12 hours ago
EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021
12 hours ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price
12 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 484
13 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
13 hours ago
Exclusive: Nova Royalty Executive Interview: The Oil & Gas Conference-August 15-18, 2021
14 hours ago
U.S. FERC to hear Total alleged $214 million natgas manipulation case

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000033213 false 0000033213 2021-07-16 2021-07-16 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 16, 2021

 

EQT CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Pennsylvania   001-3551   25-0464690
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission File Number)   (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

 

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

 

(412) 553-5700

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

 

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class   Trading symbol(s)   Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, no par value   EQT   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

 

 

 

 

 

Item 5.07.  Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

 

At the Special Meeting of Shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on July 16, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following proposal, which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2021, and the final vote results for such proposal were as follows:

 

Proposal 1: Approve, for purposes of complying with applicable New York Stock Exchange listing rules, the issuance of shares of common stock, no par value, of the Company in an amount that exceeds 20% of the currently outstanding shares of common stock of the Company in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2021, by and among the Company, EQT Acquisition HoldCo LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, Alta Resources Development, LLC, Alta Marcellus Development , LLC and ARD Operating, LLC

 

The Company’s shareholders approved Proposal 1, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   Shares
Against		   Shares
Abstained		  
245,573,788    513,591    523,954   

 

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

 

Proposal 2: Approve one or more adjournments of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to permit solicitation of additional votes if there are insufficient votes to approve Proposal 1

 

There being a quorum present and sufficient votes cast in favor of Proposal 1, the Company’s shareholders were not asked to vote with respect to Proposal 2 and Proposal 2 was not voted upon at the Special Meeting.

 

 

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

EQT CORPORATION

   
     
Date:  July 16, 2021 By: /s/ William E. Jordan
  Name: William E. Jordan
  Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.