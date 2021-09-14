Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 8.01 Other Events.
As previously disclosed, on April 7, 2021, in connection with its proposed business combinations with Aria Energy LLC and Archaea Energy LLC (the “Business Combinations”), Rice Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into subscription agreements (each, an “Initial Subscription Agreement”) with certain investors (the “Initial PIPE Investors”) pursuant to which, among other things, the Initial PIPE Investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Initial PIPE Investors, an aggregate of 30.0 million shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $300.0 million ($10.00 per share), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein (the “Initial PIPE Financing”). Each Initial Subscription Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company, on the one hand, and the Initial PIPE Investor, on the other hand, and customary conditions to closing, including the substantially concurrent consummation of the Business Combinations. The form of the Initial Subscription Agreement was attached as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 8, 2021, and the foregoing description of the Initial Subscription Agreements is not complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, reference to such filed form.
On September 13, 2021, due to the expectation that one of the Initial PIPE Investors would not be able to fulfill its $25.0 million commitment for 2.5 million shares ($10.00 per share) in the Initial PIPE Financing, the Company entered into additional subscription agreements (each, a “Follow-On Subscription Agreement”) with certain investors (the “Follow-On PIPE Investors” and, together with the Initial PIPE Investors, the “PIPE Investors”) pursuant to which, among other things, the Follow-On PIPE Investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase from the Company, and the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Follow-On PIPE Investors, an aggregate of 1.7 million newly issued shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $25.0 million ($15.00 per share), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein (the “Follow-On PIPE Financing” and, together with the Initial PIPE Financing, the “PIPE Financing”). Each Follow-On Subscription Agreement is substantially identical to the form of Initial Subscription Agreement previously filed by the Company as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 8, 2021.
Pursuant to the PIPE Financing, substantially concurrently with the consummation of the Business Combinations, the Company will issue 29,166,667 shares of its Class A Common Stock to the PIPE Investors and receive a total of $300.0 million from the PIPE Investors.
Dated: September 14, 2021
