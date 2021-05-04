Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

FIRST-QUARTER DIVIDEND DECLARED

In a separate release issued today, Devon announced that its board of directors has declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.34 per share based on the company’s first quarter financial performance. This represents a 13 percent increase in payout compared to the dividend declared for the fourth quarter of 2020. Both the fixed quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share and the variable dividend of $0.23 per share are payable on Jun. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun. 14, 2021.

2021 OUTLOOK

Devon remains firmly on track to achieve its full-year 2021 capital objectives. The company is committed to its maintenance capital program and has made no modifications to its full-year capital budget or production outlook. Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance for the second-quarter and full-year 2021 are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com .

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Devon strives to deliver results that balance economic growth, environmental stewardship, strong governance and social responsibility. For access to Devon’s sustainability report, please visit www.devonenergy.com/sustainability . This report highlights the company’s commitment to operating a responsible, safe and ethical business while providing transparent reporting to all stakeholders.

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS

Also provided with today’s release is the company’s detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com . The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com .

Investor Contacts Media Contact Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732 Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company’s website and in the related Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and

3