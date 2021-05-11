Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000895126 false 0000895126 2021-05-11 2021-05-11 0000895126 us-gaap:CommonClassAMember 2021-05-11 2021-05-11 0000895126 chk:ClassAWarrantsMember 2021-05-11 2021-05-11 0000895126 chk:ClassBWarrantsMember 2021-05-11 2021-05-11 0000895126 chk:ClassCWarrantsMember 2021-05-11 2021-05-11

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) Oklahoma 1-13726 73-1395733 (State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation) (Commission File No.) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 6100 North Western Avenue Oklahoma City OK 73118 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (405) 848-8000 (Registrant’s telephone number, including area code) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below): ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share CHK The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class A Warrants to purchase Common Stock CHKEW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class B Warrants to purchase Common Stock CHKEZ The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Class C Warrants to purchase Common Stock CHKEL The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 11, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”) issued a press release reporting financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021. A copy of the press release, financial information and outlook are attached as Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in the press release is being furnished, not filed, pursuant to Item 2.02. Accordingly, the information in the press release will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by Chesapeake under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 11, 2021, Chesapeake will make a presentation about its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, as noted in the press release described in Item 2.02 above. Chesapeake has made the presentation available on its website at http://www.chk.com/investors/presentations.

This information is being furnished, not filed, pursuant to Item 7.01. Accordingly, this information will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by Chesapeake Energy Corporation under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Document Description 99.1 Chesapeake Energy Corporation press release dated May 11, 2021 99.2 Supplemental Financial Information 99.3 Outlook as of May 11, 2021 104.0 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)





SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION By: /s/ JAMES R. WEBB James R. Webb Executive Vice President - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Date: May 11, 2021



Exhibit 99.1 N E W S R E L E A S E

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 11, 2021

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2021 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, INITIATES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED GUIDANCE

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 11, 2021 – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported 2021 first quarter results, launched a cash dividend program based on strong operating cash flow performance and announced its updated 2021 guidance. Highlights include:

• Successor net income totaled $295 million, or $2.75 per diluted share

• Generated adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP measure) of $510 million for the combined 2021 Successor and Predecessor Periods (January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021)

• March 31, 2021 unrestricted cash balance of $340 million; reducing March 31, 2021 net debt (a non-GAAP measure) to adjusted 2021E EBITDAX ratio to 0.6x

• Launched sustainable dividend at an initial annual rate of $1.375 per share to be paid quarterly beginning in the 2021 Second Quarter; base dividend built to withstand commodity price volatility with incremental cash return strategy to be defined by year end 2021

• Increased five-year cumulative free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) outlook to ~$3 billion

Mike Wichterich, Chesapeake’s Board Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong first quarter results demonstrate the significant value creating opportunities that lie ahead for Chesapeake. We are committed to returning meaningful cash to our shareholders and are pleased to announce a highly competitive dividend that is built to withstand commodity price cycles. With our talented employees, pristine balance sheet, operational leadership, and free cash flow outlook, I firmly believe Chesapeake is poised to deliver differential returns to our shareholders.”

Dividend Policy and Balance Sheet Update

Following Chesapeake’s emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring proceedings, the company generated $409 million of operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $340 million of unrestricted cash on hand. As of April 30, 2021, Chesapeake had approximately $500 million of unrestricted cash on hand. With the company’s strong liquidity position and free cash flow generation, Chesapeake's Board of Directors has declared an annual dividend on its common shares of $1.375 per share. The dividend will be paid quarterly, with the first such payment to be payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2021.

Operations Update

Chesapeake achieved an average net production rate of approximately 436,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (approximately 77 percent natural gas and 23 percent total liquids) during the 2021 first quarter. Chesapeake is currently operating seven rigs across its portfolio, with three rigs in Appalachia, three rigs in Haynesville and one rig in South Texas.

Fresh Start Accounting and Predecessor and Successor Periods

In connection with our emergence from bankruptcy on February 9, 2021, Chesapeake qualified for and applied fresh start accounting. In applying fresh start accounting, Chesapeake allocated its reorganization value to its individual assets based on their estimated fair values. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements after February 9, 2021 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements as of or prior to that date. References to "Successor" refer to the post-emergence reorganized Chesapeake after February 9, 2021, and references to "Predecessor" refer to pre-emergence Chesapeake for periods on or before February 9, 2021.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION Brad Sylvester, CFA (405) 935-8870 ir@chk.com Gordon Pennoyer (405) 935-8878 media@chk.com 6100 North Western Avenue P.O. Box 18496 Oklahoma City, OK 73154





Outlook and Guidance Update

Today, Chesapeake released its first complete post-restructuring guidance and outlook for the full year 2021, including full-year cost estimates and projections for production and capital expenditures. In addition, the company announced that it expects total production levels in 2022 to remain flat to 2021, with natural gas increasing to approximately 85% of the total production mix for 2022.

Conference Call Information

Chesapeake will conduct a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2667856.

Financial Statements and Guidance Documents

The company’s 2021 first quarter financial and operational results, along with non-GAAP measures that adjust for items that are typically excluded by securities analysts, and management’s updated guidance for the remainder of 2021 are available on our website at www.chk.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures should be not considered as an alternative to GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided with the supplemental financial tables available on our website at www.chk.com.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and responsibly developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the accompanying outlook include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact. They include statements that give our current expectations, management's outlook guidance or forecasts of future events, expected natural gas and oil growth trajectory, projected cash flow and liquidity, our ability to enhance our cash flow and financial flexibility, dividend plans, future production and commodity mix, plans and objectives for future operations, the ability of our employees, portfolio strength and operational leadership to create long-term value, and the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate or changed assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in Chesapeake's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K (available at http://www.chk.com/investors/sec-filings). These risk factors include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the company's business, financial condition, employees, contractors and vendors, and on the global demand for oil and natural gas and U.S. and world financial markets; the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; the limitations our level of indebtedness may have on our financial flexibility; our inability to access the capital markets on favorable terms; the availability of cash flows from operations and other funds to fund cash dividends, to finance reserve replacement costs or satisfy our debt obligations; write-downs of our oil and natural gas asset carrying values due to low commodity prices; our ability to replace reserves and sustain production; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and projecting future rates of production and the amount and timing of development expenditures; our ability to generate profits or achieve targeted results in drilling and well operations; leasehold terms expiring before production can be established; commodity derivative activities resulting in lower prices realized on oil, natural gas and NGL sales; the need to secure derivative liabilities and the inability of counterparties to satisfy their obligations; adverse developments or losses from pending or future litigation and regulatory proceedings, including royalty claims; charges incurred in response to market conditions; drilling and operating risks and resulting liabilities; effects of environmental protection laws and regulations on our business; legislative and regulatory initiatives further regulating hydraulic fracturing; our need to secure adequate supplies of water for our drilling operations and to dispose of or recycle the water used; impacts of

2





potential legislative and regulatory actions addressing climate change; federal and state tax proposals affecting our industry; potential OTC derivatives regulation limiting our ability to hedge against commodity price fluctuations; competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; a deterioration in general economic, business or industry conditions; negative public perceptions of our industry; limited control over properties we do not operate; pipeline and gathering system capacity constraints and transportation interruptions; terrorist activities and cyber-attacks adversely impacting our operations; and an interruption in operations at our headquarters due to a catastrophic event.

In addition, disclosures concerning the estimated contribution of derivative contracts to our future results of operations are based upon market information as of a specific date. These market prices are subject to significant volatility. Our production forecasts are also dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the outcome of future drilling activity. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update any of the information provided in this release, except as required by applicable law. In addition, this news release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best judgment only as of the date of this news release.





3

Exhibit 99.2

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION - SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES

1





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through March 31, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 ($ in millions except per share data) Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 553 $ 398 $ 894 Marketing 277 239 724 Oil and natural gas derivatives 46 (382) 907 Gains on sales of assets 4 5 — Total revenues and other 880 260 2,525 Operating expenses: Production 40 32 122 Gathering, processing and transportation 111 102 285 Severance and ad valorem taxes 24 18 54 Exploration 1 2 282 Marketing 280 237 746 General and administrative 15 21 65 Separation and other termination costs — 22 5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122 72 603 Impairments — — 8,522 Other operating expense (income), net 2 (12) 68 Total operating expenses 595 494 10,752 Income (loss) from operations 285 (234) (8,227) Other income (expense): Interest expense (12) (11) (145) Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — 63 Other income (expense) 22 2 (17) Reorganization items, net — 5,569 — Total other income (expense) 10 5,560 (99) Income (loss) before income taxes 295 5,326 (8,326) Income tax benefit — (57) (13) Net income (loss) 295 5,383 (8,313) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 16 Net income (loss) attributable to Chesapeake 295 5,383 (8,297) Preferred stock dividends — — (22) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 295 $ 5,383 $ (8,319) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 3.01 $ 550.35 $ (852.97) Diluted $ 2.75 $ 534.51 $ (852.97) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 97,907 9,781 9,753 Diluted 107,159 10,071 9,753





2







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor ($ in millions) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 340 $ 279 Restricted cash 68 — Accounts receivable, net 704 746 Short-term derivative assets 4 19 Other current assets 74 64 Total current assets 1,190 1,108 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Proved oil and natural gas properties 4,748 25,734 Unproved properties 483 1,550 Other property and equipment 491 1,754 Total property and equipment 5,722 29,038 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (120) (23,806) Property and equipment held for sale, net 2 10 Total property and equipment, net 5,604 5,242 Long-term derivative assets 2 — Other long-term assets 108 234 Total assets $ 6,904 $ 6,584 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 346 $ 346 Current maturities of long-term debt, net — 1,929 Accrued interest 11 3 Short-term derivative liabilities 305 93 Other current liabilities 781 723 Total current liabilities 1,443 3,094 Long-term debt, net 1,262 — Long-term derivative liabilities 76 44 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 237 139 Other long-term liabilities 5 5 Liabilities subject to compromise — 8,643 Total liabilities 3,023 11,925 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Predecessor preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized: 0 and 5,563,458 shares outstanding — 1,631 Predecessor common stock, $0.01 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized: 0 and 9,780,547 shares issued — — Predecessor additional paid-in capital — 16,937 Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income — 45 Successor common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized: 97,907,081 and 0 shares issued 1 — Successor additional paid-in capital 3,585 — Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 295 (23,954) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 3,881 (5,341) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 6,904 $ 6,584

3





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through March 31, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 295 $ 5,383 $ (8,313) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122 72 603 Deferred income tax benefit — (57) (10) Derivative (gains) losses, net (46) 382 (907) Cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements, net (32) (17) 89 Stock-based compensation — 3 5 Gains on sales of assets (4) (5) — Impairments — — 8,522 Non-cash reorganization items, net — (6,680) — Exploration — 2 279 Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — (63) Other 4 45 31 Changes in assets and liabilities 70 851 161 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 409 (21) 397 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (77) (66) (518) Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment 4 — 7 Net cash used in investing activities (73) (66) (511) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Exit Credit Facility - Tranche A Loans 30 — — Payments on Exit Credit Facility - Tranche A Loans (80) (479) — Proceeds from pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — — 2,331 Payments on pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — — (2,021) Payments on DIP Facility borrowings — (1,179) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net — 1,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 600 — Debt issuance and other financing costs (3) (8) — Cash paid to purchase debt — — (93) Cash paid for preferred stock dividends — — (22) Other — (1) (5) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (53) (67) 190 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 283 (154) 76 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 125 279 6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 408 $ 125 $ 82 Cash and cash equivalents $ 340 $ 39 $ 82 Restricted cash 68 86 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 408 $ 125 $ 82

4





OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE SALES PRICES (unaudited)

Successor Period from February 10, 2021 through March 31, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,283 2.53 — — 214 15.21 Gulf Coast — — 524 2.68 — — 87 16.09 South Texas 37 62.10 109 5.12 14 28.51 69 47.24 Brazos Valley 29 60.76 34 8.99 4 16.49 38 55.09 Powder River Basin 10 58.95 57 4.82 3 34.75 23 42.57 Total 76 61.19 2,007 2.89 21 27.20 431 25.57 Predecessor Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,233 2.42 — — 206 14.49 Gulf Coast — — 543 2.44 — — 90 14.62 South Texas 42 54.12 127 3.00 14 26.04 78 39.20 Brazos Valley 32 52.37 38 1.14 4 16.09 42 42.23 Powder River Basin 10 51.96 61 2.92 4 34.31 24 34.25 Total 84 53.21 2,002 2.45 22 25.92 440 22.63 Non-GAAP Combined Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,261 2.48 — — 210 14.90 Gulf Coast — — 532 2.57 — — 89 15.42 South Texas 40 58.30 117 4.09 14 27.39 73 43.44 Brazos Valley 30 56.84 36 5.27 4 16.32 41 49.13 Powder River Basin 10 55.84 59 3.94 4 34.54 23 38.75 Total 80 57.45 2,005 2.69 22 26.62 436 24.25 Average Realized Price 46.23 2.70 26.62 22.20 Predecessor Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 976 1.97 — — 163 11.85 Gulf Coast — — 556 1.68 — — 93 10.10 South Texas 63 48.53 159 2.18 19 11.71 108 33.38 Brazos Valley 41 46.30 69 0.60 9 5.26 61 32.55 Powder River Basin 17 43.23 89 1.84 6 13.30 38 26.01 Retained assets 121 46.93 1,849 1.86 34 10.71 463 20.53 Mid-Continent 5 44.75 49 2.24 3 14.06 16 23.38 Total 126 46.93 1,898 1.86 37 10.71 479 20.53 Average Realized Price 57.99 2.15 10.71 24.60

5





GROSS MARGIN (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through

March 31, Period from

January 1, 2021 through

February 9, Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except per unit) $ $/Boe $ $/Boe $ $/Boe $ $/Boe Appalachia Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 163 $ 15.21 $ 119 $ 14.49 $ 282 $ 14.90 $ 175 $ 11.85 Production expenses 5 $ 0.50 4 $ 0.50 9 $ 0.50 9 $ 0.58 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 42 $ 3.94 34 $ 4.17 76 $ 4.04 71 $ 4.83 Severance and ad valorem taxes 1 $ 0.09 1 $ 0.07 2 $ 0.08 2 $ 0.12 Gross margin $ 115 $ 10.68 $ 80 $ 9.75 $ 195 $ 10.28 $ 93 $ 6.32 Gulf Coast Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 70 $ 16.09 $ 53 $ 14.62 $ 123 $ 15.42 $ 85 $ 10.10 Production expenses 6 $ 1.50 4 $ 1.12 10 $ 1.32 11 $ 1.30 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 11 $ 2.45 11 $ 2.93 22 $ 2.67 51 $ 6.10 Severance and ad valorem taxes 2 $ 0.56 2 $ 0.54 4 $ 0.55 6 $ 0.66 Gross margin $ 51 $ 11.58 $ 36 $ 10.03 $ 87 $ 10.88 $ 17 $ 2.04 South Texas Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 164 $ 47.24 $ 122 $ 39.20 $ 286 $ 43.44 $ 328 $ 33.38 Production expenses 14 $ 4.07 12 $ 3.90 26 $ 3.99 36 $ 3.62 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 42 $ 11.99 42 $ 13.35 84 $ 12.63 109 $ 11.11 Severance and ad valorem taxes 9 $ 2.61 8 $ 2.53 17 $ 2.57 19 $ 1.94 Gross margin $ 99 $ 28.57 $ 60 $ 19.42 $ 159 $ 24.25 $ 164 $ 16.71 Brazos Valley Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 108 $ 55.09 $ 71 $ 42.23 $ 179 $ 49.13 $ 180 $ 32.55 Production expenses 10 $ 4.99 9 $ 4.85 19 $ 4.93 27 $ 4.98 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 2 $ 1.05 3 $ 1.92 5 $ 1.45 9 $ 1.56 Severance and ad valorem taxes 7 $ 3.71 5 $ 2.99 12 $ 3.38 16 $ 2.99 Gross margin $ 89 $ 45.34 $ 54 $ 32.47 $ 143 $ 39.37 $ 128 $ 23.02 Powder River Basin Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 48 $ 42.57 $ 33 $ 34.25 $ 81 $ 38.75 $ 90 $ 26.01 Production expenses 5 $ 4.37 3 $ 3.37 8 $ 3.91 18 $ 5.28 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 14 $ 12.65 12 $ 12.53 26 $ 12.59 35 $ 10.02 Severance and ad valorem taxes 5 $ 3.92 2 $ 2.88 7 $ 3.44 9 $ 2.76 Gross margin $ 24 $ 21.63 $ 16 $ 15.47 $ 40 $ 18.81 $ 28 $ 7.95 Mid-Continent Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 36 $ 23.38 Production expenses — $ — — $ — — $ — 21 $ 13.95 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses — $ — — $ — — $ — 10 $ 6.45 Severance and ad valorem taxes — $ — — $ — — $ — 2 $ 1.01 Gross margin $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3 $ 1.97

6





CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACCRUED (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through

March 31, 2021 Period from

January 1, 2021 through

February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Drilling and completion capital expenditures: Appalachia $ 39 $ 30 $ 69 $ 63 Gulf Coast 11 22 33 29 South Texas 4 4 8 134 Brazos Valley 4 5 9 154 Powder River Basin 1 — 1 83 Retained assets 59 61 120 463 Mid-Continent — — — 2 Total drilling and completion capital expenditures 59 61 120 465 Leasehold and additions to other PP&E 1 — 1 13 Capitalized interest 1 1 2 6 Total capital expenditures $ 61 $ 62 $ 123 $ 484

7





OIL AND NATURAL GAS HEDGING POSITIONS AS OF APRIL 30, 2021

Crude Oil Swaps Volume

(MMBbls) Avg. NYMEX

Price of Swaps Q2 2021 (a) 4.8 $ 42.62 Q3 2021 4.6 $ 42.62 Q4 2021 4.3 $ 42.62 Total 2021 13.7 $ 42.62 Total 2022 11.2 $ 44.30 Total 2023 1.9 $ 47.17

Oil Basis Protection Swaps Volume

(MMBbls) Avg. NYMEX

plus/(minus) Q2 2021 (a) 0.6 $ 1.10 Q3 2021 1.7 $ 0.45 Q4 2021 1.7 $ 0.45 Total 2021 4.0 $ 0.54 Total 2022 2.0 $ 0.09 Natural Gas Swaps Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

Price of Swaps Q2 2021 (a) 135 $ 2.66 Q3 2021 127 $ 2.66 Q4 2021 115 $ 2.67 Total 2021 377 $ 2.66 Total 2022 249 $ 2.55 Total 2023 45 $ 2.75

Natural Gas Two-Way Collars Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

Bought Put Price Avg. NYMEX

Sold Call Price Q2 2021 (a) 8 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Q3 2021 8 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Q4 2021 8 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Total 2021 24 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Total 2022 96 $ 2.45 $ 2.88

8





Natural Gas Basis Protection Swaps Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

plus/(minus) Q2 2021 (a) 50 $ (0.66) Q3 2021 50 $ (0.78) Q4 2021 34 $ (0.33) Total 2021 134 $ (0.62) Total 2022 65 $ (0.44) Total 2023 23 $ 0.76

____________________________________________

(a) Includes amounts settled in April and May 2021.

9





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





As a supplement to the financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chesapeake’s quarterly earnings releases contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chesapeake, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below.





These financial measures are non-GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per common share or cash flow provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Chesapeake believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide useful information as they exclude certain items management believes affects the comparability of operating results. Management believes these adjusted financial measures are a meaningful adjunct to earnings and cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate the company’s trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas producing companies, (b) these financial measures are comparable to estimates provided by securities analysts, and (c) items excluded generally are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provide by the company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.





Because not all companies use identical calculations, Chesapeake’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar titled measures of other companies.





10





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHESAPEAKE (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Period from

February 10, 2021 through

March 31, 2021 Period from

January 1, 2021 through

February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 $ $/Share $ $/Share $ $/Share ($ in millions, except per share data) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 295 $ 3.01 $ 5,383 $ 550.35 $ (8,319) $ (852.97) Effect of dilutive securities — (0.26) — (14.84) — — Diluted income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 295 $ 2.75 $ 5,383 $ 534.51 $ (8,319) $ (852.97) Adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on oil, natural gas and NGL derivatives (113) (1.05) 369 36.64 (729) (74.75) Separation and other termination costs — — 22 2.18 5 0.51 Gains on sales of assets (4) (0.04) (5) (0.50) — — Other operating expense (income) 2 0.02 (12) (1.19) 68 6.97 Impairments — — — — 8,522 873.78 Exploration expense - impairment of unproved properties — — — — 272 27.89 Noncontrolling interests - impairment of unproved properties — — — — (16) (1.64) Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — — — (63) (6.46) Reorganization items, net — — (5,569) (552.97) — — Other (21) (0.20) — — 23 2.36 Tax effect of adjustments (a) — — (57) (5.66) (11) (1.13) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) 159 1.48 131 13.01 (248) (25.44) Preferred stock dividends — — — — 22 2.26 Total adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Chesapeake (Non-GAAP) $ 159 $ 1.48 $ 131 $ 13.01 $ (226) $ (23.18)

(a) 2021 Predecessor Period includes an income tax benefit of $57 million attributed to deferred income tax effects associated with predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income, eliminated in fresh start accounting. 2020 Predecessor Period includes a deferred tax benefit attributed to the reconciling adjustments using a 0.14% effective tax rate.

11





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDAX (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through March 31, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 295 $ 5,383 $ 5,678 $ (8,313) Adjustments: Interest expense 12 11 23 145 Income tax benefit — (57) (57) (13) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122 72 194 603 Exploration 1 2 3 282 Unrealized (gains) losses on oil, natural gas and NGL derivatives (113) 369 256 (729) Separation and other termination costs — 22 22 5 Gains on sales of assets (4) (5) (9) — Other operating expense (income) 2 (12) (10) 68 Impairments — — — 8,522 Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — — (63) Reorganization items, net — (5,569) (5,569) — Other (21) — (21) 23 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 294 $ 216 $ 510 $ 530





12





FREE CASH FLOW

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through March 31, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 409 $ (21) $ 388 $ 397 Cash paid for reorganization items, net 18 66 84 — Capital expenditures (77) (66) (143) (518) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 350 $ (21) $ 329 $ (121)





NET DEBT

Successor March 31, 2021 ($ in millions) Total debt (GAAP) $ 1,262 Premiums and issuance costs on debt (41) Principal amount of debt 1,221 Cash and cash equivalents (340) Net debt (Non-GAAP) $ 881

13

Exhibit 99.3

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION - MANAGEMENT’S OUTLOOK AS OF MAY 11, 2021





Chesapeake periodically provides guidance on certain factors that affect the company’s future financial performance.

Year Ending 12/31/2021 Total production: Oil - mmbbls 23.0 - 25.0 NGL - mmbbls 6.5 - 8.5 Natural gas - bcf 715 - 735 Total daily rate - mboe per day 410 - 420 Estimated basis to NYMEX prices, based on 4/30/21 strip prices: Oil - $/bbl ($0.20) - ($0.60) Natural gas - $/mcf ($0.40) - ($0.50) NGL - realizations as a % of WTI 40% - 45% Operating costs per boe of projected production: Production expense $1.85 - $2.15 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses $4.90 - $5.40 Oil - $/bbl $2.65 - $2.85 Natural Gas - $/mcf $0.90 - $1.00 Severance and ad valorem taxes $0.90 - $1.10 General and administrative (a) $0.85 - $1.15 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense $5.00 - $6.00 Marketing net margin and Other ($ in millions) $0 - $10 Interest expense ($ in millions) (b) $70 - $80 Cash taxes ($ in millions) $0 - $20 Adjusted EBITDAX, based on 4/30/21 strip prices ($ in millions) (c) $1,550 - $1,650 Total capital expenditures ($ in millions) $670 - $740

(a) Includes ~$0.08/boe of expenses associated with stock-based compensation, which are recorded in general and administrative expenses in Chesapeake's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. (b) Includes ~$15 million of non-cash interest expense due to timing of interest payments in 2021. (c) Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas producing companies. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss), but it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of events or transactions that may be included in future GAAP net income (loss) but that management does not believe to be representative of underlying business performance. The company further believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile forecasted adjusted EBITDAX to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors. Items excluded from net income to arrive at adjusted EBITDAX include interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and exploration expense as well as one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.