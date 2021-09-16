Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

false 0000007332 0000007332 2021-09-13 2021-09-13





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





________________________________________________________________

FORM 8-K





________________________________________________________________





CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):

________________________________________________________________

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO MPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

________________________________________________________________

Delaware 001-08246 71-0205415 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

10000 Energy Drive

Spring , TX 77389

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)





( 832 ) 796-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

________________________________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share SWN New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐













Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 13, 2021, the previously announced tender offers by Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”) to purchase any and all of the Company’s 7.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and up to $167 million maximum aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.950% Senior Notes due 2025 expired. The Company purchased the additional $1,155,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes that had been validly tendered following the previously announced early settlement date.

On September 14, 2021, the Company redeemed in full the remaining outstanding principal amount of 2026 Notes in accordance with the Company’s previously announced call for redemption.

SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY Registrant Dated: September 16, 2021 By: /s/ CHRIS LACY Name: Chris Lacy Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary