensation
|18
|31
|19
|20
|23
|
Other
|—
|1
|4
|—
|2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
|2
|58
|(99
|)
|(56
|)
|18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations
|358
|427
|150
|529
|578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|(217
|)
|(204
|)
|(307
|)
|(425
|)
|(408
|)
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|(3
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|
Divestitures of property and equipment
|5
|1
|3
|25
|43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from investing activities - continuing operations
|(215
|)
|(203
|)
|(305
|)
|(404
|)
|(368
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repurchases of common stock
|—
|—
|—
|(38
|)
|(103
|)
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|(138
|)
|(43
|)
|(42
|)
|(34
|)
|(34
|)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|9
|1
|6
|5
|116
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|
Shares exchanged for tax withholdings and other
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from financing activities - continuing operations
|(134
|)
|(46
|)
|(39
|)
|(87
|)
|(23
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations
|9
|178
|(194
|)
|38
|187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
|
Operating activities
|19
|45
|(43
|)
|(131
|)
|(9
|)
|
Investing activities
|310
|1
|171
|(1
|)
|—
|
Financing activities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|2
|4
|8
|(23
|)
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations
|331
|50
|136
|(155
|)
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|340
|228
|(58
|)
|(117
|)
|188
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|1,897
|1,669
|1,727
|1,844
|1,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|2,237
|$
|1,897
|$
|1,669
|$
|1,727
|$
|1,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|2,047
|$
|1,707
|$
|1,474
|$
|1,527
|$
|1,464
|
Restricted cash
|190
|190
|195
|200
|380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|2,237
|$
|1,897
|$
|1,669
|$
|1,727
|$
|1,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (LEGACY DEVON)
|
(in millions)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|
Current assets:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|2,237
|$
|1,844
|
Accounts receivable
|601
|832
|
Current assets associated with discontinued operations
|—
|896
|
Income tax receivable
|174
|47
|
Other current assets
|248
|232
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|3,260
|3,851
|
Oil and gas property and equipment, based on successful efforts accounting, net
|4,436
|7,558
|
Other property and equipment, net
|957
|1,035
|
|
|
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|5,393
|8,593
|
Goodwill
|753
|753
|
Right-of-use assets
|223
|243
|
Other long-term assets
|283
|196
|
Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations
|—
|81
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|$
|9,912
|$
|13,717
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|$
|242
|$
|428
|
Revenues and royalties payable
|662
|730
|
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations
|—
|459
|
Other current liabilities
|536
|310
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|1,440
|1,927
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|4,298
|4,294
|
Lease liabilities
|246
|244
|
Asset retirement obligations
|358
|380
|
Other long-term liabilities
|551
|426
|
Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations
|—
|185
|
Deferred income taxes
|—
|341
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock
|38
|38
|
Additional paid-in capital
|2,766
|2,735
|
Retained earnings
|208
|3,148
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(127
|)
|(119
|)
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon
|2,885
|5,802
|
Noncontrolling interests
|134
|118
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|3,019
|5,920
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,912
|$
|13,717
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|382
|382
PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY DEVON)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|99
|77
|79
|84
|84
|
Powder River Basin
|16
|21
|18
|21
|20
|
Eagle Ford
|18
|22
|27
|26
|23
|
Anadarko Basin
|16
|19
|21
|24
|27
|
Other
|7
|7
|8
|8
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|156
|146
|153
|163
|163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|43
|38
|29
|37
|32
|
Powder River Basin
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
Eagle Ford
|9
|11
|12
|9
|9
|
Anadarko Basin
|25
|30
|25
|30
|30
|
Other
|—
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|80
|83
|69
|80
|74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|267
|239
|241
|244
|234
|
Powder River Basin
|22
|23
|20
|29
|28
|
Eagle Ford
|60
|73
|87
|86
|76
|
Anadarko Basin
|233
|242
|262
|272
|295
|
Other
|2
|3
|4
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|584
|580
|614
|634
|637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|186
|155
|149
|162
|154
|
Powder River Basin
|22
|28
|24
|29
|27
|
Eagle Ford
|37
|46
|53
|50
|45
|
Anadarko Basin
|81
|89
|90
|98
|107
|
Other
|7
|8
|9
|9
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|333
|326
|325
|348
|343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY DEVON)
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|153
|$
|179
|$
|148
|$
|220
|$
|170
|
Powder River Basin
|22
|11
|39
|90
|89
|
Eagle Ford
|2
|1
|10
|70
|65
|
Anadarko Basin
|3
|1
|3
|4
|38
|
Other
|3
|3
|3
|7
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total upstream capital
|$
|183
|$
|195
|$
|203
|$
|391
|$
|374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|COSTS INCURRED (LEGACY DEVON)
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|
Property acquisition costs:
|
Unproved properties
|$
|8
|$
|35
|
Exploration costs
|159
|312
|
Development costs
|820
|1,499
|
|
|
|
|
Costs incurred
|$
|987
|$
|1,846
|
|
|
|
RESERVES RECONCILIATION (LEGACY DEVON)
|Oil
(MMBbls)
|Gas
(Bcf)
|NGL
(MMBbls)
|Total
(MMBoe)
|
As of December 31, 2019:
|
Proved developed
|198
|1,344
|167
|589
|
Proved undeveloped
|78
|277
|44
|168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Proved
|276
|1,621
|211
|757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revisions due to prices
|(26
|)
|(209
|)
|(17
|)
|(78
|)
|
Revisions other than price
|18
|119
|17
|55
|
Extensions and discoveries
|71
|188
|33
|135
|
Purchase of reserves
|1
|19
|3
|7
|
Production
|(57
|)
|(221
|)
|(28
|)
|(122
|)
|
Sale of reserves
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2020:
|
Proved developed
|194
|1,244
|173
|574
|
Proved undeveloped
|88
|268
|45
|178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Proved
|282
|1,512
|218
|752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GROSS OPERATED SPUDS (LEGACY DEVON)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|21
|35
|27
|38
|24
|
Powder River Basin
|2
|—
|—
|12
|19
|
Eagle Ford
|—
|—
|—
|10
|25
|
Anadarko Basin
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|23
|35
|27
|60
|68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON)
|
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|23
|32
|22
|32
|36
|
Powder River Basin
|2
|9
|4
|14
|19
|
Eagle Ford
|—
|—
|13
|30
|21
|
Anadarko Basin
|—
|—
|—
|4
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|25
|41
|39
|80
|85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|21
|23
|18
|25
|25
|
Powder River Basin
|1
|7
|4
|10
|15
|
Eagle Ford
|—
|—
|7
|14
|11
|
Anadarko Basin
|—
|—
|—
|3
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|22
|30
|29
|52
|58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE LATERAL LENGTH (LEGACY DEVON)
|(based on wells tied-in)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|9,800’
|9,900’
|9,100’
|8,000’
|8,000’
|
Powder River Basin
|13,600’
|9,800’
|8,100’
|9,100’
|9,700’
|
Eagle Ford
|—
|—
|5,900’
|5,400’
|6,600’
|
Anadarko Basin
|—
|—
|—
|9,800’
|11,200’
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|10,100’
|9,900’
|7,900’
|7,300’
|8,400’
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BENCHMARK PRICES
|(average prices)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)
|$
|42.65
|$
|40.86
|$
|28.42
|$
|46.44
|$
|57.02
|
Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub
|$
|2.67
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.95
|$
|2.50
|
NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended
|$
|20.01
|$
|16.69
|$
|12.57
|$
|14.39
|$
|18.69
|
REALIZED PRICES (LEGACY DEVON)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil (Per Bbl)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|40.67
|$
|39.19
|$
|22.70
|$
|45.18
|$
|56.23
|
Powder River Basin
|36.42
|35.39
|24.03
|41.14
|52.02
|
Eagle Ford
|37.83
|33.68
|15.30
|44.90
|55.11
|
Anadarko Basin
|40.34
|37.88
|19.52
|45.32
|55.71
|
Other
|39.93
|37.33
|25.45
|44.53
|55.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|39.84
|37.56
|21.25
|44.59
|55.41
|
Cash settlements
|(1.83
|)
|0.65
|15.25
|5.14
|1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|38.01
|$
|38.21
|$
|36.50
|$
|49.73
|$
|56.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids (Per Bbl)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|13.67
|$
|11.49
|$
|7.94
|$
|8.36
|$
|13.30
|
Powder River Basin
|19.39
|13.10
|10.07
|15.86
|17.36
|
Eagle Ford
|15.66
|13.74
|10.02
|14.77
|18.84
|
Anadarko Basin
|15.65
|12.68
|9.31
|10.90
|17.47
|
Other
|24.24
|21.74
|10.19
|15.82
|13.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|14.77
|12.36
|8.89
|10.40
|15.79
|
Cash settlements
|(0.01
|)
|(0.30
|)
|0.51
|0.61
|1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|14.76
|$
|12.06
|$
|9.40
|$
|11.01
|$
|17.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas (Per Mcf)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.22
|
Powder River Basin
|2.70
|1.94
|1.80
|1.71
|2.51
|
Eagle Ford
|2.38
|1.95
|1.79
|2.05
|2.52
|
Anadarko Basin
|2.29
|1.66
|1.31
|1.45
|1.81
|
Other
|2.87
|1.52
|1.32
|1.69
|0.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|1.96
|1.48
|1.29
|1.21
|1.70
|
Cash settlements
|0.00
|0.06
|0.28
|0.36
|0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|1.96
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (Per Boe)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|26.94
|$
|24.00
|$
|15.39
|$
|26.19
|$
|35.05
|
Powder River Basin
|31.08
|29.83
|20.80
|33.65
|42.45
|
Eagle Ford
|25.97
|22.78
|12.90
|29.94
|36.51
|
Anadarko Basin
|19.79
|16.81
|10.98
|18.14
|24.28
|
Other
|37.67
|34.15
|22.95
|39.15
|46.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|25.63
|22.60
|14.37
|25.43
|32.82
|
Cash settlements
|(0.86
|)
|0.33
|7.83
|3.20
|1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|24.77
|$
|22.93
|$
|22.20
|$
|28.63
|$
|34.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
BENCHMARK PRICES
|(average prices)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)
|$
|42.65
|$
|40.86
|$
|28.42
|$
|46.44
|$
|57.02
|
Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub
|$
|2.67
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.95
|$
|2.50
|
NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended
|$
|20.01
|$
|16.69
|$
|12.57
|$
|14.39
|$
|18.69
|
PER-UNIT CASH MARGIN BY ASSET (per Boe) (LEGACY DEVON)
|
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|26.94
|$
|24.00
|$
|15.39
|$
|26.19
|$
|35.05
|
Lease operating expenses
|(2.38
|)
|(3.00
|)
|(3.56
|)
|(3.61
|)
|(3.36
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(2.40
|)
|(2.68
|)
|(2.88
|)
|(2.71
|)
|(2.59
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(2.08
|)
|(1.80
|)
|(1.14
|)
|(2.15
|)
|(2.80
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|20.08
|$
|16.52
|$
|7.81
|$
|17.72
|$
|26.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Powder River Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|31.08
|$
|29.83
|$
|20.80
|$
|33.65
|$
|42.45
|
Lease operating expenses
|(5.47
|)
|(5.41
|)
|(6.60
|)
|(6.65
|)
|(5.00
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(3.01
|)
|(2.30
|)
|(2.71
|)
|(2.32
|)
|(3.40
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(3.91
|)
|(3.49
|)
|(2.40
|)
|(4.20
|)
|(5.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|18.69
|$
|18.63
|$
|9.09
|$
|20.48
|$
|28.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eagle Ford
|
Realized price
|$
|25.97
|$
|22.78
|$
|12.90
|$
|29.94
|$
|36.51
|
Lease operating expenses
|(2.79
|)
|(2.47
|)
|(2.59
|)
|(2.93
|)
|(4.52
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(5.89
|)
|(4.73
|)
|(4.96
|)
|(5.96
|)
|(6.52
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(0.16
|)
|(0.92
|)
|(0.85
|)
|(1.85
|)
|(1.75
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|17.13
|$
|14.66
|$
|4.50
|$
|19.20
|$
|23.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|19.79
|$
|16.81
|$
|10.98
|$
|18.14
|$
|24.28
|
Lease operating expenses
|(2.57
|)
|(2.16
|)
|(2.42
|)
|(2.79
|)
|(2.24
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(8.39
|)
|(7.39
|)
|(6.57
|)
|(6.36
|)
|(5.98
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(0.55
|)
|(0.54
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.77
|)
|(1.00
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|8.28
|$
|6.72
|$
|1.67
|$
|8.22
|$
|15.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Realized price
|$
|37.67
|$
|34.15
|$
|22.95
|$
|39.15
|$
|46.49
|
Lease operating expenses
|(15.35
|)
|(19.92
|)
|(17.40
|)
|(18.95
|)
|(20.04
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(0.59
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(0.34
|)
|(0.31
|)
|(0.34
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(3.38
|)
|(3.62
|)
|(5.11
|)
|(4.34
|)
|(3.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|18.35
|$
|10.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|15.55
|$
|22.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devon—Total
|
Realized price
|$
|25.63
|$
|22.60
|$
|14.37
|$
|25.43
|$
|32.82
|
Lease operating expenses
|(2.97
|)
|(3.32
|)
|(3.69
|)
|(3.96
|)
|(3.79
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(4.23
|)
|(4.17
|)
|(4.16
|)
|(4.11
|)
|(4.16
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(1.66
|)
|(1.52
|)
|(1.07
|)
|(1.95
|)
|(2.32
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|16.77
|$
|13.59
|$
|5.45
|$
|15.41
|$
|22.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(all monetary values in millions, except per share amounts)
The earnings materials include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
CORE EARNINGS (LOSS) (LEGACY DEVON)
Devon’s reported net earnings (loss) include items of income and expense that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the company’s financial results. Accordingly, the company also uses the measures of core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share attributable to Devon. Devon believes these non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of its performance to earnings estimates published by securities analysts. Devon also believes these non-GAAP measures can facilitate comparisons of its performance between periods and to the performance of its peers. The following table summarizes the effects of these items on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
|Before-tax
|After-tax
|After
Noncontrolling
Interests
|Per Diluted
Share
|
Continuing Operations
|
Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(110
|)
|$
|(73
|)
|$
|(77
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|
Adjustments:
|
Asset dispositions
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|(0.00
|)
|
Asset and exploration impairments
|31
|29
|29
|0.07
|
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|—
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|(0.06
|)
|
Fair value changes in financial instruments
|90
|70
|70
|0.18
|
Change in tax legislation
|—
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|(0.02
|)
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|17
|13
|13
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|27
|$
|9
|$
|5
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(25
|)
|$
|(25
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|
Adjustments:
|
Asset dispositions
|3
|20
|20
|0.05
|
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|—
|2
|2
|0.01
|
Fair value changes in foreign currency and other
|(12
|)
|(9
|)
|(9
|)
|(0.02
|)
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|9
|6
|6
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core loss (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(6
|)
|$
|(6
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(112
|)
|$
|(98
|)
|$
|(102
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|
Adjustments:
|
Continuing Operations
|137
|82
|82
|0.21
|
Discontinued Operations
|—
|19
|19
|0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|25
|$
|3
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON)
Devon believes EBITDAX provides information useful in assessing operating and financial performance across periods. Devon computes EBITDAX as net earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense; financing costs, net; exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; asset impairments; asset disposition gains and losses; non-cash share-based compensation; non-cash valuation changes for derivatives and financial instruments; restructuring and transaction costs; accretion on discounted liabilities; and other items not related to normal operations. EBITDAX as defined by Devon may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net earnings from continuing operations.
|Q4 ‘20
|Q3 ‘20
|Q2 ‘20
|Q1 ‘20
|TTM
|Q4’19
|
Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(98
|)
|$
|(90
|)
|$
|(668
|)
|$
|(1,815
|)
|$
|(2,671
|)
|$
|(640
|)
|
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|25
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|125
|128
|652
|
Financing costs, net
|70
|66
|69
|65
|270
|64
|
Income tax benefit
|(37
|)
|(90
|)
|(3
|)
|(417
|)
|(547
|)
|(33
|)
|
Exploration expenses
|4
|39
|12
|112
|167
|29
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|301
|299
|299
|401
|1,300
|382
|
Asset impairments
|27
|—
|—
|2,666
|2,693
|—
|
Asset dispositions
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|
Share-based compensation
|18
|19
|19
|20
|76
|19
|
Derivative and financial instrument non-cash valuation changes
|90
|97
|593
|(619
|)
|161
|159
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|17
|32
|—
|—
|49
|11
|
Accretion on discounted liabilities and other
|1
|—
|13
|(48
|)
|(34
|)
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|$
|417
|$
|359
|$
|325
|$
|490
|$
|1,591
|$
|657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DEBT (LEGACY DEVON)
Devon defines net debt as debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash restricted. Devon believes that netting these sources of cash against debt provides a clearer picture of the future demands on cash from Devon to repay debt.
|December 31,
2020
|
Total debt (GAAP)
|$
|4,298
|
Less:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,237
|)
|
|
|
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,061
|
|
NET DEBT-TO-EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON)
Devon defines net debt-to-EBITDAX as net debt divided by trailing twelve months EBITDAX.
|December 31,
2020
|
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,061
|
EBITDAX (trailing 12 months) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,591
|
|
|
Net debt-to-EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|1.3
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW (LEGACY DEVON)
Devon defines free cash flow as total operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Devon believes that free cash flow provides a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities.
|Quarter Ended
December, 2020
|
Total operating cash flow (GAAP)
|$
|358
|
Less capital expenditures:
|
Capital expenditures
|(217
|)
|
|
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|141
|
|
11
The pro forma metrics have been prepared to reflect Devon and WPX for the completion of the merger. The numbers have been developed from Devon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from WPX’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed within Devon’s Current Report on Form 8-KA, both expected to be filed on February 17, 2021.
PRO FORMA NET DEBT
|Q4 2020
|(in millions)
|Pro Forma
|Devon
|WPX
|
Total debt
|$
|7,862
|$
|4,298
|$
|3,564
|
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash
|(2,593
|)
|(2,237
|)
|(356
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|$
|5,269
|$
|2,061
|$
|3,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRO FORMA FREE CASH FLOW
|Q4 2020
|(in millions)
|Pro Forma
|Devon
|WPX
|
Operating cash flow
|$
|773
|$
|358
|$
|415
|
Cash capital expenditures
|(510
|)
|(217
|)
|(293
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|$
|263
|$
|141
|$
|122
|
|
|
|
|
|
VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION
Devon may pay a variable dividend up to 50 percent of its excess cash flow. Each quarter’s excess cash flow is computed as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the fixed dividend.
|Q4 2020
|(in millions)
|Pro Forma
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|$
|773
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
|22
|
|
|
Cash from operations before balance sheet changes (Non-GAAP)
|$
|795
|
Capital expenditures (Accrued)
|(486
|)
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|309
|
Fixed quarterly dividend ($0.11/share)
|(42
|)
|
|
|
Excess free cash flow
|267
|
48% pay out (Board Discretion: Up to 50%)
|48
|%
|
|
|
Total variable dividend
|$
|128
|
|
12
LEGACY WPX PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL
PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY WPX)
|2020
|2019
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|84
|71
|77
|60
|48
|
Williston Basin
|65
|51
|47
|62
|64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|149
|122
|124
|122
|112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|35
|32
|27
|25
|22
|
Williston Basin
|11
|9
|8
|9
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|46
|40
|35
|34
|30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|271
|219
|239
|195
|174
|
Williston Basin
|66
|51
|48
|49
|50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|337
|270
|287
|244
|223
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|164
|139
|144
|117
|99
|
Williston Basin
|87
|69
|63
|79
|80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|251
|208
|207
|197
|179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY WPX)
|2020
|2019
|(in millions)
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|247
|$
|186
|$
|143
|$
|191
|$
|157
|
Williston Basin
|36
|60
|34
|115
|110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Upstream Capital
|$
|283
|$
|246
|$
|177
|$
|305
|$
|267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
PRO FORMA KEY METRICS—Q4 2020
PRODUCTION
|Q4 2020
|Pro Forma
|Devon
|WPX
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|305
|156
|149
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|126
|80
|46
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|921
|584
|337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (Mboe/d)
|584
|333
|251
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER KEY METRICS
|Q4 2020
|($ millions, except Boe)
|Pro Forma
|Devon
|WPX
|
Oil, gas and NGL sales
|$
|1,421
|$
|786
|$
|635
|
LOE & GP&T per BOE
|$
|7.57
|$
|7.21
|$
|8.05
|
General & administrative expenses
|$
|144
|$
|82
|$
|62
|
Net financing costs
|$
|119
|$
|71
|$
|48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|$
|773
|$
|358
|$
|415
|
Total cash capital
|$
|510
|$
|217
|$
|293
|
Free cash flow
|$
|263
|$
|141
|$
|122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash
|$
|2,593
|$
|2,237
|$
|356
|
Total debt
|$
|7,862
|$
|4,298
|$
|3,564
|
Proved reserves (MMBoe)
|1,434
|752
|682
14
GUIDANCE
2021 OUTLOOK
Note: Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges.
PRODUCTION GUIDANCE(1)
|Full Year(1)
|Low
|High
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|280
|300
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|120
|130
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|860
|900
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
|543
|580
|
|
|
|
|(1)
|
Due to the timing of the WPX merger closing, all reported 2021 amounts will not include legacy WPX until January 7, 2021.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE
|Full Year
|(in millions)
|Low
|High
|
Upstream capital
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,800
|
Midstream capital
|80
|100
|
Other capital
|40
|80
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|$
|1,720
|$
|1,980
|
|
|
|
Note: The company’s capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio (~30% of full-year budget). After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021.
PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE
|Full Year
|Low
|High
|
Oil - % of WTI
|90
|%
|100
|%
|
NGL - % of WTI
|25
|%
|35
|%
|
Natural gas - % of Henry Hub
|70
|%
|80
|%
1
OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS
|Full Year
|($ millions, except Boe and %)
|Low
|High
|
Marketing & midstream operating profit
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|(40
|)
|
LOE & GP&T per BOE
|$
|7.50
|$
|7.70
|
Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales
|7.0
|%
|8.0
|%
|
Exploration expenses
|$
|10
|$
|20
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|1,900
|$
|2,000
|
General & administrative expenses(2)
|$
|400
|$
|420
|
Restructuring & transaction expenses(3)
|$
|160
|$
|200
|
Cash financing costs, net
|$
|420
|$
|440
|
Other expenses
|$
|20
|$
|30
|
Current income tax rate from continuing operations
|0
|%
|0
|%
|
Deferred income tax rate from continuing operations
|20
|%
|30
|%
|
|
|
|
|
Total income tax rate from continuing operations
|20
|%
|30
|%
|(2)
|
Devon anticipates approximately $110 million to $120 million of the G&A expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021.
|(3)
|
Devon anticipates approximately $125 million to $145 million of the restructuring expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021 (~80% is cash). One-time cash restructuring charges will be added back to cash flow from operations in the calculation of the variable dividend payout.
CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVERSITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)
|WTI Threshold
|WTI Annual Earnout Amount
|Henry Hub Threshold
| Henry Hub Annual Earnout
Amount
|$
|50.00
|$
|10,000,000
|$
|2.75
|$
|20,000,000
|$
|55.00
|$
|12,500,000
|$
|3.00
|$
|25,000,000
|$
|60.00
|$
|15,000,000
|$
|3.25
|$
|35,000,000
|$
|65.00
|$
|20,000,000
|$
|3.50
|$
|45,000,000
2021 HEDGING POSITIONS
Oil Commodity Hedges
|Price Swaps
|Price Collars
|
Period
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/Bbl)
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price ($/Bbl)
|
Q1 2021
|127,500
|$
|39.52
|20,000
|$
|49.20
|$
|59.20
|
Q2 2021
|131,500
|$
|39.71
|21,000
|$
|42.46
|$
|52.46
|
Q3 2021
|57,500
|$
|41.68
|52,250
|$
|39.56
|$
|49.56
|
Q4 2021
|56,500
|$
|41.44
|47,250
|$
|38.60
|$
|48.60
|Price Swaptions
|Price Call Options
|
Period
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average
Price ($/Bbl)
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)
|
Q1 2021
|$
|5,000
|$
|39.50
|
Q2 2021
|$
|5,000
|$
|39.50
|
Q3 2021
|10,000
|$
|40.12
|5,000
|$
|39.50
|
Q4 2021
|10,000
|$
|40.12
|5,000
|$
|39.50
2
Oil Basis Swaps
|
Period
|
Index
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted Average
Differential to WTI
($/Bbl)
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|Midland Sweet
|22,000
|$
|0.84
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|BRENT/WTI Spread
|1,000
|$
|(8.00
|)
Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub
|Price Swaps
|Price Collars
|
Period
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/MMBtu)
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
($/MMBtu)
|
Q1 2021
|279,000
|$
|2.64
|203,000
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.93
|
Q2 2021
|279,000
|$
|2.64
|228,000
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.93
|
Q3 2021
|279,000
|$
|2.64
|228,000
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.93
|
Q4 2021
|254,000
|$
|2.63
|133,000
|$
|2.55
|$
|3.05
|Price Call Options
|
Period
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)
|
Q1 2021
|50,000
|$2.68
|
Q2 2021
|50,000
|$2.68
|
Q3 2021
|50,000
|$2.68
|
Q4 2021
|50,000
|$2.68
Natural Gas Basis Swaps
|
Period
|
Index
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted Average
Differential to Henry
Hub ($/MMBtu)
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|El Paso Natural Gas
|35,000
|$
|(0.92
|)
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|WAHA
|80,000
|$
|(0.65
|)
NGL Commodity Hedges
|Price Swaps
|
Period
|
Product
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted Average
Price ($/Bbl)
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|Natural Gasoline
|915
|$
|47.57
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|Natural Butane
|915
|$
|31.40
|
Q1-Q4 2021
|Propane
|915
|$
|27.88
Devon’s oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon’s natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC first of the month Henry Hub index. Devon’s NGL derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month OPIS Mont Belvieu, Texas index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of February 12, 2021.
3