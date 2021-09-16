12 mins ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.  20549

FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
 
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):  September 16, 2021
 
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
 
Delaware1-1324575-2702753
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)		(Commission
File Number)		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

777 Hidden Ridge
Irving, Texas 75038
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(972) 444-9001
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each classTrading SymbolName of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $.01 per sharePXDNew York Stock Exchange

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
 
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
  
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
 
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
 
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
 
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company        

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange
Act.         ¨



Item 7.01    Regulation FD Disclosure

On September 16, 2021, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the "Company") will post an Investor Presentation titled "Investor Presentation - September 2021" on the Company's website, www.pxd.com. A copy of the presentation can be reviewed at the website by first selecting "Investors," then "Investor Presentations."


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
By:/s/ Margaret M. Montemayor
Margaret M. Montemayor
Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
Date:September 16, 2021


