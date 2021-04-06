Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001528129 false 0001528129 2021-04-06 2021-04-06





Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.





Below are preliminary results of the Company's production for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company previously provided expected production ranges based on, in part, its estimates of the impact of downtime and delays related to winter storms in the Permian Basin in February 2021. Production impacts were less than originally estimated as operations returned to pre-storm levels sooner than anticipated.





Production Update





The following table presents preliminary total production and oil production for the period presented:





Three months ended March 31, 2021 Total production (MBOE per day) (1) 78.9 Oil production (MBOPD) (2) 24.2 _____________________________________________________________________________

(1) BOE is one barrel of oil equivalent, calculated by converting natural gas to oil equivalent barrels at a ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil.

(2) BOPD is one barrel of oil per day.





In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of the Form 8-K, the information furnished under this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto are deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information and exhibits be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the Exchange Act.





Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





On April 6, 2021, the Company furnished the information described above in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.





All statements, other than historical information, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's other filings with the SEC for a discussion of other risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





