Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 27, 2021, Southwestern Energy Company (“SWN”) held its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) in connection with the previously announced Merger Agreement, dated as of June 1, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”), by and among SWN, Ikon Acquisition Company LLC (“Merger Sub”), a wholly owned subsidiary of SWN, Indigo Natural Resources LLC (“Indigo”), and Ibis Unitholder Representative LLC. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the closing of the Merger and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into Indigo, resulting in Indigo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of SWN (the “Merger”).





SWN had 677,021,254 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”), par value $0.01 per share, outstanding and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, of which 609,762,458 shares were represented at the meeting by holders present in person or by proxy, constituting 90.07% of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote. At the Special Meeting, stockholders voted on and adopted three proposals:

i. Approving, for purposes of complying with applicable New York Stock Exchange listing rules, the issuance of shares of Common Stock of SWN pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Stock Issuance Proposal”);

ii. Approving an amendment to the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 1,250,000,000 shares to 2,500,000,000 shares (the “Authorized Share Increase Proposal”); and

iii. Approving one or more adjournments of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to permit solicitation of additional votes if there are insufficient votes to approve the Stock Issuance Proposal (the “Special Meeting Adjournment Proposal”). This proposal would only be presented at the Special Meeting if there are not sufficient votes to approve the Stock Issuance Proposal.

The tabulation of the votes cast for each proposal was as follows:

PROPOSAL VOTES FOR VOTED AGAINST* ABSTENTIONS Approval of the Stock Issuance Proposal 538,251,005 19,723,008 1,144,809 Approval of the Authorized Share Increase Proposal 583,858,225 24,678,681 1,225,552 The Special Meeting Adjournment Proposal 503,510,541 54,297,988 1,310,293

* Under the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) rules, the Stock Issuance Proposal and Special Meeting Adjournment Proposal were each non-routine matters on which brokers were not permitted to vote absent instructions from the beneficial holder. The "Against" column does not include 50,643,636 broker non-votes with respect to the Stock Issuance Proposal and Special Meeting Adjournment Proposal, which had the same effect as a vote against these proposals under NYSE rules. Brokers were permitted to vote without instruction on the Authorized Share Increase Proposal, so there were no broker non-votes with respect to that proposal.

The Stock Issuance Proposal was therefore approved. The closing of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The Merger is expected to close on or about September 1, 2021.









SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY Registrant Dated: August 27, 2021 By: /s/ CHRIS LACY Name: Chris Lacy Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary