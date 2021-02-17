17 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE DE OK false 0001090012 0001090012 2021-02-16 2021-02-16

 

 

Devon Energy Corporation

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 16, 2021, Devon Energy Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. In connection with this announcement, the Company provided an earnings release, its earnings presentation for the fourth quarter of 2020 and certain supplemental financial information (including guidance and hedging information). Copies of these documents are furnished as Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3, respectively, to this report and will be available on the Company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

The information contained in this report and the exhibits hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

LOGO      Devon Energy Corporation
     333 West Sheridan Avenue
     Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5015

Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

OKLAHOMA CITY – Feb. 16, 2021 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. On Jan. 7, 2021, Devon closed its merger with WPX Energy. Results discussed within this release represent legacy Devon operations and do not include amounts related to WPX unless specified. Supplemental financial tables, pro forma information combining certain Devon and WPX results, and forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

   

Board declares industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share based on fourth-quarter results

 

   

Variable dividend is in addition to previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share

 

   

Pro forma oil production exceeded guidance by 5 percent in the fourth quarter

 

   

Well productivity and capital efficiency gains in the Delaware Basin headlined operating results

 

   

Production expense improved 14 percent year over year in the fourth quarter

 

   

Operating cash flow reached $773 million for the pro forma company in the quarter

 

   

Free cash flow generation accelerated to $263 million in the quarter for the pro forma company

 

   

Raising full-year 2021 operating and financial outlook

CEO PERSPECTIVE

“The power of Devon’s portfolio and strategy was clearly evidenced by our strong financial and operating performance in the quarter,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “The team’s outstanding execution allowed us to capitalize on our enhanced operating scale and improved cost structure to expand margins and accelerate free cash flow generation.”

“With the free cash flow generated in the quarter, I am proud to deliver on our commitment to reward shareholders with increased cash returns by declaring an industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share.

“Further adding to the value proposition of Devon is our improved financial and operating outlook for 2021 that lowers breakeven funding levels and positions the company for higher amounts of free cash flow.

“And while the recent uptick in commodity prices is certainly a welcomed change, Devon will remain extremely disciplined,” Muncrief added. “With our capital program, we have no intention of adding growth projects until demand fundamentals recover and worldwide inventory overhangs clear up.”

OPERATING RESULTS

Production from legacy Devon operations averaged 333,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day during the fourth quarter. Oil production averaged 156,000 barrels per day, increasing 7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Oil production in the quarter benefited from strong well productivity in the Delaware Basin and better-than-expected base production performance across the portfolio.

Including results from WPX on a pro forma basis, fourth-quarter production averaged 584,000 Boe per day, including oil production of 305,000 barrels per day. This result for the combined company exceeded guidance by approximately 5 percent.

Devon’s upstream capital spending in the fourth quarter was $183 million. This result was in line with guidance and represents a 25 percent decline from the average quarterly spend in 2020. The decrease in capital was attributable to efficiency gains attained in the Delaware Basin, improvements in service-cost pricing and reduced levels of activity required to sustain production. WPX upstream capital was also in line with expectations totaling $283 million in the fourth quarter.

 

Production expense for Devon totaled $8.86 per unit, a 14 percent improvement year over year. The improved cost structure was driven by lower lease operating expenses resulting from more efficient field-level operations and a decrease in production tax due to lower commodity prices. WPX production expense improved 21 percent on a per-unit basis compared to the year-ago period.

ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS

Delaware Basin: Pro forma production averaged 350,000 Boe per day, with oil accounting for 52 percent of the total. This result represents a 38 percent increase in production compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The combined company averaged running 15 operated drilling rigs in the quarter across its 400,000 net acre position (65 percent non-federal land).

Devon’s development program across its legacy acreage position in Southeast New Mexico brought 23 wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from these wells averaged 3,200 Boe per day (70 percent oil). In addition to strong well productivity, completed well costs continued to improve with year-end exit rates averaging around $560 per lateral foot, a 40 percent reduction versus 2018.

In New Mexico, Devon has secured more than 500 federal drilling permits across its acreage position, covering activity for multiple years. This proactive planning has prepared the company for the recent directive from the Department of Interior that suspended leasing, permitting, and right of way approvals for 60 days on federal lands. Devon is engaging and collaborating with policymakers and does not expect any material changes to its activity on federal acreage during this 60-day period or in 2021.

WPX’s fourth quarter activity in the Delaware Basin was focused in its Stateline area. This co-development program targeting the Upper Wolfcamp and Bone Spring benches resulted in 26 new wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from this activity outperformed pre-drill expectations, averaging 2,300 Boe per day (61 percent oil). Completed well costs continued to improve, with the average cost for a 2-mile lateral declining to $553 per foot, a 44 percent reduction versus 2018.

Appraisal work on WPX’s Monument Draw acreage also progressed in the quarter with a more aggressive flowback technique applied to four Upper Wolfcamp wells. Early results from this pilot program are encouraging with 30-day production rates for these wells averaging 2,300 Boe per day (76 percent oil).

Williston Basin: Production from this legacy WPX asset averaged 87,000 Boe per day, a 9 percent increase compared the year-ago period. This production growth was driven by 20 completed wells during the quarter, including five wells that were three-mile laterals. The Omaha Woman 24-13-12 HC, a three-mile lateral, achieved the highest 24-hour rate in the quarter exceeding 10,000 Boe per day (80 percent oil).

Powder River Basin: Production averaged 22,000 Boe per day. Capital activity in the fourth quarter continued to progress appraisal and leasehold retention objectives with two new wells in the emerging Niobrara oil play. These appraisal wells averaged 30-day rates of 1,300 Boe per day per well, with oil representing nearly 90 percent of the product mix. The company has more than 300,000 net acres in the oil fairway of the basin prospective for multiple benches.

Eagle Ford: Fourth-quarter production averaged 37,000 Boe per day. Devon and its partner did not pursue any drilling and completion activity during the fourth quarter. The partnership plans to run a two-rig drilling program in 2021 and bring online 22 high-impact wells from its uncompleted inventory during the first half of the year.

Anadarko Basin: Net production averaged 81,000 Boe per day. The company’s operational focus during the quarter was concentrated on optimizing base production and reducing controllable downtime across the field. In 2021, Devon expects to drill up to 30 wells through its $100 million joint venture drilling carry with Dow.

 

PROVED RESERVES

Devon’s legacy estimated proved reserves were 752 million Boe at year-end 2020, with proved undeveloped reserves accounting for 24 percent of the total. The company’s drilling programs successfully added 135 million Boe of reserves through extensions and discoveries in 2020. The capital costs incurred to deliver these extensions and discoveries totaled $1.0 billion, resulting in an attractive finding and development cost of $7.31 per Boe.

Pro forma proved reserves totaled 1,434 million Boe at year-end 2020, with oil reserves reaching 676 million barrels, or nearly 50 percent of the total.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Devon reported a net loss of $102 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $0.00 per diluted share.

The company’s operating cash flow, pro forma for the two entities, totaled $773 million in the fourth quarter. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $263 million of free cash flow for the combined company.

On Oct. 1, Devon completed the sale of its Barnett Shale assets. The company received a cash payment of $320 million at closing. Devon has the opportunity for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price.

In conjunction with the Barnett closing, Devon paid a $100 million special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend was paid on Oct. 1 in the amount of $0.26 per share.

On a pro forma basis, the company exited the fourth quarter with $2.6 billion of cash and a debt balance of $7.9 billion. Subsequent to year-end, Devon has elected to redeem $43 million of senior notes that were due in 2022, positioning the company with no debt maturities until the second half of 2023.

INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED

In a separate press release issued today, Devon announced its board of directors has declared an industry-first variable cash dividend of $128 million, or $0.19 per share. The variable dividend is in addition to Devon’s previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. Both the fixed and variable dividends are payable on Mar. 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 15, 2021.

UPDATED 2021 OUTLOOK

Due to strong operating results in the Delaware Basin, Devon is raising its full-year 2021 oil production forecast to a range of 280,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. This compares to the company’s preliminary outlook issued last year of greater than 280,000 barrels per day.

Devon expects to deliver this improved 2021 oil production outlook with an upstream capital budget of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. The capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter (approximately 30 percent of the total budget) due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio. After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021.

Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges. Due to the timing of the merger closing, reported results will begin to include WPX on Jan. 7, 2021.

Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Devon strives to deliver results that balance economic growth, environmental stewardship, strong governance and social responsibility. For access to Devon’s sustainability report, please visit www.devonenergy.com/sustainability. This report highlights the company’s commitment to operating a responsible, safe and ethical business while providing transparent reporting to all stakeholders.

 

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS

Also provided with today’s release is the company’s detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com. The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

 

Investor Contacts    Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735    Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496   

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company’s website and in the related Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Slide 1

February 16, 2021 Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation Exhibit 99.2

Slide 2

Key Takeaways From Our Presentation DELAWARE BASIN DRIVES Q4 OPERATING PERFORMANCE Favorable to guidance on all production & operating costs FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION ACCELERATES Cost discipline & efficiency gains drive margin expansion BALANCE SHEET CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN Cash balance increases by ~$500 million in fourth quarter IMPROVED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Efficiencies drive lower breakeven funding & higher free cash flow INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED $0.19 per share variable dividend declared with Q4 results #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.

Slide 3

Creates A Leading U.S. Energy Company pro forma attributes POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD 81 MBOED 37 MBOED 22 MBOED WILLISTON BASIN 87 MBOED BUILDS DOMINANT DELAWARE BASIN POSITION 400,000 net acres in economic core of the play Stacked-pay provides multi-decade inventory opportunity ACCELERATES CASH-RETURN BUSINESS MODEL Prioritizes free cash flow generation over production growth Implements “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy MAINTAINS INVESTMENT-GRADE FINANCIAL STRENGTH Excellent liquidity position: $5.6 billion (at 12/31/2020) Minimal near-term debt maturities $ DELAWARE BASIN 350 MBOED CREATES VALUE THROUGH COST SYNERGIES Combines the best capabilities of both organizations $575 million in annual savings by year-end 2021 + TRANSACTION CLOSED JANUARY 7, 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pgs. 7 & 20 for additional details.

Slide 4

Our Disciplined Cash-Return Business Model PROGRESSIVE GROWTH STRATEGY disciplined oil growth targets: up to 5% annually Growing margins through operational & corporate cost reductions REDUCED REINVESTMENT RATES Targeting reinvestment rates of 70%-80% of operating cash flow Disciplined returns-driven strategy to generate higher free cash flow MAINTAIN LOW LEVERAGE Targeted net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio: ~1.0x Strong liquidity & disciplined hedging enhance financial strength PRIORITIZE CASH RETURNS Deploying free cash flow to dividends and debt reduction Innovative “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy (pg. 12) PURSUE ESG EXCELLENCE Performance critical to long-term success of the company ESG initiatives incorporated into compensation structure “Our cash-return business model is designed to moderate growth, emphasize capital efficiencies, maximize returns and prioritize the return of increasing amounts of cash to shareholders. These principles will position Devon to be a prominent and consistent builder of economic value through the cycle.” − Rick Muncrief, President & CEO COMMITMENT RUNS DEEP

Slide 5

Q4 2020 – Executing on Our Disciplined Strategy Field-level costs significantly decline Pro forma LOE & GP&T per BOE $8.43 $7.57 Oil production exceeds guidance Pro forma oil production (MBOD) ~290 Capital discipline drives free cash flow Pro forma free cash flow ($ in millions) 10% SINCE Q1 2020 IMPROVEMENT $263 MILLION DELIVERING ON DISCIPLINED STRATEGY FREE CASH FLOW ACCELERATES 305 +5% ABOVE MIDPOINT Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. board declares industry-first variable dividend (SEE PAGE 6 FOR DETAILS) DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE (1) Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow ($773 million) less cash capital expenditures ($510 million). (1)

Slide 6

Accelerating Cash Returns to Shareholders 28 consecutive years of returning cash to shareholders ($ per share) $0.24 $128 MILLION ($0.19 PER SHARE) 48% OF Q4 EXCESS FREE CASH FLOW PAID WITH FIXED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYABLE ON MARCH 31, 2021 INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAID ON OCT. 1, 2020 WITH BARNETT CLOSING DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. $0.30 $0.35 $0.68 FOR VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION (SEE PG. 21 FOR DETAILS) Special Dividend Fixed Quarterly Dividend Variable Dividend (BASED ON PRO FORMA Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Slide 7

Improving Investment-Grade Financial Strength $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 $3,000 MINIMAL NEAR-TERM DEBT MATURITIES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY ~$500 MM Q4 CASH BUILD OUTSTANDING LIQUIDITY POSITION $5.6B INCLUDES CASH & CREDIT FACILITY COMMITTED TO LOWERING LEVERAGE 1.0x NET DEBT TO EBITDAX TARGET DEBT REDUCTION EFFORTS PROGRESSING $1.5B AUTHORIZED PROGRAM REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 POTENTIAL TO CALL IN Q2 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, ~ (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. (1) (2) PRO FORMA OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURITIES THROUGH 2030

Slide 8

$200 MILLION Capturing $575 Million in Annual Cost Savings GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE $100 MILLION D&C EFFICIENCIES $75 MILLION OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED $200 MILLION FINANCING COSTS 70% ANNUAL COST SAVINGS $575 COST SAVINGS BY YE 2021 MILLION SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED 60% 40% 50% On track to achieve cost synergies by year-end 2021 Targeted annual cost savings by area ($MM) (1) Includes benefits of cost savings captured in the second half of 2020 from legacy Devon operations. (2) Represents annualized interest savings from the $43 mm of debt redeemed in Q1 2021 and $500 mm of notes callable in Q2 2021. (2) (1) (1) 40% 70%

Slide 9

Committed to Top-Tier ESG Performance HIGHLY-REGARDED ESG RATINGS & RECOGNITION ENVIRONMENT SOCIAL & SAFETY GOVERNANCE Achieved methane intensity reduction target of 0.28% ahead of plan Lowered GHG emissions intensity rate 19% year over year Water recycling has increased nearly 300% since 2017 Fostering inclusion & diversity with our employees and community partners Permian Strategic Partnership provided $30 million to communities last year Safety & incident rate performance consistently above industry average ESG incorporated in compensation structure (including safety & emissions metrics) Board-level oversight of ESG goal-setting, performance & outreach Committed to diverse, independent, experienced and highly-skilled board Note: Amounts represent legacy Devon results. For additional information please refer to Devon’s Sustainability Report & Climate Change Assessment Report

Slide 10

Asset Overview 2021 Outlook

Slide 11

Committed to Maintenance Capital in 2021 OIL PRODUCTION (MBOD) BREAKEVEN FUNDING LEVEL 280-300 $32 OPERATING CASH FLOW ~$3.0B WTI PRICE UPSTREAM CAPITAL INVESTMENT $ $1.6-1.8 B Operations scaled to lower breakeven funding 2021e outlook Note: Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less total capital requirements. Assumes a constant service & material cost environment. $40 WTI $50 WTI Free cash flow provides attractive investment opportunity 2021e free cash flow sensitivities $60 WTI 4% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 8% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 13% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow ($B) BREAKEVEN PRICING SCENARIO $32 WTI Operating cash flow is based on 2021 guidance. Assumes $2.75 Henry Hub & NGL realizations at ~30% of WTI. @ $50 WTI PREVIOUSLY: >280 MBOD PREVIOUSLY: $33 ~80% ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN (1)

Slide 12

Free Cash Flow Priorities STEP 1: VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − Capital Expenditures (Accrued) Adjusted Free Cash Flow − Fixed Quarterly Dividend Excess Free Cash Flow × Up to 50% Payout (Board Discretion) Variable Dividend STEP 2: PAID QUARTERLY IF BELOW CRITERIA MET Cash Balance: >$500 million Strong Balance Sheet & Leverage Ratios Constructive Commodity Price Outlook FIXED DIVIDEND Paid quarterly at $0.11 per share Target payout: up to 10% of cash flow VARIABLE DIVIDEND Calculated on a quarterly basis Up to 50% of excess free cash flow DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM Net debt-to-EBITDAX target : ~1.0x $1.5 billion reduction program underway SHARE REPURCHASES Potential for opportunistic share repurchases VARIABLE DIVIDEND STRATEGY CALCULATED ON A QUARTERLY BASIS Note: Adjusted cash flow represents operating cash flow before balance sheet changes.

Slide 13

Asset Overview Operations Update

Slide 14

Delaware Basin – Our Capital-Efficient Growth Engine New Mexico Texas Loving Ward Reeves Winkler Eddy Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. Lea Q4 ACTIVITY DELIVERING TOP-TIER RESULTS Operating efficiencies accelerating (pgs. 15-16) Midstream infrastructure drives sustainable savings DIVERSIFIED ACREAGE POSITION 65% of leasehold resides on non-federal land 4-year federal permit inventory (~500 permits) Minimal impact from 60-day Dept. of Interior order WORLD-CLASS OIL OPPORTUNITY Stacked pay position across 400,000 net acres Multi-decade inventory opportunity DELAWARE PRODUCTION PROFILE 350 MBOED Q4 2020

Slide 15

Delaware Basin – Legacy Devon Results LEGACY DVN DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Best-in-class capital efficiencies Drilling and completion costs per foot (excludes facilities) $940 $846 $664 $564 40% SINCE 2018 IMPROVEMENT Outstanding Q4 execution Key operating results HIGH-MARGIN OIL GROWTH +41% OPERATED WELLS BROUGHT ONLINE 23 WELLS VS. 2019 AVG. IP30 WELL PERFORMANCE 3,200 BOED/WELL OIL MIX: 70% Achieving record well productivity Average cumulative 12-month oil production per foot, MBO 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: BMO Capital Markets, Enverus

Slide 16

Delaware Basin – Legacy WPX Results $983 $774 $685 $553 Drilled & completed cost per foot (excludes allocation of facility costs) Cathedral & Bridal Veil Flowback pilot on 4 wells Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well testing MORE AGGRESSIVE flowback methodology 26 Wells Online Bone Spring & Wolfcamp focus Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well STATELINE AREA DRIVES Q4 PERFROMANCE STATELINE MONUMENT DRAW LEGACY WPX DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Executing on Stateline development program Q4 activity outperforms type curve expectations Development focus driving improved capital efficiency (see chart) Monument Draw development activity progressing Testing spacing & more aggressive flowback to optimize IRR Initial results indicate economics competitive with Stateline area 44% SINCE 2018 REDUCTION

Slide 17

Great Positions in Top-Tier U.S. Basins WILLISTON BASIN POWDER RIVER BASIN DIVERSIFIED ACROSS TOP RESOURCE PLAYS ANADARKO BASIN High-margin oil resource in economic core of the play Diversified takeaway optionality to optimize pricing Expect to commence 1st production on 15-20 wells in 2021 Expect to bring online 22 high-impact DUCs in 1H 2021 Partnership expects to average 2 rig lines during the year Redevelopment activity extends inventory runway Liquids-rich play focused on maximizing free cash flow Commencing Dow JV drilling program in 2021 (25-30 spuds) 2021 operating costs to benefit from expiration of MVCs EAGLE FORD (400,000 NET ACRES) (85,000 NET ACRES) (40,000 NET ACRES) (>300,000 NET ACRES) Emerging oil opportunity with stacked-pay potential Niobrara appraisal de-risking scalable resource upside Expect to bring online 15-20 operated wells in 2021 POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD $204 Million (TTM) $229 Million (TTM) $159 Million (TTM) WILLISTON BASIN $406 Million (TTM) CASH FLOW GENERATION $1.0 Billion (TRAILING 12-MONTHS AS OF Q4 2020) (1) Represents field-level cash flow before G&A and taxes. Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.

Slide 18

2021 Operating Outlook Driving per-unit costs lower Capital efficient 2021 program 2021e capital activity UPSTREAM CAPITAL BUDGET $1.6-$1.8 AVERAGE DRILLING RIGS BILLION EXPECTED WELLS ONLINE 18 13 IN DELAWARE Delaware focused capital program Upstream capital (in billions) 340-360 OPERATED WELLS ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN 80% DELAWARE BASIN OTHER KEY ASSETS ~ $1.6-$1.8 B 2021e Capital Budget advantaged multi-basin asset portfolio $8.22 8% vs. 2019 IMPROVEMENT $7.94 LOE PER BOE GP&T PER BOE $7.60

Slide 19

Asset Overview Appendix

Slide 20

Q4 2020 – Pro Forma Operational & Financial Results Key Metrics ($ IN MILLIONS) Legacy Devon Legacy WPX Pro Forma Oil Production (MBOD) 156 149 305 Total Production (MBOED) 333 251 584 LOE & GP&T (PER BOE) $7.21 $8.05 $7.57 General & Administrative $82 $62 $144 Net Financing Costs $71 $48 $119 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $358 $415 $773 Total Cash Capital $217 $293 $510 Free Cash Flow (NON-GAAP) $141 $122 $263 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash $2,237 $356 $2,593 Total Debt $4,298 $3,564 $7,862 Proved Reserves (MMBOE) 752 682 1,434

Slide 21

Q4 2020 – Variable Dividend Calculation VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION $795 MM – Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $486 MM – Capital Expenditures (Accrued) $309 MM – Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $42 MM – Fixed Quarterly Dividend ($0.11/share) $267 MM – Excess Free Cash Flow × 48% Payout (Board Discretion: Up to 50%) $128 MM – Variable Dividend ($0.19/share) VARIABLE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION DETAILS PAYABLE on March 31, 2021 SHAREHOLDERS of record on March 15, 2021 industry-first variable distribution declared Note: Adjusted cash flow represents pro forma operating cash flow ($773 million) before pro forma balance sheet changes (-$22 million). See Devon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings materials for more details regarding the variable dividend calculation.

Slide 22

Pro Forma Outstanding Debt Maturities $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 Strong liquidity with minimal near-term debt maturities Pro forma outstanding debt maturities as 12/31/20 ($MM) $3,000 REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 (1) POTENTIALTO CALL IN Q2 2021 (2) Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. >50% OF OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURES AFTER 2030

Slide 23

Investor Contacts & Notices Forward-Looking Statements This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory Investor Notices restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise. Use of Non-GAAP Information This presentation may include non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to Devon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings materials and related Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Investor Relations Contacts Scott CoodyChris Carr VP, Investor RelationsManager, Investor Relations 405-552-4735405-228-2496 Email: [email protected]

LOGO

Devon Energy Fourth-Quarter 2020

Supplemental Tables

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS:    PAGE:  
Devon Energy   

Income Statement

      2  

Cash Flow Statement

      3  

Balance Sheet

      4  

Production by Asset

      5  

Capital, Costs Incurred and Reserves Reconciliation

      6  

Well Activity by Asset

      7  

Realized Price by Asset

      8  

Per-Unit Cash Margin by Asset

      9  

Non-GAAP Core Earnings (Loss)

      10  

Non-GAAP Measures

      11-12  
WPX   

Production by Asset and Capital

      13  
Pro Forma Key Metrics   

Q4 2020 Pro Forma Financials

      14  

DEVON ENERGY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LEGACY DEVON)                               
(in millions, except per share amounts)    2020     2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil, gas and NGL sales

    $ 786     $ 678     $ 424     $ 807     $ 1,035  

Oil, gas and NGL derivatives (1)

      (117     (87     (361     720       (116

Marketing and midstream revenues

      611       476       331       560       670  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total revenues

      1,280       1,067       394       2,087       1,589  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Production expenses (2)

      271       271       263       318       324  

Exploration expenses

      4       39       12       112       29  

Marketing and midstream expenses

      618       478       339       578       665  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      301       299       299       401       382  

Asset impairments

      27       —         —         2,666       —    

Asset dispositions

      (1     —         —         —         —    

General and administrative expenses

      82       75       79       102       119  

Financing costs, net

      70       66       69       65       64  

Restructuring and transaction costs

      17       32       —         —         11  

Other, net

      1       —         13       (48     16  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total expenses

      1,390       1,260       1,074       4,194       1,610  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

      (110     (193     (680     (2,107     (21

Income tax benefit

      (37     (90     (3     (417     (33
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

      (73     (103     (677     (1,690     12  

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

      (25     13       9       (125     (652
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net loss

      (98     (90     (668     (1,815     (640

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

      4       2       2       1       2  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net loss attributable to Devon

    $ (102   $ (92   $ (670   $ (1,816   $ (642
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

           

Continuing operations

    $ (0.20   $ (0.29   $ (1.80   $ (4.48   $ 0.03  

Discontinued operations

      (0.07     0.04       0.02       (0.34     (1.73
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Basic net loss per share

    $ (0.27   $ (0.25   $ (1.78   $ (4.82   $ (1.70
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

           

Basic

      383       383       383       383       383  

Diluted

      383       383       383       383       385  

 

(1) OIL, GAS AND NGL DERIVATIVES                                
(in millions)    2020      2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Derivative cash settlements

    $ (27   $ 10     $ 232     $ 101      $ 42  

Derivative valuation changes

      (90     (97     (593     619        (158
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

  

Oil, gas and NGL derivatives

    $ (117   $ (87   $ (361   $ 720      $ (116
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

(2) PRODUCTION EXPENSES                                   
(in millions)    2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Lease operating expense

    $ 91      $ 100      $ 108      $ 126      $ 120  

Gathering, processing & transportation

      130        125        123        130        131  

Production taxes

      47        42        25        56        69  

Property taxes

      3        4        7        6        4  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Production expenses

    $ 271      $ 271      $ 263      $ 318      $ 324  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (LEGACY DEVON)

(in millions)    2020     2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Cash flows from operating activities:

           

Net loss

    $ (98   $ (90   $ (668   $ (1,815   $ (640

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

           

Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

      25       (13     (9     125       652  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      301       299       299       401       382  

Asset impairments

      27       —         —         2,666       —    

Leasehold impairments

      3       36       3       110       3  

Accretion on discounted liabilities

      8       8       8       8       8  

Total (gains) losses on commodity derivatives

      117       87       361       (720     116  

Cash settlements on commodity derivatives

      (27     10       232       101       41  

Gains on asset dispositions

      (1     —         —         —         —    

Deferred income tax benefit

      (17     —         —         (311     (27

Share-based compensation

      18       31       19       20       23  

Other

      —         1       4       —         2  

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

      2       58       (99     (56     18  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations

      358       427       150       529       578  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from investing activities:

           

Capital expenditures

      (217     (204     (307     (425     (408

Acquisitions of property and equipment

      (3     —         (1     (4     (3

Divestitures of property and equipment

      5       1       3       25       43  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from investing activities - continuing operations

      (215     (203     (305     (404     (368
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from financing activities:

           

Repurchases of common stock

      —         —         —         (38     (103

Dividends paid on common stock

      (138     (43     (42     (34     (34

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

      9       1       6       5       116  

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

      (4     (4     (3     (3     —    

Shares exchanged for tax withholdings and other

      (1     —         —         (17     (2
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from financing activities - continuing operations

      (134     (46     (39     (87     (23
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations

      9       178       (194     38       187  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from discontinued operations:

           

Operating activities

      19       45       (43     (131     (9

Investing activities

      310       1       171       (1     —    

Financing activities

      —         —         —         —         —    

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

      2       4       8       (23     10  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations

      331       50       136       (155     1  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

      340       228       (58     (117     188  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

      1,897       1,669       1,727       1,844       1,656  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

    $ 2,237     $ 1,897     $ 1,669     $ 1,727     $ 1,844  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

           

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $ 2,047     $ 1,707     $ 1,474     $ 1,527     $ 1,464  

Restricted cash

      190       190       195       200       380  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $ 2,237     $ 1,897     $ 1,669     $ 1,727     $ 1,844  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (LEGACY DEVON)

(in millions)

    December 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		  

Current assets:

     

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $ 2,237     $ 1,844  

Accounts receivable

      601       832  

Current assets associated with discontinued operations

      —         896  

Income tax receivable

      174       47  

Other current assets

      248       232  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total current assets

      3,260       3,851  

Oil and gas property and equipment, based on successful efforts accounting, net

      4,436       7,558  

Other property and equipment, net

      957       1,035  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total property and equipment, net

      5,393       8,593  

Goodwill

      753       753  

Right-of-use assets

      223       243  

Other long-term assets

      283       196  

Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations

      —         81  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total assets

    $ 9,912     $ 13,717  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Current liabilities:

     

Accounts payable

    $ 242     $ 428  

Revenues and royalties payable

      662       730  

Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations

      —         459  

Other current liabilities

      536       310  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total current liabilities

      1,440       1,927  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Long-term debt

      4,298       4,294  

Lease liabilities

      246       244  

Asset retirement obligations

      358       380  

Other long-term liabilities

      551       426  

Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations

      —         185  

Deferred income taxes

      —         341  

Stockholders’ equity:

     

Common stock

      38       38  

Additional paid-in capital

      2,766       2,735  

Retained earnings

      208       3,148  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

      (127     (119
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon

      2,885       5,802  

Noncontrolling interests

      134       118  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total equity

      3,019       5,920  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total liabilities and equity

    $ 9,912     $ 13,717  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Common shares outstanding

      382       382  

 

PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY DEVON)

 

     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Oil (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      99        77        79        84        84  

Powder River Basin

      16        21        18        21        20  

Eagle Ford

      18        22        27        26        23  

Anadarko Basin

      16        19        21        24        27  

Other

      7        7        8        8        9  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      156        146        153        163        163  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      43        38        29        37        32  

Powder River Basin

      3        3        2        3        2  

Eagle Ford

      9        11        12        9        9  

Anadarko Basin

      25        30        25        30        30  

Other

      —          1        1        1        1  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      80        83        69        80        74  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Gas (MMcf/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      267        239        241        244        234  

Powder River Basin

      22        23        20        29        28  

Eagle Ford

      60        73        87        86        76  

Anadarko Basin

      233        242        262        272        295  

Other

      2        3        4        3        4  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      584        580        614        634        637  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      186        155        149        162        154  

Powder River Basin

      22        28        24        29        27  

Eagle Ford

      37        46        53        50        45  

Anadarko Basin

      81        89        90        98        107  

Other

      7        8        9        9        10  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      333        326        325        348        343  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY DEVON)

(in millions)    2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

    $ 153      $ 179      $ 148      $ 220      $ 170  

Powder River Basin

      22        11        39        90        89  

Eagle Ford

      2        1        10        70        65  

Anadarko Basin

      3        1        3        4        38  

Other

      3        3        3        7        12  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total upstream capital

    $ 183      $ 195      $ 203      $ 391      $ 374  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

COSTS INCURRED (LEGACY DEVON)    Year Ended December 31,  
(in millions)    2020      2019  

Property acquisition costs:

      

Unproved properties

    $ 8      $ 35  

Exploration costs

      159        312  

Development costs

      820        1,499  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Costs incurred

    $ 987      $ 1,846  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

RESERVES RECONCILIATION (LEGACY DEVON)

 

     Oil
(MMBbls)		      Gas
(Bcf)		      NGL
(MMBbls)		      Total
(MMBoe)		  

As of December 31, 2019:

            

Proved developed

      198        1,344        167        589  

Proved undeveloped

      78        277        44        168  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Proved

      276        1,621        211        757  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Revisions due to prices

      (26      (209      (17      (78

Revisions other than price

      18        119        17        55  

Extensions and discoveries

      71        188        33        135  

Purchase of reserves

      1        19        3        7  

Production

      (57      (221      (28      (122

Sale of reserves

      (1      (5      (1      (2
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

As of December 31, 2020:

            

Proved developed

      194        1,244        173        574  

Proved undeveloped

      88        268        45        178  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Proved

      282        1,512        218        752  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

GROSS OPERATED SPUDS (LEGACY DEVON)               
     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      21        35        27        38        24  

Powder River Basin

      2        —          —          12        19  

Eagle Ford

      —          —          —          10        25  

Anadarko Basin

      —          —          —          —          —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      23        35        27        60        68  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

GROSS OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON)

 

 

            
     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      23        32        22        32        36  

Powder River Basin

      2        9        4        14        19  

Eagle Ford

      —          —          13        30        21  

Anadarko Basin

      —          —          —          4        9  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      25        41        39        80        85  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

                                                 

NET OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON)

 

               
     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      21        23        18        25        25  

Powder River Basin

      1        7        4        10        15  

Eagle Ford

      —          —          7        14        11  

Anadarko Basin

      —          —          —          3        7  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      22        30        29        52        58  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

                                                                                              
AVERAGE LATERAL LENGTH (LEGACY DEVON)               
(based on wells tied-in)    2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      9,800’        9,900’        9,100’        8,000’        8,000’  

Powder River Basin

      13,600’        9,800’        8,100’        9,100’        9,700’  

Eagle Ford

      —          —          5,900’        5,400’        6,600’  

Anadarko Basin

      —          —          —          9,800’        11,200’  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      10,100’        9,900’        7,900’        7,300’        8,400’  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

BENCHMARK PRICES             
(average prices)    2020      2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)

    $ 42.65     $ 40.86     $ 28.42      $ 46.44      $ 57.02  

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub

    $ 2.67     $ 1.98     $ 1.71      $ 1.95      $ 2.50  

NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended

    $ 20.01     $ 16.69     $ 12.57      $ 14.39      $ 18.69  

 

REALIZED PRICES (LEGACY DEVON)

 

             
     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Oil (Per Bbl)

             

Delaware Basin

    $ 40.67     $ 39.19     $ 22.70      $ 45.18      $ 56.23  

Powder River Basin

      36.42       35.39       24.03        41.14        52.02  

Eagle Ford

      37.83       33.68       15.30        44.90        55.11  

Anadarko Basin

      40.34       37.88       19.52        45.32        55.71  

Other

      39.93       37.33       25.45        44.53        55.14  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      39.84       37.56       21.25        44.59        55.41  

Cash settlements

      (1.83     0.65       15.25        5.14        1.48  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 38.01     $ 38.21     $ 36.50      $ 49.73      $ 56.89  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Natural gas liquids (Per Bbl)

             

Delaware Basin

    $ 13.67     $ 11.49     $ 7.94      $ 8.36      $ 13.30  

Powder River Basin

      19.39       13.10       10.07        15.86        17.36  

Eagle Ford

      15.66       13.74       10.02        14.77        18.84  

Anadarko Basin

      15.65       12.68       9.31        10.90        17.47  

Other

      24.24       21.74       10.19        15.82        13.62  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      14.77       12.36       8.89        10.40        15.79  

Cash settlements

      (0.01     (0.30     0.51        0.61        1.75  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 14.76     $ 12.06     $ 9.40      $ 11.01      $ 17.54  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Gas (Per Mcf)

             

Delaware Basin

    $ 1.51     $ 1.11     $ 1.05      $ 0.58      $ 1.22  

Powder River Basin

      2.70       1.94       1.80        1.71        2.51  

Eagle Ford

      2.38       1.95       1.79        2.05        2.52  

Anadarko Basin

      2.29       1.66       1.31        1.45        1.81  

Other

      2.87       1.52       1.32        1.69        0.43  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      1.96       1.48       1.29        1.21        1.70  

Cash settlements

      0.00       0.06       0.28        0.36        0.13  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 1.96     $ 1.54     $ 1.57      $ 1.57      $ 1.83  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (Per Boe)

             

Delaware Basin

    $ 26.94     $ 24.00     $ 15.39      $ 26.19      $ 35.05  

Powder River Basin

      31.08       29.83       20.80        33.65        42.45  

Eagle Ford

      25.97       22.78       12.90        29.94        36.51  

Anadarko Basin

      19.79       16.81       10.98        18.14        24.28  

Other

      37.67       34.15       22.95        39.15        46.49  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      25.63       22.60       14.37        25.43        32.82  

Cash settlements

      (0.86     0.33       7.83        3.20        1.32  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 24.77     $ 22.93     $ 22.20      $ 28.63      $ 34.14  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

BENCHMARK PRICES

           
(average prices)    2020     2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)

    $ 42.65     $ 40.86     $ 28.42     $ 46.44     $ 57.02  

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub

    $ 2.67     $ 1.98     $ 1.71     $ 1.95     $ 2.50  

NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended

    $ 20.01     $ 16.69     $ 12.57     $ 14.39     $ 18.69  

 

PER-UNIT CASH MARGIN BY ASSET (per Boe) (LEGACY DEVON)

 

 

        
     2020     2019  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 26.94     $ 24.00     $ 15.39     $ 26.19     $ 35.05  

Lease operating expenses

      (2.38     (3.00     (3.56     (3.61     (3.36

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (2.40     (2.68     (2.88     (2.71     (2.59

Production & property taxes

      (2.08     (1.80     (1.14     (2.15     (2.80
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 20.08     $ 16.52     $ 7.81     $ 17.72     $ 26.30  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Powder River Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 31.08     $ 29.83     $ 20.80     $ 33.65     $ 42.45  

Lease operating expenses

      (5.47     (5.41     (6.60     (6.65     (5.00

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (3.01     (2.30     (2.71     (2.32     (3.40

Production & property taxes

      (3.91     (3.49     (2.40     (4.20     (5.19
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 18.69     $ 18.63     $ 9.09     $ 20.48     $ 28.86  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Eagle Ford

           

Realized price

    $ 25.97     $ 22.78     $ 12.90     $ 29.94     $ 36.51  

Lease operating expenses

      (2.79     (2.47     (2.59     (2.93     (4.52

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (5.89     (4.73     (4.96     (5.96     (6.52

Production & property taxes

      (0.16     (0.92     (0.85     (1.85     (1.75
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 17.13     $ 14.66     $ 4.50     $ 19.20     $ 23.72  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Anadarko Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 19.79     $ 16.81     $ 10.98     $ 18.14     $ 24.28  

Lease operating expenses

      (2.57     (2.16     (2.42     (2.79     (2.24

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (8.39     (7.39     (6.57     (6.36     (5.98

Production & property taxes

      (0.55     (0.54     (0.32     (0.77     (1.00
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 8.28     $ 6.72     $ 1.67     $ 8.22     $ 15.06  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Other

           

Realized price

    $ 37.67     $ 34.15     $ 22.95     $ 39.15     $ 46.49  

Lease operating expenses

      (15.35     (19.92     (17.40     (18.95     (20.04

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (0.59     (0.51     (0.34     (0.31     (0.34

Production & property taxes

      (3.38     (3.62     (5.11     (4.34     (3.78
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 18.35     $ 10.10     $ 0.10     $ 15.55     $ 22.33  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Devon—Total

           

Realized price

    $ 25.63     $ 22.60     $ 14.37     $ 25.43     $ 32.82  

Lease operating expenses

      (2.97     (3.32     (3.69     (3.96     (3.79

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (4.23     (4.17     (4.16     (4.11     (4.16

Production & property taxes

      (1.66     (1.52     (1.07     (1.95     (2.32
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 16.77     $ 13.59     $ 5.45     $ 15.41     $ 22.55  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(all monetary values in millions, except per share amounts)

The earnings materials include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CORE EARNINGS (LOSS) (LEGACY DEVON)

Devon’s reported net earnings (loss) include items of income and expense that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the company’s financial results. Accordingly, the company also uses the measures of core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share attributable to Devon. Devon believes these non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of its performance to earnings estimates published by securities analysts. Devon also believes these non-GAAP measures can facilitate comparisons of its performance between periods and to the performance of its peers. The following table summarizes the effects of these items on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

 

     Quarter Ended December 31, 2020  
     Before-tax     After-tax     After
Noncontrolling
Interests		     Per Diluted
Share		  

Continuing Operations

         

Loss (GAAP)

    $ (110   $ (73   $ (77   $ (0.20

Adjustments:

         

Asset dispositions

      (1     —         —         (0.00

Asset and exploration impairments

      31       29       29       0.07  

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

      —         (22     (22     (0.06

Fair value changes in financial instruments

      90       70       70       0.18  

Change in tax legislation

      —         (8     (8     (0.02

Restructuring and transaction costs

      17       13       13       0.04  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 27     $ 9     $ 5     $ 0.01  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Discontinued Operations

         

Loss (GAAP)

    $ (2   $ (25   $ (25   $ (0.07

Adjustments:

         

Asset dispositions

      3       20       20       0.05  

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

      —         2       2       0.01  

Fair value changes in foreign currency and other

      (12     (9     (9     (0.02

Restructuring and transaction costs

      9       6       6       0.02  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Core loss (Non-GAAP)

    $ (2   $ (6   $ (6   $ (0.01
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total

         

Loss (GAAP)

    $ (112   $ (98   $ (102   $ (0.27

Adjustments:

         

Continuing Operations

      137       82       82       0.21  

Discontinued Operations

      —         19       19       0.06  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

    $ 25     $ 3     $ (1   $ —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON)

Devon believes EBITDAX provides information useful in assessing operating and financial performance across periods. Devon computes EBITDAX as net earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense; financing costs, net; exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; asset impairments; asset disposition gains and losses; non-cash share-based compensation; non-cash valuation changes for derivatives and financial instruments; restructuring and transaction costs; accretion on discounted liabilities; and other items not related to normal operations. EBITDAX as defined by Devon may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net earnings from continuing operations.

 

     Q4 ‘20     Q3 ‘20     Q2 ‘20     Q1 ‘20     TTM     Q4’19  

Net loss (GAAP)

    $ (98   $ (90   $ (668   $ (1,815   $ (2,671   $ (640

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

      25       (13     (9     125       128       652  

Financing costs, net

      70       66       69       65       270       64  

Income tax benefit

      (37     (90     (3     (417     (547     (33

Exploration expenses

      4       39       12       112       167       29  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      301       299       299       401       1,300       382  

Asset impairments

      27       —         —         2,666       2,693       —    

Asset dispositions

      (1     —         —         —         (1     —    

Share-based compensation

      18       19       19       20       76       19  

Derivative and financial instrument non-cash valuation changes

      90       97       593       (619     161       159  

Restructuring and transaction costs

      17       32       —         —         49       11  

Accretion on discounted liabilities and other

      1       —         13       (48     (34     14  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

    $ 417     $ 359     $ 325     $ 490     $ 1,591     $ 657  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET DEBT (LEGACY DEVON)

Devon defines net debt as debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash restricted. Devon believes that netting these sources of cash against debt provides a clearer picture of the future demands on cash from Devon to repay debt.

 

     December 31,
2020		  

Total debt (GAAP)

    $ 4,298  

Less:

   

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

      (2,237
  

 

 

  

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

    $ 2,061  
  

 

 

  

NET DEBT-TO-EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON)

Devon defines net debt-to-EBITDAX as net debt divided by trailing twelve months EBITDAX.

 

     December 31,
2020		  

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

    $ 2,061  

EBITDAX (trailing 12 months) (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,591  
  

 

 

  

Net debt-to-EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

      1.3  
  

 

 

  

FREE CASH FLOW (LEGACY DEVON)

Devon defines free cash flow as total operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Devon believes that free cash flow provides a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities.

 

     Quarter Ended
December, 2020		  

Total operating cash flow (GAAP)

    $ 358  

Less capital expenditures:

   

Capital expenditures

      (217
  

 

 

  

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

    $ 141  
  

 

 

  

 

The pro forma metrics have been prepared to reflect Devon and WPX for the completion of the merger. The numbers have been developed from Devon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from WPX’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed within Devon’s Current Report on Form 8-KA, both expected to be filed on February 17, 2021.

PRO FORMA NET DEBT

 

     Q4 2020  
(in millions)    Pro Forma      Devon      WPX  

Total debt

    $ 7,862      $ 4,298      $ 3,564  

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

      (2,593      (2,237      (356
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt

    $ 5,269      $ 2,061      $ 3,208  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

PRO FORMA FREE CASH FLOW

 

     Q4 2020  
(in millions)    Pro Forma      Devon      WPX  

Operating cash flow

    $ 773      $ 358      $ 415  

Cash capital expenditures

      (510      (217      (293
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Free cash flow

    $ 263      $ 141      $ 122  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION

Devon may pay a variable dividend up to 50 percent of its excess cash flow. Each quarter’s excess cash flow is computed as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the fixed dividend.

 

     Q4 2020  
(in millions)    Pro Forma  

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

    $ 773  

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

      22  
  

 

 

  

Cash from operations before balance sheet changes (Non-GAAP)

    $ 795  

Capital expenditures (Accrued)

      (486
  

 

 

  

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

      309  

Fixed quarterly dividend ($0.11/share)

      (42
  

 

 

  

Excess free cash flow

      267  

48% pay out (Board Discretion: Up to 50%)

      48
  

 

 

  

Total variable dividend

    $ 128  
  

 

 

  

 

LEGACY WPX PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL

PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY WPX)

 

     2020      2019  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Oil (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      84        71        77        60        48  

Williston Basin

      65        51        47        62        64  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      149        122        124        122        112  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      35        32        27        25        22  

Williston Basin

      11        9        8        9        8  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      46        40        35        34        30  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Gas (MMcf/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      271        219        239        195        174  

Williston Basin

      66        51        48        49        50  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      337        270        287        244        223  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      164        139        144        117        99  

Williston Basin

      87        69        63        79        80  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      251        208        207        197        179  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY WPX)

 

     2020      2019  
(in millions)    Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

    $ 247      $ 186      $ 143      $ 191      $ 157  

Williston Basin

      36        60        34        115        110  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Upstream Capital

    $ 283      $ 246      $ 177      $ 305      $ 267  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

PRO FORMA KEY METRICS—Q4 2020

PRODUCTION

 

     Q4 2020  
     Pro Forma      Devon      WPX  

Oil (MBbls/d)

      305        156        149  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

      126        80        46  

Gas (MMcf/d)

      921        584        337  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (Mboe/d)

      584        333        251  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

OTHER KEY METRICS

 

     Q4 2020  
($ millions, except Boe)    Pro Forma      Devon      WPX  

Oil, gas and NGL sales

    $ 1,421      $ 786      $ 635  

LOE & GP&T per BOE

    $ 7.57      $ 7.21      $ 8.05  

General & administrative expenses

    $ 144      $ 82      $ 62  

Net financing costs

    $ 119      $ 71      $ 48  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Operating cash flow

    $ 773      $ 358      $ 415  

Total cash capital

    $ 510      $ 217      $ 293  

Free cash flow

    $ 263      $ 141      $ 122  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

    $ 2,593      $ 2,237      $ 356  

Total debt

    $ 7,862      $ 4,298      $ 3,564  

Proved reserves (MMBoe)

      1,434        752        682  

 

GUIDANCE

2021 OUTLOOK

 

Note: Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges.

PRODUCTION GUIDANCE(1)

 

     Full Year(1)  
     Low      High  

Oil (MBbls/d)

      280        300  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

      120        130  

Gas (MMcf/d)

      860        900  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

      543        580  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

  (1)

Due to the timing of the WPX merger closing, all reported 2021 amounts will not include legacy WPX until January 7, 2021.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE

 

     Full Year  
(in millions)    Low      High  

Upstream capital

    $ 1,600      $ 1,800  

Midstream capital

      80        100  

Other capital

      40        80  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total capital

    $ 1,720      $ 1,980  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

Note: The company’s capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio (~30% of full-year budget). After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021.

PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE

 

     Full Year  
     Low     High  

Oil - % of WTI

      90     100

NGL - % of WTI

      25     35

Natural gas - % of Henry Hub

      70     80

 

OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS

     Full Year  
($ millions, except Boe and %)    Low     High  

Marketing & midstream operating profit

    $ (50   $ (40

LOE & GP&T per BOE

    $ 7.50     $ 7.70  

Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales

      7.0     8.0

Exploration expenses

    $ 10     $ 20  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

    $ 1,900     $ 2,000  

General & administrative expenses(2)

    $ 400     $ 420  

Restructuring & transaction expenses(3)

    $ 160     $ 200  

Cash financing costs, net

    $ 420     $ 440  

Other expenses

    $ 20     $ 30  

Current income tax rate from continuing operations

      0     0

Deferred income tax rate from continuing operations

      20     30
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total income tax rate from continuing operations

      20     30

 

  (2)

Devon anticipates approximately $110 million to $120 million of the G&A expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021.

  (3)

Devon anticipates approximately $125 million to $145 million of the restructuring expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021 (~80% is cash). One-time cash restructuring charges will be added back to cash flow from operations in the calculation of the variable dividend payout.

CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVERSITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)

 

                    WTI Threshold                               WTI Annual Earnout Amount                      Henry Hub Threshold                           Henry Hub Annual Earnout        
Amount		  
$ 50.00      $ 10,000,000      $ 2.75      $ 20,000,000  
$ 55.00      $ 12,500,000      $ 3.00      $ 25,000,000  
$ 60.00      $ 15,000,000      $ 3.25      $ 35,000,000  
$ 65.00      $ 20,000,000      $ 3.50      $ 45,000,000  

2021 HEDGING POSITIONS

Oil Commodity Hedges

 

     Price Swaps      Price Collars  

Period

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)		      Volume
(Bbls/d)		      Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/Bbl)		      Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price ($/Bbl)		  

Q1 2021

      127,500      $ 39.52        20,000      $ 49.20      $ 59.20  

Q2 2021

      131,500      $ 39.71        21,000      $ 42.46      $ 52.46  

Q3 2021

      57,500      $ 41.68        52,250      $ 39.56      $ 49.56  

Q4 2021

      56,500      $ 41.44        47,250      $ 38.60      $ 48.60  

 

     Price Swaptions      Price Call Options  

Period

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted
Average
Price ($/Bbl)		      Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)		  

Q1 2021

       $          5,000      $ 39.50  

Q2 2021

       $          5,000      $ 39.50  

Q3 2021

      10,000      $ 40.12        5,000      $ 39.50  

Q4 2021

      10,000      $ 40.12        5,000      $ 39.50  

 

Oil Basis Swaps

 

Period

   

Index

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted Average
Differential to WTI
($/Bbl)		  

Q1-Q4 2021

    Midland Sweet      22,000      $ 0.84  

Q1-Q4 2021

    BRENT/WTI Spread      1,000      $ (8.00

Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub

 

     Price Swaps      Price Collars  

Period

    Volume (MMBtu/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/MMBtu)		      Volume
(MMBtu/d)		      Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/MMBtu)		      Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
($/MMBtu)		  

Q1 2021

      279,000      $ 2.64        203,000      $ 2.43      $ 2.93  

Q2 2021

      279,000      $ 2.64        228,000      $ 2.43      $ 2.93  

Q3 2021

      279,000      $ 2.64        228,000      $ 2.43      $ 2.93  

Q4 2021

      254,000      $ 2.63        133,000      $ 2.55      $ 3.05  

 

     Price Call Options

Period

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)

Q1 2021

      50,000      $2.68

Q2 2021

      50,000      $2.68

Q3 2021

      50,000      $2.68

Q4 2021

      50,000      $2.68

Natural Gas Basis Swaps

 

Period

   

Index

    Volume (MMBtu/d)      Weighted Average
Differential to Henry
Hub ($/MMBtu)		  

Q1-Q4 2021

    El Paso Natural Gas      35,000      $ (0.92

Q1-Q4 2021

    WAHA      80,000      $ (0.65

NGL Commodity Hedges

 

          Price Swaps  

Period

   

Product

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted Average
Price ($/Bbl)		  

Q1-Q4 2021

    Natural Gasoline      915      $ 47.57  

Q1-Q4 2021

    Natural Butane      915      $ 31.40  

Q1-Q4 2021

    Propane      915      $ 27.88  

Devon’s oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon’s natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC first of the month Henry Hub index. Devon’s NGL derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month OPIS Mont Belvieu, Texas index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of February 12, 2021.

 

