Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000858470false00008584702021-04-292021-04-29

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.  20549 
FORM 8-K 
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2021
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 1-10447 04-3072771
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
Three Memorial City Plaza  
840 Gessner Road, Suite 1400  
Houston, Texas
 77024
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant’s telephone number, including area code:  (281) 589-4600
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each classTrading Symbol(s)Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.10 per shareCOGNew York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 5.07     Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (the “Company”) held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the Company’s stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2021. The certified vote results for each proposal were as stated below.
Proposal 1:    The following nominees for directors were elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2022:

FORWITHHELDBROKER NON-VOTES
DOROTHY M. ABLES339,788,4615,971,33011,466,895
RHYS J. BEST285,215,89760,543,89411,466,895
ROBERT S. BOSWELL330,638,47015,121,32111,466,895
AMANDA M. BROCK340,765,0214,994,77011,466,895
PETER B. DELANEY340,700,5465,059,24511,466,895
DAN O. DINGES332,680,66413,079,12711,466,895
W. MATT RALLS230,673,925115,085,86611,466,895
MARCUS A. WATTS340,738,5845,021,20711,466,895


Proposal 2:    The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for 2021 was ratified:

FORAGAINSTABSTAIN
334,677,91422,453,46195,311


Proposal 3:    The non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved:

FORAGAINSTABSTAINBROKER NON-VOTES
325,623,78119,562,458573,55211,466,895


2

SIGNATURE 
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
 CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
  
  
 By:/s/ DEIDRE L. SHEARER
  Deidre L. Shearer
  Vice President, Administration and Corporate Secretary
Date: April 30, 2021

3
