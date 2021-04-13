5 mins ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.  20549

FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
 
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):  April 13, 2021
 
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
 
Item 7.01    Regulation FD Disclosure
On April 13, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the "Company") will post an Investor Presentation titled "Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy" on the Company's website, www.pxd.com. A copy of the presentation can be reviewed at the website by first selecting "Investors" then "Investor Presentations."

