Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2021
Subsequent to the filing, on March 26, 2021, of the definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) of Cimarex Energy Co. (the “Company”) for the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, the Company became aware of an incorrect statement in the Proxy Statement regarding the effect of broker non-votes on the outcome of Item 4 described in the Proxy Statement, which relates to a proposal to amend and restate the Company’s certificate of incorporation to provide for the annual election of all directors. The Proxy Statement as filed indicated that broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on that proposal. In fact, broker non-votes will have the effect of votes against the proposal. The Proxy Statement is hereby supplemented by revising the disclosure on page 99 under the caption “How are abstentions and broker non-votes counted?” as follows:
Item 4 Consider a Proposal to Amend and Restate Our Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Provide for the Annual Election of All Directors. If you abstain from voting on the proposal to amend and restate our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, you are considered present and entitled to vote, and your shares are considered in the calculation of whether Item 4 received the affirmative vote of 80% of the voting power of all of our outstanding shares of common stock. The effect of an abstention is a vote against Item 4. In addition, the effect of a broker non-vote is a vote against Item 4.
Nothing in this Current Report on Form 8-K will be deemed an admission of the legal necessity or materiality under applicable laws of any of the disclosures set forth herein. These disclosures should be read in connection with the Proxy Statement, which should be read in its entirety.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Cimarex has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|CIMAREX ENERGY CO.
|Dated: April 14, 2021
|By:
|/s/ Francis B. Barron
|Francis B. Barron
|Senior Vice President—General Counsel
3