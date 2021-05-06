27 mins ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

APA CORPORATION

Item 2.02.

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2021, APA Corporation issued a press release announcing financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

 

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

LOGO    NEWS RELEASE

APA Corporation Announces First-Quarter 2021

Financial and Operational Results

Key Takeaways

 

   

Reported production of 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 326,000 BOE per day;

 

   

Generated net cash from operating activities of $671 million, adjusted EBITDAX of $1.14 billion, and free cash flow of more than $500 million;

 

   

Delivered upstream capital investment and LOE below guidance;

 

   

Announced in January fourth consecutive discovery in Block 58 offshore Suriname at Keskesi East-1 well;

 

   

Modernized company’s legal structure with formation of holding company APA Corporation; and

 

   

Reached agreement in principle in May to modernize Egypt Production Sharing Contracts.

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 – APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced its financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2021.

APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $388 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s first-quarter earnings were $346 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $671 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.14 billion. The company generated $502 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

“We made excellent progress during the first quarter with regard to our top priority of free cash flow generation and net debt reduction,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “We performed well relative to our production expectations, demonstrated good capital and cost discipline, delivered excellent safety performance across the organization despite challenging weather events, and made significant progress on our ESG goals, which are focused on air, water, people and communities.”

First-Quarter Summary

First-quarter reported production was 382,000 BOE per day, and adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 326,000 BOE per day. U.S. production of 210,000 BOE per day benefitted from a faster-than-expected recovery following winter storm Uri. This more than

offset slightly lower-than-expected international adjusted volumes of 116,000 BOE per day, which were impacted by the effect of higher oil prices on Egypt PSC cost recovery barrels and some extended operational downtime in the North Sea. APA delivered first-quarter upstream capital investment of $243 million and Lease Operating Expense (LOE) was $264 million for the quarter, both below expectations.

“I’m very pleased with our first-quarter performance. We are seeing encouraging early results from our Permian Basin well completion program, and in Suriname, we have successfully transitioned Block 58 operatorship to Total and are currently running two rigs offshore. This week, we also announced a very significant agreement in principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation with regard to a modernized Production Sharing Contract. Looking ahead, our full-year 2021 guidance is unchanged, and we have clear visibility into at least $1 billion of free cash flow generation for the year, the vast majority of which will be directed to reducing net debt,” Christmann concluded.

Conference Call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2021 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, May 6. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at www.apacorp.com and investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time May 6. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 5490148. Sign up for email alerts to be reminded of the webcast at investor.apacorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Additional Information

Additional information follows, including reconciliations of adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measures) to GAAP measures and information regarding adjusted production. APA’s quarterly supplement is available at http://www.apacorp.com/financialdata.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

APA’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results

and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in Apache Corporation’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and Apache Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cautionary Note to Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms. APA may use certain terms in this news release, such as “resources,” “potential resources,” “resource potential,” “estimated net reserves,” “recoverable reserves,” and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit APA from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 available from APA at www.apacorp.com or by writing APA at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor:    (281) 302-2286    Gary Clark

Media:      (713) 296-7276    Phil West

Website:  www.apacorp.com

APA CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

 

     For the Quarter
Ended March 31,		  
     2021      2020  

REVENUES AND OTHER:

      

Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues

      

Oil revenues

    $ 991      $ 1,032  

Natural gas revenues

      312        123  

Natural gas liquids revenues

      128        81  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  
     1,431        1,236  

Purchased oil and gas sales

      440        108  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total revenues

      1,871        1,344  

Derivative instrument gain (loss), net

      158        (103

Gain on divestitures, net

      2        25  

Other, net

      61        13  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  
     2,092        1,279  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

OPERATING EXPENSES:

      

Lease operating expenses

      264        335  

Gathering, processing and transmission

      58        71  

Purchased oil and gas costs

      494        86  

Taxes other than income

      44        33  

Exploration

      49        57  

General and administrative

      83        68  

Transaction, reorganization and separation

      —          27  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization:

      

Oil and gas property and equipment

      312        531  

Other assets

      30        35  

Asset retirement obligation accretion

      28        27  

Impairments

      —          4,472  

Financing costs, net

      110        103  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  
     1,472        5,845  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

      620        (4,566

Current income tax provision

      149        89  

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

      21        (33
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

      450        (4,622

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      42        (151

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Altus

      1        (9

Net income attributable to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      19        18  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK

    $ 388      $ (4,480
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:

      

Basic

    $ 1.02      $ (11.86

Diluted

    $ 1.02      $ (11.86

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

      

Basic

      378        378  

Diluted

      379        378  

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

    $ 0.025      $ 0.025  

 

APA CORPORATION

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change  
     March 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      March 31,
2020		      1Q21 to
4Q20		     1Q21 to
1Q20		  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

              

United States

      67,690        73,946        101,614        -8     -33

Egypt (1, 2)

      72,170        69,351        73,178        4     -1

North Sea

      43,524        50,525        55,262        -14     -21
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International (1)

      115,694        119,876        128,440        -3     -10
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total (1)

      183,384        193,822        230,054        -5     -20
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

              

United States

      507,517        533,158        597,842        -5     -15

Egypt (1, 2)

      278,149        275,663        254,579        1     9

North Sea

      49,840        56,883        67,278        -12     -26
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International (1)

      327,989        332,546        321,857        -1     2
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total (1)

      835,506        865,704        919,699        -3     -9
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

              

United States

      57,815        70,170        81,381        -18     -29

Egypt (1, 2)

      583        581        918        0     -36

North Sea

      1,368        1,901        2,135        -28     -36
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International (1)

      1,951        2,482        3,053        -21     -36
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total (1)

      59,766        72,652        84,434        -18     -29
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

BOE per day

              

United States

      210,091        232,975        282,636        -10     -26

Egypt (1, 2)

      119,111        115,876        116,525        3     2

North Sea

      53,199        61,907        68,610        -14     -22
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International (1)

      172,310        177,783        185,135        -3     -7
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total (1)

      382,401        410,758        467,771        -7     -18
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total excluding noncontrolling interests

      342,630        372,058        428,588        -8     -20
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

(1) Includes net production volumes attributed to our noncontrolling partner in Egypt below:

 

     

Oil (b/d)

      24,088        23,167        24,598       

Gas (Mcf/d)

      92,936        92,036        85,672       

NGL (b/d)

      194        194        306       

BOE per day

      39,771        38,700        39,183        3     2

(2) Egypt Gross Production

              

Oil (b/d)

      135,320        141,251        183,627       

Gas (Mcf/d)

      603,269        617,465        655,410       

NGL (b/d)

      897        1,115        1,782       

BOE per day

      236,762        245,277        294,644        -3     -20

 

APA CORPORATION

ADJUSTED PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Adjusted production excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results for the periods presented. Adjusted production excludes production attributable to 1) noncontrolling interest in Egypt and 2) Egypt tax barrels. Management uses adjusted production to evaluate the company’s operational trends and performance and believes it is useful to investors and other third parties.

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change  
     March 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      March 31,
2020		      1Q21 to
4Q20		     1Q21 to
1Q20		  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

              

United States

      67,690        73,946        101,614        -8     -33

Egypt

      37,019        41,229        44,491        -10     -17

North Sea

      43,524        50,525        55,262        -14     -21
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International

      80,543        91,754        99,753        -12     -19
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total

      148,233        165,700        201,367        -11     -26
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

              

United States

      507,517        533,158        597,842        -5     -15

Egypt

      153,075        171,192        161,536        -11     -5

North Sea

      49,840        56,883        67,278        -12     -26
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International

      202,915        228,075        228,814        -11     -11
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total

      710,432        761,233        826,656        -7     -14
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

              

United States

      57,815        70,170        81,381        -18     -29

Egypt

      311        387        611        -20     -49

North Sea

      1,368        1,901        2,135        -28     -36
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International

      1,679        2,288        2,746        -27     -39
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total

      59,494        72,458        84,127        -18     -29
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

BOE per day

              

United States

      210,091        232,975        282,636        -10     -26

Egypt

      62,843        70,148        72,025        -10     -13

North Sea

      53,199        61,907        68,610        -14     -22
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

International

      116,042        132,055        140,635        -12     -17
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

Total

      326,133        365,030        423,271        -11     -23
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

       

 

APA CORPORATION

PRICE INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended  
     March 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      March 31,
2020		  

AVERAGE OIL PRICE PER BARREL

         

United States

    $ 57.16      $ 41.05      $ 46.32  

Egypt

      61.89        43.82        49.97  

North Sea

      59.67        45.45        49.66  

International

      61.04        44.52        49.83  

Total

      59.62        43.21        48.31  

AVERAGE NATURAL GAS PRICE PER MCF

         

United States

    $ 4.61      $ 1.68      $ 0.70  

Egypt

      2.79        2.77        2.83  

North Sea

      6.93        5.40        3.17  

International

      3.42        3.22        2.90  

Total

      4.14        2.27        1.47  

AVERAGE NGL PRICE PER BARREL

         

United States

    $ 22.99      $ 14.45      $ 9.59  

Egypt

      44.74        34.46        31.70  

North Sea

      48.59        33.38        36.53  

International

      47.44        33.63        35.08  

Total

      23.79        15.11        10.51  

 

APA CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

SUMMARY EXPLORATION EXPENSE INFORMATION

 

    

For the Quarter Ended

  
     March 31,  
     2021      2020  

Unproved leasehold impairments

   $ 18      $ 19  

Dry hole expense

     19        24  

Geological and geophysical expense

     4        3  

Exploration overhead and other

     8        11  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  
   $ 49      $ 57  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

SUMMARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended  
     March 31,  
     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 671     $ 502  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Additions to upstream oil and gas property

      (255     (512

Additions to Altus gathering, processing, and transmission facilities

      (1     (19

Contributions to Altus equity method interests

      (21     (83

Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties

      3       126  

Other, net

      7       (21
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash used in investing activities

    $ (267   $ (509
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Apache debt borrowings and payments, net

      (91     250  

Altus credit facility borrowings

      33       72  

Distributions to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (40     (32

Distributions to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      (11     —    

Dividends paid

      (9     (94

Other

      (10     (8
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    $ (128   $ 188  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

 

     March 31,     December 31,  
     2021     2020  

Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 538     $ 262  

Other current assets

      1,807       1,584  

Property and equipment, net

      8,718       8,819  

Other assets

      2,064       2,081  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total assets

    $ 13,127     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Current debt - Apache *

    $ 2     $ 2  

Current liabilities

      1,336       1,306  

Long-term debt - Apache *

      8,056       8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      657       624  

Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities

      2,732       2,705  

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      605       608  

APA shareholders’ deficit

      (1,258     (1,639

Noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      927       925  

Noncontrolling interest - Altus

      70       69  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total Liabilities and equity

    $ 13,127     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Common shares outstanding at end of period

      378       377  

 

*

Excludes Altus

 

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Free cash flow

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. APA uses these measures internally and provides this information because management believes it is useful in evaluating the company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt, as well as to compare our results from period to period. We believe these measures are also used by research analysts and investors to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research reports when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are additional measures of liquidity but are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Additionally, this presentation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended  
     March 31,  
     2021      2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 671      $ 502  

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      175        21  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

    $ 846      $ 523  

Adjustments to free cash flow:

      

Altus Midstream cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (39      (44

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (275      (491

Distributions to Sinopec noncontrolling interest

      (40      (32

Dividends paid

      (9      (94

Dividends received from Altus

      19        —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Free cash flow

    $ 502      $ (138
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended  
     March 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      March 31,
2020		  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 671      $ 498      $ 502  

Adjustments:

         

Exploration expense other than dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments

      12        14        14  

Current income tax provision

      149        56        89  

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

      20        (57      8  

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      175        2        21  

Financing costs, net

      110        107        103  

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      —          10        27  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,137      $ 630      $ 764  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Income attributable to common stock to Adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company’s operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.    

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.     

 

     For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021		     For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020		  
     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		  

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

    $ 620     $ (170   $ 450     $ 1.19     $ (4,566   $ (56   $ (4,622   $ (12.23

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

      78       (35     43       0.12       (144     (16     (160     (0.42

Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner

      19       —         19       0.05       18       —         18       0.05  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

      523       (135     388       1.02       (4,440     (40     (4,480     (11.86

Adjustments: *

                 

Asset and unproved leasehold impairments

      18       (4     14       0.04       4,491       (838     3,653       9.67  

Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments

      (1     —         (1     —         (163     (7     (170     (0.45

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments

      —         (43     (43     (0.12     —         868       868       2.30  

Unrealized derivative instrument (gain)/loss, net

      (10     2       (8     (0.02     103       (21     82       0.22  

Noncontrolling interest on Altus preferred units embedded derivative

      (4     1       (3     (0.01     (13     3       (10     (0.03

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      —         —         —         —         27       (6     21       0.05  

Gain on divestitures, net

      (2     1       (1     —         (25     8       (17     (0.04

Drilling contract termination charges

      —         —         —         —         3       (1     2       0.01  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 524     $ (178   $ 346     $ 0.91     $ (17   $ (34   $ (51   $ (0.13
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

*

The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

 

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions)

Reconciliation of debt to net debt

Net debt, or outstanding debt obligations less cash and cash equivalents, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses net debt as a measure of the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Altus Midstream LP credit facility is unsecured and is not guaranteed by APA or any of APA’s other subsidiaries.

 

     March 31, 2021      December 31, 2020  
     APA
Upstream		      Altus
Midstream		      APA
Consolidated		      APA
Upstream		      Altus
Midstream		      APA
Consolidated		  

Current debt - Apache

    $ 2      $ —        $ 2      $ 2      $ —        $ 2  

Long-term debt - Apache

      8,056        —          8,056        8,146        —          8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      —          657        657        —          624        624  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total debt

      8,058        657        8,715        8,148        624        8,772  

Cash and cash equivalents

      487        51        538        238        24        262  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt

    $ 7,571      $ 606      $ 8,177      $ 7,910      $ 600      $ 8,510  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess APA’s expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of APA’s cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

 

     For the Quarter Ended
March 31,		  
     2021      2020  

Costs incurred in oil and gas property:

      

Acquisitions

      

Proved

    $ 1      $ 6  

Unproved

      2        1  

Exploration and development

      284        490  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 287      $ 497  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment:

      

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 287      $ 497  

Asset retirement obligations settled vs. incurred - oil and gas property

      2        8  

Capitalized interest

      (2      —    

Exploration seismic and administration costs

      (12      (14
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

    $ 275      $ 491  

Less noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (32      (49
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Upstream capital investment

    $ 243      $ 442  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

