Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Free cash flow

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. APA uses these measures internally and provides this information because management believes it is useful in evaluating the company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt, as well as to compare our results from period to period. We believe these measures are also used by research analysts and investors to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research reports when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are additional measures of liquidity but are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Additionally, this presentation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 671 $ 502 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 175 21 Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 846 $ 523 Adjustments to free cash flow: Altus Midstream cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities (39 ) (44 ) Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt (275 ) (491 ) Distributions to Sinopec noncontrolling interest (40 ) (32 ) Dividends paid (9 ) (94 ) Dividends received from Altus 19 — Free cash flow $ 502 $ (138 )

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 671 $ 498 $ 502 Adjustments: Exploration expense other than dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments 12 14 14 Current income tax provision 149 56 89 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 20 (57 ) 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 175 2 21 Financing costs, net 110 107 103 Transaction, reorganization & separation costs — 10 27 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,137 $ 630 $ 764

Reconciliation of Income attributable to common stock to Adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company’s operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021 For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2020 Before

Tax Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

EPS Before

Tax Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (GAAP) $ 620 $ (170 ) $ 450 $ 1.19 $ (4,566 ) $ (56 ) $ (4,622 ) $ (12.23 ) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 78 (35 ) 43 0.12 (144 ) (16 ) (160 ) (0.42 ) Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner 19 — 19 0.05 18 — 18 0.05 Net income (loss) attributable to common stock 523 (135 ) 388 1.02 (4,440 ) (40 ) (4,480 ) (11.86 ) Adjustments: * Asset and unproved leasehold impairments 18 (4 ) 14 0.04 4,491 (838 ) 3,653 9.67 Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments (1 ) — (1 ) — (163 ) (7 ) (170 ) (0.45 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments — (43 ) (43 ) (0.12 ) — 868 868 2.30 Unrealized derivative instrument (gain)/loss, net (10 ) 2 (8 ) (0.02 ) 103 (21 ) 82 0.22 Noncontrolling interest on Altus preferred units embedded derivative (4 ) 1 (3 ) (0.01 ) (13 ) 3 (10 ) (0.03 ) Transaction, reorganization & separation costs — — — — 27 (6 ) 21 0.05 Gain on divestitures, net (2 ) 1 (1 ) — (25 ) 8 (17 ) (0.04 ) Drilling contract termination charges — — — — 3 (1 ) 2 0.01 Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 524 $ (178 ) $ 346 $ 0.91 $ (17 ) $ (34 ) $ (51 ) $ (0.13 )

* The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

