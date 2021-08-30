Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

and, except as herein otherwise expressly provided, such action shall become effective when such instrument or instruments are delivered to the Trustee. Proof of execution of any instrument or of a writing appointing any such agent shall be sufficient for any purpose of this Indenture and (subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02 ) conclusive in favor of the Trustee and the Company, if made in the manner provided in this Article.

Section 12.02 Proof of Execution of Instruments and of Holding of Securities; Record Date . Subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02 , the execution of any instrument by a Holder or his agent or proxy may be proved in accordance with such reasonable rules and regulations as may be prescribed by the Trustee or in such manner as shall be satisfactory to the Trustee. The holding of Securities shall be proved by the Security Register or by a certificate of the Registrar thereof. The Company may set a record date for purposes of determining the identity of holders of Securities entitled to vote or consent to any action referred to in Section 12.01 , which record date may be set at any time or from time to time by notice to the Trustee, for any date or dates (in the case of any adjournment or resolicitation) not more than 90 days nor less than 20 days prior to the proposed date of such vote or consent, and thereafter, notwithstanding any other provisions hereof, only holders of Securities of record on such record date shall be entitled to so vote or give such consent or to withdraw such vote or consent.

Section 12.03 Who May Be Deemed Owners of Securities . The Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent and any Registrar may deem and treat the person in whose name any Security of any series shall be registered in the Security Register on the applicable record date as the absolute owner of such Security (whether or not such Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notation of ownership or other writing thereon) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on such Security and for all other purposes; and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any paying agent nor any Registrar shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. All such payments so made to, or upon the order of, any Holders shall be valid, and, to the extent of the sum or sums so paid, effectual to satisfy and discharge the liability of moneys payable upon any such Security.

Section 12.04 Record Date for Action by Holders . Whenever in this Indenture it is provided that Holders of a specified percentage in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series may take any action (including the making of any demand or request, the giving of any direction, notice, consent or waiver or the taking of any other action), other than any action taken at a meeting of Holders of such series, the Company, pursuant to a resolution of its Board of Directors, or the Holders of at least 10% in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding, may request the Trustee to fix a record date for determining Holders entitled to notice of and to take any such action. In case the Company or the Holders of Securities of such series in the amount above specified shall desire to request Holders of such series to take any action and shall request the Trustee to fix a record date with respect thereto by written notice setting forth in reasonable detail the Holder action to be requested, the Trustee shall promptly (but in any event within five days of receipt of such request) fix a record date that shall be a business day not less than 15 nor more than 20 days after the date on which the Trustee receives such request. If the Trustee shall fail to fix a record date as hereinabove provided, then the Company or the Holders of Securities of such series in the amount above specified may fix the same by providing written notice thereof (the record date so fixed to be a business day not

