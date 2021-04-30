Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000858470 false 0000858470 2021-04-29 2021-04-29





Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (the “Company”) held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Company’s stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2021. The certified vote results for each proposal were as stated below.

Proposal 1: The following nominees for directors were elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022:





FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES DOROTHY M. ABLES 339,788,461 5,971,330 11,466,895 RHYS J. BEST 285,215,897 60,543,894 11,466,895 ROBERT S. BOSWELL 330,638,470 15,121,321 11,466,895 AMANDA M. BROCK 340,765,021 4,994,770 11,466,895 PETER B. DELANEY 340,700,546 5,059,245 11,466,895 DAN O. DINGES 332,680,664 13,079,127 11,466,895 W. MATT RALLS 230,673,925 115,085,866 11,466,895 MARCUS A. WATTS 340,738,584 5,021,207 11,466,895









Proposal 2: The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for 2021 was ratified:





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 334,677,914 22,453,461 95,311









Proposal 3: The non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved:





FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 325,623,781 19,562,458 573,552 11,466,895









