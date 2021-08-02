Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are subject to certain additional conditions, although Southwestern may waive any such condition at any time with respect to the Exchange Offer. Any waiver of a condition by Southwestern with respect to the Exchange Offer will automatically waive such condition with respect to the Consent Solicitation. Any amendment of the terms of the Exchange Offer by Southwestern will automatically amend such terms with respect to the Consent Solicitation. Southwestern may complete the Exchange Offer even if valid consents sufficient to effect the Proposed Amendments are not received because Southwestern may waive any such condition at any time with respect to the Exchange Offer.

Southwestern may modify or terminate the Exchange Offer and/or may extend the Early Tender Date (as defined herein), the Expiration Date (as defined herein) and/or the settlement date with respect to the Exchange Offer, subject to applicable law. Any such modification, termination or extension will automatically modify, terminate or extend the Consent Solicitation, as applicable.

Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Indigo Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 13, 2021, unless extended (the “Early Tender Date”), will be eligible to receive, on the settlement date, the applicable Total Exchange Consideration as set forth in the table above for all such Indigo Notes that are accepted. Holders who validly tender their Indigo Notes after the Early Tender Date but no later than 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021, unless extended (the “Expiration Date”), will be eligible to receive, on the settlement date, the applicable Exchange Consideration as set forth in the table above, for all such Indigo Notes that are accepted. The settlement date will be promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to be within two business days after the Expiration Date.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will be distributed only to eligible holders of Indigo Notes who certify that they are either (a) “Qualified Institutional Buyers” as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or (b) persons that are outside of the “United States” and that (i) are not “U.S. Persons,” as those terms are defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, (ii) in the case of persons located in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, are not “Retail Investors”, (iii) in the case of persons located in the United Kingdom, are “Relevant Persons” and (iv) are not located in Canada, provided that in Southwestern’s discretion, subject to the provision of certain documentation, Southwestern may allow the participation of certain Holders located in Canada. The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting Ipreo LLC, the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, at (888) 593-9546 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 849-3880 (banks and brokers) or [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

