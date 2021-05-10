15 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO false 0001038357 0001038357 2021-05-10 2021-05-10

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 10, 2021

 

 

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   1-13245   75-2702753
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)		   (Commission
File Number)		   (I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)

777 Hidden Ridge

Irving, Texas 75038

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(972) 444-9001

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading
Symbol

  

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share   PXD   New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 8.01

Other Events

On May 10, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the pricing of a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.550% Senior Notes that will mature May 15, 2023 (the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of $748 million from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to finance the redemption of all outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025 issued jointly by Double Eagle III Midco 1 LLC and Double Eagle Finance Corporation (the “Issuers”), which were indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of DoublePoint Energy, LLC prior to the Company’s acquisition of the Issuers on May 4, 2021, and for general corporate purposes.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

 

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

 

(d)

Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed herewith:

 

Exhibit Number

  

Description

99.1   News Release, dated May 10, 2021, titled “Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $750.0 Million of 0.550% Senior Notes due 2023”
104   Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
By:  

/s/ Mark H. Kleinman

  Mark H. Kleinman
  Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Dated: May 10, 2021

Exhibit 99.1

 

LOGO

News Release

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $750.0 MILLION OF

0.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

Dallas, Texas, May 10, 2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of $750.0 million of 0.550% Senior Notes that will mature May 15, 2023 (the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of $748 million from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts (excluding fees and expenses of the offering), to finance the redemption of all outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2025 issued jointly by Double Eagle III Midco 1 LLC and Double Eagle Finance Corporation (the “Issuers”), which were indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of DoublePoint Energy, LLC prior to the Company’s acquisition of the Issuers on May 4, 2021, and for general corporate purposes.

Interest on the Notes will be payable on May 15 and November 15 of each year. The first interest payment will be due on November 15, 2021, and will consist of interest from closing to that date. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at: 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 471-2526, Facsimile: 1 (212) 902-9316; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at: 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (866) 718-1649; TD Securities (USA) LLC at: 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, Telephone: 1 (855) 495-9846; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at: 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: 1 (800) 645-3751.

An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained at no charge at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which was previously filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which will be filed by Pioneer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements regarding the redemption. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneer’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global and U.S. economic activity, government regulation or action, Pioneer’s ability to implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to Pioneer’s credit facility, investment instruments and derivative contracts and purchasers of Pioneer’s oil, natural gas liquids and gas production, and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in Pioneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, Pioneer may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Contacts:

Investors

Neal Shah - 972-969-3900

Tom Fitter - 972-969-1821

Michael McNamara - 972-969-3592

Greg Wright – 972-969-1770

Media and Public Affairs

Tadd Owens - 972-969-5760

