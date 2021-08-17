Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

agreement or instrument to which the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or its subsidiaries is a party or by which it or any of them may be bound or to which any of the properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or its subsidiaries is subject (collectively, “ Agreements and Instruments ”), except for such defaults that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, or (C) in violation of any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any arbitrator, court, governmental body, regulatory body, administrative agency or other authority, body or agency having jurisdiction over the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or its subsidiaries or any of their respective properties or assets (each, a “ Governmental Entity ”), except for such violations that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement, the Indenture, the Notes and the Credit Agreement Amendment, the authorization and performance of the Guarantees, and, except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, the consummation of the issuance and sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement, the Registration Statement, the Indenture, the Notes, the Credit Agreement Amendment, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (including the issuance and sale of the Securities and the use of the proceeds from the sale of the Securities as described therein under the caption “Use of Proceeds”) have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action and do not and will not, whether with or without the giving of notice or passage of time or both, conflict with or constitute a breach of, or default or Repayment Event (as defined below) under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources pursuant to, the Agreements and Instruments (except for such conflicts, breaches, defaults or Repayment Events or liens, charges or encumbrances that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the issuance and sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement) nor will such action result in any violation of the provisions of the (i) charter, by-laws or similar organizational document of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or its subsidiaries or (ii) any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any Governmental Entity (except, in the case of clause (ii) above, for any such violation that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement). As used herein, a “Repayment Event” means any event or condition that gives the holder of any note, debenture or other financing instrument (or any person acting on such holder’s behalf) the right to require the repurchase, redemption or repayment of all or a portion of the related financing by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or its subsidiaries.

(xx) Absence of Labor Dispute . No labor dispute with the employees of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources or any of its subsidiaries exists or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, is imminent, and the Company is not aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by the employees of any of its or any subsidiary’s or Indigo Resources’ or its subsidiaries’ principal suppliers, manufacturers, customers or contractors, which would reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to result in a Material Adverse Effect.

11