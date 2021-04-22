Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the annual meeting of shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on April 21, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The shareholders elected the individuals set forth below to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to serve a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders:
|Shares
For
|% Cast
For
|Shares
Against
|% Cast
Against
|Shares Abstained
|Broker
Non-Votes
|Lydia I. Beebe
|235,306,594
|98.72%
|3,039,712
|1.28%
|408,514
|19,893,006
|Philip G. Behrman, Ph.D.
|234,589,067
|98.42%
|3,765,788
|1.58%
|399,965
|19,893,006
|Lee M. Canaan
|235,287,433
|98.72%
|3,059,862
|1.28%
|407,525
|19,893,006
|Janet L. Carrig
|234,153,692
|98.24%
|4,206,307
|1.76%
|394,821
|19,893,006
|Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson
|214,371,315
|89.93%
|23,995,036
|10.07%
|388,469
|19,893,006
|John F. McCartney
|235,221,102
|98.69%
|3,128,938
|1.31%
|404,780
|19,893,006
|James T. McManus II
|235,343,087
|98.73%
|3,017,895
|1.27%
|393,838
|19,893,006
|Anita M. Powers
|237,410,148
|99.60%
|952,571
|0.40%
|392,101
|19,893,006
|Daniel J. Rice IV
|197,695,199
|82.94%
|40,667,678
|17.06%
|391,943
|19,893,006
|Toby Z. Rice
|237,218,490
|99.52%
|1,136,834
|0.48%
|399,496
|19,893,006
|Hallie A. Vanderhider
|237,363,463
|99.58%
|995,197
|0.42%
|396,160
|19,893,006
As noted in the Company’s Supplement to the Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2021 (the “Proxy Supplement”), Stephen A. Thorington, a long-standing director of the Company, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2021. Mr. Thorington was listed in the Proxy Statement as a director nominee standing for re-election to the Board at the Annual Meeting. Due to the unexpected nature of Mr. Thorington’s death, which occurred after the Company finalized the Proxy Statement, and the limited time until the Annual Meeting, the Board did not designate a substitute nominee for Mr. Thorington. The Board determined it to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to reduce the size of the Board from twelve to eleven directors and removed Mr. Thorington as a director nominee pursuant to the Proxy Supplement. Accordingly, any votes cast with respect to electing Mr. Thorington to the Board were disregarded and not counted.
Proposal 2: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2020
The shareholders approved a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2020, with votes as follows:
|Shares
For
|% Cast
For
|Shares
Against
|% Cast
Against
|Shares
Abstained
|Broker
Non-Votes
|233,985,917
|98.29%
|4,067,313
|1.71%
|701,590
|19,893,006
Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was ratified by the shareholders, with votes as follows:
|Shares
For
|% Cast
For
|Shares
Against
|% Cast
Against
|Shares
Abstained
|Broker
Non-Votes
|252,837,403
|97.82%
|5,632,217
|2.18%
|178,206
|0
For purposes of all proposals above, abstentions, broker non-votes and the failure to vote are not votes cast and, accordingly, had no effect on the outcome of such proposals.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|EQT CORPORATION
|Date: April 22, 2021
|By:
|/s/ William E. Jordan
|Name:
|William E. Jordan
|Title:
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary