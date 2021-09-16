Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
September 16, 2021
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
On September 16, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the "Company") will post an Investor Presentation titled "Investor Presentation - September 2021" on the Company's website, www.pxd.com. A copy of the presentation can be reviewed at the website by first selecting "Investors," then "Investor Presentations."
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
|By:
|/s/ Margaret M. Montemayor
|Margaret M. Montemayor
|Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
|Date: