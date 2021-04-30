Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
FORM
8-K
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021
281) 589-4600
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (the “Company”) held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Company’s stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2021. The certified vote results for each proposal were as stated below.
Proposal 1: The following nominees for directors were elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022:
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|BROKER NON-VOTES
|DOROTHY M. ABLES
|339,788,461
|5,971,330
|11,466,895
|RHYS J. BEST
|285,215,897
|60,543,894
|11,466,895
|ROBERT S. BOSWELL
|330,638,470
|15,121,321
|11,466,895
|AMANDA M. BROCK
|340,765,021
|4,994,770
|11,466,895
|PETER B. DELANEY
|340,700,546
|5,059,245
|11,466,895
|DAN O. DINGES
|332,680,664
|13,079,127
|11,466,895
|W. MATT RALLS
|230,673,925
|115,085,866
|11,466,895
|MARCUS A. WATTS
|340,738,584
|5,021,207
|11,466,895
Proposal 2: The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for 2021 was ratified:
|FOR
|AGAINST
|ABSTAIN
|334,677,914
|22,453,461
|95,311
Proposal 3: The non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved:
|FOR
|AGAINST
|ABSTAIN
|BROKER NON-VOTES
|325,623,781
|19,562,458
|573,552
|11,466,895
SIGNATURE
|CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
|By:
|/s/ DEIDRE L. SHEARER
|Deidre L. Shearer
|Vice President, Administration and Corporate Secretary
Date: April 30, 2021
