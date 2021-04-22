30 mins ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000033213 false 0000033213 2021-04-21 2021-04-21 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 22, 2021 (April 21, 2021)

 

EQT CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Pennsylvania   001-3551   25-0464690
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission File Number)   (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

 

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

 

(412) 553-5700

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

 

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

¨       Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨       Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨       Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨       Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class   Trading symbol(s)   Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, no par value   EQT   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

 

 

 

 

 

Item 5.07.  Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

 

At the annual meeting of shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on April 21, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021  (the “Proxy Statement”). The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:

 

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

 

The shareholders elected the individuals set forth below to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to serve a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders:

 

    Shares
For		     % Cast
For		     Shares
Against		     % Cast
Against		     Shares Abstained     Broker
Non-Votes		  
Lydia I. Beebe     235,306,594       98.72%       3,039,712       1.28%       408,514       19,893,006  
Philip G. Behrman, Ph.D.     234,589,067       98.42%       3,765,788       1.58%       399,965       19,893,006  
Lee M. Canaan     235,287,433       98.72%       3,059,862       1.28%       407,525       19,893,006  
Janet L. Carrig     234,153,692       98.24%       4,206,307       1.76%       394,821       19,893,006  
Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson     214,371,315       89.93%       23,995,036       10.07%       388,469       19,893,006  
John F. McCartney     235,221,102       98.69%       3,128,938       1.31%       404,780       19,893,006  
James T. McManus II     235,343,087       98.73%       3,017,895       1.27%       393,838       19,893,006  
Anita M. Powers     237,410,148       99.60%       952,571       0.40%       392,101       19,893,006  
Daniel J. Rice IV     197,695,199       82.94%       40,667,678       17.06%       391,943       19,893,006  
Toby Z. Rice     237,218,490       99.52%       1,136,834       0.48%       399,496       19,893,006  
Hallie A. Vanderhider     237,363,463       99.58%       995,197       0.42%       396,160       19,893,006  

 

As noted in the Company’s Supplement to the Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2021  (the “Proxy Supplement”), Stephen A. Thorington, a long-standing director of the Company, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2021. Mr. Thorington was listed in the Proxy Statement as a director nominee standing for re-election to the Board at the Annual Meeting. Due to the unexpected nature of Mr. Thorington’s death, which occurred after the Company finalized the Proxy Statement, and the limited time until the Annual Meeting, the Board did not designate a substitute nominee for Mr. Thorington. The Board determined it to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to reduce the size of the Board from twelve to eleven directors and removed Mr. Thorington as a director nominee pursuant to the Proxy Supplement. Accordingly, any votes cast with respect to electing Mr. Thorington to the Board were disregarded and not counted.

 

Proposal 2: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2020

 

The shareholders approved a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2020, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   % Cast
For		   Shares
Against		   % Cast
Against		   Shares
Abstained		   Broker
Non-Votes		 
 233,985,917    98.29%    4,067,313    1.71%    701,590    19,893,006 

 

Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2021

 

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was ratified by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   % Cast
For		   Shares
Against		   % Cast
Against		   Shares
Abstained		   Broker
Non-Votes		 
 252,837,403    97.82%    5,632,217    2.18%    178,206    0 

 

For purposes of all proposals above, abstentions, broker non-votes and the failure to vote are not votes cast and, accordingly, had no effect on the outcome of such proposals.

 

2

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  EQT CORPORATION
     
Date:  April 22, 2021 By: /s/ William E. Jordan
  Name: William E. Jordan
  Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

