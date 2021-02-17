Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE DE OK false 0001090012 0001090012 2021-02-16 2021-02-16 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): Devon Energy Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) DELAWARE 001-32318 73-1567067 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 333 W. SHERIDAN AVE. ,

Exhibit 99.1 Devon Energy Corporation 333 West Sheridan Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5015 Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results OKLAHOMA CITY – Feb. 16, 2021 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. On Jan. 7, 2021, Devon closed its merger with WPX Energy. Results discussed within this release represent legacy Devon operations and do not include amounts related to WPX unless specified. Supplemental financial tables, pro forma information combining certain Devon and WPX results, and forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com . KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS • Board declares industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share based on fourth-quarter results • Variable dividend is in addition to previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share • Pro forma oil production exceeded guidance by 5 percent in the fourth quarter • Well productivity and capital efficiency gains in the Delaware Basin headlined operating results • Production expense improved 14 percent year over year in the fourth quarter • Operating cash flow reached $773 million for the pro forma company in the quarter • Free cash flow generation accelerated to $263 million in the quarter for the pro forma company • Raising full-year 2021 operating and financial outlook CEO PERSPECTIVE “The power of Devon’s portfolio and strategy was clearly evidenced by our strong financial and operating performance in the quarter,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “The team’s outstanding execution allowed us to capitalize on our enhanced operating scale and improved cost structure to expand margins and accelerate free cash flow generation.” “With the free cash flow generated in the quarter, I am proud to deliver on our commitment to reward shareholders with increased cash returns by declaring an industry-first variable dividend of $0.19 per share. “Further adding to the value proposition of Devon is our improved financial and operating outlook for 2021 that lowers breakeven funding levels and positions the company for higher amounts of free cash flow. “And while the recent uptick in commodity prices is certainly a welcomed change, Devon will remain extremely disciplined,” Muncrief added. “With our capital program, we have no intention of adding growth projects until demand fundamentals recover and worldwide inventory overhangs clear up.” OPERATING RESULTS Production from legacy Devon operations averaged 333,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day during the fourth quarter. Oil production averaged 156,000 barrels per day, increasing 7 percent compared to the previous quarter. Oil production in the quarter benefited from strong well productivity in the Delaware Basin and better-than-expected base production performance across the portfolio. Including results from WPX on a pro forma basis, fourth-quarter production averaged 584,000 Boe per day, including oil production of 305,000 barrels per day. This result for the combined company exceeded guidance by approximately 5 percent. Devon’s upstream capital spending in the fourth quarter was $183 million. This result was in line with guidance and represents a 25 percent decline from the average quarterly spend in 2020. The decrease in capital was attributable to efficiency gains attained in the Delaware Basin, improvements in service-cost pricing and reduced levels of activity required to sustain production. WPX upstream capital was also in line with expectations totaling $283 million in the fourth quarter. 1

Production expense for Devon totaled $8.86 per unit, a 14 percent improvement year over year. The improved cost structure was driven by lower lease operating expenses resulting from more efficient field-level operations and a decrease in production tax due to lower commodity prices. WPX production expense improved 21 percent on a per-unit basis compared to the year-ago period. ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS Delaware Basin: Pro forma production averaged 350,000 Boe per day, with oil accounting for 52 percent of the total. This result represents a 38 percent increase in production compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The combined company averaged running 15 operated drilling rigs in the quarter across its 400,000 net acre position (65 percent non-federal land). Devon’s development program across its legacy acreage position in Southeast New Mexico brought 23 wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from these wells averaged 3,200 Boe per day (70 percent oil). In addition to strong well productivity, completed well costs continued to improve with year-end exit rates averaging around $560 per lateral foot, a 40 percent reduction versus 2018. In New Mexico, Devon has secured more than 500 federal drilling permits across its acreage position, covering activity for multiple years. This proactive planning has prepared the company for the recent directive from the Department of Interior that suspended leasing, permitting, and right of way approvals for 60 days on federal lands. Devon is engaging and collaborating with policymakers and does not expect any material changes to its activity on federal acreage during this 60-day period or in 2021. WPX’s fourth quarter activity in the Delaware Basin was focused in its Stateline area. This co-development program targeting the Upper Wolfcamp and Bone Spring benches resulted in 26 new wells online in the quarter. Initial 30-day production rates from this activity outperformed pre-drill expectations, averaging 2,300 Boe per day (61 percent oil). Completed well costs continued to improve, with the average cost for a 2-mile lateral declining to $553 per foot, a 44 percent reduction versus 2018. Appraisal work on WPX’s Monument Draw acreage also progressed in the quarter with a more aggressive flowback technique applied to four Upper Wolfcamp wells. Early results from this pilot program are encouraging with 30-day production rates for these wells averaging 2,300 Boe per day (76 percent oil). Williston Basin: Production from this legacy WPX asset averaged 87,000 Boe per day, a 9 percent increase compared the year-ago period. This production growth was driven by 20 completed wells during the quarter, including five wells that were three-mile laterals. The Omaha Woman 24-13-12 HC, a three-mile lateral, achieved the highest 24-hour rate in the quarter exceeding 10,000 Boe per day (80 percent oil). Powder River Basin: Production averaged 22,000 Boe per day. Capital activity in the fourth quarter continued to progress appraisal and leasehold retention objectives with two new wells in the emerging Niobrara oil play. These appraisal wells averaged 30-day rates of 1,300 Boe per day per well, with oil representing nearly 90 percent of the product mix. The company has more than 300,000 net acres in the oil fairway of the basin prospective for multiple benches. Eagle Ford: Fourth-quarter production averaged 37,000 Boe per day. Devon and its partner did not pursue any drilling and completion activity during the fourth quarter. The partnership plans to run a two-rig drilling program in 2021 and bring online 22 high-impact wells from its uncompleted inventory during the first half of the year. Anadarko Basin: Net production averaged 81,000 Boe per day. The company’s operational focus during the quarter was concentrated on optimizing base production and reducing controllable downtime across the field. In 2021, Devon expects to drill up to 30 wells through its $100 million joint venture drilling carry with Dow. 2

PROVED RESERVES Devon’s legacy estimated proved reserves were 752 million Boe at year-end 2020, with proved undeveloped reserves accounting for 24 percent of the total. The company’s drilling programs successfully added 135 million Boe of reserves through extensions and discoveries in 2020. The capital costs incurred to deliver these extensions and discoveries totaled $1.0 billion, resulting in an attractive finding and development cost of $7.31 per Boe. Pro forma proved reserves totaled 1,434 million Boe at year-end 2020, with oil reserves reaching 676 million barrels, or nearly 50 percent of the total. FINANCIAL SUMMARY Devon reported a net loss of $102 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $0.00 per diluted share. The company’s operating cash flow, pro forma for the two entities, totaled $773 million in the fourth quarter. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $263 million of free cash flow for the combined company. On Oct. 1, Devon completed the sale of its Barnett Shale assets. The company received a cash payment of $320 million at closing. Devon has the opportunity for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price. In conjunction with the Barnett closing, Devon paid a $100 million special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend was paid on Oct. 1 in the amount of $0.26 per share. On a pro forma basis, the company exited the fourth quarter with $2.6 billion of cash and a debt balance of $7.9 billion. Subsequent to year-end, Devon has elected to redeem $43 million of senior notes that were due in 2022, positioning the company with no debt maturities until the second half of 2023. INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED In a separate press release issued today, Devon announced its board of directors has declared an industry-first variable cash dividend of $128 million, or $0.19 per share. The variable dividend is in addition to Devon’s previously declared fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share. Both the fixed and variable dividends are payable on Mar. 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 15, 2021. UPDATED 2021 OUTLOOK Due to strong operating results in the Delaware Basin, Devon is raising its full-year 2021 oil production forecast to a range of 280,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. This compares to the company’s preliminary outlook issued last year of greater than 280,000 barrels per day. Devon expects to deliver this improved 2021 oil production outlook with an upstream capital budget of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. The capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter (approximately 30 percent of the total budget) due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio. After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021. Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges. Due to the timing of the merger closing, reported results will begin to include WPX on Jan. 7, 2021. Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com . ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE Devon strives to deliver results that balance economic growth, environmental stewardship, strong governance and social responsibility. For access to Devon’s sustainability report, please visit www.devonenergy.com/sustainability . This report highlights the company’s commitment to operating a responsible, safe and ethical business while providing transparent reporting to all stakeholders. 3

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS Also provided with today's release is the company's detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company's website at www.devonenergy.com . The company's fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers. ABOUT DEVON ENERGY Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com. Investor Contacts Media Contact Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732 Chris Carr, 405-228-2496 Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise. 4

Key Takeaways From Our Presentation DELAWARE BASIN DRIVES Q4 OPERATING PERFORMANCE Favorable to guidance on all production & operating costs FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION ACCELERATES Cost discipline & efficiency gains drive margin expansion BALANCE SHEET CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN Cash balance increases by ~$500 million in fourth quarter IMPROVED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Efficiencies drive lower breakeven funding & higher free cash flow INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND DECLARED $0.19 per share variable dividend declared with Q4 results #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.

Creates A Leading U.S. Energy Company pro forma attributes POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD 81 MBOED 37 MBOED 22 MBOED WILLISTON BASIN 87 MBOED BUILDS DOMINANT DELAWARE BASIN POSITION 400,000 net acres in economic core of the play Stacked-pay provides multi-decade inventory opportunity ACCELERATES CASH-RETURN BUSINESS MODEL Prioritizes free cash flow generation over production growth Implements “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy MAINTAINS INVESTMENT-GRADE FINANCIAL STRENGTH Excellent liquidity position: $5.6 billion (at 12/31/2020) Minimal near-term debt maturities $ DELAWARE BASIN 350 MBOED CREATES VALUE THROUGH COST SYNERGIES Combines the best capabilities of both organizations $575 million in annual savings by year-end 2021 + TRANSACTION CLOSED JANUARY 7, 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pgs. 7 & 20 for additional details.

Our Disciplined Cash-Return Business Model PROGRESSIVE GROWTH STRATEGY disciplined oil growth targets: up to 5% annually Growing margins through operational & corporate cost reductions REDUCED REINVESTMENT RATES Targeting reinvestment rates of 70%-80% of operating cash flow Disciplined returns-driven strategy to generate higher free cash flow MAINTAIN LOW LEVERAGE Targeted net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio: ~1.0x Strong liquidity & disciplined hedging enhance financial strength PRIORITIZE CASH RETURNS Deploying free cash flow to dividends and debt reduction Innovative “fixed plus variable” dividend strategy (pg. 12) PURSUE ESG EXCELLENCE Performance critical to long-term success of the company ESG initiatives incorporated into compensation structure “Our cash-return business model is designed to moderate growth, emphasize capital efficiencies, maximize returns and prioritize the return of increasing amounts of cash to shareholders. These principles will position Devon to be a prominent and consistent builder of economic value through the cycle.” − Rick Muncrief, President & CEO COMMITMENT RUNS DEEP

Q4 2020 – Executing on Our Disciplined Strategy Field-level costs significantly decline Pro forma LOE & GP&T per BOE $8.43 $7.57 Oil production exceeds guidance Pro forma oil production (MBOD) ~290 Capital discipline drives free cash flow Pro forma free cash flow ($ in millions) 10% SINCE Q1 2020 IMPROVEMENT $263 MILLION DELIVERING ON DISCIPLINED STRATEGY FREE CASH FLOW ACCELERATES 305 +5% ABOVE MIDPOINT Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. board declares industry-first variable dividend (SEE PAGE 6 FOR DETAILS) DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE (1) Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow ($773 million) less cash capital expenditures ($510 million). (1)

Accelerating Cash Returns to Shareholders 28 consecutive years of returning cash to shareholders ($ per share) $0.24 $128 MILLION ($0.19 PER SHARE) 48% OF Q4 EXCESS FREE CASH FLOW PAID WITH FIXED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYABLE ON MARCH 31, 2021 INDUSTRY-FIRST VARIABLE DIVIDEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAID ON OCT. 1, 2020 WITH BARNETT CLOSING DECLARED DIVIDEND VARIABLE Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. $0.30 $0.35 $0.68 FOR VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION (SEE PG. 21 FOR DETAILS) Special Dividend Fixed Quarterly Dividend Variable Dividend (BASED ON PRO FORMA Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS)

Improving Investment-Grade Financial Strength $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 $3,000 MINIMAL NEAR-TERM DEBT MATURITIES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY ~$500 MM Q4 CASH BUILD OUTSTANDING LIQUIDITY POSITION $5.6B INCLUDES CASH & CREDIT FACILITY COMMITTED TO LOWERING LEVERAGE 1.0x NET DEBT TO EBITDAX TARGET DEBT REDUCTION EFFORTS PROGRESSING $1.5B AUTHORIZED PROGRAM REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 POTENTIAL TO CALL IN Q2 2021 Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, ~ (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. (1) (2) PRO FORMA OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURITIES THROUGH 2030

$200 MILLION Capturing $575 Million in Annual Cost Savings GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE $100 MILLION D&C EFFICIENCIES $75 MILLION OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED $200 MILLION FINANCING COSTS 70% ANNUAL COST SAVINGS $575 COST SAVINGS BY YE 2021 MILLION SAVINGS CAPTURED SAVINGS IDENTIFIED 60% 40% 50% On track to achieve cost synergies by year-end 2021 Targeted annual cost savings by area ($MM) (1) Includes benefits of cost savings captured in the second half of 2020 from legacy Devon operations. (2) Represents annualized interest savings from the $43 mm of debt redeemed in Q1 2021 and $500 mm of notes callable in Q2 2021. (2) (1) (1) 40% 70%

Committed to Top-Tier ESG Performance HIGHLY-REGARDED ESG RATINGS & RECOGNITION ENVIRONMENT SOCIAL & SAFETY GOVERNANCE Achieved methane intensity reduction target of 0.28% ahead of plan Lowered GHG emissions intensity rate 19% year over year Water recycling has increased nearly 300% since 2017 Fostering inclusion & diversity with our employees and community partners Permian Strategic Partnership provided $30 million to communities last year Safety & incident rate performance consistently above industry average ESG incorporated in compensation structure (including safety & emissions metrics) Board-level oversight of ESG goal-setting, performance & outreach Committed to diverse, independent, experienced and highly-skilled board Note: Amounts represent legacy Devon results. For additional information please refer to Devon’s Sustainability Report & Climate Change Assessment Report

Asset Overview 2021 Outlook

Committed to Maintenance Capital in 2021 OIL PRODUCTION (MBOD) BREAKEVEN FUNDING LEVEL 280-300 $32 OPERATING CASH FLOW ~$3.0B WTI PRICE UPSTREAM CAPITAL INVESTMENT $ $1.6-1.8 B Operations scaled to lower breakeven funding 2021e outlook Note: Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less total capital requirements. Assumes a constant service & material cost environment. $40 WTI $50 WTI Free cash flow provides attractive investment opportunity 2021e free cash flow sensitivities $60 WTI 4% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 8% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD 13% FREE CASH FLOW YIELD Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow Yield Free Cash Flow ($B) BREAKEVEN PRICING SCENARIO $32 WTI Operating cash flow is based on 2021 guidance. Assumes $2.75 Henry Hub & NGL realizations at ~30% of WTI. @ $50 WTI PREVIOUSLY: >280 MBOD PREVIOUSLY: $33 ~80% ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN (1)

Free Cash Flow Priorities STEP 1: VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − Capital Expenditures (Accrued) Adjusted Free Cash Flow − Fixed Quarterly Dividend Excess Free Cash Flow × Up to 50% Payout (Board Discretion) Variable Dividend STEP 2: PAID QUARTERLY IF BELOW CRITERIA MET Cash Balance: >$500 million Strong Balance Sheet & Leverage Ratios Constructive Commodity Price Outlook FIXED DIVIDEND Paid quarterly at $0.11 per share Target payout: up to 10% of cash flow VARIABLE DIVIDEND Calculated on a quarterly basis Up to 50% of excess free cash flow DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM Net debt-to-EBITDAX target : ~1.0x $1.5 billion reduction program underway SHARE REPURCHASES Potential for opportunistic share repurchases VARIABLE DIVIDEND STRATEGY CALCULATED ON A QUARTERLY BASIS Note: Adjusted cash flow represents operating cash flow before balance sheet changes.

Asset Overview Operations Update

Delaware Basin – Our Capital-Efficient Growth Engine New Mexico Texas Loving Ward Reeves Winkler Eddy Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details. Lea Q4 ACTIVITY DELIVERING TOP-TIER RESULTS Operating efficiencies accelerating (pgs. 15-16) Midstream infrastructure drives sustainable savings DIVERSIFIED ACREAGE POSITION 65% of leasehold resides on non-federal land 4-year federal permit inventory (~500 permits) Minimal impact from 60-day Dept. of Interior order WORLD-CLASS OIL OPPORTUNITY Stacked pay position across 400,000 net acres Multi-decade inventory opportunity DELAWARE PRODUCTION PROFILE 350 MBOED Q4 2020

Delaware Basin – Legacy Devon Results LEGACY DVN DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Best-in-class capital efficiencies Drilling and completion costs per foot (excludes facilities) $940 $846 $664 $564 40% SINCE 2018 IMPROVEMENT Outstanding Q4 execution Key operating results HIGH-MARGIN OIL GROWTH +41% OPERATED WELLS BROUGHT ONLINE 23 WELLS VS. 2019 AVG. IP30 WELL PERFORMANCE 3,200 BOED/WELL OIL MIX: 70% Achieving record well productivity Average cumulative 12-month oil production per foot, MBO 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: BMO Capital Markets, Enverus

Delaware Basin – Legacy WPX Results $983 $774 $685 $553 Drilled & completed cost per foot (excludes allocation of facility costs) Cathedral & Bridal Veil Flowback pilot on 4 wells Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well testing MORE AGGRESSIVE flowback methodology 26 Wells Online Bone Spring & Wolfcamp focus Avg. IP30: 2,300 BOED/well STATELINE AREA DRIVES Q4 PERFROMANCE STATELINE MONUMENT DRAW LEGACY WPX DELAWARE ACREAGE POSITION Executing on Stateline development program Q4 activity outperforms type curve expectations Development focus driving improved capital efficiency (see chart) Monument Draw development activity progressing Testing spacing & more aggressive flowback to optimize IRR Initial results indicate economics competitive with Stateline area 44% SINCE 2018 REDUCTION

Great Positions in Top-Tier U.S. Basins WILLISTON BASIN POWDER RIVER BASIN DIVERSIFIED ACROSS TOP RESOURCE PLAYS ANADARKO BASIN High-margin oil resource in economic core of the play Diversified takeaway optionality to optimize pricing Expect to commence 1st production on 15-20 wells in 2021 Expect to bring online 22 high-impact DUCs in 1H 2021 Partnership expects to average 2 rig lines during the year Redevelopment activity extends inventory runway Liquids-rich play focused on maximizing free cash flow Commencing Dow JV drilling program in 2021 (25-30 spuds) 2021 operating costs to benefit from expiration of MVCs EAGLE FORD (400,000 NET ACRES) (85,000 NET ACRES) (40,000 NET ACRES) (>300,000 NET ACRES) Emerging oil opportunity with stacked-pay potential Niobrara appraisal de-risking scalable resource upside Expect to bring online 15-20 operated wells in 2021 POWDER RIVER BASIN ANADARKO BASIN EAGLE FORD $204 Million (TTM) $229 Million (TTM) $159 Million (TTM) WILLISTON BASIN $406 Million (TTM) CASH FLOW GENERATION $1.0 Billion (TRAILING 12-MONTHS AS OF Q4 2020) (1) Represents field-level cash flow before G&A and taxes. Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. See pg. 20 for additional details.

2021 Operating Outlook Driving per-unit costs lower Capital efficient 2021 program 2021e capital activity UPSTREAM CAPITAL BUDGET $1.6-$1.8 AVERAGE DRILLING RIGS BILLION EXPECTED WELLS ONLINE 18 13 IN DELAWARE Delaware focused capital program Upstream capital (in billions) 340-360 OPERATED WELLS ALLOCATED TO DELAWARE BASIN 80% DELAWARE BASIN OTHER KEY ASSETS ~ $1.6-$1.8 B 2021e Capital Budget advantaged multi-basin asset portfolio $8.22 8% vs. 2019 IMPROVEMENT $7.94 LOE PER BOE GP&T PER BOE $7.60

Asset Overview Appendix

Q4 2020 – Pro Forma Operational & Financial Results Key Metrics ($ IN MILLIONS) Legacy Devon Legacy WPX Pro Forma Oil Production (MBOD) 156 149 305 Total Production (MBOED) 333 251 584 LOE & GP&T (PER BOE) $7.21 $8.05 $7.57 General & Administrative $82 $62 $144 Net Financing Costs $71 $48 $119 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $358 $415 $773 Total Cash Capital $217 $293 $510 Free Cash Flow (NON-GAAP) $141 $122 $263 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash $2,237 $356 $2,593 Total Debt $4,298 $3,564 $7,862 Proved Reserves (MMBOE) 752 682 1,434

Q4 2020 – Variable Dividend Calculation VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION $795 MM – Adjusted Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $486 MM – Capital Expenditures (Accrued) $309 MM – Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) − $42 MM – Fixed Quarterly Dividend ($0.11/share) $267 MM – Excess Free Cash Flow × 48% Payout (Board Discretion: Up to 50%) $128 MM – Variable Dividend ($0.19/share) VARIABLE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION DETAILS PAYABLE on March 31, 2021 SHAREHOLDERS of record on March 15, 2021 industry-first variable distribution declared Note: Adjusted cash flow represents pro forma operating cash flow ($773 million) before pro forma balance sheet changes (-$22 million). See Devon’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings materials for more details regarding the variable dividend calculation.

Pro Forma Outstanding Debt Maturities $5,600 Cash Credit Facility $2,600 Strong liquidity with minimal near-term debt maturities Pro forma outstanding debt maturities as 12/31/20 ($MM) $3,000 REDEEMED IN Q1 2021 (1) POTENTIALTO CALL IN Q2 2021 (2) Note: All amounts are pro forma and represent the combined results for Devon and WPX. Notes due in 2027 and 2028 are callable in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, respectively, (1) Notes were redeemed in February 2021 with cash on hand. (2) Devon has the potential to fully redeem the 2026 notes once bonds become callable in Q2 2021. >50% OF OUTSTANDING DEBT MATURES AFTER 2030

Investor Relations Contacts Scott CoodyChris Carr VP, Investor RelationsManager, Investor Relations 405-552-4735405-228-2496 Email: [email protected]

Exhibit 99.3 Devon Energy Fourth-Quarter 2020 Supplemental Tables TABLE OF CONTENTS: PAGE: Devon Energy Income Statement 2 Cash Flow Statement 3 Balance Sheet 4 Production by Asset 5 Capital, Costs Incurred and Reserves Reconciliation 6 Well Activity by Asset 7 Realized Price by Asset 8 Per-Unit Cash Margin by Asset 9 Non-GAAP Core Earnings (Loss) 10 Non-GAAP Measures 11-12 WPX Production by Asset and Capital 13 Pro Forma Key Metrics Q4 2020 Pro Forma Financials 14

DEVON ENERGY FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LEGACY DEVON) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil, gas and NGL sales $ 786 $ 678 $ 424 $ 807 $ 1,035 Oil, gas and NGL derivatives (1) (117 ) (87 ) (361 ) 720 (116 ) Marketing and midstream revenues 611 476 331 560 670 Total revenues 1,280 1,067 394 2,087 1,589 Production expenses (2) 271 271 263 318 324 Exploration expenses 4 39 12 112 29 Marketing and midstream expenses 618 478 339 578 665 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 301 299 299 401 382 Asset impairments 27 — — 2,666 — Asset dispositions (1 ) — — — — General and administrative expenses 82 75 79 102 119 Financing costs, net 70 66 69 65 64 Restructuring and transaction costs 17 32 — — 11 Other, net 1 — 13 (48 ) 16 Total expenses 1,390 1,260 1,074 4,194 1,610 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (110 ) (193 ) (680 ) (2,107 ) (21 ) Income tax benefit (37 ) (90 ) (3 ) (417 ) (33 ) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (73 ) (103 ) (677 ) (1,690 ) 12 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (25 ) 13 9 (125 ) (652 ) Net loss (98 ) (90 ) (668 ) (1,815 ) (640 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 2 2 1 2 Net loss attributable to Devon $ (102 ) $ (92 ) $ (670 ) $ (1,816 ) $ (642 ) Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (4.48 ) $ 0.03 Discontinued operations (0.07 ) 0.04 0.02 (0.34 ) (1.73 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (4.82 ) $ (1.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 383 383 383 383 383 Diluted 383 383 383 383 385 (1) OIL, GAS AND NGL DERIVATIVES (in millions) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Derivative cash settlements $ (27 ) $ 10 $ 232 $ 101 $ 42 Derivative valuation changes (90 ) (97 ) (593 ) 619 (158 ) Oil, gas and NGL derivatives $ (117 ) $ (87 ) $ (361 ) $ 720 $ (116 ) (2) PRODUCTION EXPENSES (in millions) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Lease operating expense $ 91 $ 100 $ 108 $ 126 $ 120 Gathering, processing & transportation 130 125 123 130 131 Production taxes 47 42 25 56 69 Property taxes 3 4 7 6 4 Production expenses $ 271 $ 271 $ 263 $ 318 $ 324 2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (LEGACY DEVON) (in millions) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (98 ) $ (90 ) $ (668 ) $ (1,815 ) $ (640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 25 (13 ) (9 ) 125 652 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 301 299 299 401 382 Asset impairments 27 — — 2,666 — Leasehold impairments 3 36 3 110 3 Accretion on discounted liabilities 8 8 8 8 8 Total (gains) losses on commodity derivatives 117 87 361 (720 ) 116 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (27 ) 10 232 101 41 Gains on asset dispositions (1 ) — — — — Deferred income tax benefit (17 ) — — (311 ) (27 ) Share-based compensation 18 31 19 20 23 Other — 1 4 — 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net 2 58 (99 ) (56 ) 18 Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations 358 427 150 529 578 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (217 ) (204 ) (307 ) (425 ) (408 ) Acquisitions of property and equipment (3 ) — (1 ) (4 ) (3 ) Divestitures of property and equipment 5 1 3 25 43 Net cash from investing activities - continuing operations (215 ) (203 ) (305 ) (404 ) (368 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock — — — (38 ) (103 ) Dividends paid on common stock (138 ) (43 ) (42 ) (34 ) (34 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 9 1 6 5 116 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (4 ) (4 ) (3 ) (3 ) — Shares exchanged for tax withholdings and other (1 ) — — (17 ) (2 ) Net cash from financing activities - continuing operations (134 ) (46 ) (39 ) (87 ) (23 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations 9 178 (194 ) 38 187 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities 19 45 (43 ) (131 ) (9 ) Investing activities 310 1 171 (1 ) — Financing activities — — — — — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2 4 8 (23 ) 10 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations 331 50 136 (155 ) 1 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 340 228 (58 ) (117 ) 188 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,897 1,669 1,727 1,844 1,656 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,237 $ 1,897 $ 1,669 $ 1,727 $ 1,844 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,047 $ 1,707 $ 1,474 $ 1,527 $ 1,464 Restricted cash 190 190 195 200 380 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,237 $ 1,897 $ 1,669 $ 1,727 $ 1,844 3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (LEGACY DEVON) (in millions) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,237 $ 1,844 Accounts receivable 601 832 Current assets associated with discontinued operations — 896 Income tax receivable 174 47 Other current assets 248 232 Total current assets 3,260 3,851 Oil and gas property and equipment, based on successful efforts accounting, net 4,436 7,558 Other property and equipment, net 957 1,035 Total property and equipment, net 5,393 8,593 Goodwill 753 753 Right-of-use assets 223 243 Other long-term assets 283 196 Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations — 81 Total assets $ 9,912 $ 13,717 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 242 $ 428 Revenues and royalties payable 662 730 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 459 Other current liabilities 536 310 Total current liabilities 1,440 1,927 Long-term debt 4,298 4,294 Lease liabilities 246 244 Asset retirement obligations 358 380 Other long-term liabilities 551 426 Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 185 Deferred income taxes — 341 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 2,766 2,735 Retained earnings 208 3,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127 ) (119 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon 2,885 5,802 Noncontrolling interests 134 118 Total equity 3,019 5,920 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,912 $ 13,717 Common shares outstanding 382 382 4

PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 99 77 79 84 84 Powder River Basin 16 21 18 21 20 Eagle Ford 18 22 27 26 23 Anadarko Basin 16 19 21 24 27 Other 7 7 8 8 9 Total 156 146 153 163 163 Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 43 38 29 37 32 Powder River Basin 3 3 2 3 2 Eagle Ford 9 11 12 9 9 Anadarko Basin 25 30 25 30 30 Other — 1 1 1 1 Total 80 83 69 80 74 Gas (MMcf/d) Delaware Basin 267 239 241 244 234 Powder River Basin 22 23 20 29 28 Eagle Ford 60 73 87 86 76 Anadarko Basin 233 242 262 272 295 Other 2 3 4 3 4 Total 584 580 614 634 637 Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d) Delaware Basin 186 155 149 162 154 Powder River Basin 22 28 24 29 27 Eagle Ford 37 46 53 50 45 Anadarko Basin 81 89 90 98 107 Other 7 8 9 9 10 Total 333 326 325 348 343 5

UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY DEVON) (in millions) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin $ 153 $ 179 $ 148 $ 220 $ 170 Powder River Basin 22 11 39 90 89 Eagle Ford 2 1 10 70 65 Anadarko Basin 3 1 3 4 38 Other 3 3 3 7 12 Total upstream capital $ 183 $ 195 $ 203 $ 391 $ 374 COSTS INCURRED (LEGACY DEVON) Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Property acquisition costs: Unproved properties $ 8 $ 35 Exploration costs 159 312 Development costs 820 1,499 Costs incurred $ 987 $ 1,846 RESERVES RECONCILIATION (LEGACY DEVON) Oil

(MMBbls) Gas

(Bcf) NGL

(MMBbls) Total

(MMBoe) As of December 31, 2019: Proved developed 198 1,344 167 589 Proved undeveloped 78 277 44 168 Total Proved 276 1,621 211 757 Revisions due to prices (26 ) (209 ) (17 ) (78 ) Revisions other than price 18 119 17 55 Extensions and discoveries 71 188 33 135 Purchase of reserves 1 19 3 7 Production (57 ) (221 ) (28 ) (122 ) Sale of reserves (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) (2 ) As of December 31, 2020: Proved developed 194 1,244 173 574 Proved undeveloped 88 268 45 178 Total Proved 282 1,512 218 752 6

GROSS OPERATED SPUDS (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin 21 35 27 38 24 Powder River Basin 2 — — 12 19 Eagle Ford — — — 10 25 Anadarko Basin — — — — — Total 23 35 27 60 68 GROSS OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin 23 32 22 32 36 Powder River Basin 2 9 4 14 19 Eagle Ford — — 13 30 21 Anadarko Basin — — — 4 9 Total 25 41 39 80 85 NET OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin 21 23 18 25 25 Powder River Basin 1 7 4 10 15 Eagle Ford — — 7 14 11 Anadarko Basin — — — 3 7 Total 22 30 29 52 58 AVERAGE LATERAL LENGTH (LEGACY DEVON) (based on wells tied-in) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin 9,800’ 9,900’ 9,100’ 8,000’ 8,000’ Powder River Basin 13,600’ 9,800’ 8,100’ 9,100’ 9,700’ Eagle Ford — — 5,900’ 5,400’ 6,600’ Anadarko Basin — — — 9,800’ 11,200’ Total 10,100’ 9,900’ 7,900’ 7,300’ 8,400’ 7

BENCHMARK PRICES (average prices) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing) $ 42.65 $ 40.86 $ 28.42 $ 46.44 $ 57.02 Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub $ 2.67 $ 1.98 $ 1.71 $ 1.95 $ 2.50 NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended $ 20.01 $ 16.69 $ 12.57 $ 14.39 $ 18.69 REALIZED PRICES (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil (Per Bbl) Delaware Basin $ 40.67 $ 39.19 $ 22.70 $ 45.18 $ 56.23 Powder River Basin 36.42 35.39 24.03 41.14 52.02 Eagle Ford 37.83 33.68 15.30 44.90 55.11 Anadarko Basin 40.34 37.88 19.52 45.32 55.71 Other 39.93 37.33 25.45 44.53 55.14 Realized price without hedges 39.84 37.56 21.25 44.59 55.41 Cash settlements (1.83 ) 0.65 15.25 5.14 1.48 Realized price, including cash settlements $ 38.01 $ 38.21 $ 36.50 $ 49.73 $ 56.89 Natural gas liquids (Per Bbl) Delaware Basin $ 13.67 $ 11.49 $ 7.94 $ 8.36 $ 13.30 Powder River Basin 19.39 13.10 10.07 15.86 17.36 Eagle Ford 15.66 13.74 10.02 14.77 18.84 Anadarko Basin 15.65 12.68 9.31 10.90 17.47 Other 24.24 21.74 10.19 15.82 13.62 Realized price without hedges 14.77 12.36 8.89 10.40 15.79 Cash settlements (0.01 ) (0.30 ) 0.51 0.61 1.75 Realized price, including cash settlements $ 14.76 $ 12.06 $ 9.40 $ 11.01 $ 17.54 Gas (Per Mcf) Delaware Basin $ 1.51 $ 1.11 $ 1.05 $ 0.58 $ 1.22 Powder River Basin 2.70 1.94 1.80 1.71 2.51 Eagle Ford 2.38 1.95 1.79 2.05 2.52 Anadarko Basin 2.29 1.66 1.31 1.45 1.81 Other 2.87 1.52 1.32 1.69 0.43 Realized price without hedges 1.96 1.48 1.29 1.21 1.70 Cash settlements 0.00 0.06 0.28 0.36 0.13 Realized price, including cash settlements $ 1.96 $ 1.54 $ 1.57 $ 1.57 $ 1.83 Total oil equivalent (Per Boe) Delaware Basin $ 26.94 $ 24.00 $ 15.39 $ 26.19 $ 35.05 Powder River Basin 31.08 29.83 20.80 33.65 42.45 Eagle Ford 25.97 22.78 12.90 29.94 36.51 Anadarko Basin 19.79 16.81 10.98 18.14 24.28 Other 37.67 34.15 22.95 39.15 46.49 Realized price without hedges 25.63 22.60 14.37 25.43 32.82 Cash settlements (0.86 ) 0.33 7.83 3.20 1.32 Realized price, including cash settlements $ 24.77 $ 22.93 $ 22.20 $ 28.63 $ 34.14 8

BENCHMARK PRICES (average prices) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil ($/Bbl)—West Texas Intermediate (Cushing) $ 42.65 $ 40.86 $ 28.42 $ 46.44 $ 57.02 Natural Gas ($/Mcf)—Henry Hub $ 2.67 $ 1.98 $ 1.71 $ 1.95 $ 2.50 NGL ($/Bbl)—Mont Belvieu Blended $ 20.01 $ 16.69 $ 12.57 $ 14.39 $ 18.69 PER-UNIT CASH MARGIN BY ASSET (per Boe) (LEGACY DEVON) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin Realized price $ 26.94 $ 24.00 $ 15.39 $ 26.19 $ 35.05 Lease operating expenses (2.38 ) (3.00 ) (3.56 ) (3.61 ) (3.36 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (2.40 ) (2.68 ) (2.88 ) (2.71 ) (2.59 ) Production & property taxes (2.08 ) (1.80 ) (1.14 ) (2.15 ) (2.80 ) Field-level cash margin $ 20.08 $ 16.52 $ 7.81 $ 17.72 $ 26.30 Powder River Basin Realized price $ 31.08 $ 29.83 $ 20.80 $ 33.65 $ 42.45 Lease operating expenses (5.47 ) (5.41 ) (6.60 ) (6.65 ) (5.00 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (3.01 ) (2.30 ) (2.71 ) (2.32 ) (3.40 ) Production & property taxes (3.91 ) (3.49 ) (2.40 ) (4.20 ) (5.19 ) Field-level cash margin $ 18.69 $ 18.63 $ 9.09 $ 20.48 $ 28.86 Eagle Ford Realized price $ 25.97 $ 22.78 $ 12.90 $ 29.94 $ 36.51 Lease operating expenses (2.79 ) (2.47 ) (2.59 ) (2.93 ) (4.52 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (5.89 ) (4.73 ) (4.96 ) (5.96 ) (6.52 ) Production & property taxes (0.16 ) (0.92 ) (0.85 ) (1.85 ) (1.75 ) Field-level cash margin $ 17.13 $ 14.66 $ 4.50 $ 19.20 $ 23.72 Anadarko Basin Realized price $ 19.79 $ 16.81 $ 10.98 $ 18.14 $ 24.28 Lease operating expenses (2.57 ) (2.16 ) (2.42 ) (2.79 ) (2.24 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (8.39 ) (7.39 ) (6.57 ) (6.36 ) (5.98 ) Production & property taxes (0.55 ) (0.54 ) (0.32 ) (0.77 ) (1.00 ) Field-level cash margin $ 8.28 $ 6.72 $ 1.67 $ 8.22 $ 15.06 Other Realized price $ 37.67 $ 34.15 $ 22.95 $ 39.15 $ 46.49 Lease operating expenses (15.35 ) (19.92 ) (17.40 ) (18.95 ) (20.04 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (0.59 ) (0.51 ) (0.34 ) (0.31 ) (0.34 ) Production & property taxes (3.38 ) (3.62 ) (5.11 ) (4.34 ) (3.78 ) Field-level cash margin $ 18.35 $ 10.10 $ 0.10 $ 15.55 $ 22.33 Devon—Total Realized price $ 25.63 $ 22.60 $ 14.37 $ 25.43 $ 32.82 Lease operating expenses (2.97 ) (3.32 ) (3.69 ) (3.96 ) (3.79 ) Gathering, processing & transportation (4.23 ) (4.17 ) (4.16 ) (4.11 ) (4.16 ) Production & property taxes (1.66 ) (1.52 ) (1.07 ) (1.95 ) (2.32 ) Field-level cash margin $ 16.77 $ 13.59 $ 5.45 $ 15.41 $ 22.55 9

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (all monetary values in millions, except per share amounts) The earnings materials include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. CORE EARNINGS (LOSS) (LEGACY DEVON) Devon’s reported net earnings (loss) include items of income and expense that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the company’s financial results. Accordingly, the company also uses the measures of core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share attributable to Devon. Devon believes these non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of its performance to earnings estimates published by securities analysts. Devon also believes these non-GAAP measures can facilitate comparisons of its performance between periods and to the performance of its peers. The following table summarizes the effects of these items on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Before-tax After-tax After

Noncontrolling

Interests Per Diluted

Share Continuing Operations Loss (GAAP) $ (110 ) $ (73 ) $ (77 ) $ (0.20 ) Adjustments: Asset dispositions (1 ) — — (0.00 ) Asset and exploration impairments 31 29 29 0.07 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance — (22 ) (22 ) (0.06 ) Fair value changes in financial instruments 90 70 70 0.18 Change in tax legislation — (8 ) (8 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring and transaction costs 17 13 13 0.04 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 27 $ 9 $ 5 $ 0.01 Discontinued Operations Loss (GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (25 ) $ (25 ) $ (0.07 ) Adjustments: Asset dispositions 3 20 20 0.05 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance — 2 2 0.01 Fair value changes in foreign currency and other (12 ) (9 ) (9 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring and transaction costs 9 6 6 0.02 Core loss (Non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (0.01 ) Total Loss (GAAP) $ (112 ) $ (98 ) $ (102 ) $ (0.27 ) Adjustments: Continuing Operations 137 82 82 0.21 Discontinued Operations — 19 19 0.06 Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 25 $ 3 $ (1 ) $ — 10

EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON) Devon believes EBITDAX provides information useful in assessing operating and financial performance across periods. Devon computes EBITDAX as net earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense; financing costs, net; exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; asset impairments; asset disposition gains and losses; non-cash share-based compensation; non-cash valuation changes for derivatives and financial instruments; restructuring and transaction costs; accretion on discounted liabilities; and other items not related to normal operations. EBITDAX as defined by Devon may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net earnings from continuing operations. Q4 ‘20 Q3 ‘20 Q2 ‘20 Q1 ‘20 TTM Q4’19 Net loss (GAAP) $ (98 ) $ (90 ) $ (668 ) $ (1,815 ) $ (2,671 ) $ (640 ) Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 25 (13 ) (9 ) 125 128 652 Financing costs, net 70 66 69 65 270 64 Income tax benefit (37 ) (90 ) (3 ) (417 ) (547 ) (33 ) Exploration expenses 4 39 12 112 167 29 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 301 299 299 401 1,300 382 Asset impairments 27 — — 2,666 2,693 — Asset dispositions (1 ) — — — (1 ) — Share-based compensation 18 19 19 20 76 19 Derivative and financial instrument non-cash valuation changes 90 97 593 (619 ) 161 159 Restructuring and transaction costs 17 32 — — 49 11 Accretion on discounted liabilities and other 1 — 13 (48 ) (34 ) 14 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 417 $ 359 $ 325 $ 490 $ 1,591 $ 657 NET DEBT (LEGACY DEVON) Devon defines net debt as debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash restricted. Devon believes that netting these sources of cash against debt provides a clearer picture of the future demands on cash from Devon to repay debt. December 31,

2020 Total debt (GAAP) $ 4,298 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,237 ) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 2,061 NET DEBT-TO-EBITDAX (LEGACY DEVON) Devon defines net debt-to-EBITDAX as net debt divided by trailing twelve months EBITDAX. December 31,

2020 Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 2,061 EBITDAX (trailing 12 months) (Non-GAAP) $ 1,591 Net debt-to-EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 1.3 FREE CASH FLOW (LEGACY DEVON) Devon defines free cash flow as total operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Devon believes that free cash flow provides a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities. Quarter Ended

December, 2020 Total operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 358 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditures (217 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 141 11

The pro forma metrics have been prepared to reflect Devon and WPX for the completion of the merger. The numbers have been developed from Devon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from WPX’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed within Devon’s Current Report on Form 8-KA, both expected to be filed on February 17, 2021. PRO FORMA NET DEBT Q4 2020 (in millions) Pro Forma Devon WPX Total debt $ 7,862 $ 4,298 $ 3,564 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash (2,593 ) (2,237 ) (356 ) Net debt $ 5,269 $ 2,061 $ 3,208 PRO FORMA FREE CASH FLOW Q4 2020 (in millions) Pro Forma Devon WPX Operating cash flow $ 773 $ 358 $ 415 Cash capital expenditures (510 ) (217 ) (293 ) Free cash flow $ 263 $ 141 $ 122 VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION Devon may pay a variable dividend up to 50 percent of its excess cash flow. Each quarter’s excess cash flow is computed as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the fixed dividend. Q4 2020 (in millions) Pro Forma Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 773 Changes in assets and liabilities, net 22 Cash from operations before balance sheet changes (Non-GAAP) $ 795 Capital expenditures (Accrued) (486 ) Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) 309 Fixed quarterly dividend ($0.11/share) (42 ) Excess free cash flow 267 48% pay out (Board Discretion: Up to 50%) 48 % Total variable dividend $ 128 12

LEGACY WPX PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL PRODUCTION TREND (LEGACY WPX) 2020 2019 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Oil (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 84 71 77 60 48 Williston Basin 65 51 47 62 64 Total 149 122 124 122 112 Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 35 32 27 25 22 Williston Basin 11 9 8 9 8 Total 46 40 35 34 30 Gas (MMcf/d) Delaware Basin 271 219 239 195 174 Williston Basin 66 51 48 49 50 Total 337 270 287 244 223 Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d) Delaware Basin 164 139 144 117 99 Williston Basin 87 69 63 79 80 Total 251 208 207 197 179 UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (LEGACY WPX) 2020 2019 (in millions) Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Delaware Basin $ 247 $ 186 $ 143 $ 191 $ 157 Williston Basin 36 60 34 115 110 Total Upstream Capital $ 283 $ 246 $ 177 $ 305 $ 267 13

PRO FORMA KEY METRICS—Q4 2020 PRODUCTION Q4 2020 Pro Forma Devon WPX Oil (MBbls/d) 305 156 149 Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d) 126 80 46 Gas (MMcf/d) 921 584 337 Total oil equivalent (Mboe/d) 584 333 251 OTHER KEY METRICS Q4 2020 ($ millions, except Boe) Pro Forma Devon WPX Oil, gas and NGL sales $ 1,421 $ 786 $ 635 LOE & GP&T per BOE $ 7.57 $ 7.21 $ 8.05 General & administrative expenses $ 144 $ 82 $ 62 Net financing costs $ 119 $ 71 $ 48 Operating cash flow $ 773 $ 358 $ 415 Total cash capital $ 510 $ 217 $ 293 Free cash flow $ 263 $ 141 $ 122 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash $ 2,593 $ 2,237 $ 356 Total debt $ 7,862 $ 4,298 $ 3,564 Proved reserves (MMBoe) 1,434 752 682 14

GUIDANCE 2021 OUTLOOK Note: Devon intends to provide detailed first-quarter 2021 guidance once the company can properly access the impact of the extreme winter weather on its field operations. Devon has incorporated weather-related downtime in its 2021 outlook and does not expect the severe winter weather to materially impact its full-year guidance ranges. PRODUCTION GUIDANCE (1) Full Year (1) Low High Oil (MBbls/d) 280 300 Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d) 120 130 Gas (MMcf/d) 860 900 Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d) 543 580 (1) Due to the timing of the WPX merger closing, all reported 2021 amounts will not include legacy WPX until January 7, 2021. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE Full Year (in millions) Low High Upstream capital $ 1,600 $ 1,800 Midstream capital 80 100 Other capital 40 80 Total capital $ 1,720 $ 1,980 Note: The company’s capital program is designed to have the highest capital spend occurring in the first quarter due to the timing of drilling and completion activity across the company’s asset portfolio (~30% of full-year budget). After heightened activity in the first-quarter, capital is expected to normalize to lower investment levels throughout the remainder of 2021. PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE Full Year Low High Oil - % of WTI 90 % 100 % NGL - % of WTI 25 % 35 % Natural gas - % of Henry Hub 70 % 80 % 1

OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS Full Year ($ millions, except Boe and %) Low High Marketing & midstream operating profit $ (50 ) $ (40 ) LOE & GP&T per BOE $ 7.50 $ 7.70 Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales 7.0 % 8.0 % Exploration expenses $ 10 $ 20 Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 1,900 $ 2,000 General & administrative expenses (2) $ 400 $ 420 Restructuring & transaction expenses (3) $ 160 $ 200 Cash financing costs, net $ 420 $ 440 Other expenses $ 20 $ 30 Current income tax rate from continuing operations 0 % 0 % Deferred income tax rate from continuing operations 20 % 30 % Total income tax rate from continuing operations 20 % 30 % (2) Devon anticipates approximately $110 million to $120 million of the G&A expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021. (3) Devon anticipates approximately $125 million to $145 million of the restructuring expenses to be incurred in the first quarter of 2021 (~80% is cash). One-time cash restructuring charges will be added back to cash flow from operations in the calculation of the variable dividend payout. CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVERSITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021) WTI Threshold WTI Annual Earnout Amount Henry Hub Threshold Henry Hub Annual Earnout

Amount $ 50.00 $ 10,000,000 $ 2.75 $ 20,000,000 $ 55.00 $ 12,500,000 $ 3.00 $ 25,000,000 $ 60.00 $ 15,000,000 $ 3.25 $ 35,000,000 $ 65.00 $ 20,000,000 $ 3.50 $ 45,000,000 2021 HEDGING POSITIONS Oil Commodity Hedges Price Swaps Price Collars Period Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted

Average Price

($/Bbl) Volume

(Bbls/d) Weighted

Average Floor

Price ($/Bbl) Weighted

Average Ceiling

Price ($/Bbl) Q1 2021 127,500 $ 39.52 20,000 $ 49.20 $ 59.20 Q2 2021 131,500 $ 39.71 21,000 $ 42.46 $ 52.46 Q3 2021 57,500 $ 41.68 52,250 $ 39.56 $ 49.56 Q4 2021 56,500 $ 41.44 47,250 $ 38.60 $ 48.60 Price Swaptions Price Call Options Period Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted

Average

Price ($/Bbl) Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted

Average Price

($/Bbl) Q1 2021 $ 5,000 $ 39.50 Q2 2021 $ 5,000 $ 39.50 Q3 2021 10,000 $ 40.12 5,000 $ 39.50 Q4 2021 10,000 $ 40.12 5,000 $ 39.50 2