Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

EQT ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.0 BILLION OF NEW SENIOR NOTES

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2021 -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the “Company” or “EQT”) today announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2031 (together, the “Notes” and such offering, the “Offering”) in a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

EQT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund the cash consideration relating to its previously announced acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC’s upstream and midstream subsidiaries.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Statements regarding the Offering, including the size thereof and the expected use of proceeds therefrom, are forward-looking statements and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Offering on favorable terms, if at all, general market conditions which might affect the Offering and the consummation of the acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC’s upstream and midstream subsidiaries. Other risks relating to the Company are described under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Summary Historical Consolidated Financial Information of Alta You should read the summary historical consolidated financial information set forth below in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for Alta as of and for the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, and the notes related thereto and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Alta as of March 31, 2021 and for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and the notes related thereto, which are included in this offering memorandum. We derived the following summary historical statements of consolidated operations data and summary historical cash flow data for the years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the summary historical balance sheet data as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 from Alta’s audited consolidated financial statements, and we derived the following summary historical statements of consolidated operations data and summary historical cash flow data for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and the summary historical balance sheet data as of March 31, 2021 from Alta’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Alta follows the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas activities and is not subject to income taxes due to its partnership structure. Years ended June 30, Nine months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2021 2020 (unaudited) Consolidated statements of operations Revenues: Natural gas revenue $ 448,076 $ 684,406 $ 446,651 $ 354,708 Other operating revenue 15,217 9,756 16,052 11,212 Net gain (loss) on commodity risk management activities 103,716 (4,822 ) 71,572 98,102 Total revenues 567,009 689,340 534,275 464,022 Costs and expenses: Gathering, transportation and compression 109,670 99,141 104,683 79,230 Direct operating 55,799 53,383 45,643 41,895 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 171,562 158,192 139,453 126,069 Impairment of natural gas properties 139,063 — 631,641 — General and administrative 8,631 10,791 4,847 6,972 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,618 1,433 1,316 1,182 Total costs and expenses 486,343 322,940 927,583 255,348 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net and other (35,048 ) (52,016 ) (22,582 ) (27,455 ) Net (loss) gain on interest rate derivatives (12,786 ) (7,099 ) 2,407 (11,135 ) Total other expense (47,834 ) (59,115 ) (20,175 ) (38,590 ) Net income (loss) $ 32,832 $ 307,285 $ (413,483 ) $ 170,084 Consolidated statements of cash flows Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 356,987 $ 436,151 $ 343,753 $ 286,464 Investing activities (269,627 ) (233,196 ) (226,105 ) (193,790 ) Financing activities (102,477 ) (195,273 ) (104,512 ) (102,593 ) As of June 30, As of March 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2021 (unaudited) Consolidated balance sheets Total assets $ 1,516,723 $ 1,558,985 $ 1,011,191 Net property and equipment 1,422,837 1,441,371 854,602 Long-term debt, net 604,155 621,126 520,935 Total members’ equity 742,516 792,184 310,033

Summary Reserve Information for Alta The following tables present summary information with respect to Alta’s proved natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The reserve estimates attributable to Alta’s properties as of December 31, 2020 presented in the table below were prepared by Alta’s engineers and were audited by NSAI, Alta’s independent reserve engineers. The reserve estimates attributable to Alta’s properties as of June 30, 2020 presented in the table below are based on a reserve report prepared by NSAI. Such reports are contained in this offering memorandum in Annex A. Such reserve reports and all of the reserve estimates below were prepared in accordance with the definitions and regulations of the SEC, and gas prices used in such reserve report are based on SEC pricing (i.e., the 12-month unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month in the periods presented). As of December 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 (Bcf) (Bcf) Proved developed reserves 1,945 1,944 Proved undeveloped reserves 2,186 1,877 Total proved reserves 4,131 3,821 The following table summarizes information with respect to Alta’s estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves. As of December 31, 2020 (In millions) Standardized measure (SEC pricing)(1) $ 790 Strip pricing(2)(3) $ 2,346 (1) Average realized product prices weighted by production over the remaining lives of the properties: $1.27 per Mcf of gas using SEC pricing as of December 31, 2020. (2) Reflects five-year strip pricing as of December 31, 2020 and held constant thereafter using the NYMEX five-year strip for gas, adjusted for regional differentials consistent with those used in the calculation of the standardized measure, and with all other assumptions held constant. (3) The average realized product prices weighted by production over the remaining lives of the properties: $1.961 per Mcf of gas. The information provided in the table above relating to estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves using NYMEX strip pricing is intended to illustrate reserve sensitivities to market expectations of commodity prices and should not be confused with “SEC pricing” proved reserves and do not comply with SEC pricing assumptions. We believe that this information provides investors with additional useful information about Alta’s reserves because the forward prices are based on the market’s forward-looking expectations of oil and gas prices as of a certain date. The price at which production can be sold in the future is the major determinant of the likely economic producibility of reserves. We hedge substantial amounts of future production based upon futures prices. In addition, we use such forward-looking market-based data in developing our drilling plans, assessing our capital expenditure needs and projecting future cash flows. While NYMEX strip prices represent a consensus estimate of future pricing, such prices are only an estimate and not necessarily an accurate projection of future oil and gas prices. Actual future prices may vary significantly from the NYMEX prices; therefore, actual revenue and value generated may be more or less than the amounts disclosed. Investors should be careful to consider forward prices in addition to, and not as a substitute for, SEC pricing, when considering our reserves.

Summary Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information The following summary unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 are presented as if the Alta Acquisition and this offering and the application of the proceeds therefrom (the “pro forma events”) had occurred on January 1, 2020 while the summary unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet data give effect to the pro forma events as if they had occurred on March 31, 2021. The following summary unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or the consolidated position of the Company would have been had the pro forma events occurred on the dates assumed, nor are they necessarily indicative of future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial position. Future results may vary significantly from the results reflected because of various factors, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in this offering memorandum. The following summary unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information should be read in conjunction with the “Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information” section included in this offering memorandum. (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations data Sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil $ 3,092,762 $ 1,344,747 Net (loss) income attributable to EQT Corporation (908,022 ) 33,017 (In thousands) As of March 31, 2021 Unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet data Total assets $ 21,036,071 Net property, plant and equipment 18,770,588 Total debt 5,790,448 Total equity 11,032,499

Summary Pro Forma Reserve Information The following tables present the estimated pro forma combined net proved developed and undeveloped, natural gas, NGLs and oil reserves as of December 31, 2020, which are derived from the separate reserve reports for the Company and Alta, both of which were prepared in accordance with the definitions and regulations of the SEC, using SEC pricing (i.e., the 12-month unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month in the periods presented). The pro forma reserve information set forth below gives effect to the Alta Acquisition as if the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2020. As of December 31, 2020 (Bcfe) Proved developed reserves 15,586 Proved undeveloped reserves 8,347 Total proved reserves 23,933 The following table presents the estimated pro forma combined future net cash flows from natural gas, NGLs and crude oil reserves (the “pro forma combined standardized measure”), which has been derived from the separate reserve reports for the Company and Alta, adjusted to incorporate future estimated tax expense on Alta’s reserves to conform Alta’s historical information, which is derived based on a non-taxable corporate structure, with EQT’s taxable corporate structure. As of December 31, 2020 (In millions) Standardized measure (SEC pricing)(1) $ 4,152 Strip pricing(2)(3) $ 10,956 (1) Average realized product prices weighted by production over the remaining lives of the properties: $20.94 per barrel of oil, $11.97 per barrel of NGL and $1.361 per Mcf of gas using SEC pricing as of December 31, 2020. (2) Reflects five-year strip pricing as of December 31, 2020 and held constant thereafter using (a) the NYMEX five-year strip for gas and (b) the NYMEX WTI five-year strip for oil, in each case, adjusted for regional differentials consistent with those used in the calculation of the standardized measure, and with all other assumptions held constant. (3) The average realized product prices weighted by production over the remaining lives of the properties: $27.18 per barrel of oil, $13.55 per barrel of NGL and $2.054 per Mcf of gas. The information provided in the table above relating to estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves using NYMEX strip pricing is intended to illustrate reserve sensitivities to market expectations of commodity prices and should not be confused with “SEC pricing” proved reserves and do not comply with SEC pricing assumptions. We believe that this information provides investors with additional useful information about our reserves because the forward prices are based on the market’s forward-looking expectations of oil and gas prices as of a certain date. The price at which we can sell our production in the future is the major determinant of the likely economic producibility of our reserves. We hedge substantial amounts of future production based upon futures prices. In addition, we use such forward-looking market-based data in developing our drilling plans, assessing our capital expenditure needs and projecting future cash flows. While NYMEX strip prices represent a consensus estimate of future pricing, such prices are only an estimate and not necessarily an accurate projection of future oil and gas prices. Actual future prices may vary significantly from the NYMEX prices; therefore, actual revenue and value generated may be more or less than the amounts disclosed. Investors should be careful to consider forward prices in addition to, and not as a substitute for, SEC pricing, when considering our reserves. The above pro forma information has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent what the actual results would have been had the Alta Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2020, nor are they necessarily indicative of future results. Future results may vary significantly from the information presented above because of various factors, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in this offering memorandum.