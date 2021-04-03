Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

they were made, not misleading, only to the extent such statement or omission was made in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished in writing by or on behalf of such Holder expressly for use in any Registration Statement or prospectus relating to the Registrable Securities, or any amendment or supplement thereto, or any preliminary prospectus.

Section 3.3 Indemnification Procedures . In case any proceeding (including any governmental investigation) shall be instituted involving any Person in respect of which indemnity may be sought pursuant to Section 3.1 or 3.2 , such Person (the “ Indemnified Party ”) shall promptly notify the Person against whom such indemnity may be sought (the “ Indemnifying Party ”) in writing (provided that the failure of the Indemnified Party to give notice as provided herein shall not relieve the Indemnifying Party of its obligations under this Article III , except to the extent the Indemnifying Party is actually prejudiced by such failure to give notice), and the Indemnifying Party shall be entitled to participate in such proceeding and, unless in the reasonable opinion of outside counsel to the Indemnified Party a conflict of interest between the Indemnified Party and Indemnifying Party may exist in respect of such claim, to assume the defense thereof jointly with any other Indemnifying Party similarly notified, to the extent that it chooses, with counsel reasonably satisfactory to such Indemnified Party, and after notice from the Indemnifying Party to such Indemnified Party that it so chooses, the Indemnifying Party shall not be liable to such Indemnified Party for any legal or other expenses subsequently incurred by such Indemnified Party in connection with the defense thereof other than reasonable costs of investigation; provided, however, that (a) if the Indemnifying Party fails to assume the defense or employ counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Party, (b) if such Indemnified Party who is a defendant in any action or proceeding which is also brought against the Indemnifying Party reasonably shall have concluded that there may be one or more legal defenses available to such Indemnified Party which are not available to the Indemnifying Party or (c) if representation of both parties by the same counsel is otherwise inappropriate under applicable standards of professional conduct then, in any such case, the Indemnified Party shall have the right to assume or continue its own defense as set forth above (but with no more than one firm of counsel for all Indemnified Parties in each jurisdiction, except to the extent any Indemnified Party or Parties reasonably shall have concluded that there may be legal defenses available to such party or parties which are not available to the other Indemnified Parties or to the extent representation of all Indemnified Parties by the same counsel is otherwise inappropriate under applicable standards of professional conduct) and the Indemnifying Party shall be liable for any expenses therefor. No Indemnifying Party shall, without the written consent of the Indemnified Party, effect the settlement or compromise of, or consent to the entry of any judgment with respect to, any pending or threatened action or claim in respect of which indemnification or contribution may be sought hereunder (whether or not the Indemnified Party is an actual or potential party to such action or claim) unless such settlement, compromise or judgment (i) includes an unconditional release of the Indemnified Party from all liability arising out of such action or claim and (ii) does not include a statement as to, or an admission of, fault, culpability or a failure to act, by or on behalf of any Indemnified Party.

Section 3.4 Contribution .

(a) If the indemnification provided for in this Article III is unavailable to an Indemnified Party in respect of any losses, claims, damages or liabilities in respect of which indemnity is to be provided hereunder, then each Indemnifying Party, in lieu of indemnifying such Indemnified Party, shall to the fullest extent permitted by law contribute to the amount paid or payable by such Indemnified Party as a result of such losses, claims, damages or liabilities in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative fault of such party in connection with the statements or omissions that resulted in such losses, claims, damages or liabilities, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative fault of the Company (on the one hand) and a Holder (on the other hand) shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or the omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by such party and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission.

(b) The Company and each Holder agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this Article III were determined by pro rata allocation or by any other method of allocation that does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to in Section 3.4(a) . The amount paid or payable by an Indemnified Party as a result of the losses, claims, damages or liabilities referred to in Section 3.4(a) shall be deemed to include, subject to the limitations set forth above, any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such Indemnified Party in connection with investigating or defending any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Article III , no Holder shall be liable for indemnification or contribution pursuant to this Article III for any amount in excess of the net proceeds of the offering received by such Holder, less the amount of any damages which such Holder has otherwise

