Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On August 2, 2021, Diamondback Energy, Inc. issued a press release reporting financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the second quarter 2021 cash dividend. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release, dated August 2, 2021, entitled “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results.” 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).





SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Date: August 2, 2021 By: /s/ Teresa L. Dick Name: Teresa L. Dick Title: Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary







Document





Exhibit 99.1









DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS





Midland, TX (August 2, 2021) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.





SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS





• Q2 2021 average production of 242.5 MBO/d (401.5 MBOE/d)

• Generated Q2 2021 cash flow from operating activities of $954 million; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $944 million, or $5.19 per diluted share

• Q2 2021 cash capital expenditures of $366 million; Q2 2021 activity-based capital expenditures incurred of approximately $418 million

• Generated Q2 2021 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $578 million, or $3.18 per diluted share

• Increasing annual dividend by 12.5% to $1.80 per share; declared Q2 2021 cash dividend of $0.45 per share payable on August 19, 2021; implies a 2.3% annualized yield based on the July 30, 2021 share closing price of $77.13

• Closed previously announced divestitures of non-core Permian assets for net proceeds of $82 million

• Previously announced divestiture of Williston Basin assets expected to close in late Q3 2021

• As previously announced, Diamondback fully redeemed the $191 million aggregate principal amount of remaining 4.625% 2021 Energen bonds in June

• Announced full redemption of $432 million remaining aggregate principal amount of 5.375% bonds due 2025

• Flared 1.0% (2.0% including QEP) of gross natural gas production in the second quarter of 2021; 0.9% (1.7% including QEP) in the first half of 2021





2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE





• Increasing full year 2021 oil production guidance to 219 - 222 MBO/d (363 - 370 MBOE/d), up from 212 - 216 MBO/d (350 - 360 MBOE/d) previously

• Lowering full year 2021 cash CAPEX guidance to $1.525 - $1.625 billion, down 6% at the midpoint from $1.60 - $1.75 billion previously

• Initiating Q3 2021 oil production guidance of 233 - 239 MBO/d (388 - 398 MBOE/d); includes 15 - 17 MBO/d (25 - 29 MBOE/d) attributable to a full quarter of estimated net Q3 2021 Williston Basin production

• Initiating Q3 2021 Permian Basin oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (363 - 370 MBOE/d)

• Q3 2021 cash CAPEX guidance of $430 - $480 million

• Diamondback believes it can maintain Q4 2021 Permian Basin oil production through full year 2022 with 10% - 15% more capital than the midpoint of its revised 2021 capital budget

















“Diamondback built on its track record of execution in the second quarter, generating $578 million of Free Cash Flow. Operationally, capital efficiency continues to improve. As a result, we are cutting our 2021 capital budget by $100 million due to cost control and volume outperformance. Put simply, we are doing more with less: producing more barrels with less capital, fewer completed wells and fewer drilling rigs,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.





Mr. Stice continued, “From a macro perspective, the world oil market is still artificially undersupplied and there is not a call on shale production growth today. Therefore, Diamondback will maintain capital discipline by holding oil production flat for the foreseeable future. If this maintenance plan continues into 2022, we expect to be able to hold fourth quarter 2021 Permian oil production flat with 10 - 15% more capital than our current 2021 plan, demonstrating our improved capital efficiency that incorporates a full year of spend on the assets we acquired in the first quarter. We still believe the best path to long term value creation for stockholders today is achieved through flat oil production, lower costs and return of Free Cash Flow.”





Mr. Stice continued, “As we have stated in the past, an increased return will not hinder our efforts to continue to pay down gross debt, and we have proven that again today with our second dividend increase this year, bringing our year-to-date dividend growth to 20%. Additionally, beginning in 2022, we plan to return 50% of our Free Cash Flow to our stockholders. The form of this additional capital return will be decided by the Board at the appropriate time, but we intend to be flexible based on which opportunities we believe present the best return to our stockholders at that time.”









OPERATIONS UPDATE





The tables below provide a summary of operating activity for the second quarter of 2021.





Total Activity (Gross Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin 47 47 Delaware Basin 9 14 Williston Basin — 4 Total 56 65





Total Activity (Net Operated): Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells Completed Midland Basin 43 44 Delaware Basin 9 14 Williston Basin — 3 Total 52 61





During the second quarter of 2021, Diamondback d rill ed 47 gross horizontal wells in the Midland Basin and nine gross horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 47 operated horizontal wells to production in the Midland Basin, 14 operated horizontal wells to production in the Delaware Basin and four operated horizontal wells in the Williston Basin. The average lateral length for the wells completed during the second quarter was 11,137 feet. Operated completions during the second quarter consisted of 19 Lower Spraberry wells, ten Wolfcamp A wells, nine Middle Spraberry wells, eight Jo Mill wells, six









Wolfcamp B wells, five Third Bone Spring wells, two Second Bone Spring wells, two Dean wells, two Bakken wells and two Three Forks wells.





In the first half of 2021, Diamondback drilled 88 gross horizontal wells in the Midland Basin and 17 gross horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 89 operated horizontal wells to production in the Midland Basin, 39 operated horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin and four operated horizontal wells in the Williston Basin. The average lateral length for wells completed during the first six months of 2021 was 10,729 feet, and consisted of 38 Wolfcamp A wells, 29 Lower Spraberry wells, 15 Middle Spraberry wells, 13 Jo Mill wells, 13 Wolfcamp B wells, eight Second Bone Spring wells, eight Third Bone Spring wells, three Dean wells, two Bakken wells, two Three Forks wells and one Barnett well.





FINANCIAL UPDATE

Diamondback's second quarter 2021 net income was $311 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below) was $437 million , or $2.40 per diluted share.





Second quarter 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $1,001 million . Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest was $971 million .





Second quarter 2021 average unhedged realized prices were $63.22 per barrel of oil, $2.40 per Mcf of natural gas and $23.41 per barrel of natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $45.63 per BOE.





Diamondback's cash operating costs for the second quarter of 2021 were $9.33 per BOE, including lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $4.30 per BOE, cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.63 per BOE, production and ad valorem taxes of $2.87 per BOE and gathering and transportation expenses of $1.53 per BOE. LOE increased quarter over quarter due to the integration of QEP's Williston Basin assets which carry a higher expense structure than Diamondback's Permian Basin assets. LOE is expected to decrease when the previously announced sale of the Williston Basin assets closes.





As of June 30, 2021, Diamondb ac k had $284 million in standalone cash and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.6 billion available for future borrowing under the facility and $1.9 billion of total liquidity.





During the second quarter of 2021, Diamondback spent $330 million on drilling and completion, $10 million on midstream, $14 million on infrastructure and $12 million on non-operated properties, for total cash capital expenditures of $366 million. During the first half of 2021, Diamondback has spent $603 million on drilling and completions, $17 million on midstre am, $22 million on infrastructure and $20 million on non-operated properties, for total cash capital expenditures of $662 million .





DIVIDEND DECLARATION





Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share for the second quarter of 2021 payable on August 19, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2021. Future dividends remain subject to review and approval at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.





















FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE





Below is Diamondback's guidance for the full year 2021, which includes the initiation of third quarter production and capital guidance.





2021 Guidance 2021 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy Partners LP Total net production – MBOE/d (a) 363 - 370 26.25 - 27.00 Oil production – MBO/d (a) 219 - 222 15.75 - 16.25 Q3 2021 oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) (a) 233 - 239 (388 - 398) Q3 2021 Permian Basin oil production - MBO/d (total - MBOE/d) 218 - 222 (363 - 370) Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $3.90 - $4.30 G&A Cash G&A $0.45 - $0.55 $0.60 - $0.80 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.30 - $0.40 $0.10 - $0.25 DD&A $8.75 - $10.75 $9.50 - $10.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $1.50 - $1.70 $3.00 - $3.25 Gathering and transportation $1.25 - $1.35 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue) (b) 7% 7% Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23% Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 210 - 220 (193 - 202) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 265 - 275 (246 - 256) Average lateral length (Ft.) ~10,300' Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $520 - $550 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $720 - $800 Midland Basin net lateral feet (%) ~75% Delaware Basin net lateral feet (%) ~25% Capital Budget ($ - million) Operated horizontal drilling and completion $1,215 - $1,265 Non-operated capital and capital workovers $160 - $180 Midstream (ex. long-haul pipeline investments) (c) $50 - $70 Infrastructure and environmental $100 - $110 2021 Capital Spend $1,525 - $1,625 Q3 2021 cash capex $430 - $480

(a) Assumes full third quarter 2021 Williston Basin production contribution of 15-17 MBO/d (25-29 MBOE/d). Third quarter volumes will be reduced proportionally dependent upon final close date of Williston Basin Sale.

(b) Includes production taxes of 4.6% for crude oil and 7.5% for natural gas and NGLs and ad valorem taxes.

(c) Includes $20 million of spend related to midstream assets currently owned directly by Diamondback.













CONFERENCE CALL

Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 3973167. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, through Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 3973167. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.









About Diamondback Energy, Inc.





Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.









Forward-Looking Statements





This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including the current volatile industry and macroeconomic conditions, commodity price volatility, production levels, the impact of the recent presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies and regulations, any other potential regulatory actions (including those that may impose production limits in the Permian Basin), the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions and sales of assets, including the recently completed Guidon and QEP acquisitions, and the anticipated synergies and costs savings from those transactions, as well as the pending sale of assets, future dividends, production, drilling and capital expenditure plans, severe weather conditions (such as the impact of the recent severe winter storms in February 2021 in the Permian Basin on production volumes), impact of impairment charges and effects of hedging arrangements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.









Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 344 $ 104 Restricted cash 18 4 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 78 56 Oil and natural gas sales, net 579 281 Inventories 52 33 Derivative instruments 13 1 Income tax receivable 33 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25 23 Total current assets 1,142 602 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($8,287 million and $7,493 million excluded from amortization at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 32,155 27,377 Midstream assets 1,018 1,013 Other property, equipment and land 160 138 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (12,914) (12,314) Property and equipment, net 20,419 16,214 Funds held in escrow 34 51 Equity method investments 518 533 Derivative instruments 5 — Deferred income taxes, net 28 73 Investment in real estate, net 89 101 Other assets 100 45 Total assets $ 22,335 $ 17,619 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 104 $ 71 Accrued capital expenditures 236 186 Current maturities of long-term debt — 191 Other accrued liabilities 455 302 Revenues and royalties payable 404 237 Derivative instruments 773 249 Total current liabilities 1,972 1,236 Long-term debt 7,360 5,624 Derivative instruments 32 57 Asset retirement obligations 185 108 Deferred income taxes 879 783 Other long-term liabilities 17 7 Total liabilities 10,445 7,815 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 181,049,191 and 158,088,182 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 14,399 12,656 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (3,475) (3,864) Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 10,926 8,794 Non-controlling interest 964 1,010 Total equity 11,890 9,804 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,335 $ 17,619









Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 1,667 $ 412 $ 2,839 $ 1,295 Midstream services 12 11 23 25 Other operating income 2 2 3 4 Total revenues 1,681 425 2,865 1,324 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 157 103 259 230 Production and ad valorem taxes 105 22 180 93 Gathering and transportation 56 36 87 72 Midstream services expense 23 32 51 55 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 341 344 614 753 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — 2,539 — 3,548 General and administrative expenses 36 20 61 44 Merger and integration expense 2 — 77 — Other operating expense 6 1 10 3 Total costs and expenses 726 3,097 1,339 4,798 Income (loss) from operations 955 (2,672) 1,526 (3,474) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (57) (46) (113) (94) Other income (expense), net (7) 3 (6) (6) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (497) (361) (661) 181 Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments 23 — 23 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3) (61) (3) Income (loss) from equity investments 5 (13) 2 (13) Total other income (expense), net (533) (420) (816) 65 Income (loss) before income taxes 422 (3,092) 710 (3,409) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 94 (681) 159 (598) Net income (loss) 328 (2,411) 551 (2,811) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 17 (18) 20 (146) Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 311 $ (2,393) $ 531 $ (2,665) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.72 $ (15.16) $ 3.08 $ (16.86) Diluted $ 1.71 $ (15.16) $ 3.06 $ (16.86) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 181,009 157,829 172,636 158,060 Diluted 181,968 157,829 173,518 158,060 Dividends declared per share $ 0.45 $ 0.375 $ 0.85 $ 0.75









Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 328 $ (2,411) $ 551 $ (2,811) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 91 (681) 155 (536) Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — 2,539 — 3,548 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 341 344 614 753 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3 61 3 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 497 361 661 (181) Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (306) 210 (484) 297 Equity-based compensation expense 13 9 23 18 (Gain) loss on sale of equity method investments (23) — (23) — Other 3 16 13 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35) 54 (172) 229 Income tax receivable (1) — 99 (62) Prepaid expenses and other (4) 5 18 1 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities — (15) (26) (50) Revenues and royalties payable 50 (64) 100 (50) Other — (46) (12) (14) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 954 324 1,578 1,173 Cash flows from investing activities: Drilling, completions and non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties (342) (488) (623) (1,178) Infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (14) (24) (22) (80) Additions to midstream assets (10) (50) (17) (94) Purchase of business and assets, net (68) (24) (410) (64) Acquisitions of mineral interests (1) — (1) (65) Proceeds from sale of assets 100 — 100 — Funds held in escrow 1 — 51 — Contributions to equity method investments (2) (33) (6) (66) Distributions from equity method investments 18 8 18 18 Proceeds from the sale of equity method investments 23 — 23 — Other (16) (1) (11) (6) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (311) (612) (898) (1,535) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 229 222 661 652 Repayments under credit facilities (325) (250) (780) (390) Proceeds from senior notes — 497 2,200 497 Repayment of senior notes (191) (222) (2,107) (222) Premium on extinguishment of debt — — (166) — Proceeds from (repayments to) joint venture (6) 27 (10) 43 Repurchased shares under buyback program — — — (98) Repurchased units under buyback program (12) — (36) — Dividends to stockholders (72) (59) (140) (118) Distributions to non-controlling interest (24) (19) (41) (62) Financing portion of net cash received (paid) for derivative instruments (17) — 59 — Other (3) (4) (32) (9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (421) 192 (392) 293 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 222 (96) 288 (69) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 174 155 108 128 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 396 $ 59 $ 396 $ 59









Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Continued (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Common stock issued for business combinations $ — $ — $ 1,727 $ —

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 22,067 16,578 16,045 Natural gas (MMcf) 44,506 34,109 31,857 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 7,047 5,405 5,411 Combined volumes (MBOE) (1) 36,532 27,668 26,765 Daily oil volumes (BO/d) (2) 242,495 184,200 176,323 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d) (2) 401,451 307,422 294,126 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 63.22 $ 56.94 $ 21.99 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 2.40 $ 3.05 $ 0.63 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 23.41 $ 22.94 $ 7.17 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 45.63 $ 42.36 $ 15.39 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl) (3) $ 49.85 $ 46.81 $ 35.21 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf) (3) $ 1.82 $ 2.64 $ 0.33 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl) (3) $ 23.27 $ 22.76 $ 7.17 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE) (3) $ 36.82 $ 35.75 $ 22.95 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 4.30 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.87 2.71 0.83 Gathering and transportation expense 1.53 1.12 1.35 General and administrative - cash component 0.63 0.54 0.41 Total operating expense - cash $ 9.33 $ 8.06 $ 6.44 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Depletion $ 8.70 $ 9.29 $ 12.33 Interest expense, net $ 1.56 $ 2.02 $ 1.72

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The volumes presented are based on actual results and are not calculated using the rounded numbers in the table above.

(3) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices. Our calculation of such effects includes realized gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc., plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") before non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, impairment and abandonments related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on sale of equity method investments, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, merger and integration expense, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.













The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 311 $ 220 $ (2,393) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 17 3 (18) Net income (loss) 328 $ 223 (2,411) Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 174 62 571 Interest expense, net 57 56 46 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 341 273 344 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 10 11 7 Impairment and abandonments related to equity method investments — 3 16 (Gain) loss on sale of equity method investments (23) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 61 3 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties — — 2,539 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 18 14 11 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (5) (4) (2) Merger and integration expense 2 75 — Other non-cash transactions 5 6 (2) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 94 65 (681) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1,001 845 441 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 30 9 27 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 971 $ 836 $ 414

















Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest ("net income (loss)") adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, (gain) loss on sale of equity method investments, merger and integration expense, other non-cash transactions and related income tax adjustments, if any. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 311 $ 1.71 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 17 0.09 Net income (loss) 328 1.80 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 174 0.96 (Gain) loss on sale of equity method investments (23) (0.13) Merger and integration expense 2 0.01 Other non-cash transactions 5 0.03 Adjusted net income excluding above items 486 2.67 Income tax adjustment for above items (35) (0.19) Adjusted net income 451 2.48 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 14 0.08 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 437 $ 2.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 181,009 Diluted 181,968





Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure representing net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is a useful measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because adjusted operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

















Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of operating cash flow before working capital changes and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to reduce debt, and increase the return of capital to stockholders above the base dividend.





The following tables present a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to operating cash flow before working capital changes and to Free Cash Flow:





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 954 $ 324 $ 1,578 $ 1,173 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (35) 54 (172) 229 Income tax receivable (1) — 99 (62) Prepaid expenses and other (4) 5 18 1 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities — (15) (26) (50) Revenues and royalties payable 50 (64) 100 (50) Other — (46) (12) (14) Total working capital changes 10 (66) 7 54 Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 944 $ 390 $ 1,571 $ 1,119 Operating cash flow per common share: Basic $ 5.22 $ 2.47 $ 9.10 $ 7.08 Diluted $ 5.19 $ 2.47 $ 9.05 $ 7.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 181,009 157,829 172,636 158,060 Diluted 181,968 157,829 173,518 158,060









Diamondback Energy, Inc. Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 944 $ 390 $ 1,571 $ 1,119 Drilling, completions and non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties (342) (488) (623) (1,178) Infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (14) (24) (22) (80) Additions to midstream assets (10) (50) (17) (94) Total Cash CAPEX (366) (562) (662) (1,352) Free Cash Flow $ 578 $ (172) $ 909 $ (233) Free cash flow per common share: Basic $ 3.19 $ (1.09) $ 5.27 $ (1.47) Diluted $ 3.18 $ (1.09) $ 5.24 $ (1.47) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 181,009 157,829 172,636 158,060 Diluted 181,968 157,829 173,518 158,060













RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT





The Company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

June 30, 2021 Net Q2 Borrowings/(Repayments) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc. (a) $ 6,373 $ (250) $ 6,623 $ 4,713 $ 4,822 Viper Energy Partners LP (a) 542 5 537 564 640 Rattler Midstream LP (a) 505 (49) 554 579 523 Total debt 7,420 $ (294) 7,714 5,856 5,985 Cash and cash equivalents (344) (121) (104) (51) Net debt $ 7,076 $ 7,593 $ 5,752 $ 5,934

(a) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts, premiums and fair value hedges.









DERIVATIVES





As of July 30, 2021, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper Energy Partners LP. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

















Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Swaps - WTI (Cushing) 38,348 30,674 1,000 1,000 — — $42.82 $42.36 $45.00 $45.00 — — Swaps - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 5,000 5,000 — — — — $37.78 $37.78 — — — — Swaps - Crude Brent Oil (1) 5,000 5,000 — — — — $41.62 $41.62 — — — — Costless Collars - WTI (Cushing) 17,685 29,663 19,500 11,000 — — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $35.27 $39.83 $46.28 $47.27 — — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $46.50 $56.45 $72.67 $74.07 — — Costless Collars - WTI (Magellan East Houston) 5,000 5,000 22,000 22,000 6,000 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $45.00 $45.00 $45.91 $46.36 $50.00 — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $57.90 $78.75 $70.95 $72.20 $77.12 — Costless Collars - Crude Brent Oil 67,000 59,000 55,000 32,000 9,000 5,000 Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $40.39 $40.95 $45.55 $46.25 $47.22 $45.00 Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $49.28 $50.93 $71.08 $76.81 $78.34 $75.56 Long Puts - WTI (Cushing) (2) — — 7,500 — — — — — $47.51 — — — Long Puts - Crude Brent Oil (3) — — 4,000 4,000 — — — — $50.00 $50.00 — — Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland) 34,000 34,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 $0.91 $0.91 $0.84 $0.84 $0.84 $0.84 Roll Swaps - WTI 57,261 64,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 $0.50 $0.56 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54









Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Natural Gas Swaps - Henry Hub 245,000 245,000 — — — — $2.65 $2.65 — — — — Natural Gas Swaps - Waha Hub 50,000 50,000 — — — — $1.92 $1.92 — — — — Costless Collars - Henry Hub — — 250,000 190,000 80,000 80,000 Long Put Price ($/Mmbtu) — — $2.64 $2.53 $2.50 $2.50 Ceiling Price ($/Mmbtu) — — $4.44 $4.01 $4.45 $4.45 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 250,000 250,000 210,000 210,000 210,000 210,000 $-0.66 $-0.66 $-0.34 $-0.34 $-0.34 $-0.34









Natural Gas Liquids (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Natural Gas Liquids Swaps - Mont Belvieu Propane 2,000 2,000 — — — — $29.40 $29.40 — — — —













(1) Excludes swaptions for 13,900 BO/d for first half of 2022, and 8,250 BO/d for second half 2022, whereby the counterparty has the right to exercise the hedge at a weighted-average price of $67.54/Bbl in the first half of 2022 and $68.62/Bbl in the second half of 2022.

(2) Excludes deferred premium at the weighted-average price of $1.66/Bbl.

(3) Excludes deferred premium at the weighted-average price of $1.60/Bbl.

























Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com



