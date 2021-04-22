Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000033213 false 0000033213 2021-04-21 2021-04-21 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the annual meeting of shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on April 21, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The shareholders elected the individuals set forth below to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to serve a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders:

Shares

For % Cast

For Shares

Against % Cast

Against Shares Abstained Broker

Non-Votes Lydia I. Beebe 235,306,594 98.72% 3,039,712 1.28% 408,514 19,893,006 Philip G. Behrman, Ph.D. 234,589,067 98.42% 3,765,788 1.58% 399,965 19,893,006 Lee M. Canaan 235,287,433 98.72% 3,059,862 1.28% 407,525 19,893,006 Janet L. Carrig 234,153,692 98.24% 4,206,307 1.76% 394,821 19,893,006 Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson 214,371,315 89.93% 23,995,036 10.07% 388,469 19,893,006 John F. McCartney 235,221,102 98.69% 3,128,938 1.31% 404,780 19,893,006 James T. McManus II 235,343,087 98.73% 3,017,895 1.27% 393,838 19,893,006 Anita M. Powers 237,410,148 99.60% 952,571 0.40% 392,101 19,893,006 Daniel J. Rice IV 197,695,199 82.94% 40,667,678 17.06% 391,943 19,893,006 Toby Z. Rice 237,218,490 99.52% 1,136,834 0.48% 399,496 19,893,006 Hallie A. Vanderhider 237,363,463 99.58% 995,197 0.42% 396,160 19,893,006

As noted in the Company’s Supplement to the Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2021 (the “Proxy Supplement”), Stephen A. Thorington, a long-standing director of the Company, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2021. Mr. Thorington was listed in the Proxy Statement as a director nominee standing for re-election to the Board at the Annual Meeting. Due to the unexpected nature of Mr. Thorington’s death, which occurred after the Company finalized the Proxy Statement, and the limited time until the Annual Meeting, the Board did not designate a substitute nominee for Mr. Thorington. The Board determined it to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to reduce the size of the Board from twelve to eleven directors and removed Mr. Thorington as a director nominee pursuant to the Proxy Supplement. Accordingly, any votes cast with respect to electing Mr. Thorington to the Board were disregarded and not counted.

Proposal 2: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2020

The shareholders approved a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2020, with votes as follows:

Shares

For % Cast

For Shares

Against % Cast

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes 233,985,917 98.29% 4,067,313 1.71% 701,590 19,893,006

Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was ratified by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

Shares

For % Cast

For Shares

Against % Cast

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes 252,837,403 97.82% 5,632,217 2.18% 178,206 0

For purposes of all proposals above, abstentions, broker non-votes and the failure to vote are not votes cast and, accordingly, had no effect on the outcome of such proposals.

