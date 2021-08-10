Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Form 8-K filed by CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP on 2021-08-10 0000895126 false 0000895126 2021-08-10 2021-08-10 0000895126 us-gaap:CommonClassAMember 2021-08-10 2021-08-10 0000895126 chk:ClassAWarrantsMember 2021-08-10 2021-08-10 0000895126 chk:ClassBWarrantsMember 2021-08-10 2021-08-10 0000895126 chk:ClassCWarrantsMember 2021-08-10 2021-08-10

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 10, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”) issued a press release reporting financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021. A copy of the press release, financial information and outlook are attached as Exhibit 99.1, Exhibit 99.2 and Exhibit 99.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in the press release is being furnished, not filed, pursuant to Item 2.02. Accordingly, the information in the press release will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by Chesapeake under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 11, 2021, Chesapeake will make a presentation about its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021, as noted in the press release described in Item 2.02 above. Chesapeake has made the presentation available on its website at http://investors.chk.com/

This information is being furnished, not filed, pursuant to Item 7.01. Accordingly, this information will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by Chesapeake Energy Corporation under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Exhibit 99.1 N E W S R E L E A S E





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AUGUST 10, 2021

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

OKLAHOMA CITY, August 10, 2021 – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported 2021 second quarter results. Highlights include:

• Net cash provided by operating activities of $394 million, resulting in unrestricted cash balance of $612 million

• Net loss totaled $439 million, or $4.48 per diluted share; adjusted net income (1) of $181 million, or $1.64 per diluted share

• Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $429 million; free cash flow of $292 million; net debt (1) at June 30 to 2021E adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 0.3x

• Initiating variable return program to deliver 50% of free cash flow (1) to shareholders on a quarterly basis, payable in the 2022 first quarter

• Announced responsibly sourced gas (RSG) partnership; first company seeking to certify and continuously monitor production across two major shale gas basins

• Positive 2021 guidance adjustments include increasing adjusted EBITDAX, raising oil and gas production estimates due to lower base decline rates, lower general and administrative (G&A) expenses, and no change in capital spending

(1) A Non-GAAP measure as defined in the supplemental financial tables available on the company's website at www.chk.com.

Mike Wichterich, Chesapeake’s Board Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Behind our talented employees, Chesapeake executed another quarter of strong results, improving our guidance outlook for the rest of the year as our base production decline rates continue to improve and general and administrative (G&A) expenses continue to fall. In addition, Chesapeake is pleased to launch a variable return program designed to deliver 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in cash on a quarterly basis. Chesapeake remains well positioned to responsibly deliver sustainable returns and cash flow through consistent quarterly performance.”

Base Dividend Information and Establishing Variable Return Program

During the 2021 second quarter, Chesapeake generated $394 million of operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $612 million of cash on hand. Consistent with the company’s strong liquidity and free cash flow generation, Chesapeake's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common shares of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021. Additionally, Chesapeake announced the establishment of a variable return program to deliver 50% of the previous quarter’s free cash flow to investors in cash, payable the following quarter, and beginning with results from the 2021 fourth quarter.

Operations Update

Chesapeake continues to see lower base production decline rates which helped achieve an average net production rate of approximately 433,000 boe per day (approximately 77% natural gas and 23% total liquids) during the 2021 second quarter. Chesapeake is currently operating seven rigs across all its business units, with three rigs in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, three rigs located in the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and one rig in the South Texas Eagle Ford Shale.

ESG Update

In July 2021, Chesapeake announced a partnership with MiQ and Equitable Origin to independently certify and continuously monitor its natural gas production across two major shale gas basins, the Marcellus in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville in Louisiana, making Chesapeake the first company seeking to certify two basins for the industry. The MiQ certification will provide a verified approach to tracking the company’s initiative to reduce its methane intensity to 0.09% by 2025, as well as support Chesapeake in its overall objective of achieving net-zero direct greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The company has recently entered into, and is continuing to pursue, supply agreements providing certified RSG gas in the Marcellus Shale from its initial results under a previous pilot with Project Canary.

Additionally, in July the company began utilizing its first electric stimulation fleet in the Marcellus Shale to further reduce diesel usage in its fracture stimulations. The electric fleet will displace 100% of Chesapeake's associated diesel consumption during the stimulation operation, resulting in lower GHG emissions while also reducing the audible noise level with electric equipment. The company estimates that the use of this electric fleet alone could displace a total of up to approximately 4.4 million gallons of diesel per year. The company also plans to begin utilizing a Tier 4 dual-fuel fracture stimulation fleet in its Haynesville operations beginning in September 2021, reducing its diesel usage further.

2021 Outlook Update

In a positive update to 2021 guidance, Chesapeake increased its expected 2021 adjusted EBITDAX range to approximately $1.8 to $1.9 billion, up 16% from $1.55 to $1.65 billion previously. In addition, the company increased its total annual production, affirmed its commitment to disciplined spending with no change to its previous capital program and reduced its annual G&A expense guidance by approximately $25 million, or 15% (using midpoints).

Conference Call Information

Chesapeake will conduct a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2789084.

Financial Statements and Guidance Document s

The company’s 2021 second quarter financial and operational results, along with non-GAAP measures that adjust for items that are typically excluded by securities analysts, and management’s updated guidance for the remainder of 2021 are available on the company's website at www.chk.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures should be not considered as an alternative to GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided with the supplemental financial tables available on the company's website at www.chk.com.

Fresh Start Accounting and Predecessor and Successor Periods

In connection with our emergence from bankruptcy on February 9, 2021, Chesapeake qualified for and applied fresh start accounting. In applying fresh start accounting, Chesapeake allocated its reorganization value to its individual assets based on their estimated fair values. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements after February 9, 2021 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements as of or prior to that date. References to "Successor" refer to the post-emergence reorganized Chesapeake after February 9, 2021, and references to "Predecessor" refer to pre-emergence Chesapeake for periods on or before February 9, 2021.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and responsibly developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION - SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor ($ in millions) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 612 $ 279 Restricted cash 10 — Accounts receivable, net 674 746 Short-term derivative assets — 19 Other current assets 58 64 Total current assets 1,354 1,108 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Proved oil and natural gas properties 4,960 25,734 Unproved properties 442 1,550 Other property and equipment 491 1,754 Total property and equipment 5,893 29,038 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (346) (23,806) Property and equipment held for sale, net 3 10 Total property and equipment, net 5,550 5,242 Other long-term assets 95 234 Total assets $ 6,999 $ 6,584 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 281 $ 346 Current maturities of long-term debt — 1,929 Accrued interest 24 3 Short-term derivative liabilities 780 93 Other current liabilities 781 723 Total current liabilities 1,866 3,094 Long-term debt, net 1,261 — Long-term derivative liabilities 211 44 Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion 241 139 Other long-term liabilities 7 5 Liabilities subject to compromise — 8,643 Total liabilities 3,586 11,925 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Predecessor preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized: 0 and 5,563,458 shares outstanding — 1,631 Predecessor common stock, $0.01 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized: 0 and 9,780,547 shares issued — — Predecessor additional paid-in capital — 16,937 Predecessor accumulated other comprehensive income — 45 Successor common stock, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized: 97,954,037 and 0 shares issued 1 — Successor additional paid-in capital 3,590 — Accumulated deficit (178) (23,954) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 3,413 (5,341) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 6,999 $ 6,584

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions except per share data) Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 892 $ 440 Marketing 539 240 Oil and natural gas derivatives (740) (173) Gains on sales of assets 2 — Total revenues and other 693 507 Operating expenses: Production 74 91 Gathering, processing and transportation 211 270 Severance and ad valorem taxes 41 25 Exploration 1 130 Marketing 535 242 General and administrative 24 112 Separation and other termination costs 11 22 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 229 158 Impairments 1 — Other operating income, net (4) (2) Total operating expenses 1,123 1,048 Loss from operations (430) (541) Other income (expense): Interest expense (18) (137) Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — 2 Other income 9 6 Reorganization items, net — 394 Total other income (expense) (9) 265 Loss before income taxes (439) (276) Income tax benefit — — Net loss (439) (276) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net loss attributable to Chesapeake (439) (276) Preferred stock dividends — — Net loss available to common stockholders $ (439) $ (276) Loss per common share: Basic $ (4.48) $ (28.22) Diluted $ (4.48) $ (28.22) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 97,931 9,779 Diluted 97,931 9,779

3





Successor Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through June 30, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions except per share data) Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 1,445 $ 398 $ 1,334 Marketing 816 239 964 Oil and natural gas derivatives (694) (382) 734 Gains on sales of assets 6 5 — Total revenues and other 1,573 260 3,032 Operating expenses: Production 114 32 213 Gathering, processing and transportation 322 102 555 Severance and ad valorem taxes 65 18 79 Exploration 2 2 412 Marketing 815 237 988 General and administrative 39 21 177 Separation and other termination costs 11 22 27 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 351 72 761 Impairments 1 — 8,522 Other operating expense (income), net (2) (12) 66 Total operating expenses 1,718 494 11,800 Loss from operations (145) (234) (8,768) Other income (expense): Interest expense (30) (11) (282) Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — 65 Other income (expense) 31 2 (11) Reorganization items, net — 5,569 394 Total other income 1 5,560 166 Income (loss) before income taxes (144) 5,326 (8,602) Income tax benefit — (57) (13) Net income (loss) (144) 5,383 (8,589) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 16 Net income (loss) attributable to Chesapeake (144) 5,383 (8,573) Preferred stock dividends — — (22) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (144) $ 5,383 $ (8,595) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.47) $ 550.35 $ (880.18) Diluted $ (1.47) $ 534.51 $ (880.18) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 97,922 9,781 9,765 Diluted 97,922 10,071 9,765





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (439) $ (276) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 229 158 Derivative losses, net 740 173 Cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements, net (113) 791 Stock-based compensation 3 4 Gains on sales of assets (2) — Impairments 1 — Non-cash reorganization items, net — (449) Exploration 1 127 Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — (2) Other (7) (30) Changes in assets and liabilities (19) (120) Net cash provided by operating activities 394 376 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (149) (349) Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment 2 4 Net cash used in investing activities (147) (345) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — 1,475 Payments on pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — (1,446) Proceeds from warrant exercise 2 — Debt issuance and other financing costs — (55) Cash paid to purchase debt — (2) Cash paid for common stock dividends (34) — Other (1) (3) Net cash used in financing activities (33) (31) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 214 — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 408 82 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 622 $ 82 Cash and cash equivalents $ 612 $ 82 Restricted cash 10 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 622 $ 82

Successor Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through June 30, 2021 Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (144) $ 5,383 $ (8,589) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 351 72 761 Deferred income tax benefit — (57) (10) Derivative (gains) losses, net 694 382 (734) Cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements, net (145) (17) 880 Stock-based compensation 3 3 9 Gains on sales of assets (6) (5) — Impairments 1 — 8,522 Non-cash reorganization items, net — (6,680) (449) Exploration 1 2 406 Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — (65) Other (3) 45 1 Changes in assets and liabilities 51 851 41 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 803 (21) 773 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (226) (66) (867) Proceeds from divestitures of property and equipment 6 — 11 Net cash used in investing activities (220) (66) (856) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Exit Credit Facility - Tranche A Loans 30 — — Payments on Exit Credit Facility - Tranche A Loans (80) (479) — Proceeds from pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — — 3,806 Payments on pre-petition revolving credit facility borrowings — — (3,467) Payments on DIP Facility borrowings — (1,179) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net — 1,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 600 — Proceeds from warrant exercise 2 — — Debt issuance and other financing costs (3) (8) (55) Cash paid to purchase debt — — (95) Cash paid for common stock dividends (34) — — Cash paid for preferred stock dividends — — (22) Other (2) — (8) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (87) (66) 159 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 496 (153) 76 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 126 279 6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 622 $ 126 $ 82 Cash and cash equivalents $ 612 $ 40 $ 82 Restricted cash 10 86 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 622 $ 126 $ 82

OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL PRODUCTION AND AVERAGE SALES PRICES (unaudited)

Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,279 1.94 — — 213 11.67 Gulf Coast — — 531 2.57 — — 88 15.40 South Texas 37 66.13 108 2.55 16 23.86 72 43.73 Brazos Valley 27 64.83 35 1.81 4 17.95 37 51.63 Powder River Basin 10 64.27 57 3.10 3 30.39 23 40.13 Total 74 65.41 2,010 2.17 23 23.90 433 22.64 Average Realized Price 48.64 2.12 23.89 19.51 Predecessor Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,051 1.38 — — 175 8.26 Gulf Coast — — 502 1.46 — — 84 8.75 South Texas 40 20.15 117 1.95 16 9.68 75 15.76 Brazos Valley 36 23.42 49 0.69 6 1.93 50 17.58 Powder River Basin 13 23.80 52 1.44 3 10.59 25 16.96 Mid-Continent 4 24.41 35 1.50 3 8.03 12 13.39 Total 93 22.06 1,806 1.42 28 7.86 421 11.46 Average Realized Price 89.51 2.17 7.86 29.51

Successor Period from February 10, 2021 through June 30, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,280 2.15 — — 213 12.93 Gulf Coast — — 529 2.61 — — 88 15.65 South Texas 37 64.70 108 3.46 15 25.29 71 44.93 Brazos Valley 28 63.32 35 4.32 4 17.44 37 52.92 Powder River Basin 10 62.42 57 3.71 4 31.98 23 41.00 Total 75 63.89 2,009 2.43 23 24.99 432 23.68 Predecessor Period from January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,233 2.42 — — 206 14.49 Gulf Coast — — 543 2.44 — — 90 14.62 South Texas 42 54.12 127 3.00 14 26.04 78 39.20 Brazos Valley 32 52.37 38 1.14 4 16.09 42 42.23 Powder River Basin 10 51.96 61 2.92 4 34.31 24 34.25 Total 84 53.21 2,002 2.45 22 25.92 440 22.63 Non-GAAP Combined Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,270 2.21 — — 212 13.26 Gulf Coast — — 532 2.57 — — 88 15.41 South Texas 39 62.12 112 3.35 15 25.45 72 43.57 Brazos Valley 28 60.63 36 3.56 4 17.15 39 50.33 Powder River Basin 10 60.15 58 3.53 4 32.56 23 39.44 Total 77 61.31 2,008 2.43 23 25.19 434 23.44 Average Realized Price 47.40 2.41 25.19 20.85 Predecessor Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Oil Natural Gas NGL Total MBbl

per day $/Bbl MMcf

per day $/Mcf MBbl

per day $/Bbl MBoe

per day $/Boe Appalachia — — 1,013 1.66 — — 168 9.99 Gulf Coast — — 529 1.58 — — 88 9.46 South Texas 52 37.49 138 2.08 18 10.79 92 26.17 Brazos Valley 38 35.62 59 0.63 7 3.82 56 25.77 Powder River Basin 15 34.71 71 1.69 4 12.37 32 22.40 Mid-Continent 4 36.35 42 1.93 3 11.37 14 19.14 Total 109 36.39 1,852 1.64 32 9.48 450 16.28 Average Realized Price 71.35 2.16 9.48 26.89

GROSS MARGIN (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except per unit) $ $/Boe $ $/Boe Appalachia Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 226 $ 11.67 $ 131 $ 8.26 Production expenses 9 $ 0.44 7 $ 0.46 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 79 $ 4.07 73 $ 4.61 Severance and ad valorem taxes 3 $ 0.14 1 $ 0.07 Gross margin $ 135 $ 7.02 $ 50 $ 3.12 Gulf Coast Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 124 $ 15.40 $ 67 $ 8.75 Production expenses 11 $ 1.30 11 $ 1.41 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 25 $ 3.15 40 $ 5.20 Severance and ad valorem taxes 5 $ 0.54 4 $ 0.63 Gross margin $ 83 $ 10.41 $ 12 $ 1.51 South Texas Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 285 $ 43.73 $ 108 $ 15.77 Production expenses 29 $ 4.46 25 $ 3.72 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 79 $ 12.11 123 $ 17.94 Severance and ad valorem taxes 16 $ 2.38 8 $ 1.15 Gross margin $ 161 $ 24.78 $ (48) $ (7.04) Brazos Valley Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 173 $ 51.63 $ 80 $ 17.51 Production expenses 18 $ 5.41 22 $ 4.91 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 3 $ 1.06 5 $ 1.13 Severance and ad valorem taxes 10 $ 3.01 7 $ 1.49 Gross margin $ 142 $ 42.15 $ 46 $ 9.98 Powder River Basin Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 84 $ 40.13 $ 39 $ 16.91 Production expenses 7 $ 3.61 10 $ 4.13 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 25 $ 11.69 23 $ 10.05 Severance and ad valorem taxes 7 $ 3.86 4 $ 1.56 Gross margin $ 45 $ 20.97 $ 2 $ 1.17 Mid-Continent Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ — $ — $ 15 $ 13.35 Production expenses — $ — 16 $ 13.94 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses — $ — 6 $ 5.70 Severance and ad valorem taxes — $ — 1 $ 1.10 Gross margin $ — $ — $ (8) $ (7.39) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through

June 30, Period from

January 1, 2021 through

February 9, Six Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except per unit) $ $/Boe $ $/Boe $ $/Boe $ $/Boe Appalachia Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 389 $ 12.93 $ 119 $ 14.49 $ 508 $ 13.26 $ 306 $ 9.99 Production expenses 14 $ 0.46 4 $ 0.50 18 $ 0.47 16 $ 0.52 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 121 $ 4.02 34 $ 4.17 155 $ 4.06 144 $ 4.72 Severance and ad valorem taxes 4 $ 0.12 1 $ 0.07 5 $ 0.11 3 $ 0.09 Gross margin $ 250 $ 8.33 $ 80 $ 9.75 $ 330 $ 8.62 $ 143 $ 4.66 Gulf Coast Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 194 $ 15.65 $ 53 $ 14.62 $ 247 $ 15.41 $ 151 $ 9.46 Production expenses 17 $ 1.37 4 $ 1.12 21 $ 1.31 22 $ 1.36 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 36 $ 2.90 11 $ 2.93 47 $ 2.91 91 $ 5.68 Severance and ad valorem taxes 7 $ 0.55 2 $ 0.54 9 $ 0.54 10 $ 0.65 Gross margin $ 134 $ 10.83 $ 36 $ 10.03 $ 170 $ 10.65 $ 28 $ 1.77 South Texas Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 449 $ 44.93 $ 122 $ 39.20 $ 571 $ 43.57 $ 436 $ 26.17 Production expenses 43 $ 4.32 12 $ 3.90 55 $ 4.22 61 $ 3.66 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 121 $ 12.06 42 $ 13.35 163 $ 12.37 232 $ 13.90 Severance and ad valorem taxes 25 $ 2.46 8 $ 2.53 33 $ 2.48 27 $ 1.61 Gross margin $ 260 $ 26.09 $ 60 $ 19.42 $ 320 $ 24.50 $ 116 $ 7.00 Brazos Valley Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 281 $ 52.92 $ 71 $ 42.23 $ 352 $ 50.33 $ 260 $ 25.74 Production expenses 28 $ 5.26 9 $ 4.85 37 $ 5.16 50 $ 4.95 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 5 $ 1.06 3 $ 1.92 8 $ 1.26 14 $ 1.37 Severance and ad valorem taxes 17 $ 3.27 5 $ 2.99 22 $ 3.20 23 $ 2.31 Gross margin $ 231 $ 43.33 $ 54 $ 32.47 $ 285 $ 40.71 $ 173 $ 17.11 Powder River Basin Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ 132 $ 41.00 $ 33 $ 34.25 $ 165 $ 39.44 $ 130 $ 22.38 Production expenses 12 $ 3.88 3 $ 3.37 15 $ 3.76 28 $ 4.81 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 39 $ 12.03 12 $ 12.53 51 $ 12.15 58 $ 10.05 Severance and ad valorem taxes 12 $ 3.88 2 $ 2.88 14 $ 3.64 13 $ 2.27 Gross margin $ 69 $ 21.21 $ 16 $ 15.47 $ 85 $ 19.89 $ 31 $ 5.25 Mid-Continent Oil, natural gas and NGL sales $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 51 $ 19.27 Production expenses — $ — — $ — — $ — 36 $ 13.94 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses — $ — — $ — — $ — 16 $ 6.14 Severance and ad valorem taxes — $ — — $ — — $ — 3 $ 1.06 Gross margin $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (4) $ (1.87)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACCRUED (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Drilling and completion capital expenditures: Appalachia $ 65 $ 57 Gulf Coast 63 33 South Texas 21 22 Brazos Valley 13 22 Powder River Basin 4 6 Total drilling and completion capital expenditures 166 140 Leasehold and additions to other PP&E 2 6 Capitalized interest 2 5 Total capital expenditures $ 170 $ 151





Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Combined Predecessor Period from February 10, 2021 through

June 30, 2021 Period from

January 1, 2021 through

February 9, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Drilling and completion capital expenditures: Appalachia $ 104 $ 30 $ 134 $ 120 Gulf Coast 74 22 96 62 South Texas 25 4 29 156 Brazos Valley 17 5 22 176 Powder River Basin 5 — 5 89 Retained assets 225 61 286 603 Mid-Continent — — — 2 Total drilling and completion capital expenditures 225 61 286 605 Leasehold and additions to other PP&E 3 — 3 19 Capitalized interest 3 1 4 11 Total capital expenditures $ 231 $ 62 $ 293 $ 635

OIL AND NATURAL GAS HEDGING POSITIONS AS OF JULY 30, 2021

Crude Oil Swaps Volume

(MMBbls) Avg. NYMEX

Price of Swaps Q3 2021 (a) 4.6 $ 42.62 Q4 2021 4.3 $ 42.62 Total 2021 8.9 $ 42.62 Total 2022 11.2 $ 44.30 Total 2023 1.9 $ 47.17

Oil Basis Protection Swaps Volume

(MMBbls) Avg. NYMEX

plus/(minus) Q3 2021 (a) 3.5 $ 0.50 Q4 2021 3.5 $ 0.50 Total 2021 7.0 $ 0.50 Total 2022 6.0 $ 0.34 Natural Gas Swaps Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

Price of Swaps Q3 2021 (a) 127 $ 2.66 Q4 2021 115 $ 2.67 Total 2021 242 $ 2.67 Total 2022 249 $ 2.55 Total 2023 45 $ 2.75

Natural Gas Two-Way Collars Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

Bought Put Price Avg. NYMEX

Sold Call Price Q3 2021 (a) 8 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Q4 2021 8 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Total 2021 16 $ 2.80 $ 3.29 Total 2022 96 $ 2.45 $ 2.88

Natural Gas Basis Protection Swaps Volume

(Bcf) Avg. NYMEX

plus/(minus) Q3 2021 (a) 58 $ (0.75) Q4 2021 34 $ (0.34) Total 2021 92 $ (0.60) Total 2022 66 $ 0.43 Total 2023 23 $ 0.76

(a) Includes amounts settled in July and August 2021.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





As a supplement to the financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Chesapeake’s quarterly earnings releases contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chesapeake, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below.





These financial measures are non-GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per common share or cash flow provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Chesapeake believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide useful information as they exclude certain items management believes affects the comparability of operating results. Management believes these adjusted financial measures are a meaningful adjunct to earnings and cash flows calculated in accordance with GAAP because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate the company’s trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas producing companies, (b) these financial measures are comparable to estimates provided by securities analysts, and (c) items excluded generally are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provide by the company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.





Because not all companies use identical calculations, Chesapeake’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar titled measures of other companies.





RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHESAPEAKE (unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 $ $/Share $ $/Share ($ in millions, except per share data) Net loss available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (439) $ (4.48) $ (276) $ (28.22) Effect of dilutive securities — — — — Diluted loss available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (439) $ (4.48) $ (276) $ (28.22) Adjustments: Unrealized losses on oil, natural gas and NGL derivatives 617 6.30 864 88.35 Separation and other termination costs 11 0.11 22 2.25 Gains on sales of assets (2) (0.02) — — Other operating income (4) (0.04) (2) (0.20) Impairments 1 0.01 — — Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt — — (2) (0.20) G&A reorganization expenses — — 43 4.40 Reorganization items, net — — (394) (40.29) Other (3) (0.03) (1) (0.10) Effect of dilutive securities — (0.21) — (2.23) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ 181 $ 1.64 $ 254 $ 23.76

















































