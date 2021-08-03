Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
|
|(Address of principal executive offices)
|(Zip Code)
Registrant’s telephone number, including area code:
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 2.02
|
Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On August 3, 2021, Devon Energy Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial and operational results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021. In connection with this announcement, the Company provided an earnings release and certain supplemental financial information (including guidance and hedging information). Copies of these documents are furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this report and, along with certain other materials, will be available on the Company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
The information contained in this report and the exhibits hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
|Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|Exhibit
No.
|
Description of Exhibits
|99.1
|Earnings release, dated August 3, 2021.
|99.2
|Supplemental financial information (including guidance and hedging information).
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|
By:
|
/s/ Jeffrey L. Ritenour
|
Jeffrey L. Ritenour
|
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 3, 2021
Exhibit 99.1
|
|
Devon Energy Corporation
|
333 West Sheridan Avenue
|
Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5015
Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results
OKLAHOMA CITY – Aug. 3, 2021 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the second-quarter 2021. Supplemental financial tables and forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
|•
|
Fixed-plus-variable dividend increased by 44 percent to $0.49 per share
|•
|
Investment-grade financial strength enhanced with redemption of $1.2 billion of debt year-to-date
|•
|
Operating cash flow increased 85 percent from the prior quarter to $1.1 billion
|•
|
Free cash flow generation accelerated to $589 million, a 6-fold increase from the prior quarter
|•
|
Oil production exceeded midpoint guidance, averaging 291,000 barrels per day in the second quarter
|•
|
Delaware Basin efficiency gains drove capital expenditures 9 percent below guidance
|•
|
Merger synergies improved corporate cost structure by 27 percent year over year
CEO PERSPECTIVE
“2021 is shaping up to be an excellent year for Devon that can best be defined as one of comprehensive execution across all elements of our strategy, resulting in expanded margins, growth in free cash flow and the return of significant value to our shareholders through higher dividends and the reduction of debt,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO.
“With our business building momentum and generating increasing amounts of free cash flow, a clear differentiator for Devon is the ability to accelerate cash returns through our fixed-plus-variable dividend framework,” said Muncrief. “The power of this uniquely designed dividend strategy was demonstrated by our announcement to increase the dividend by 44 percent this quarter.”
“As I look to the second half of the year, the investment proposition for Devon only continues to strengthen,” Muncrief added. “With our disciplined capital allocation framework, we are positioned to have the highest forward dividend yield in the entire S&P 500 index that is accompanied by a strong balance sheet projected to have a leverage ratio of less than 1-turn by year end.”
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Devon reported net earnings of $256 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $408 million or $0.60 per diluted share.
The company’s operating cash flow totaled $1.1 billion in the second quarter, an 85 percent increase from the prior quarter. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $589 million of free cash flow.
Based on the strong financial performance in the second quarter, Devon’s board declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a 44 percent increase compared to the payout declared for the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Sep. 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sep. 13, 2021.
Devon’s investment-grade financial position also continued to strengthen with the redemption of $710 million of debt in the quarter. This action brings the total amount of debt reduced to $1.2 billion year to date and the company exited the quarter with excellent liquidity of $1.5 billion of cash on hand.
1
OPERATING RESULTS
Oil production averaged 291,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, exceeding midpoint guidance by 3,000 barrels per day. This better-than-forecasted volume performance was driven by strong well productivity from the company’s Delaware Basin operations.
Devon’s capital program in the second quarter averaged 15 operated drilling rigs and five completion crews. This level of activity resulted in a total capital spend of $509 million in the quarter, or 9 percent below guidance. This positive variance was attributable to efficiency gains and purchasing power synergies realized in the Delaware Basin.
With activity focused on developing higher-margin production opportunities, oil and liquids sales reached 91 percent of Devon’s oil, gas and NGL sales in the quarter. This exposure to higher-value production, coupled with lower lease operating expenses, expanded the company’s field-level cash margin to $31.79 per Boe. This represents a 10 percent increase quarter over quarter.
The capture of merger synergies improved Devon’s corporate cost structure by 27 percent year-over-year, on a pro forma basis. This performance was driven by lower personnel expenses and reduced financing costs from the company’s ongoing debt-reduction program. Devon expects its merger cost savings to drive $600 million in annual cash flow improvements by year-end 2021.
ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS
Delaware Basin: Production averaged 358,000 Boe per day (53 percent oil). This result represents a 22 percent increase in oil production year over year, on a pro forma basis. The company’s strong oil growth was driven by 88 new wells that achieved first production in the quarter across the company’s 400,000 net acre position in New Mexico and Texas.
Capital activity for the quarter was headlined by several large development pads at the company’s Cotton Draw and Stateline leasehold. Initial 30-day rates from this subset of 33 wells averaged 3,300 Boe per day, with per well recoveries estimated to exceed 1.5 million oil-equivalent barrels. In addition to the strong well productivity, completed well costs in the Delaware Basin declined to $543 per lateral foot, a 12 percent reduction compared to the previous year.
Another key operational highlight was the significant improvement in field-level operating costs, which declined 7 percent year-over-year to $5.97 per Boe. This cost performance, combined with higher commodity pricing, expanded field-level margins to $33.79 per Boe in the quarter. This improvement represents more than a two-fold increase in per-unit margin compared to full-year 2020 results.
Anadarko Basin: Production averaged 80,000 Boe per day in the quarter, of which 54 percent was liquids. In the second quarter, Devon brought online 6 legacy Meramec wells from its uncompleted inventory that averaged 30-day rates of 1,800 Boe per day. Additionally, the company continued to progress its $100 million joint venture drilling carry with Dow by spudding 16 new wells in the first half of 2021. Overall, Devon plans to drill up to 30 wells with its Dow partnership this year, with first production from this carry-enhanced activity expected in the second half of the year.
Williston Basin: Production averaged 66,000 Boe per day (70 percent oil). Second-quarter results were highlighted by 13 high-rate development wells brought online, driving an 8 percent production increase quarter over quarter. The Patricia Kelly 2-1HA, a two-mile lateral, achieved the highest 30-day rate reaching 4,200 Boe per day (85 percent oil). With a capital program tailored to mitigate production declines and optimize margins, this asset is projected to generate nearly $700 million of free cash flow this year at current pricing.
Eagle Ford: Production averaged 37,000 Boe per day, a 21 percent increase from the prior quarter. The increase in production was attributable to 21 new wells that achieved peak rates in the second quarter. This low-risk development activity resulted in average 30-day production rates of 2,300 Boe per day. Completed well costs for these wells averaged $4.7 million per well. With operational continuity reestablished, the company plans to maintain production with a two-rig drilling program for the remainder of 2021.
Powder River Basin: Production averaged 22,000 Boe per day, with oil reaching 73 percent of the product mix. The company did not bring online any new wells in the second quarter. Devon’s operational focus for the remainder of 2021 is to advance its understanding of the emerging Niobrara oil resource opportunity and optimize base production.
2
2021 OUTLOOK
Devon remains on track to meet the strategic objectives underpinning its 2021 capital program. The company remains committed to its maintenance capital program and has not made any modifications to its capital budget or oil production outlook in 2021. Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance for the third-quarter and full-year 2021 are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE TARGETS
Devon recently established new environmental performance targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations. Highlights from these targets include reducing GHG emissions 50 percent by 2030, achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and initiatives to constructively engage with upstream and downstream stakeholders to improve performance. For more information, please refer to the Sustainability portion of Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com/sustainability.
CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS
Also provided with today’s release is the company’s detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com. The company’s second-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.
|
Investor Contacts
|
Media Contact
|
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
|
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
|
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company’s website and in the related Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to environmental matters; risks related to regulatory, social and market efforts to address climate change; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; risks related to the recent merger with WPX, including the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits of the merger or successfully integrate the two legacy businesses; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2020 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings.
3
The forward-looking statements included in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication, represent current reasonable management’s expectations as of the date of this communication and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2020 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.
4
Exhibit 99.2
Devon Energy Second-Quarter 2021
Supplemental Tables
|TABLE OF CONTENTS:
|PAGE:
|
Income Statement
|2
|
Supplemental Information for Income Statement
|3
|
Cash Flow Statement
|4
|
Balance Sheet
|5
|
Production by Asset
|6
|
Capital and Well Activity by Asset
|7
|
Realized Price by Asset
|8
|
Per-Unit Cash Margin by Asset
|9
|
Non-GAAP Core Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP EBITDAX
|10
|
Net Debt, Net Debt-to-EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Reinvestment Rate
|11
|
Variable Dividend
|12
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Oil, gas and NGL sales
|$
|2,154
|$
|1,757
|$
|786
|$
|678
|$
|424
|
Oil, gas and NGL derivatives (1)
|(703
|)
|(528
|)
|(117
|)
|(87
|)
|(361
|)
|
Marketing and midstream revenues
|966
|821
|611
|476
|331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|2,417
|2,050
|1,280
|1,067
|394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses (2)
|513
|458
|271
|271
|263
|
Exploration expenses
|3
|3
|4
|39
|12
|
Marketing and midstream expenses
|965
|842
|618
|478
|339
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|536
|467
|301
|299
|299
|
Asset impairments
|—
|—
|27
|—
|—
|
Asset dispositions
|(87
|)
|(32
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|
General and administrative expenses
|94
|107
|82
|75
|79
|
Financing costs, net (3)
|80
|77
|70
|66
|69
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|23
|189
|17
|32
|—
|
Other, net
|(14
|)
|(29
|)
|1
|—
|13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenses
|2,113
|2,082
|1,390
|1,260
|1,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|304
|(32
|)
|(110
|)
|(193
|)
|(680
|)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|43
|(248
|)
|(37
|)
|(90
|)
|(3
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
|261
|216
|(73
|)
|(103
|)
|(677
|)
|
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|—
|(25
|)
|13
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|261
|216
|(98
|)
|(90
|)
|(668
|)
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5
|3
|4
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Devon
|$
|256
|$
|213
|$
|(102
|)
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(670
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
|
Continuing operations
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|
Discontinued operations
|—
|—
|(0.07
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(1.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
Continuing operations
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|
Discontinued operations
|—
|—
|(0.07
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(1.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|677
|654
|383
|383
|383
|
Diluted
|679
|656
|383
|383
|383
2
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR CONSLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|(1) OIL, GAS AND NGL DERIVATIVES
|2021
|2020
|(in millions)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Derivative cash settlements
|$
|(367
|)
|$
|(232
|)
|$
|(27
|)
|$
|10
|$
|232
|
Derivative valuation changes
|(336
|)
|(296
|)
|(90
|)
|(97
|)
|(593
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, gas and NGL derivatives
|$
|(703
|)
|$
|(528
|)
|$
|(117
|)
|$
|(87
|)
|$
|(361
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2) PRODUCTION EXPENSES
|2021
|2020
|(in millions)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Lease operating expense
|$
|210
|$
|199
|$
|91
|$
|100
|$
|108
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|147
|129
|130
|125
|123
|
Production taxes
|143
|117
|47
|42
|25
|
Property taxes
|13
|13
|3
|4
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production expenses
|$
|513
|$
|458
|$
|271
|$
|271
|$
|263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(3) FINANCING COSTS, NET
|2021
|2020
|(in millions)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Interest on outstanding debt
|$
|98
|$
|105
|$
|65
|$
|65
|$
|65
|
Gain on early retirement of debt
|(10
|)
|(20
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Interest income
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|
Other
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|5
|6
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing costs, net
|$
|80
|$
|77
|$
|70
|$
|66
|$
|69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in millions)
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net earnings (loss)
|$
|261
|$
|216
|$
|(98
|)
|$
|(90
|)
|$
|(668
|)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
|
Net (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|—
|—
|25
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|536
|467
|301
|299
|299
|
Asset impairments
|—
|—
|27
|—
|—
|
Leasehold impairments
|1
|1
|3
|36
|3
|
(Amortization) accretion of liabilities
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|8
|8
|8
|
Total losses on commodity derivatives
|703
|528
|117
|87
|361
|
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
|(367
|)
|(232
|)
|(27
|)
|10
|232
|
Gains on asset dispositions
|(87
|)
|(32
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|24
|(243
|)
|(17
|)
|—
|—
|
Share-based compensation
|20
|41
|18
|31
|19
|
Early retirement of debt
|(10
|)
|(20
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Other
|2
|—
|—
|1
|4
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
|17
|(127
|)
|2
|58
|(99
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations
|1,093
|592
|358
|427
|150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|(504
|)
|(499
|)
|(217
|)
|(204
|)
|(307
|)
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|(5
|)
|—
|(3
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|
Divestitures of property and equipment
|49
|15
|5
|1
|3
|
WPX acquired cash
|—
|344
|—
|—
|—
|
Distributions from equity method investments
|8
|10
|—
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from investing activities - continuing operations
|(452
|)
|(130
|)
|(215
|)
|(203
|)
|(305
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|(710
|)
|(533
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Early retirement of debt
|(32
|)
|(27
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|(229
|)
|(203
|)
|(138
|)
|(43
|)
|(42
|)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|3
|—
|9
|1
|6
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|(5
|)
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
|—
|(24
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Shares exchanged for tax withholdings and other
|(9
|)
|(33
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from financing activities - continuing operations
|(982
|)
|(824
|)
|(134
|)
|(46
|)
|(39
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - continuing
|2
|3
|—
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations
|(339
|)
|(359
|)
|9
|178
|(194
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
|
Operating activities
|—
|—
|19
|45
|(43
|)
|
Investing activities
|—
|—
|310
|1
|171
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|—
|—
|2
|4
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations
|—
|—
|331
|50
|136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(339
|)
|(359
|)
|340
|228
|(58
|)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|1,878
|2,237
|1,897
|1,669
|1,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|1,539
|$
|1,878
|$
|2,237
|$
|1,897
|$
|1,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,348
|$
|1,683
|$
|2,047
|$
|1,707
|$
|1,474
|
Restricted cash
|191
|195
|190
|190
|195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|1,539
|$
|1,878
|$
|2,237
|$
|1,897
|$
|1,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in millions)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|
Current assets:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|1,539
|$
|2,237
|
Accounts receivable
|1,185
|601
|
Income tax receivable
|40
|174
|
Other current assets
|312
|248
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|3,076
|3,260
|
Oil and gas property and equipment, based on successful efforts accounting, net
|13,727
|4,436
|
Other property and equipment, net
|1,462
|957
|
|
|
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|15,189
|5,393
|
Goodwill
|753
|753
|
Right-of-use assets
|252
|223
|
Investments
|398
|12
|
Other long-term assets
|397
|271
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|$
|20,065
|$
|9,912
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|$
|487
|$
|242
|
Revenues and royalties payable
|1,030
|662
|
Other current liabilities
|1,555
|536
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|3,072
|1,440
|
Long-term debt
|6,502
|4,298
|
Lease liabilities
|258
|246
|
Asset retirement obligations
|450
|358
|
Other long-term liabilities
|1,248
|551
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock
|68
|38
|
Additional paid-in capital
|8,189
|2,766
|
Retained earnings
|243
|208
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(101
|)
|(127
|)
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon
|8,399
|2,885
|
Noncontrolling interests
|136
|134
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|8,535
|3,019
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|20,065
|$
|9,912
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|677
|382
5
PRODUCTION TREND
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|191
|172
|99
|77
|79
|
Anadarko Basin
|17
|13
|16
|19
|21
|
Williston Basin
|46
|44
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|18
|16
|18
|22
|27
|
Powder River Basin
|16
|17
|16
|21
|18
|
Other
|3
|6
|7
|7
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|291
|268
|156
|146
|153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|82
|60
|43
|38
|29
|
Anadarko Basin
|26
|21
|25
|30
|25
|
Williston Basin
|9
|8
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|9
|6
|9
|11
|12
|
Powder River Basin
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|
Other
|—
|1
|—
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|129
|99
|80
|83
|69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|513
|471
|267
|239
|241
|
Anadarko Basin
|225
|200
|233
|242
|262
|
Williston Basin
|61
|49
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|59
|47
|60
|73
|87
|
Powder River Basin
|21
|21
|22
|23
|20
|
Other
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|881
|791
|584
|580
|614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
|
Delaware Basin
|358
|310
|186
|155
|149
|
Anadarko Basin
|80
|68
|81
|89
|90
|
Williston Basin
|66
|61
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|37
|30
|37
|46
|53
|
Powder River Basin
|22
|23
|22
|28
|24
|
Other
|4
|7
|7
|8
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|567
|499
|333
|326
|325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|(in millions)
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|394
|$
|355
|$
|153
|$
|179
|$
|148
|
Anadarko Basin
|11
|13
|3
|1
|3
|
Williston Basin
|19
|20
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|36
|29
|2
|1
|10
|
Powder River Basin
|5
|27
|22
|11
|39
|
Other
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total upstream capital
|$
|467
|$
|447
|$
|183
|$
|195
|$
|203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midstream
|22
|24
|3
|7
|8
|
Other
|20
|16
|3
|5
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|$
|509
|$
|487
|$
|189
|$
|207
|$
|214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|GROSS OPERATED SPUDS
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Delaware Basin
|55
|60
|21
|35
|27
|
Anadarko Basin
|8
|8
|—
|—
|—
|
Williston Basin
|—
|7
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|11
|14
|—
|—
|—
|
Powder River Basin
|1
|—
|2
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|75
|89
|23
|35
|27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GROSS OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Delaware Basin
|88
|52
|23
|32
|22
|
Anadarko Basin
|6
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Williston Basin
|13
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|9
|12
|—
|—
|13
|
Powder River Basin
|—
|10
|2
|9
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|116
|74
|25
|41
|39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AVERAGE LATERAL LENGTH
|2021
|2020
|(based on wells tied-in)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Delaware Basin
|10,000’
|10,000’
|9,800’
|9,900’
|9,100’
|
Anadarko Basin
|9,600’
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Williston Basin
|10,000’
|—
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|5,600’
|4,400’
|—
|—
|5,900’
|
Powder River Basin
|—
|9,800’
|13,600’
|9,800’
|8,100’
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|9,600’
|9,100’
|10,100’
|9,900’
|7,900’
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
REALIZED PRICING
|BENCHMARK PRICES
|2021
|2020
|(average prices)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Oil ($/Bbl) - West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)
|$
|66.04
|$
|57.87
|$
|42.65
|$
|40.86
|$
|28.42
|
Natural Gas ($/Mcf) - Henry Hub
|$
|2.83
|$
|2.71
|$
|2.67
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.71
|
NGL ($/Bbl) - Mont Belvieu Blended
|$
|28.54
|$
|25.81
|$
|20.01
|$
|16.69
|$
|12.57
|
REALIZED PRICES
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Oil (Per Bbl)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|63.93
|$
|56.07
|$
|40.67
|$
|39.19
|$
|22.70
|
Anadarko Basin
|63.51
|55.86
|40.34
|37.88
|19.52
|
Williston Basin
|62.00
|52.74
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|64.04
|54.90
|37.83
|33.68
|15.30
|
Powder River Basin
|62.36
|53.77
|36.42
|35.39
|24.03
|
Other
|72.85
|55.65
|39.93
|37.33
|25.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|63.63
|55.28
|39.84
|37.56
|21.25
|
Cash settlements
|(13.29
|)
|(9.13
|)
|(1.83
|)
|0.65
|15.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|50.34
|$
|46.15
|$
|38.01
|$
|38.21
|$
|36.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas liquids (Per Bbl)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|23.81
|$
|26.25
|$
|13.67
|$
|11.49
|$
|7.94
|
Anadarko Basin
|25.55
|23.14
|15.65
|12.68
|9.31
|
Williston Basin
|14.76
|18.51
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|25.46
|24.44
|15.66
|13.74
|10.02
|
Powder River Basin
|35.46
|30.19
|19.39
|13.10
|10.07
|
Other
|41.19
|31.86
|24.24
|21.74
|10.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|23.89
|25.01
|14.77
|12.36
|8.89
|
Cash settlements
|(0.25
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.30
|)
|0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|23.64
|$
|24.81
|$
|14.76
|$
|12.06
|$
|9.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gas (Per Mcf)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|2.31
|$
|3.19
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.05
|
Anadarko Basin
|3.15
|2.49
|2.29
|1.66
|1.31
|
Williston Basin
|(1.60
|)
|(0.48
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|3.25
|3.15
|2.38
|1.95
|1.79
|
Powder River Basin
|3.54
|5.27
|2.70
|1.94
|1.80
|
Other
|2.74
|2.57
|2.87
|1.52
|1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|2.35
|2.84
|1.96
|1.48
|1.29
|
Cash settlements
|(0.15
|)
|(0.15
|)
|0.00
|0.06
|0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|2.20
|$
|2.69
|$
|1.96
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (Per Boe)
|
Delaware Basin
|$
|42.84
|$
|40.95
|$
|26.94
|$
|24.00
|$
|15.39
|
Anadarko Basin
|30.34
|25.35
|19.79
|16.81
|10.98
|
Williston Basin
|43.98
|40.79
|—
|—
|—
|
Eagle Ford
|42.84
|38.90
|25.97
|22.78
|12.90
|
Powder River Basin
|52.55
|47.58
|31.08
|29.83
|20.80
|
Other
|65.37
|50.58
|37.67
|34.15
|22.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price without hedges
|41.75
|39.14
|25.63
|22.60
|14.37
|
Cash settlements
|(7.11
|)
|(5.17
|)
|(0.86
|)
|0.33
|7.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized price, including cash settlements
|$
|34.64
|$
|33.97
|$
|24.77
|$
|22.93
|$
|22.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
ASSET MARGINS
|BENCHMARK PRICES
|2021
|2020
|(average prices)
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Oil ($/Bbl) - West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)
|$
|66.04
|$
|57.87
|$
|42.65
|$
|40.86
|$
|28.42
|
Natural Gas ($/Mcf) - Henry Hub
|$
|2.83
|$
|2.71
|$
|2.67
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.71
|
NGL ($/Bbl) - Mont Belvieu Blended
|$
|28.54
|$
|25.81
|$
|20.01
|$
|16.69
|$
|12.57
|PER-UNIT CASH MARGIN BY ASSET (per Boe)
|2021
|2020
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 4
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 2
|
Delaware Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|42.84
|$
|40.95
|$
|26.94
|$
|24.00
|$
|15.39
|
Lease operating expenses
|(3.91
|)
|(3.97
|)
|(2.38
|)
|(3.00
|)
|(3.56
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(2.06
|)
|(1.96
|)
|(2.40
|)
|(2.68
|)
|(2.88
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(3.08
|)
|(2.95
|)
|(2.08
|)
|(1.80
|)
|(1.14
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|33.79
|$
|32.07
|$
|20.08
|$
|16.52
|$
|7.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anadarko Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|30.34
|$
|25.35
|$
|19.79
|$
|16.81
|$
|10.98
|
Lease operating expenses
|(2.96
|)
|(3.82
|)
|(2.57
|)
|(2.16
|)
|(2.42
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(6.06
|)
|(6.31
|)
|(8.39
|)
|(7.39
|)
|(6.57
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(1.46
|)
|(1.21
|)
|(0.55
|)
|(0.54
|)
|(0.32
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|19.86
|$
|14.01
|$
|8.28
|$
|6.72
|$
|1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Williston Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|43.98
|$
|40.79
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|
Lease operating expenses
|(4.87
|)
|(5.13
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(1.86
|)
|(2.14
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
Production & property taxes
|(4.27
|)
|(3.82
|)
|—
|—
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|32.98
|$
|29.70
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eagle Ford
|
Realized price
|$
|42.84
|$
|38.90
|$
|25.97
|$
|22.78
|$
|12.90
|
Lease operating expenses
|(3.47
|)
|(3.89
|)
|(2.79
|)
|(2.47
|)
|(2.59
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(5.56
|)
|(6.73
|)
|(5.89
|)
|(4.73
|)
|(4.96
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(1.93
|)
|(1.71
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.92
|)
|(0.85
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|31.88
|$
|26.57
|$
|17.13
|$
|14.66
|$
|4.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Powder River Basin
|
Realized price
|$
|52.55
|$
|47.58
|$
|31.08
|$
|29.83
|$
|20.80
|
Lease operating expenses
|(6.65
|)
|(7.45
|)
|(5.47
|)
|(5.41
|)
|(6.60
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(3.02
|)
|(2.66
|)
|(3.01
|)
|(2.30
|)
|(2.71
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(6.10
|)
|(5.48
|)
|(3.91
|)
|(3.49
|)
|(2.40
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|36.78
|$
|31.99
|$
|18.69
|$
|18.63
|$
|9.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Realized price
|$
|65.37
|$
|50.58
|$
|37.67
|$
|34.15
|$
|22.95
|
Lease operating expenses
|(16.69
|)
|(17.15
|)
|(15.35
|)
|(19.92
|)
|(17.40
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(0.58
|)
|(0.62
|)
|(0.59
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(0.34
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(5.25
|)
|(4.60
|)
|(3.38
|)
|(3.62
|)
|(5.11
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|42.85
|$
|28.21
|$
|18.35
|$
|10.10
|$
|0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devon - Total
|
Realized price
|$
|41.75
|$
|39.14
|$
|25.63
|$
|22.60
|$
|14.37
|
Lease operating expenses
|(4.06
|)
|(4.44
|)
|(2.97
|)
|(3.32
|)
|(3.69
|)
|
Gathering, processing & transportation
|(2.85
|)
|(2.87
|)
|(4.23
|)
|(4.17
|)
|(4.16
|)
|
Production & property taxes
|(3.05
|)
|(2.88
|)
|(1.66
|)
|(1.52
|)
|(1.07
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Field-level cash margin
|$
|31.79
|$
|28.95
|$
|16.77
|$
|13.59
|$
|5.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(all monetary values in millions, except per share amounts)
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.
CORE EARNINGS
Devon’s reported net earnings include items of income and expense that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the company’s financial results. Accordingly, the company also uses the measures of core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share attributable to Devon. Devon believes these non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of its performance to earnings estimates published by securities analysts. Devon also believes these non-GAAP measures can facilitate comparisons of its performance between periods and to the performance of its peers. The following table summarizes the effects of these items on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|Before-tax
|After-tax
|After
Noncontrolling
Interests
|Per Diluted
Share
|
Total
|
Earnings (GAAP)
|$
|304
|$
|261
|$
|256
|$
|0.38
|
Adjustments:
|
Asset dispositions
|(87
|)
|(67
|)
|(67
|)
|(0.10
|)
|
Asset and exploration impairments
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|—
|(115
|)
|(115
|)
|(0.17
|)
|
Change in tax legislation
|—
|62
|62
|0.09
|
Fair value changes in financial instruments and foreign currency
|334
|258
|258
|0.38
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|23
|21
|21
|0.03
|
Early retirement of debt
|(10
|)
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)
|$
|565
|$
|413
|$
|408
|$
|0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDAX
Devon believes EBITDAX provides information useful in assessing operating and financial performance across periods. Devon computes EBITDAX as net earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense; financing costs, net; exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; asset impairments; asset disposition gains and losses; non-cash share-based compensation; non-cash valuation changes for derivatives and financial instruments; restructuring and transaction costs; accretion on discounted liabilities; and other items not related to normal operations. EBITDAX as defined by Devon may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net earnings from continuing operations.
|YTD ’21
|Q2 ’21
|Q1 ’21
|
Net earnings (GAAP)
|$
|477
|$
|261
|$
|216
|
Financing costs, net
|157
|80
|77
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|(205
|)
|43
|(248
|)
|
Exploration expenses
|6
|3
|3
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|1,003
|536
|467
|
Asset dispositions
|(119
|)
|(87
|)
|(32
|)
|
Share-based compensation
|40
|20
|20
|
Derivative and financial instrument non-cash valuation changes
|632
|336
|296
|
Restructuring and transaction costs
|212
|23
|189
|
Accretion on discounted liabilities and other
|(43
|)
|(14
|)
|(29
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|$
|2,160
|$
|1,201
|$
|959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,320
10
NET DEBT
Devon defines net debt as debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash restricted for discontinued operations. Devon believes that netting these sources of cash against debt provides a clearer picture of the future demands on cash from Devon to repay debt.
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
|
Total debt (GAAP)
|$
|6,502
|
Less:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,539
|)
|
|
|
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,963
|
|
NET DEBT-TO-EBITDAX
Devon defines net debt-to-EBITDAX as net debt divided by an annualized EBITDAX measure. Due to the merger with WPX closing in the first quarter of 2021, Devon has shown the first six months of 2021 EBITDAX annualized divided by net debt to show a more meaningful net debt-to-EBITDAX measure. Devon believes this ratio provides information useful to investors in assessing the company’s credit position and debt leverage.
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
|
Net debt (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,963
|
EBITDAX (annualized 1H ’21) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4,320
|
|
|
Net debt-to-EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
|1.1
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW
Devon defines free cash flow as total operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Devon believes that free cash flow provides a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities.
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
|Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021
|
Total operating cash flow (GAAP)
|$
|1,093
|$
|592
|
Less capital expenditures:
|
Capital expenditures
|(504
|)
|(499
|)
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|589
|$
|93
|
|
|
|
REINVESTMENT RATE
Devon defines reinvestment rate as accrued capital expenditures divided by operating cash flow. Devon believes this measure provides useful information to our investors as an indicator of the capital demands of our business relative to the cash flow generated from normal business operations.
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
|
Capital expenditures (accrued)
|$
|509
|
Operating cash flow
|$
|1,093
|
|
|
Reinvestment rate (Non-GAAP)
|47
|%
|
|
11
VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION
Devon may pay a variable dividend up to 50 percent of its excess cash flow. Each quarter’s excess cash flow is computed as adjusted cash flow less capital expenditures and the fixed dividend.
|Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
|
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
|$
|1,093
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
|(17
|)
|
|
|
Cash from operations before balance sheet changes (Non-GAAP)
|1,076
|
Cash restructuring and transaction costs (Non-GAAP)
|23
|
|
|
Adjusted cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|1,099
|
Capital expenditures (Accrued)
|(509
|)
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|590
|
Fixed quarterly dividend ($0.11/share)
|(75
|)
|
|
|
Excess free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|515
|
50% Pay out (Board Discretion: Up to 50%)
|50
|%
|
|
|
Total variable dividend ($0.38/share)
|$
|257
|
|
12
THIRD-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE
|PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
|Quarter 3
|Full Year
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|
Oil (MBbls/d)
|290
|300
|280
|290
|
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
|130
|140
|120
|130
|
Gas (MMcf/d)
|875
|925
|835
|895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
|566
|594
|539
|569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE
|Quarter 3
|Full Year
|(in millions)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|
Upstream capital
|$
|400
|$
|450
|$
|1,600
|$
|1,800
|
Midstream capital
|5
|15
|80
|100
|
Other capital
|15
|25
|40
|80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|$
|420
|$
|490
|$
|1,720
|$
|1,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE
|Quarter 3
|Full Year
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|
Oil - % of WTI
|90
|%
|100
|%
|92
|%
|100
|%
|
NGL - % of WTI
|35
|%
|45
|%
|35
|%
|45
|%
|
Natural gas - % of Henry Hub
|75
|%
|85
|%
|80
|%
|90
|%
|OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS
|Quarter 3
|Full Year
|($ millions, except Boe and %)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|
Marketing & midstream operating profit
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|5
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|
LOE & GP&T per BOE
|$
|6.75
|$
|7.25
|$
|7.00
|$
|7.30
|
Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales
|7.0
|%
|8.0
|%
|7.0
|%
|8.0
|%
|
Exploration expenses
|$
|—
|$
|5
|$
|5
|$
|15
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|540
|$
|590
|$
|2,100
|$
|2,150
|
General & administrative expenses
|$
|90
|$
|100
|$
|380
|$
|400
|
Cash financing costs, net
|$
|90
|$
|100
|$
|395
|$
|415
|
Other expenses
|$
|—
|$
|10
|$
|(20
|)
|$
|(40
|)
|
Current income tax rate from continuing operations
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|
Deferred income tax rate from continuing operations
|20
|%
|30
|%
|20
|%
|30
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total income tax rate from continuing operations
|20
|%
|30
|%
|20
|%
|30
|%
1
CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVESTITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)
|WTI Threshold
|WTI Annual Earnout Amount
|Henry Hub Threshold
|Henry Hub Annual Earnout
Amount
|$
|50.00
|$
|10,000,000
|$
|2.75
|$
|20,000,000
|$
|55.00
|$
|12,500,000
|$
|3.00
|$
|25,000,000
|$
|60.00
|$
|15,000,000
|$
|3.25
|$
|35,000,000
|$
|65.00
|$
|20,000,000
|$
|3.50
|$
|45,000,000
2021 & 2022 HEDGING POSITIONS
|Oil Commodity Hedges
|Price Swaps
|Price Collars
|
Period
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)
|Volume
(Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/Bbl)
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price ($/Bbl)
|
Q3 2021
|67,460
|$
|41.45
|53,250
|$
|39.74
|$
|49.74
|
Q4 2021
|66,460
|$
|41.24
|48,250
|$
|38.82
|$
|48.82
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|26,112
|$
|43.75
|20,233
|$
|46.41
|$
|56.41
|Price Swaptions
|Price Call Options
|
Period
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average
Price ($/Bbl)
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)
|
Q3 2021
|—
|$
|—
|5,000
|$
|39.50
|
Q4 2021
|—
|$
|—
|5,000
|$
|39.50
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|10,000
|$
|46.67
|—
|$
|—
Oil Basis Swaps
|
Period
|
Index
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted Average
Differential to WTI
($/Bbl)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|Midland Sweet
|23,000
|$
|0.84
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|BRENT/WTI Spread
|1,000
|$
|(8.00
|)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|Guernsey Light Sweet
|4,000
|$
|(1.49
|)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|NYMEX Roll
|13,000
|$
|0.39
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|BRENT/WTI Spread
|1,000
|$
|(7.75
|)
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|NYMEX Roll
|29,000
|$
|0.45
|Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub
|Price Swaps
|Price Collars
|
Period
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/MMBtu)
|Volume
(MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/MMBtu)
|Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
($/MMBtu)
|
Q3 2021
|279,000
|$
|2.64
|228,000
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.93
|
Q4 2021
|254,000
|$
|2.63
|133,000
|$
|2.55
|$
|3.05
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|3,452
|$
|2.85
|120,644
|$
|2.59
|$
|3.09
2
|
2021 & 2022 HEDGING POSITIONS (continued)
|Price Swaptions
|Price Call Options
|
Period
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average
Price
($/MMBtu)
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted
Average Price
($/MMBtu)
|
Q3 2021
|—
|$
|—
|50,000
|$
|2.68
|
Q4 2021
|—
|$
|—
|50,000
|$
|2.68
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|100,000
|$
|2.70
|—
|$
|—
Natural Gas Basis Swaps
|
Period
|
Index
|Volume (MMBtu/d)
|Weighted Average
Differential to Henry
Hub ($/MMBtu)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|El Paso Natural Gas
|35,000
|$
|(0.92
|)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|WAHA
|80,000
|$
|(0.65
|)
|
Q1-Q4 2022
|WAHA
|70,000
|$
|(0.57
|)
NGL Commodity Hedges
|Price Swaps
|
Period
|
Product
|Volume (Bbls/d)
|Weighted Average
Price ($/Bbl)
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|Natural Gasoline
|1,000
|$
|47.57
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|Normal Butane
|1,000
|$
|31.40
|
Q3-Q4 2021
|Propane
|1,000
|$
|27.88
Devon’s oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon’s natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC first of the month Henry Hub index. Devon’s NGL derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month OPIS Mont Belvieu, Texas index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of July 29, 2021.
3