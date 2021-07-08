Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000893538 false 0000893538 2021-07-08 2021-07-08 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 8, 2021, SM Energy Company (the “Company”) completed the redemption of $19,285,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”), in accordance with the optional redemption provisions set forth in Article Three of the Indenture dated as of November 17, 2014 (the “Indenture”), by and between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as amended by the Supplemental Indenture dated June 23, 2021, between the Company and the Trustee (the “Supplemental Indenture”). The Indenture was included as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 18, 2014, and the Supplemental Indenture was included as Exhibit 4.3 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2021.

The redemption price for the 2022 Notes was equal to 100.000% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the 2022 Notes to but excluding the redemption date. The $19,285,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes redeemed was all of the 2022 Notes remaining outstanding following the expiration of the early settlement date of the previously announced tender offer and consent solicitation that commenced on June 9, 2021, for any and all of the Company’s 2022 Notes and up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $172,265,000 of the Company’s 5.000% Senior Notes due 2024.

