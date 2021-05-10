Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Exhibit 99.1

News Release

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $750.0 MILLION OF

0.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

Dallas, Texas, May 10, 2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.550% Senior Notes that will mature May 15, 2023 (the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of $748 million from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to finance the redemption of all outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025 issued jointly by Double Eagle III Midco 1 LLC and Double Eagle Finance Corporation (the “Issuers”), which were indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of DoublePoint Energy, LLC prior to the Company’s acquisition of the Issuers on May 4, 2021, and for general corporate purposes.

Interest on the Notes will be payable on May 15 and November 15 of each year. The first interest payment will be due on November 15, 2021, and will consist of interest from closing to that date. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at: 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 471-2526, Facsimile: 1 (212) 902-9316; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at: 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 718-1649; TD Securities (USA) LLC at: 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, Telephone: 1 (855) 495-9846; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at: 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (800) 645-3751.

An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained at no charge at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which will be filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States.