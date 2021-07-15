Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

false 0000007332 0000007332 2021-07-15 2021-07-15

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 15, 2021
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Delaware 001-08246 71-0205415
10000 Energy Drive Spring, TX 77389

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On July 15, 2021, Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”) announced that Carl Giesler, Jr. has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 19, 2021. Mr. Giesler, age 49, has more than 25 years of experience serving in various oil and gas finance, investing and public company executive officer roles. Immediately prior to joining the Company, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of SandRidge Energy, Inc., having been appointed to that position in April 2020. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Jones Energy, Inc., beginning in 2018. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Miller Energy Resources, Inc., beginning in 2014.

Mr. Giesler will have an annual base salary of $525,000 and a target bonus of 100% of base salary, prorated in 2021 for the period of his employment. To compensate him in part for long-term incentives forfeited upon his resignation from his current position, he will receive a one-time cash bonus in the amount of $500,000 payable upon the one-year anniversary of the commencement of his employment and a one-time grant of 130,675 shares of common stock of the Company, which will ratably vest annually over three years. The Company also will enter into change-in-control severance and indemnity agreements and provide him with benefits on the same terms as provided to other senior executives. Otherwise, there are no material plans, contracts or other arrangements to which Mr. Giesler is a party or in which he will participate entered into in connection with his employment with, or election as an officer of, the Company. Mr. Giesler does not have any relationships requiring disclosure under Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K or any interests requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Michael Hancock, Vice President – Finance & Treasurer, who has served as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis, will continue as Vice President – Finance & Treasurer.

SPRING, Texas – July 15, 2021…Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that Carl Giesler Jr. will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on July 19, 2021. Michael Hancock, who has served as CFO on an interim basis, will continue as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer.





"I am pleased to welcome Carl to the team at an impactful time for Southwestern Energy," said Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Carl’s distinctive strategic perspective and disciplined approach to driving shareholder value complement the Company’s existing strategy and leadership team and will help build on SWN’s strong momentum. I want to thank Michael for the steady hand he provided these past many months and look forward to more of his exceptional work as a valued leader of the Company."





Mr. Giesler has more than 25 years of experience serving in various oil and gas finance, investing, and public company executive officer roles, including most recently at SandRidge Energy, Inc. Mr. Giesler received a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.





Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.





