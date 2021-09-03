Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Transfer-Restricted Securities, on the other hand, in connection with the statements or omissions which resulted in such Losses (or actions in respect thereof), as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative benefits received by the Issuer and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities, on the other hand, shall be deemed to be in the same proportion as the total net proceeds from the offering of the Securities (before deducting expenses) received by or on behalf of the Issuer and the Guarantors, on the one hand, bear to the total proceeds received by such Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities with respect to its sale of Transfer-Restricted Securities or Exchange Securities, on the other. The relative fault shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or the omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Issuer or the Guarantors, on the one hand, or the Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities, on the other hand, and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission. The Issuer, the Guarantors and the Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities agree that it would not be just and equitable if contributions pursuant to this subsection (d) were determined by pro rata allocation (even if the Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities were treated as one entity for such purpose) or by any other method of allocation which does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to above in this subsection (d). The amount paid or payable by an indemnified party as a result of the Losses (or actions in respect thereof) referred to above in this subsection (d) shall be deemed to include, subject to the limitations set forth above, any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in connection with investigating or defending any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of this subsection (d), an indemnifying party that is a Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities or Exchange Securities shall not be required to contribute any amount in excess of the amount by which the total price at which the Transfer-Restricted Securities or Exchange Securities sold by such indemnifying party to any purchaser exceeds the amount of any damages which such indemnifying party has otherwise paid or become liable to pay by reason of any untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission. No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation.

(e) The obligations of the Issuer and the Guarantors under this Section 6 shall be in addition to any liability which the Issuer and the Guarantors may otherwise have and shall extend, upon the same terms and conditions, to each person, if any, who controls any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities within the meaning of the Act; and the obligations of the Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities under this Section 6 shall be in addition to any liability which the respective Holders of Transfer-Restricted Securities may otherwise have and shall extend, upon the same terms and conditions, to each officer and director of the Issuer and the Guarantors and to each person, if any, who controls the Issuer or the Guarantors within the meaning of the Act.

7. Rules 144 and 144A. The Issuer and the Guarantors shall, upon the request of any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities, make available such information as is required so long as necessary to permit sales of such Holder’s securities pursuant to Rule 144A. Upon the written request of any Holder of Transfer-Restricted Securities, the Issuer and the Guarantors shall deliver to such Holder a written statement as to whether they have complied with such requirements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this Section 7 shall be deemed to require the Issuer or the Guarantors to register any of their securities pursuant to the Exchange Act, or file reports thereunder, except as may be required by law.

13