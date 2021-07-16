Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Special Meeting of Shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on July 16, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following proposal, which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2021, and the final vote results for such proposal were as follows:
Proposal 1: Approve, for purposes of complying with applicable New York Stock Exchange listing rules, the issuance of shares of common stock, no par value, of the Company in an amount that exceeds 20% of the currently outstanding shares of common stock of the Company in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2021, by and among the Company, EQT Acquisition HoldCo LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, Alta Resources Development, LLC, Alta Marcellus Development , LLC and ARD Operating, LLC
The Company’s shareholders approved Proposal 1, with votes as follows:
|Shares
For
|Shares
Against
|Shares
Abstained
|245,573,788
|513,591
|523,954
There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.
Proposal 2: Approve one or more adjournments of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to permit solicitation of additional votes if there are insufficient votes to approve Proposal 1
There being a quorum present and sufficient votes cast in favor of Proposal 1, the Company’s shareholders were not asked to vote with respect to Proposal 2 and Proposal 2 was not voted upon at the Special Meeting.
|
EQT CORPORATION
Date: July 16, 2021
|By:
/s/ William E. Jordan
|Name:
William E. Jordan
|Title:
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary