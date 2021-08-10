Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Document

































Indigo Natural Resources LLC

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

June 30, 2021 and 2020









Indigo Natural Resources LLC Index to Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2021 and 2020









Page Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 2 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Members’ Common Equity for the six months ended 3 June 30, 2021 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 4 and 2020 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 5











Indigo Natural Resources LLC Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





(in thousands, except unit amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,645 $ 85,162 Accounts receivable–trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $349 and $1,524 138,755 141,405 Prepaid costs and other current assets 2,995 2,471 Derivative instruments 79 24,434 Total current assets 217,474 253,472 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment of $1,256,053 and $1,657,849 1,984,592 2,731,443 Investment in midstream joint venture — 15,465 Debt issuance costs and other noncurrent assets, net 5,760 6,650 Derivative instruments 126 29,968 Total noncurrent assets 1,990,478 2,783,526 Total assets $ 2,207,952 $ 3,036,998 Liabilities and members’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable–trade $ 14,958 $ 6,011 Royalties payable 82,518 96,462 Accrued capital expenditures 71,920 48,997 Accrued gathering and transportation expense 25,864 24,384 Accrued lease operating expense 8,291 7,672 Accrued interest expense 16,223 17,510 Other accrued liabilities 87,563 55,674 Accrued liabilities–related parties 120 941 Derivative instruments 192,799 8,885 Total current liabilities 500,256 266,536 Long-term debt 724,389 779,414 Asset retirement obligation 13,023 47,461 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,513 26,460 Derivative instruments 64,195 9,010 Total noncurrent liabilities 811,120 862,345 Total liabilities 1,311,376 1,128,881 Commitments and contingencies Members’ common equity, 13.9 million Class A units and 0.9 million Class B units issued and outstanding 896,576 1,908,117 Total liabilities and members’ common equity $ 2,207,952 $ 3,036,998





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

















1

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Revenue and other operating income Natural gas, NGL and oil revenue $ 468,954 $ 306,479 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments (305,206) 86,581 Other 76,016 5,496 Total revenue and other operating income 239,764 398,556 Operating expenses Lease operating expense 39,874 54,852 Gathering and transportation expense 117,835 91,550 Severance taxes, net of refunds received 6,277 9,282 Other operating costs, net 71,794 3,014 Exploration costs 346 386 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 223,069 229,289 Impairment 25,672 3,976 General and administrative expense 28,181 26,015 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 622,822 (15) Total operating expenses 1,135,870 418,349 Operating (loss) income (896,106) (19,793) Other income (expense) Interest and other financing expense (18,638) (17,945) Loss from equity method investment in midstream joint venture (7,976) (6,848) (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (33,886) 1,906 Other, net 477 66 Total other expense (60,023) (22,821) Pretax (loss) income (956,129) (42,614) State income tax (expense) benefit (26) 181 Net (loss) income (956,155) (42,433) Preferred dividends — (10,964) Accretion of discount on preferred equity — (2,770) Preferred tax distribution — (4,180) Net (loss) income attributable to members’ common equity $ (956,155) $ (60,347)





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

























































2

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Consolidated Statements of Members’ Common Equity (Unaudited)

(in thousands) 2021 2020 Beginning balance at January 1 $ 1,908,117 $ 2,218,750 Indigo equity-based compensation expense 4,614 5,064 M5 Midstream LLC incentive unit distributions to Indigo employees — 687 Distributions (60,000) (270,764) Net (loss) income attributable to members’ common equity (956,155) (60,347) Balance at June 30 $ 896,576 $ 1,893,390





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (956,155) $ (42,433) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Equity-based compensation expense 4,614 5,751 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 223,069 229,289 Impairment 25,672 3,976 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 622,822 (15) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,814 1,975 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 33,886 (1,906) Loss from equity method investment in midstream joint venture 7,976 6,848 Non-cash changes in derivative fair values 297,460 53,525 Other, net (1,036) (525) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable–trade, net 1,317 28,926 Prepaid costs and other current assets (524) 690 Accounts payable–trade 8,947 (7,160) Accrued and other liabilities 11,351 (1,530) Net cash provided by operating activities 281,213 277,411 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions (518) (292) Capital expenditures (269,297) (308,542) Distributions from midstream joint venture 15,465 — Adjustment to M5 Louisiana sale proceeds (25,376) — Proceeds from sales of assets 113,599 3,034 Other investing activities 487 43 Net cash used in investing activities (165,640) (305,757) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 700,000 175,000 Debt issuance costs (11,262) (123) Repayment of debt (754,965) (3,034) Make-whole premium on extinguishment of debt (23,515) — Preferred dividends — (5,178) Preferred tax distribution — (4,180) Member distributions (35,000) (270,764) Payment of capital lease obligations (348) (318) Net cash used in financing activities (125,090) (108,597) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,517) (136,943) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 85,162 186,799 End of period $ 75,645 $ 49,856 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 14,045 $ 17,171 Non-cash investing and financing activities Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 22,923 $ (31,470) Change in accrued interest capitalized $ (4,011) $ 1,506 Asset retirement cost capitalized, net $ 1,429 $ 932 Accrued common equity distributions $ 25,000 $ — Capital leases $ — $ 122 Dividends accrued to the preference accrual $ — $ 5,743 Accretion of discount on preferred equity $ — $ 2,770





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.









4

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

1. Basis of Presentation

These condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Indigo Natural Resources LLC’s (“Indigo” or the “Company”) majority-owned, controlled subsidiaries and are unaudited; however, they reflect all adjustments necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods reported. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature unless disclosed otherwise. These condensed consolidated financial statements, including notes, have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and do not include all of the information and disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.





These interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for 2020 and 2019. Other operating income and other operating costs, net for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were overstated by $5.2 million in the Company’s previously-issued Consolidated Statement of Operations for that period, related to the presentation of third-party natural gas sales and purchases. The accompanying Consolidated Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 has been revised to correct this error, which had no effect on net loss and was not material to the previously issued financial statements. The results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full year.





2. Accounting Standards





Not Yet Adopted

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued an accounting standards update that changes the impairment model for financial assets, including trade receivables and certain other instruments. The update replaces the current “incurred loss” model with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates. In November 2019, the update’s effective date for Indigo was deferred to 2023, and the update must be adopted using a modified-retrospective approach through a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings as of the effective date. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is evaluating the provisions of this update, but based on its preliminary analysis, does not expect adoption to have a material impact on its results of operations, financial position and cash flows.





In February 2016, the FASB issued an amendment to the accounting standards for leases which requires lessees to recognize a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments, on the balance sheet for substantially all leases, though not mineral leases. For operating leases, a lessee must recognize a single lease cost, calculated so that the cost of the lease is allocated over the lease term on a generally straight-line basis, and reflect cash payments as operating activities, except when the lease cost is capitalized as a development cost, in which case cash payments are reflected as investing activities. For finance leases, a lessee must recognize interest on the lease liability separately from amortization of the right-of-use asset and reflect repayments of the principal portion of the lease liability as financing activities and payments of interest as operating activities. Disclosure of key information about leasing arrangements is also required. In June 2020, the amendment’s effective date for Indigo was deferred to 2022 and early adoption is permitted. At adoption, entities are allowed the option to recognize and measure leases at the beginning of the earliest period presented using a modified-retrospective approach or to recognize the cumulative effect of applying the new standard as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings in the year of adoption while continuing to present all prior periods under previous lease accounting guidance. The Company is evaluating the provisions of this amendment and assessing the impact it will have on its results of operations, financial position and cash flows.





Recently Adopted

In August 2018, the FASB issued amendments to the disclosure requirements regarding fair value measurements that (i) eliminate certain disclosure requirements, including those related to transfers

5

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

between Level 1 and Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy, (ii) modify certain other disclosure requirements and (iii) add disclosure requirements, including expanded disclosures regarding significant unobservable inputs used to develop Level 3 fair value measurements. On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the amendments to the disclosure requirements regarding fair value measurements and adoption did not have a material impact on the Company’s fair value disclosures.





3. Pending Merger with Southwestern Energy Company

In June 2021, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Southwestern Energy Company (“SWN”) under which SWN will acquire Indigo for $400.0 million of cash, approximately 339 million shares of SWN common stock and SWN’s assumption of the Company’s 2029 Notes, subject to closing adjustments (the “Merger”). The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including SWN shareholder approval.





4. Conventional Cotton Valley Assets Divestiture

In April 2021, Indigo entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the divestiture of substantially all of the Company’s interests in operated and non-operated conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties and related assets located in North Louisiana. Under the terms of the agreement, the sale price for these non-core assets was $135.0 million in cash, before customary closing adjustments. The assets and associated liabilities were classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2021 and the divestiture closed in May 2021. The Company received cash proceeds of $113.1 million at closing, net of costs to sell, which are subject to customary post-closing adjustments to be finalized in the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a $623.3 million loss reflected as loss (gain) on sale of assets in the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021. A portion of the cash proceeds received at closing was used to repay $90.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Facility (the “Revolver”).





The pretax loss of the conventional Cotton Valley assets was $0.2 million and $31.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





5. Operating Revenue

Disaggregation of Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Revenue

Natural gas, NGL and oil revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product type consisted of the following for the six months ended June 30, , 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Natural gas, NGL and oil revenue: Natural gas $ 457,805 $ 297,042 NGLs 8,031 6,311 Oil 3,118 3,126 Total natural gas, NGL and oil revenue from contracts with customers $ 468,954 $ 306,479





Receivables from Contracts with Customers

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, accounts receivable—trade included $129.4 million and $132.0 million, respectively, of receivables from contracts with customers related to natural gas, NGL and oil revenue and third-party natural gas sales.





6

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Remaining Performance Obligations

Indigo has executed forward natural gas sales contracts to lock in markets and fix basis differentials for a portion of its future natural gas production. In these cases, the Company has utilized the optional exemption which allows the Company to exclude the disclosure of the transaction price related to unsatisfied performance obligations and expected timing of revenue recognition if the variable consideration is allocated entirely to a wholly unsatisfied performance obligation. Because each unit of natural gas to be delivered under these contracts represents a separate performance obligation, future performance obligations are wholly unsatisfied.





This forward sales program provides a significant portion of the Company’s gross marketed natural gas with a diverse mix of outlets, transportation and end-user markets. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has entered into contracts with purchasers with investment grade credit ratings or adequate credit support for the following gross volumes in the years indicated: 1,445 billion British thermal units of natural gas per day (“BBtu/d”) in the remainder of 2021, 1,287 BBtu/d in 2022, 1,116 BBtu/d in 2023, 950 BBtu/d in 2024 and 486 BBtu/d in 2025 through 2030. Portions of the sales proceeds from these gross deliveries will be recorded in the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the applicable periods as (i) natural gas, NGL and oil revenue, reflecting Indigo’s net revenue interest share of the sales of its natural gas production, and (ii) other operating income, reflecting third-party natural gas sales.





Other Operating Income

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 included $70.0 million and $3.0 million, respectively, of third-party natural gas sales to facilitate management of the Company’s forward sales contracts and transportation agreements. Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 also included immaterial amounts for (i) service fees charged to joint interest partners for the use of company-owned field assets on wells Indigo operates, (ii) adjustments to the liability for gas imbalances as a result of natural gas price and proved reserve changes and (iii) various other items.





6. Property and Equipment

Property and equipment consisted of the following at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Proved properties $ 2,988,185 $ 3,953,225 Unproved leasehold acquisition costs 104,021 282,597 Costs of wells in progress 133,538 137,492 Other property and equipment 14,901 15,978 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (1,256,053) (1,657,849) Property and equipment, net $ 1,984,592 $ 2,731,443





The Company had no suspended exploration wells pending evaluation at June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020.





During the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded $25.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, for impairment of unproved properties that will not become productive. The impairment charge during the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily reflects changes to the Company’s development plans as a result of the divestiture of the conventional Cotton Valley assets discussed in Note 4.





7

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7. Incremental Minimum Volume Commitments Associated with M5 Louisiana Sale

The Company has determined it is probable that deficiency fees will be incurred in 2021 under the letter agreement entered into in conjunction with M5 Louisiana Holdings, LLC’s (the “Midstream JV”) sale of its wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, “M5 Louisiana”) in 2019, that provided for incremental minimum volume commitments on the gathering system sold as part of M5 Louisiana. As of June 30, 2021, such deficiency fees were estimated to be $32.0 million for the full year, and therefore $16.0 million is recorded as other accrued liabilities, reflecting the Company’s estimated obligation to the buyer of M5 Louisiana incurred through the first six months of 2021. The $8.0 million loss from equity method investment in midstream joint venture for the six months ended June 30, 2021 reflects Indigo’s portion of this downward adjustment to the M5 Louisiana sale proceeds, net to its 50% equity interest in the Midstream JV. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining $16.8 million deferred credit for the M5 Midstream LLC (“M5”) deficiency fee settlement paid to Indigo in 2020 is reflected as other current liabilities of $8.0 million, for M5’s share of the estimated deficiency fees not yet accrued for the remainder of 2021 that will be due in 2022, and other noncurrent liabilities of $8.8 million, for the settlement to be applied to deficiency fees that may be incurred in the future.





For the six months ended June 30, 2020, loss from equity method investment in midstream joint venture included Indigo’s $6.3 million share of the downward adjustment to the M5 Louisiana sale proceeds incurred through the first six months of 2020, based on the deficiency fees estimated for the full year 2020 at that date.





8. Long-Term Debt

Long-term debt was comprised of the following at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):





June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2029 Notes $ 700,000 $ — 2026 Notes — 644,965 Revolver 35,000 145,000 Total principal outstanding 735,000 789,965 Unamortized debt issuance costs (10,611) (10,551) Long-term debt $ 724,389 $ 779,414





2029 Senior Unsecured Notes

Issuance

In February 2021, the Company issued $700.0 million of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The 2029 Notes bear interest at an annual rate of 5.375% and such interest is payable on February 1 and August 1 of each year. The 2029 Notes will mature on February 1, 2029.





A portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the 2029 Notes was used to redeem the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) discussed below. In addition, the Company repaid $20.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Revolver. A waiver was received from the lenders under the Revolver and therefore the issuance of the 2029 Notes did not impact the Revolver’s borrowing base.





Terms

At any time prior to February 1, 2024, the Company may on any one or more occasions redeem up to 40% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes with an amount of cash not greater than the net proceeds of certain equity offerings at a redemption price equal to 105.375% of the principal amount of the 2029 Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, if at least 60% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes remains outstanding after the redemption and the

8

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

redemption occurs within 180 days of the closing of such equity offering. In addition, at any time prior to February 1, 2024, the Company may redeem some or all of the 2029 Notes at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes redeemed, plus a “make-whole” premium equal to the excess, if any, of (a) the present value at the time of redemption of (i) the redemption price of such notes on February 1, 2024 plus (ii) all required interest payments on such notes through February 1, 2024, computed using a discount rate equal to a reference treasury rate at such time plus 50 basis points over (b) the principal amount of the notes redeemed, and any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. On and after February 1, 2024, the Company may redeem the 2029 Notes, in whole or in part, at the redemption prices set forth in the indenture governing the 2029 Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. If the Company experiences certain kinds of changes of control accompanied by a ratings decline, holders of the 2029 Notes may have the right to require the Company to repurchase their notes for cash at 101% of the principal amount of the notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of purchase.





The indenture governing the 2029 Notes restricts the Company’s ability and the ability of certain of its subsidiaries to, among other things: (i) incur additional debt; (ii) pay distributions on, or repurchase, equity interests or subordinated indebtedness; (iii) make certain investments; (iv) incur liens; (v) enter into transactions with affiliates; (vi) merge or consolidate with another company; and (vii) transfer and sell assets. These covenants are subject to a number of important exceptions and qualifications.





The 2029 Notes are senior unsecured obligations and rank equally in right of payment with all of the Company’s other senior indebtedness and senior to any of its subordinated indebtedness. The 2029 Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of Indigo’s restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its indebtedness. The 2029 Notes are effectively subordinated to all of the Company’s secured indebtedness (including all borrowings and other obligations under the Revolver) to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such indebtedness, and structurally subordinated in right of payment to all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of any future subsidiaries or joint ventures which constitute subsidiaries that do not guarantee the 2029 Notes.





2026 Senior Unsecured Notes

2021 Redemption

In February 2021, in conjunction with the issuance of the 2029 Notes discussed above, the Company used a portion of the proceeds from the 2029 Notes to redeem the entire $645.0 million principal amount of the 2026 Notes for $689.2 million, including a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest, resulting in a $33.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt, which is reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021.





2020 Redemption

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased certain 2026 Notes with a principal amount of $5.0 million in the open market at a discount. A $1.9 million gain on extinguishment of debt is reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations for that period, representing the excess of the carrying value over the amount paid for the repurchases.





Amendment to the Revolver

In May 2021, the Revolver was amended to decrease the borrowing base and elected commitment to $675.0 million based on the regularly-scheduled semi-annual redetermination, reflecting the divestiture of the conventional Cotton Valley assets discussed in Note 4.





9. Asset Retirement Obligation

Activity related to the Company's asset retirement obligation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was as follows (in thousands):





9

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 Beginning balance at January 1 $ 47,862 Liabilities incurred through drilling 1,429 Liabilities incurred through acquisitions 79 Liabilities associated with assets sold (37,044) Current year accretion 1,452 Settlements (400) Carrying amount of ARO at June 30 13,378 Less: Asset retirement obligation–current 355 Asset retirement obligation $ 13,023





10. Derivative Instruments

Commodity Derivatives

The Company sells natural gas, NGLs and oil in the normal course of its business and utilizes derivative instruments to manage the variability in cash flows due to commodity price movements. The Company enters into derivative instruments to economically hedge a portion of its forecasted natural gas sales. The Company did not designate these contracts as hedges; therefore, the changes in fair value of these instruments are recorded in current earnings. Commodity derivatives are recorded on the Consolidated Balance Sheet at fair value. See Note 11 for fair value disclosures about commodity derivatives.





The following summarizes gains and losses on natural gas derivative instruments included in other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Unsettled (loss) gain $ (297,460) $ (53,525) Settled gain (7,746) 140,106 Total (loss) gain on natural gas derivatives $ (305,206) $ 86,581





The following summarizes open positions at June 30, 2021, and represents, as of such date, derivatives in place through December 31, 2024:





2021 2022 2023 2024 Fixed price swaps: Volume (MMBtu) 118,286,746 219,187,980 143,075,000 56,630,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu $ 2.74 $ 2.77 $ 2.65 $ 2.43 Collars: Volume (MMBtu) 24,845,000 16,440,000 Sold calls (Weighted average price per MMBtu) $ 2.87 $ 3.16 Purchased puts (Weighted average price per MMBtu) $ 2.57 $ 2.68





10

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet Presentation

The Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts recorded on the Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, as indicated (in thousands):





Fair Value Hedged item Balance Sheet Classification June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Natural gas Derivative instruments – current assets $ 79 $ 24,434 Natural gas Derivative instruments – noncurrent assets 126 29,968 Natural gas Derivative instruments – current liabilities (192,799) (8,885) Natural gas Derivative instruments – noncurrent liabilities (64,195) (9,010) Total $ (256,789) $ 36,507





11. Fair Value Measurements

The fair value accounting standards do not prescribe which valuation technique should be used when measuring fair value and do not prioritize among the techniques. These standards establish a three-level fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs used to measure fair value. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3).





Level 1 – Observable inputs that reflect unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets that management has the ability to access. Active markets are those in which transactions for the asset or liability occur in sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis.





Level 2 – Observable market-based inputs or unobservable inputs that are corroborated by market data. These are quoted prices in markets that are not active or inputs that are observable either directly or indirectly for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.





Level 3 – Unobservable inputs that are corroborated by market data and may be used with internally-developed methodologies that result in management’s best estimate of fair value.





Assets and liabilities are classified based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement.





Fair Values – Recurring

The Company estimates the fair value of derivative instruments using various inputs including publicly available prices. Fixed price commodity swaps and commodity collars are classified as Level 2 because the inputs used to value the instruments were substantially observable for the term of the instruments.





The following tables summarize the valuation and classification of the Company’s financial instruments accounted for at fair value on a recurring basis at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):





11

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Derivative instruments Commodity derivatives Fixed price swaps $ — $ 205 $ — $ 205 Liabilities: Derivative instruments Commodity derivatives Fixed price swaps — (229,111) — (229,111) Collars — (27,883) — (27,883) $ — $ (256,789) $ — $ (256,789)





December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Derivative instruments Commodity derivatives Fixed price swaps $ — $ 52,117 $ — $ 52,117 Collars — 2,285 — 2,285 Liabilities: Derivative instruments Commodity derivatives Fixed price swaps — (15,300) — (15,300) Collars — (2,595) — (2,595) $ — $ 36,507 $ — $ 36,507





Fair Values – Financial Instruments

The carrying value of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable and accounts payable approximate their respective fair values due to their short maturities.





Based on the variable rate applicable to the borrowings under the Revolver, the fair value of the facility approximates its carrying value at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.





At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the fair value of the 2029 Notes and 2026 Notes, respectively, totaled $733.4 million and $663.7 million, respectively. The related aggregate carrying value was $689.4 million and $634.4 million, respectively, including unamortized debt issuance costs. The fair value of the 2029 Notes and 2026 Notes is measured based on quoted prices, which is classified as Level 1.





12. Equity Distributions

2021

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, Indigo made distributions totaling $35.0 million to its common equity holders using cash on hand, which are reflected as a reduction of members’ common equity during the period.





In June 2021, Indigo’s board of directors approved distributions totaling $25.0 million to be made to the Company’s common equity holders prior to the closing of the Merger discussed in Note 3. This amount is reflected as other accrued liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2021, and as a reduction of members’ common equity during the six months ended June 30, 2021.





12

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

2020

There were tax implications related to the sale of M5 Louisiana. Indigo made tax distributions of $270.8 million and $4.2 million to its common and preferred unit holders, respectively, in January 2020. The distributions on the common units are reflected as a reduction of members’ common equity during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The distributions on preferred units are reflected as preferred tax distributions in the Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





13. Related Party Transactions

Transactions with Momentum

Certain of the Company’s members are also members of M5 and M6 Midstream LLC (collectively, “Momentum”). The Company and Momentum co-employ certain of the Company’s executive management and are parties to a shared services agreement under which employees of Momentum provide various services to the Company.





The Company incurred $0.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively, under these shared services arrangements and these costs are reflected as general and administrative expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.





At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, accrued liabilities–related parties included an aggregate $0.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively, due to Momentum related to the co-employment and shared services agreement.





Other Related Party Transactions

During the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Indigo paid $5 thousand and $0.2 million to Martin Timberlands LLC, an affiliate of Martin Sustainable Resources, L.L.C., a member of the Company, for rights-of-way and related costs associated with certain drilling locations.





Beland Energy LLC, a member of the Company, and NRI Energy Partners LLC, whose sole member is also a member of the Company, hold royalty interests in certain of the Company’s operated wells and the Company makes royalty distributions on those interests monthly.





14. Commitments and Contingencies

Legal and Regulatory Proceedings





C.L. Bryant, et. al. v. XTO Energy Inc., et. al., Cause No. 79549, in the 42 nd Judicial District Court, DeSoto Parish, Louisiana

On June 12, 2018, a collection of 51 individuals and entities filed a lawsuit against fifteen oil and gas company defendants, including Indigo, in Louisiana state court claiming damages arising out of current and historical exploration and production activity on certain acreage located in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana. The plaintiffs, who claim to own the properties at issue, assert that Indigo’s actions and the actions of other current operators conducting exploration and production activity, combined with the improper plugging and abandoning of legacy wells by former operators, have caused environmental contamination to their properties. Among other things, the plaintiffs contend that the defendants’ conduct resulted in the migration of natural gas, along with oilfield contaminants, into the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer system underlying certain portions of DeSoto Parish. The plaintiffs assert claims based in tort, breach of contract, and for violations of the Louisiana Civil and Mineral Codes, and they seek injunctive relief and monetary damages in an unspecified amount, including punitive damages.





On September 13, 2018, Indigo filed a variety of exceptions in response to the plaintiffs’ petition in this matter. Since the initial filing, supplemental petitions have been filed joining additional individuals and entities as plaintiffs in the matter. On September 29, 2020, plaintiffs filed their fourth supplemental and amending petition in response to the court’s order ruling that plaintiffs’ claims were improperly vague and

13

Indigo Natural Resources LLC Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

failed to identify with reasonable specificity the defendants’ allegedly wrongful conduct. Indigo and the majority of the other defendants filed several exceptions to plaintiffs’ fourth amended petition challenging the sufficiency of plaintiffs’ allegations and seeking dismissal of certain claims. On February 18, 2021, plaintiffs filed a fifth supplemental and amending petition, which seeks to augment the claims of select plaintiffs.





The presence of natural gas in a localized area of the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer system in DeSoto Parish is currently the subject of a regulatory investigation by the Louisiana Office of Conservation (“ Conservation ”), and Indigo is cooperating and coordinating with Conservation in that investigation. The Conservation matter number is EMER18-003.





Indigo is vigorously defending itself in these legal and regulatory proceedings and does not believe they will have a material adverse effect on its business. However, Indigo cannot predict the outcome of these proceedings with certainty, and if Indigo is unsuccessful in these matters and any loss exceeds any available insurance it may have, this could have a material adverse effect on its results of operations.





Other

Indigo is party to various other litigation matters arising out of the normal course of its oil and gas business. The ultimate outcome of each of these matters cannot be absolutely determined, and the liability Indigo may ultimately incur with respect to any one of these matters in the event of a negative outcome may be in excess of amounts currently accrued. However, Indigo does not believe any such matters will have a material adverse effect on Indigo’s financial position, results of operations or cash flows.





Contractual Obligations

At June 30, 2021, there were no significant changes to the Company’s contractual obligations disclosed as of December 31, 2020. However, in connection with the divestiture of the conventional Cotton Valley assets discussed in Note 4, certain water services and gathering and transportation contracts were amended to allow volumes of produced water and natural gas delivered by the buyer of the Cotton Valley assets to be applied to our minimum volume commitments under those contracts. These amendments could potentially reduce the amounts we are ultimately required to pay under our contractual commitments by up to $4.6 million in the remainder of 2021, $9.1 million in 2022, $9.1 million in 2023, $9.2 million in 2024, 8.4 million in 2025 and $16.5 million thereafter.





15. Subsequent Events

SWN Exchange Offer for the 2029 Notes

In August 2021, SWN commenced an offer to eligible holders to exchange any and all of Indigo’s outstanding 2029 Notes for (i) up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of new 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 issued by SWN and guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries and (ii) cash. In conjunction with the offer, SWN is soliciting consents to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the 2029 Notes to eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and events of default. The exchange offer and consent solicitation are subject to the consummation of the pending Merger discussed in Note 3.





Subsequent events were evaluated through August 9, 2021, the date the condensed consolidated financial statements were available to be issued.





14

Document





UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





Acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC





On June 1, 2021, Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Ikon Acquisition Company, LLC (“Ikon”), Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”) and Ibis Unitholder Representative (the “Indigo Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Indigo Merger Agreement, Indigo will merge with and into Ikon, a subsidiary of Southwestern, with Indigo surviving the merger (the “Indigo Merger”). The outstanding equity interests in Indigo will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive (i) $400 million in cash consideration, and (ii) 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock, in each case, subject to adjustment as provided in the Indigo Merger Agreement. Additionally, Southwestern will assume $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029 of Indigo (the “Indigo Notes”).





Acquisition of Montage Resources LLC





On November 13, 2020, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 12, 2020, by and between Southwestern and Montage Resources Corporation (“Montage”), Southwestern completed its previously announced acquisition of Montage, by means of a merger of Montage with and into Southwestern, with Southwestern continuing as the surviving corporation (the “ Montage Merger” and, together with the Indigo Merger, the “Mergers”).





In exchange for each share of Montage common stock, Montage shareholders received 1.8656 shares of Southwestern common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional share of Southwestern common stock that otherwise would have been issued, based on an average price of $3.05 per share of Southwestern common stock on the NYSE on November 13, 2020. Approximately 69.7 million total shares were issued to Montage shareholders and its management team as consideration for the Montage Merger.





Additionally, in August 2020, Southwestern completed an underwritten public offering of 63.25 million shares of common stock with an offering price to the public of $2.50 per share, with net proceeds from the offering totaling $152 million after deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses (the “Equity Offering”). Also in August 2020, Southwestern completed an underwritten public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2028 (the “Debt Offering”). The net proceeds from the Debt Offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses, were approximately $345 million. Southwestern used the net proceeds from the Debt Offering, together with the net proceeds received from the Equity Offering and borrowings under Southwestern’s credit facility, to fund the redemption of $510 million aggregate principal amount of Montage’s outstanding 8.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Montage Notes”) and to pay off of the outstanding Montage credit facility balance and all related accrued interest in connection with the closing of the Montage Merger.





Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Statements





The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements are derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of Southwestern and Indigo and from the historical financial activity of Montage through November 13, 2020, the closing date of the Montage Merger, and have been adjusted to reflect 1) the Equity Offering and the Debt Offering and the use of the proceeds therefrom as described above and 2) the Indigo Merger, as described above.





The proposed Indigo Merger will be accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting with Southwestern identified as the acquirer. Under the acquisition method of accounting, Southwestern will record assets acquired and liabilities assumed at their respective acquisition date fair values at the effective time of the Indigo Merger.





Certain historical amounts of Montage and Indigo have been reclassified to conform to Southwestern’s financial statement presentation. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 gives effect to the Indigo Merger as if the transaction had been completed on June 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed









combined statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 give effect to the Mergers, the Equity Offering and the Debt Offering as if each transaction had been completed on January 1, 2020.





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements reflect the following Merger-related pro forma adjustments, based on available information and certain assumptions that Southwestern believes are reasonable:





• the Mergers, accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting, with Southwestern identified as the acquirer, and, in the case of Montage, the issuance of shares of Southwestern common stock in exchange for each share of Montage, and, in the case of Indigo, the issuance of shares of Southwestern common stock and $400 million in cash for all of the company units of Indigo as merger consideration;

• adjustments to conform Montage’s and Indigo’s historical accounting policies related to oil and natural gas properties from the successful efforts method of accounting to the full cost method of accounting used by Southwestern;

• the Equity Offering and the Debt Offering and the redemption of the Montage Notes as well as repayment in full and termination of Montage’s revolving credit facility and all related accrued interest, each of which occurred in connection with the Montage Merger;

• Southwestern’s related $400 million borrowing on its credit facility to fund the cash portion of the acquisition consideration and the planned assumption of the Indigo Notes as well as repayment in full and termination of Indigo’s revolving credit facility, each of which is expected to occur in connection with the consummation of the Indigo Merger or soon thereafter;

• adjustments to conform the classification of certain assets and liabilities in Indigo’s historical balance sheet to Southwestern’s classification for similar assets and liabilities;

• adjustments to conform the classification of revenues and expenses in Indigo’s and Montage’s historical statements of operations to Southwestern’s classification for similar revenues and expenses; and

• the recognition of estimated tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments.

Assumptions and estimates underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements. In Southwestern’s opinion, all adjustments that are necessary to present fairly the pro forma information have been made. The historical consolidated financial statements have been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements to give effect to the Mergers, the Equity Offering and the Debt Offering along with the use of proceeds therefrom. These adjustments are directly attributable to the Mergers, factually supportable and, with respect to the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact on the combined results of Southwestern following the Mergers.





The assets acquired and liabilities assumed from Montage were recorded at their preliminary estimated fair values at the date of the Montage Merger. Although the purchase price allocation for Montage is substantially complete as of the date of this filing, there may be further adjustments to Montage’s natural gas and oil properties as the studies necessary to determine the fair value are finalized. These amounts will be finalized no later than one year from the acquisition date. There have been no material changes to the allocation presented in Southwestern’s Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2021.





The acquisition method of accounting as it relates to the Indigo Merger is dependent upon certain valuations and other studies that, as of the date hereof, have yet to commence or progress to a stage where there is sufficient information for a definitive measure. As of the date of this current report, Southwestern has performed a preliminary valuation analysis of the fair value of Indigo’s assets to be acquired and liabilities to be assumed and has made certain adjustments to the historical book values of the assets and liabilities of Indigo to reflect preliminary estimates of the fair value necessary to prepare the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements. A final determination of the fair value of Indigo’s assets and liabilities, including potential intangible assets with both indefinite or finite lives, will be based on the actual net tangible and intangible assets and liabilities of Indigo that exist as of the closing date of the Indigo Merger and, therefore, cannot be made prior to the completion of the Indigo









Merger. In addition, the value of the consideration to be paid by Southwestern upon the consummation of the Indigo Merger will be determined based on the closing price of Southwestern common stock on the closing date of the Indigo Merger. As a result of the foregoing, the pro forma adjustments are preliminary and are subject to change as additional information becomes available and as additional analysis is performed. The preliminary pro forma adjustments have been made solely for the purpose of providing the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements presented below. Southwestern estimated the fair value of Indigo’s assets and liabilities based on discussions with Indigo’s management, preliminary valuation studies, due diligence, and information presented in Indigo’s historical financial statements. Until the Indigo Merger is completed, both companies are limited in their ability to share certain information. Any increases or decreases in the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed upon completion of the final valuations will result in adjustments to the unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet and/or statements of operations. The final purchase price allocation may be materially different than that reflected in the pro forma purchase price allocation presented herein.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information is not intended to represent what Southwestern’s financial position or results of operations would have been had the Mergers actually been consummated on the assumed dates nor does it purport to project the future operating results or financial position of the combined company following the Indigo Merger. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information does not reflect future events that may occur after the Indigo Merger, including, but not limited to, the anticipated realization of ongoing savings from potential operating efficiencies, asset dispositions, cost savings, or economies of scale that the combined company may achieve with respect to the combined operations. Specifically, the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations do not include projected synergies expected to be achieved as a result of the Mergers and any associated costs that may be required to be incurred to achieve the identified synergies. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations also exclude the effects of transaction costs associated with the Indigo Merger, costs associated with any restructuring, integration activities, and asset dispositions that may result from the Mergers. Further, the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements do not reflect the effect of any regulatory actions that may impact the results of the combined company following the Mergers.





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements should be read in conjunction with the historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes contained in Southwestern’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Southwestern’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, and Indigo’s historical financial statements and accompanying notes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 99.2 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on July 2, 2021) and as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included as an exhibit to the accompanying Current Report on Form 8-K, and Montage’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 (incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Exhibit 99.5).

















Southwestern Energy Company

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021

(in millions)

Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical Reclassification Adjustments (Note 3) Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Pro Forma Combined Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2 $ 76 $ — $ (35) (m) $ 43 Accounts receivable, net 408 139 — — 547 Derivative assets 132 — — — 132 Other current assets 51 2 — — 53 Total Current Assets 593 217 — (35) 775 Natural gas and oil properties 27,796 3,226 — 62 (c) 31,084 Other property, plant and equipment 496 15 — (12) (c) 499 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (23,846) (1,256) — 1,256 (c) (23,846) Total property, plant and equipment, net 4,446 1,985 — 1,306 7,737 Operating lease assets 147 — — — 147 Other long-term assets 208 6 — (3) (d) 211 Total Long-Term Assets 355 6 — (3) 358 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,394 $ 2,208 $ — $ 1,268 $ 8,870 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 207 $ — $ — $ — $ 207 Accounts payable 653 132 69 (a) — 854 Taxes payable 62 — 6 (a) — 68 Interest payable 57 16 — — 73 Derivative liabilities 901 193 — — 1,094 Current operating lease liabilities 41 — — — 41 Accrued capital expenditures — 72 (72) (a) — — Other current liabilities 23 87 (3) (a) — 107 Total Current Liabilities 1,944 500 — — 2,444 Long-term debt 2,814 724 408 (c)(f)(m) 3,946 Long-term operating lease liabilities 104 — — — 104 Asset retirement obligation — 13 (13) (a) — — Long-term derivative liabilities 355 64 — — 419 Pension and other postretirement liabilities 33 — — — 33 Other long-term liabilities 162 10 13 (a) — 185 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,468 811 — 408 4,687 Equity: Members’ common equity — 897 — (897) (g) — Common stock 7 — — 3 (h) 10 Additional paid-in capital 5,104 — — 1,754 (h) 6,858 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (4,892) — — — (4,892) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35) — — — (35) Common stock in treasury (202) — — — (202) Total Equity (18) 897 — 860 1,739 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,394 $ 2,208 $ — $ 1,268 $ 8,870

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements.









Southwestern Energy Company

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in millions, except share/per share amounts) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments (Note 3) Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Pro Forma Combined Operating Revenues: Gas sales $ 897 $ — $ 458 (a) $ — $ 1,355 Oil sales 187 — 3 (a) — 190 NGL sales 352 — 8 (a) — 360 Natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids sales — 469 (469) (a) — — Marketing 684 — 70 (a) — 754 Other 2 (229) 235 (a) — 8 Total Revenues 2,122 240 305 — 2,667 Operating Costs and Expenses: Marketing purchases 689 — 70 (a) — 759 Operating expenses 509 112 48 (a) — 669 Gathering and transportation expense — 118 (118) (a) — — General and administrative expenses 72 28 — — 100 Montage merger-related expenses 4 — — — 4 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets — 623 (623) (a) — — Restructuring charges 7 — — — 7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 196 223 — (59) (i) 360 Impairments — 26 — — 26 Exploration — — — — — Severance taxes — 6 (6) (a) — — Taxes, other than income taxes 51 — 6 (a) — 57 Total Operating Costs and Expenses 1,528 1,136 (623) (59) 1,982 Operating Income (Loss) 594 (896) 928 59 685 Interest Expense: Interest on debt 98 19 3 (a) (1) (l) 119 Other interest charges 6 — 2 (a) — 8 Interest capitalized (43) — (5) (a) (13) (e) (61) Net Interest Expense 61 19 — (14) 66 Loss on Derivatives (1,062) — (305) (a) — (1,367) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — (34) — — (34) Loss from Equity Method Investment — (8) — — (8) Other Income, Net — 1 — — 1 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (529) (956) 623 73 (789) Provision for Income Taxes: Current — — — — — Deferred — — — — — Total Provision for Income Taxes — — — — — Net Income (Loss) $ (529) $ (956) $ 623 $ 73 $ (789) Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.78) $ (0.78) Diluted $ (0.78) $ (0.78) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 676,057,534 339,270,568 (h) 1,015,328,102 Diluted 676,057,534 339,270,568 (h) 1,015,328,102





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements.









Southwestern Energy Company

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

(in millions, except share/per share amounts)

Southwestern Historical Montage Historical Through November 12, 2020 Indigo Historical Montage Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments (Note 3) Indigo Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments (Note 3) Montage-Related Issuance of Debt and Equity and Related Use of Proceeds (Note 3) Montage Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Indigo Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Pro Forma Combined Operating Revenues: Gas sales $ 967 $ — $ — $ 250 (a) $ 698 (a) $ — $ — $ — $ 1,915 Oil sales 154 — — 60 (a) 6 (a) — — — 220 NGL sales 265 — — 55 (a) 14 (a) — — — 334 Natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids sales — 365 718 (365) (a) (718) (a) — — — — Marketing 917 28 — — 43 (a) — — — 988 Other 5 — 49 — (45) (a) — — — 9 Total Revenues 2,308 393 767 — (2) — — — 3,466 Operating Costs and Expenses: Marketing purchases 946 28 — — 42 (a) — — — 1,016 Operating expenses 813 37 147 183 (a) 169 (a) — — — 1,349 Gathering and transportation expense — 183 211 (183) (a) (211) (a) — — — — General and administrative expenses 121 38 51 — — — — — 210 Montage merger-related expenses 41 — — — — — — — 41 Gain on sale of operating assets — (1) — — — — — — (1) Restructuring charges 16 — — — — — — — 16 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 357 165 485 — — — (53) (i) (40) (i) 914 Impairments 2,830 — 5 — — — — — 2,835 Exploration — 38 1 (38) (a) (1) (a) — — — — Severance taxes — 12 15 (12) (a) (15) (a) — — — — Taxes, other than income taxes 55 — — 12 (a) 15 (a) — — — 82 Total Operating Costs and Expenses 5,179 500 915 (38) (1) — (53) (40) 6,462 Operating Loss (2,871) (107) (148) 38 (1) — 53 40 (2,996) Interest Expense: Interest on debt 171 51 35 (4) (a) 16 (a) (25) (b) — (3) (l) 241 Other interest charges 11 — — 4 (a) 4 (a) — — — 19 Interest capitalized (88) — — — (20) (a) — 2 (e) (16) (e) (122) Net Interest Expense 94 51 35 — — (25) 2 (19) 138









Southwestern Historical Montage Historical Through November 12, 2020 Indigo Historical Montage Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments (Note 3) Indigo Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments (Note 3) Montage-Related Issuance of Debt and Equity and Related Use of Proceeds (Note 3) Montage Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Indigo Acquisition Adjustment (Note 3) Pro Forma Combined Gain (Loss) on Derivatives 224 (17) — — 2 (a) — — — 209 Gain on Early Extinguishment of Debt 35 — 2 — — — — — 37 Income from Equity Method Investment — — 184 — — — — — 184 Other Income, Net 1 — 1 — — — — — 2 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (2,705) (175) 4 38 1 25 51 59 (2,702) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes: Current (2) — — — — — — — (2) Deferred 409 — — — — — — — 409 Total Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 407 — — — — — — — 407 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ (3,112) $ (175) $ 4 $ 38 $ 1 $ 25 $ 51 $ 59 $ (3,109) Loss Per Common Share: Basic $ (5.42) $ (3.07) Diluted $ (5.42) $ (3.07) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 573,889,502 39,856,164 (k) 60,378,378 (j) 339,270,568 (h) 1,013,394,612 Diluted 573,889,502 39,856,164 (k) 60,378,378 (j) 339,270,568 (h) 1,013,394,612





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements.









Southwestern Energy Company

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Statements





Note 1. Basis of Presentation





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of Southwestern and Indigo, from the historical financial activity of Montage through November 13, 2020, the date the Montage Merger was completed, and have been adjusted to reflect 1) the Equity Offering and Debt Offering and the use of the proceeds therefrom and 2) the proposed Indigo Merger, as described above. Certain of Montage’s and Indigo’s historical amounts have been reclassified to conform to Southwestern’s financial statement presentation. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 gives effect to the Indigo Merger as if it had occurred on June 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 give effect to the Mergers and the Equity Offering and Debt Offering as if each transaction had been completed on January 1, 2020.





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements reflect pro forma adjustments that are described in the accompanying notes and are based on available information and certain assumptions that Southwestern believes are reasonable, however, actual results may differ from those reflected in these statements. In Southwestern’s opinion, all adjustments that are necessary to present fairly the pro forma information have been made. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements do not purport to represent what Southwestern’s financial position or results of operations would have been if the transactions had actually occurred on the dates indicated above, nor are they indicative of Southwestern’s future financial position or results of operations. These unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements should be read in conjunction with the historical consolidated financial statements and related notes of Southwestern, Montage and Indigo, as applicable, for the periods presented.





The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information includes adjustments to conform Montage’s and Indigo’s accounting policies to Southwestern’s accounting policies, including adjusting Montage’s and Indigo’s oil and gas properties to the full cost method. Both Montage and Indigo follow the successful efforts method of accounting for oil and gas properties, while Southwestern follows the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties. Certain costs that are expensed under the successful efforts method are capitalized under the full cost method, including unsuccessful exploration drilling costs, geological and geophysical costs, delay rentals on leases and general and administrative expenses directly related to exploration and development activities. Under the full cost method of accounting, property acquisition costs, costs of wells, related equipment and facilities and future development costs are all included in a single full cost pool, which is amortized on a units-of-production basis over total proved reserves. Under the successful efforts method of accounting, property acquisition costs are amortized on a units-of-production basis over total proved reserves, while costs of wells and related equipment and facilities are amortized on a units-of-production basis over proved developed reserves. The pro forma condensed combined financial information has reclassified Montage’s and Indigo’s exploration expenses, which are capitalized under the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties.





Note 2. Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet





The Indigo Merger will be accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting using the accounting guidance in Accounting Standards Codification 805, Business Combinations. The allocation of the preliminary estimated purchase price is based upon management’s estimates of and assumptions related to the fair value of assets to be acquired and liabilities to be assumed as of June 30, 2021 using currently available information. Due to the fact that the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been prepared based on these preliminary estimates, the final purchase price allocation and the resulting effect on financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts included herein. Southwestern expects to finalize its allocation of the purchase consideration as soon as practicable after completion of the proposed transaction.













The preliminary purchase price allocation is subject to change due to several factors, including but not limited to:

• changes in the estimated fair value of Southwestern’s common stock consideration transferred to Indigo’s equity holders, based on Southwestern’s share price at the date of closing of the Indigo Merger;

• changes in the estimated fair value of Indigo’s assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the date of the closing of the Indigo Merger, resulting from the finalization of Southwestern’s detailed valuation analysis, including changes in future oil and gas commodity prices, reserve estimates, interest rates and other factors;

• the implementation of ASC 842 Leases as it relates to Indigo’s lease obligations and right of use assets expected to be recorded as part of purchase accounting upon the closing of the Indigo Merger; and

• the resolution of certain matters that Southwestern is indemnified for under the Indigo Merger Agreement for which not enough information is available to assess the fair value of at this time.

The preliminary consideration to be transferred and the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed is as follows:

Preliminary Purchase Price Allocation as of June 30, 2021 (in millions) Consideration: Fair value of Southwestern’s stock to be issued (1) $ 1,757 Cash consideration to be paid 400 Total Consideration $ 2,157 Fair Value of Assets Acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41 Accounts receivable 139 Other current assets 2 Evaluated oil and gas properties 2,534 Unevaluated oil and gas properties 753 Other property, plant and equipment 4 Other long-term assets 3 Total assets acquired $ 3,476 Fair Value of Liabilities Assumed: Accounts payable $ 201 Other current liabilities 106 Derivative liabilities 257 Senior notes 732 Asset retirement obligations 13 Other noncurrent liabilities 10 Total liabilities assumed 1,319 Net Assets Acquired and Liabilities Assumed 2,157

(1) Based on 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock at $5.18 per share (closing price as of July 26, 2021).

Under the Indigo Merger Agreement, Indigo equity holders will receive 339,270,568 shares of Southwestern common stock or approximately $1,757 million in value (based on the Southwestern common stock closing price on the NYSE as of July 26, 2021 of $5.18) and $400 million in cash as merger consideration, in each case, subject to adjustment as provided in the Indigo Merger Agreement.





The Indigo Merger will be non-taxable to Southwestern, and, because Indigo is a partnership, the tax basis in Indigo’s assets and liabilities will be stepped up to fair market value upon closing of the Indigo Merger. The Company is in the process of assessing the impacts of the Indigo Merger on our existing tax attributes.













From June 1, 2021, the last trading date prior to the public announcement of the proposed Indigo Merger, to July 26, 2021, the preliminary value of Southwestern’s merger consideration to be transferred had decreased approximately $193 million, as a result of the decrease in the closing share price of Southwestern common stock on the NYSE from $5.75 to $5.18. The final value of the Indigo Merger consideration will be determined based on the market price of Southwestern common stock on the closing date of the Indigo Merger. A 20 percent increase or decrease in the closing price of a share of Southwestern common stock, as compared to the July 26, 2021 closing price of $5.18, would increase or decrease the purchase price by approximately $351 million, assuming all other factors are held constant.





Note 3. Pro Forma Adjustments





The following adjustments have been made to the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements:





(a) The following reclassifications and conforming adjustments were made as a result of the transactions to conform to Southwestern’s presentation and full-cost accounting methodology for oil and gas properties:

Pro Forma Condensed Combined Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2021:

Indigo Reclassification Adjustments

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $72 million from accrued capital expenditures to accounts payable;

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $3 million from accounts payable and $3 million from other current liabilities to taxes payable; and

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $13 million from asset retirement obligation to other long-term liabilities.

Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Indigo Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $469 million from natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) sales to the respective sales revenues by product ($458 million for gas sales, $3 million for oil sales and $8 million for NGL sales);

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $118 million from gathering and transportation expense to operating expenses;

• Reflects the elimination of $623 million of loss on sale of operating assets related to the sale of oil and gas properties which is not recorded on the income statement under the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties (used by Southwestern) as the sale would not significantly alter the relationship between capitalized costs and proved reserves in Southwestern’s full cost pool;

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $6 million from severance taxes to taxes, other than income;

• Reflects reclassification of a $305 million loss in other revenue to loss on derivatives;

• Reflects reclassification of $70 million in third party gas sales from other revenues to marketing revenues;

• Reflects reclassification of $70 million in third party gas purchases from operating expenses to marketing purchases; and

• Reflects the gross up of capitalized interest of $5 million, gross up of interest paid of $3 million, and gross up of $2 million in other interest charges related to the amortization of debt issuance costs to demonstrate the components that comprised net interest expense.









Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Montage Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $365 million from natural gas, oil and NGL sales to the respective sales revenues by product ($250 million for gas sales, $60 million for oil sales and $55 million for NGL sales);

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $183 million from transportation, gathering and compression to operating expenses;

• Reflects the elimination of $38 million of exploration expenses which are capitalized under the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties (used by Southwestern);

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $12 million from severance taxes to taxes, other than income; and

• Reflects reclassification of $4 million of interest on debt to other interest charges related to the amortization of letter of credit costs and debt issuance costs incurred during the period.

Indigo Reclassification and Conforming Adjustments

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $718 million from natural gas, oil and NGL sales to the respective sales revenues by product ($698 million for gas sales, $6 million for oil sales and $14 million for NGL sales);

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $211 million from gathering and transportation expense to operating expenses;

• Reflects the elimination of $1 million of exploration expenses which are capitalized under the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties (used by Southwestern);

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $15 million from severance taxes to taxes, other than income;

• Reflects reclassification of approximately $2 million from other revenue to gain on derivatives;

• Reflects reclassification of $43 million in third party gas sales from other revenues to marketing revenues;

• Reflects reclassification of $42 million in third party gas purchases from operating expenses to marketing purchases; and

• Reflects the gross up of capitalized interest of $20 million, gross up of interest paid of $16 million, and gross up of $4 million in other interest charges related to amortization of debt issuance costs to demonstrate the components that comprised net interest expense.

(b) During August 2020, in contemplation of the Montage Merger, Southwestern completed an offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Notes due 2028 resulting in net proceeds of $345 million after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses. This adjustment reflects the use of the net proceeds from the Debt Offering, available cash and cash equivalents and incremental borrowings under the Southwestern credit facility, to fund a redemption of Montage Notes, the Montage credit facility and all related accrued interest shortly after the consummation of the Montage Merger.

• The adjustment reflects an approximately $25 million net decrease in interest on debt related to the retirement of the Montage Notes, the Montage credit facility, all related accrued interest and the associated decrease in amortization of issuance costs related to the Montage Notes and revolving line of credit. This decrease was partially offset by increases in interest on debt associated with the issuance of $350 million in Southwestern’s new 8.375% Senior Notes due 2028 related to the Debt Offering and borrowings under Southwestern’s credit facility used to pay off the Montage Notes, Montage credit facility and related accrued interest.

(c) The allocation of the estimated fair value of consideration transferred (based on the closing price of Southwestern common stock on the NYSE of $5.18 per share at July 26, 2021) to the estimated fair value









of the Indigo assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in the following purchase price allocation adjustments:

• $1,306 million increase to Indigo’s net book basis of total property, plant and equipment to reflect fair value;

• $32 million increase in long-term debt to reflect the Indigo Notes at fair value; and

• $400 million increase in long-term debt to reflect the borrowing under Southwestern’s credit facility to fund the cash portion of the Indigo Merger consideration payment.





(d) Reflects the write-off of approximately $3 million in unamortized debt issuance costs related to Indigo’s revolving credit facility.

(e) Reflects a $13 million increase and a $16 million increase in capitalized interest related to the fair value of the unevaluated oil and gas properties acquired from Indigo for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and a $2 million decrease in capitalized interest related to the fair value of the unevaluated oil and gas properties acquired from Montage for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.

(f) Reflects the increase in long-term debt as a result of the write-off of approximately $11 million in unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs related to the Indigo Notes.

(g) Reflects the elimination of Indigo’s historical members’ common equity balances in accordance with the acquisition method of accounting.

(h) Reflects the estimated increase in shares of Southwestern common stock resulting from the issuance of shares of Southwestern common stock to Indigo’s equity holders to effect the transaction as follows:

(in millions, except share, per share amounts) Shares of Southwestern common stock to be issued to Indigo equity holders 339,270,568 NYSE closing price per share of Southwestern common stock on July 26, 2021 $ 5.18 Fair value of Southwestern common shares to be issued $ 1,757 Increase in Southwestern common stock ($0.01 par value per share) as of June 30, 2021 3 Increase in Southwestern additional paid-in capital as of June 30, 2021 $ 1,754

(i) Reflects the pro forma depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense calculated in accordance with the full cost method of accounting for oil and gas properties, which was based on the preliminary purchase price allocations for both Montage and Indigo, as applicable.

(j) Reflects the impact of the issuance of shares of Southwestern common stock to Montage shareholders and management team to effect the Montage Merger, which were already reflected in Southwestern’s historical condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. This adjustment reflects the impact of these additional shares on the weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding used to calculate the respective earnings per share amounts.

(k) During August 2020, in contemplation of the Montage Merger, Southwestern completed the Equity Offering of 63.25 million shares resulting in net proceeds of $152 million, which were already reflected in Southwestern’s historical condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2021. This adjustment reflects the impact of these additional shares on the weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding used to calculate the respective earnings per share amounts.

(l) Reflects an approximately $1 million and $3 million net decrease in interest on debt for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to the pay-off and retirement of the Indigo credit facility, all related accrued interest and the associated decrease in amortization of issuance costs related to Indigo’s revolving line of credit. These decreases are partially offset by an increase in interest expense related to the $400 million borrowing under Southwestern’s credit facility to fund the cash portion of the merger consideration associated with the Indigo Merger.









(m) Reflect the use $35 million in existing cash to retire the Indigo credit facility balance that existed at June 30, 2021.

Note 4. Supplemental Pro Forma Oil and Natural Gas Reserves Information

The following tables present the estimated pro forma combined net proved developed and undeveloped natural gas, oil and NGL reserves as of December 31, 2020, along with a summary of changes in the quantities of net remaining proved reserves during the year ended December 31, 2020. The pro forma reserve information set forth below gives effect to the Indigo Merger as if it had been completed on January 1, 2020.

Natural Gas (Bcf) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) December 31, 2019 8,630 4,560 13,190 Revisions of previous estimates (1,380) (1,318) (2,698) Extensions, discoveries and other additions 714 780 1,494 Production (694) (367) (1,061) Acquisition of reserves in place 1,911 — 1,911 Disposition of reserves in place — (5) (5) December 31, 2020 9,181 3,650 12,831 Proved developed reserves as of: December 31, 2019 4,906 1,269 6,175 December 31, 2020 6,342 1,191 7,533 Proved undeveloped reserves as of: December 31, 2019 3,724 3,291 7,015 December 31, 2020 2,839 2,459 5,298

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total reserves as of December 31, 2020 both include 562 Bcf of natural gas reserves associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold in the second quarter of 2021 prior to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement. Of the 562 Bcf of natural gas reserves sold, 179 Bcf were proved developed reserves and 383 Bcf were proved undeveloped reserves.

Oil (MBbls) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) December 31, 2019 72,925 2,235 75,160 Revisions of previous estimates (28,691) (231) (28,922) Extensions, discoveries and other additions 135 22 157 Production (5,141) (168) (5,309) Acquisition of reserves in place 18,796 — 18,796 Disposition of reserves in place — — — December 31, 2020 58,024 1,858 59,882 Proved developed reserves as of: December 31, 2019 26,124 1,175 27,299 December 31, 2020 33,563 797 34,360 Proved undeveloped reserves as of: December 31, 2019 46,801 1,060 47,861 December 31, 2020 24,461 1,061 25,522

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total reserves as of December 31, 2020 both include 1,749 MBbls of oil reserves associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold by Indigo in the second quarter of 2021 prior









to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement. Of the 1,749 MBbls of oil reserves sold, 688 MBbls were proved developed reserves and 1,061 MBbls were proved undeveloped reserves.





NGLs (MBbls) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) December 31, 2019 608,761 23,020 631,781 Revisions of previous estimates (232,195) (4,784) (236,979) Extensions, discoveries and other additions 4,371 249 4,620 Production (25,927) (1,063) (26,990) Acquisition of reserves in place 55,141 — 55,141 Disposition of reserves in place — (2) (2) December 31, 2020 410,151 17,420 427,571 Proved developed reserves as of: December 31, 2019 226,271 7,660 233,931 December 31, 2020 276,548 5,521 282,069 Proved undeveloped reserves as of: December 31, 2019 382,490 15,360 397,850 December 31, 2020 133,603 11,899 145,502

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total reserves as of December 31, 2020 both include 17,383 MBbls of NGL reserves associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold by Indigo in the second quarter of 2021 prior to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement. Of the 17,383 MBbls of NGL reserves sold, 5,484 MBbls were proved developed reserves and 11,899 MBbls were proved undeveloped reserves.

Total (Bcfe) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) December 31, 2019 12,721 4,711 17,432 Revisions of previous estimates (2,946) (1,348) (4,294) Extensions, discoveries and other additions 741 782 1,523 Production (880) (374) (1,254) Acquisition of reserves in place 2,354 — 2,354 Disposition of reserves in place — (5) (5) December 31, 2020 11,990 3,766 15,756 Proved developed reserves as of: December 31, 2019 6,421 1,322 7,743 December 31, 2020 8,203 1,229 9,432 Proved undeveloped reserves as of: December 31, 2019 6,300 3,389 9,689 December 31, 2020 3,787 2,537 6,324

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total reserves as of December 31, 2020 both include 677 Bcfe of proved reserves associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold by Indigo in the second quarter of 2021 prior to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement. Of the 677 Bcfe of proved reserves sold, 216 Bcfe were proved developed reserves and 461 Bcfe were proved undeveloped reserves.













The pro forma standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2020 is as follows:

(in millions) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) Future cash inflows $ 17,997 $ 7,178 $ 25,175 Future production costs (11,969) (3,756) (15,725) Future development costs (1) (1,924) (1,946) (3,870) Future income tax expense — — — Future net cash flows 4,104 1,476 5,580 10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows (2,257) (827) (3,084) Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 1,847 $ 649 $ 2,496

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total standardized measure as of December 31, 2020 both include $45 million of standardized measure associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold by Indigo in the second quarter of 2021 prior to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement.

The changes in the pro forma standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and natural gas reserves for the year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

(in millions) Southwestern Historical Indigo Historical (1) Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total (1) Standardized measure, beginning of year $ 3,700 $ 2,044 $ 5,744 Sales and transfers of natural gas and oil produced, net of production costs (478) (391) (869) Net changes in prices and production costs (2,720) (1,386) (4,106) Extensions, discoveries, and other additions, net of future production and development costs 81 156 237 Acquisition of reserves in place 443 — 443 Sales of reserves in place — — — Revisions of previous quantity estimates (987) (1,156) (2,143) Net change in income taxes 35 — 35 Changes in estimated future development costs 1,241 918 2,159 Previously estimated development costs incurred during the year 624 271 895 Changes in production rates (timing) and other (466) — (466) Accretion of discount 374 193 567 Standardized measure, end of year $ 1,847 $ 649 $ 2,496

(1) The Indigo Historical and Southwestern Pro Forma Combined Total standardized measure as of December 31, 2020 both include $45 million of standardized measure associated with the conventional Cotton Valley oil and gas properties which were sold by Indigo in the second quarter of 2021 prior to the signing of the Indigo Merger Agreement.