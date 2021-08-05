Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Conference Call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2021 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, Aug 5. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at www.apacorp.com and investor.apacorp.com , and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time Aug. 5. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6953249. Sign up for email alerts to be reminded of the webcast at investor.apacorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription .

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com . Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com .

Additional Information

Additional information follows, including reconciliations of adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measures) to GAAP measures and information regarding adjusted production. APA’s quarterly supplement is available at http://www.apacorp.com/financialdata .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

APA’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements