32 mins ago
Callon Petroleum’s Primexx acquisition sends its shares lower
2 hours ago
Petrobras earnings jump on oil rally and Brazil’s water crisis
3 hours ago
Canadian Natural sets new emission goals after profit beat
3 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
3 hours ago
Oil rises on Mideast tensions but virus concerns weigh
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 13 Bcf

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
Form 8-K filed by APA CORP on 2021-08-05
APA Corp false 0001841666 0001841666 2021-08-04 2021-08-04

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 4, 2021

 

 

APA CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-40144   86-1430562

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

2000 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100

Houston, Texas 77056-4400

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (713) 296-6000

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.625 par value   APA   Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section 18, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

Item 2.02.

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 4, 2021, APA Corporation issued a press release announcing financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

 

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)    Exhibits.

 

Exhibit No.    Description
99.1    Press Release of APA Corporation dated August 4, 2021.
104    Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    APA CORPORATION
Date: August 5, 2021     By:  

/s/ Rebecca A. Hoyt

      Rebecca A. Hoyt
      Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller
      (Principal Accounting Officer)
 EX-99.1

Exhibit 99.1

 

LOGO

 

    NEWS RELEASE                

APA Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2021

Financial and Operational Results

Key Takeaways

 

   

Reported production of 395,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 342,000 BOE per day;

 

   

Generated net cash from operating activities of $969 million, adjusted EBITDAX of $1.01 billion, and free cash flow of $396 million;

 

   

Advanced agreement to modernize Egypt Production Sharing Contracts; expected review by Egyptian Parliament in the fall; and

 

   

Announced appraisal drilling success offshore Suriname, moving closer to goal of commercial oil development.

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 – APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced its financial and operational results for the second-quarter 2021.

APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $316 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. When adjusted for items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s second-quarter earnings were $266 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $969 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.01 billion.

“A combination of strong well performance in the U.S., continued capital and cost discipline, and a favorable price environment enabled free cash flow generation of nearly $400 million during the quarter,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “I am also very pleased with the progress we have made on our ESG initiatives, Production Sharing Contract modernization in Egypt and appraisal drilling in Suriname.”

The company is advancing key ESG initiatives and announced that it will achieve its goal of eliminating routine flaring onshore in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year. The focus on that goal has also helped drive down flaring intensity, which is tracking below the company’s goal of less than 1% for the year.

In May, the company reached an agreement in principle to modernize Production Sharing Contract terms in Egypt. The agreement has been finalized and signed by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and is proceeding through the next stages of the approval process.

In Suriname, APA and TotalEnergies announced last week a successful appraisal well in the Sapakara area, which encountered approximately 30 meters (98 feet) of net black oil pay in a single, high-quality zone of the Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir. This moves the JV closer to its goal of sanctioning the first commercial oil development in Block 58. Upon completion of drilling operations at Sapakara, the Maersk Valiant will move to the Bonboni exploration prospect approximately 45 kilometers to the north.

Second-Quarter Summary

Second-quarter reported production was 395,000 BOE per day, and adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 342,000 BOE per day. U.S. production of 242,000 BOE per day benefitted from strong well performance throughout the company’s Permian Basin DUC completion program. This more than offset slightly lower international adjusted volumes of 100,000 BOE per day, which were impacted by lower cost recovery barrels in Egypt due to higher oil prices and extended operational downtime in the North Sea. APA’s second-quarter upstream capital investment was $257 million, which was below guidance primarily due to timing.

APA, excluding Altus Midstream, had total debt of $8.0 billion, cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, and $3.2 billion available capacity under its undrawn revolving credit facility at the end of the quarter.

Looking Ahead

“APA is capable of delivering strong and sustainable free cash flow for many years to come. At current strip prices, we expect to generate approximately $1.7 billion of free cash flow this year to support our debt reduction goals,” Christmann concluded.

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

— PAGE 2 of 3

 

Conference Call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2021 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, Aug 5. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at www.apacorp.com and investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time Aug. 5. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6953249. Sign up for email alerts to be reminded of the webcast at investor.apacorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Additional Information

Additional information follows, including reconciliations of adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measures) to GAAP measures and information regarding adjusted production. APA’s quarterly supplement is available at http://www.apacorp.com/financialdata.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

APA’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in Apache Corporation’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and Apache Corp. undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

— PAGE 3 of 3

 

Cautionary Note to Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms. APA may use certain terms in this news release, such as “resources,” “potential resources,” “resource potential,” “estimated net reserves,” “recoverable reserves,” and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit APA from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 available from APA at www.apacorp.com or by writing APA at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor:      (281) 302-2286         Gary Clark

Media:         (713) 296-7276         Phil West

Website:      www.apacorp.com

-end-

APA CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

 

     For the Quarter
Ended June 30,		     For the Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
     2021     2020     2021     2020  

REVENUES AND OTHER:

         

Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues

         

Oil revenues

    $ 1,141     $ 513     $ 2,132     $ 1,545  

Natural gas revenues

      226       130       538       253  

Natural gas liquids revenues

      147       54       275       135  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     1,514       697       2,945       1,933  

Purchased oil and gas sales

      242       55       682       163  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total revenues

      1,756       752       3,627       2,096  

Derivative instrument gain (loss), net

      (113     (175     45       (278

Gain on divestitures, net

      65       —         67       25  

Other, net

      74       19       135       32  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     1,782       596       3,874       1,875  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

OPERATING EXPENSES:

         

Lease operating expenses

      311       264       575       599  

Gathering, processing, and transmission

      61       72       119       143  

Purchased oil and gas costs

      262       46       756       132  

Taxes other than income

      51       23       95       56  

Exploration

      26       72       75       129  

General and administrative

      86       94       169       162  

Transaction, reorganization, and separation

      4       10       4       37  

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization:

         

Oil and gas property and equipment

      322       387       634       918  

Other assets

      29       31       59       66  

Asset retirement obligation accretion

      28       27       56       54  

Impairments

      —         20       —         4,492  

Financing costs, net

      107       (34     217       69  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     1,287       1,012       2,759       6,857  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

      495       (416     1,115       (4,982

Current income tax provision (benefit)

      131       (27     280       62  

Deferred income tax benefit

      (44     (11     (23     (44
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

      408       (378     858       (5,000

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      41       (11     83       (162

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Altus

      27       —         28       (9

Net income attributable to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      24       19       43       37  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK

    $ 316     $ (386   $ 704     $ (4,866
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:

         

Basic

    $ 0.83     $ (1.02   $ 1.86     $ (12.88

Diluted

    $ 0.82     $ (1.02   $ 1.86     $ (12.88

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

         

Basic

      378       378       378       378  

Diluted

      379       378       379       378  

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

    $ 0.025     $ 0.025     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  

APA CORPORATION

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change     For the Six Months Ended  
     June,
2021		      March 31,
2021		      June,
2020		      2Q21 to
1Q21		     2Q21 to
2Q20		     June,
2021		      June,
2020		  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      82,852        67,690        94,471        22     -12     75,313        98,042  

Egypt (1, 2)

      71,182        72,170        79,839        -1     -11     71,673        76,509  

North Sea

      31,992        43,524        47,016        -26     -32     37,726        51,139  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      103,174        115,694        126,855        -11     -19     109,399        127,648  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      186,026        183,384        221,326        1     -16     184,712        225,690  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

                   

United States

      541,088        507,517        518,156        7     4     524,396        557,999  

Egypt (1, 2)

      256,262        278,149        279,561        -8     -8     267,145        267,070  

North Sea

      36,769        49,840        52,612        -26     -30     43,268        59,945  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      293,031        327,989        332,173        -11     -12     310,413        327,015  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      834,119        835,506        850,329        0     -2     834,809        885,014  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      68,492        57,815        69,759        18     -2     63,183        75,570  

Egypt (1, 2)

      553        583        909        -5     -39     568        914  

North Sea

      1,095        1,368        1,733        -20     -37     1,231        1,934  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      1,648        1,951        2,642        -16     -38     1,799        2,848  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      70,140        59,766        72,401        17     -3     64,982        78,418  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

BOE per day

                   

United States

      241,525        210,091        250,589        15     -4     225,895        266,612  

Egypt (1, 2)

      114,445        119,111        127,342        -4     -10     116,765        121,934  

North Sea

      39,216        53,199        57,517        -26     -32     46,169        63,064  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      153,661        172,310        184,859        -11     -17     162,934        184,998  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      395,186        382,401        435,448        3     -9     388,829        451,610  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total excluding noncontrolling interests

      356,981        342,630        393,098        4     -9     349,844        410,844  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

(1)  Includes net production volumes attributed to our noncontrolling partner in Egypt below:

   

Oil (b/d)

      23,759        24,088        26,609            23,923        25,604  

Gas (Mcf/d)

      85,574        92,936        92,625            89,235        89,148  

NGL (b/d)

      184        194        303            189        304  

BOE per day

      38,205        39,771        42,350        -4     -10     38,985        40,766  
(2)  Egypt Gross Production  

Oil (b/d)

      135,494        135,320        171,897            135,408        177,762  

Gas (Mcf/d)

      578,380        603,269        642,003            590,756        648,706  

NGL (b/d)

      866        897        1,649            881        1,715  

BOE per day

      232,757        236,762        280,547        -2     -17     234,748        287,595  

APA CORPORATION

ADJUSTED PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Adjusted production excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results for the periods presented. Adjusted production excludes production attributable to 1) noncontrolling interest in Egypt and 2) Egypt tax barrels. Management uses adjusted production to evaluate the company’s operational trends and performance and believes it is useful to investors and other third parties.

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change     For the Six Months Ended  
     June 30,      March 31,      June 30,      2Q21 to     2Q21 to     June 30,      June 30,  
     2021      2021      2020      1Q21     2Q20     2021      2020  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      82,852        67,690        94,471        22     -12     75,313        98,042  

Egypt

      36,753        37,019        54,469        -1     -33     36,886        49,480  

North Sea

      31,992        43,524        47,016        -26     -32     37,726        51,139  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      68,745        80,543        101,485        -15     -32     74,612        100,619  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      151,597        148,233        195,956        2     -23     149,925        198,661  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

                   

United States

      541,088        507,517        518,156        7     4     524,396        557,999  

Egypt

      144,712        153,075        186,387        -5     -22     148,870        173,962  

North Sea

      36,769        49,840        52,612        -26     -30     43,268        59,945  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      181,481        202,915        238,999        -11     -24     192,138        233,907  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      722,569        710,432        757,155        2     -5     716,534        791,906  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      68,492        57,815        69,759        18     -2     63,183        75,570  

Egypt

      300        311        607        -4     -51     305        609  

North Sea

      1,095        1,368        1,733        -20     -37     1,231        1,934  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      1,395        1,679        2,340        -17     -40     1,536        2,543  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      69,887        59,494        72,099        17     -3     64,719        78,113  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

BOE per day

                   

United States

      241,525        210,091        250,589        15     -4     225,895        266,612  

Egypt

      61,172        62,843        86,140        -3     -29     62,003        79,083  

North Sea

      39,216        53,199        57,517        -26     -32     46,169        63,064  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      100,388        116,042        143,657        -13     -30     108,172        142,147  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      341,913        326,133        394,246        5     -13     334,067        408,759  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

APA CORPORATION

PRICE INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended      For the Six Months Ended  
     June 30,
2021		      March 31,
2021		      June 30,
2020		      June 30,
2021		      June 30,
2020		  

AVERAGE OIL PRICE PER BARREL

               

United States

    $ 65.32      $ 57.16      $ 23.02      $ 61.68      $ 35.09  

Egypt

      66.70        61.89        25.80        64.30        37.36  

North Sea

      68.34        59.67        31.55        63.48        41.94  

International

      67.24        61.04        27.86        64.00        39.22  

Total

      66.40        59.62        25.77        63.06        37.44  

AVERAGE NATURAL GAS PRICE PER MCF

               

United States

    $ 2.73      $ 4.61      $ 1.13      $ 3.63      $ 0.90  

Egypt

      2.80        2.79        2.73        2.80        2.78  

North Sea

      8.10        6.93        1.43        7.43        2.41  

International

      3.46        3.42        2.53        3.44        2.71  

Total

      2.99        4.14        1.68        3.56        1.57  

AVERAGE NGL PRICE PER BARREL

               

United States

    $ 22.72      $ 22.99      $ 7.81      $ 22.84      $ 8.77  

Egypt

      38.10        44.74        20.97        41.49        26.36  

North Sea

      38.79        48.59        20.35        44.21        29.29  

International

      38.56        47.44        20.57        43.35        28.35  

Total

      23.10        23.79        8.28        23.41        9.48  

APA CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

SUMMARY EXPLORATION EXPENSE INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		      For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
     2021      2020      2021      2020  

Unproved leasehold impairments

   $ 3      $ 31      $ 21      $ 50  

Dry hole expense

     6        23        25        47  

Geological and geophysical expense

     6        4        10        7  

Exploration overhead and other

     11        14        19        25  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  
   $ 26      $ 72      $ 75      $ 129  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

SUMMARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		     For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
   2021     2020     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 969     $ 84     $ 1,640     $ 586  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Additions to upstream oil and gas property

      (306     (329     (561     (841

Additions to Altus gathering, processing, and transmission facilities

      —         (6     (1     (25

Contributions to Altus equity method interests

      (3     (71     (24     (154

Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties

      178       —         181       126  

Other, net

      5       (2     12       (23
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash used in investing activities

    $ (126   $ (408   $ (393   $ (917
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Apache debt borrowings and payments, net

      (79     51       (170     301  

Altus credit facility borrowings

      —         25       33       97  

Distributions to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (20     (8     (60     (40

Distributions to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      (12     —         (23     —    

Dividends paid to APA common stockholders

      (10     (10     (19     (104

Other

      (11     (27     (21     (35
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    $ (132   $ 31     $ (260   $ 219  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

 

     June 30,
2021		     December 31,
2020		  

Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 1,249     $ 262  

Other current assets

      1,696       1,584  

Property and equipment, net

      8,501       8,819  

Other assets

      2,066       2,081  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total assets

    $ 13,512     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Current debt - Apache *

    $ 215     $ 2  

Current liabilities

      1,558       1,306  

Long-term debt - Apache *

      7,763       8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      657       624  

Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities

      2,626       2,705  

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      617       608  

APA shareholders’ deficit

      (964     (1,639

Noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      948       925  

Noncontrolling interest - Altus

      92       69  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total Liabilities and equity

    $ 13,512     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Common shares outstanding at end of period

      378       377  

 

*

Excludes Altus

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess APA’s expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of APA’s cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

 

     For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		      For the Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
     2021      2020      2021      2020  

Costs incurred in oil and gas property:

            

Acquisitions

            

Proved

    $ 2      $ 1      $ 3      $ 7  

Unproved

      1        2        3        3  

Exploration and development

      304        266        588        756  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 307      $ 269      $ 594      $ 766  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment:

            

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 307      $ 269      $ 594      $ 766  

Asset retirement obligations settled vs. incurred - oil and gas property

      6        5        8        13  

Capitalized interest

      (2      —          (4      —    

Exploration seismic and administration costs

      (17      (18      (29      (32
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

    $ 294      $ 256      $ 569      $ 747  

Less noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (37      (40      (69      (89
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Upstream capital investment

    $ 257      $ 216      $ 500      $ 658  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Free cash flow

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. APA uses these measures internally and provides this information because management believes it is useful in evaluating the company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt, as well as to compare our results from period to period. We believe these measures are also used by research analysts and investors to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research reports when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are additional measures of liquidity but are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Additionally, this presentation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended
June 30,		     For the Six Months
Ended June 30,		  
     2021     2020     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 969     $ 84     $ 1,640     $ 586  

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (212     66       (37     87  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

    $ 757     $ 150     $ 1,603     $ 673  

Adjustments to free cash flow:

         

Altus Midstream cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (56     (32     (95     (76

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (294     (256     (569     (747

Distributions to Sinopec noncontrolling interest

      (20     (8     (60     (40

Dividends paid to APA common stockholders

      (10     (10     (19     (104

Upstream free cash flow

    $ 377     $ (156   $ 860     $ (294

Dividends received from Altus Midstream

      19       —         38       —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Free cash flow

    $ 396     $ (156   $ 898     $ (294
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
     June 30,     March 31,      June 30,     June 30,  
   2021     2021      2020     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 969     $ 671      $ 84     $ 1,640     $ 586  

Adjustments:

            

Exploration expense other than dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments

      17       12        18       29       32  

Current income tax provision (benefit)

      131       149        (27     280       62  

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

      (6     20        (22     14       (14

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (212     175        66       (37     87  

Financing costs, net

      108       110        106       218       209  

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      4       —          10       4       37  
  

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,011     $ 1,137      $ 235     $ 2,148     $ 999  
  

 

 

    

 

 

     

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions)

Reconciliation of debt to net debt

Net debt, or outstanding debt obligations less cash and cash equivalents, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses net debt as a measure of the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Altus Midstream LP credit facility is unsecured and is not guaranteed by APA or any of APA’s other subsidiaries.

 

     June 30, 2021      December 31, 2020  
     APA
Upstream		      Altus
Midstream		      APA
Consolidated		      APA
Upstream		      Altus
Midstream		      APA
Consolidated		  

Current debt - Apache

    $ 215      $ —        $ 215      $ 2      $ —        $ 2  

Long-term debt - Apache

      7,763        —          7,763        8,146        —          8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      —          657        657        —          624        624  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total debt

      7,978        657        8,635        8,148        624        8,772  

Cash and cash equivalents

      1,174        75        1,249        238        24        262  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt

    $ 6,804      $ 582      $ 7,386      $ 7,910      $ 600      $ 8,510  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Income attributable to common stock to Adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company’s operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021		     For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020		  
     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		  

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

    $ 495     $ (87   $ 408     $ 1.07     $ (416   $ 38     $ (378   $ (1.00

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

      104       (36     68       0.18       (17     6       (11     (0.03

Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner

      24       —         24       0.06       19       —         19       0.05  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock - Basic

      367       (51     316       0.83       (418     32       (386     (1.02

Effect of dilutive securities **

      (6     —         (6     (0.01     —         —         —         —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

      361       (51     310       0.82       (418     32       (386     (1.02

Adjustments: *

                 

Asset and unproved leasehold impairments

      3       —         3       0.01       51       (6     45       0.12  

Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments

      —         —         —         —         (7     —         (7     (0.02

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments

      —         (60     (60     (0.16     —         64       64       0.17  

Gain on extinguishment of debt

      (1     —         (1     —         (140     29       (111     (0.29

Unrealized derivative instrument loss

      65       (13     52       0.14       138       (30     108       0.29  

Noncontrolling interest on Altus preferred units embedded derivative

      7       (2     5       0.01       (2     1       (1     (0.01

Effect of dilutive securities **

      6       —         6       0.01       —         —         —         —    

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      4       (1     3       0.01       10       (3     7       0.02  

Gain on divestitures, net

      (65     14       (51     (0.13     —         —         —         —    

Drilling contract termination charges and other

      (1     —         (1     (0.01     —         —         —         —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 379     $ (113   $ 266     $ 0.70     $ (368   $ 87     $ (281   $ (0.74
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021		     For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020		  
     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		     Before
Tax		     Tax
Impact		     After
Tax		     Diluted
EPS		  

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

    $ 1,115     $ (257   $ 858     $ 2.26     $ (4,982   $ (18   $ (5,000   $ (13.23

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

      182       (71     111       0.29       (161     (10     (171     (0.45

Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner

      43       —         43       0.11       37       —         37       0.10  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock - Basic

      890       (186     704       1.86       (4,858     (8     (4,866     (12.88

Effect of dilutive securities **

      —         —         —         —         —         —         —         —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

      890       (186     704       1.86       (4,858     (8     (4,866     (12.88

Adjustments: *

                 

Asset and unproved leasehold impairments

      21       (4     17       0.05       4,542       (844     3,698       9.79  

Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments

      (1     —         (1     —         (170     (7     (177     (0.47

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments

      —         (103     (103     (0.27     —         932       932       2.46  

Gain on extinguishment of debt

      (1     —         (1     —         (140     29       (111     (0.29

Unrealized derivative instrument loss

      55       (11     44       0.11       241       (51     190       0.50  

Noncontrolling interest on Altus preferred units embedded derivative

      3       (1     2       0.01       (15     4       (11     (0.03

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      4       (1     3       0.01       37       (9     28       0.07  

Gain on divestitures, net

      (67     15       (52     (0.14     (25     8       (17     (0.04

Drilling contract termination charges and other

      (1     —         (1     (0.01     3       (1     2       0.01  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 903     $ (291   $ 612     $ 1.62     $ (385   $ 53     $ (332   $ (0.88
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

*

The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

**

The assumed conversion of Altus’ Preferred Unit limited partner is primarily associated with unrealized gains on the Preferred Unit embedded derivative. These amounts are antidilutive for the six-months ended 2021 and 2020 and for the second quarter 2020.

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.