Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 8.01 Other Events.
On September 13, 2021, the previously announced tender offers by Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”) to purchase any and all of the Company’s 7.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and up to $167 million maximum aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.950% Senior Notes due 2025 expired. The Company purchased the additional $1,155,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes that had been validly tendered following the previously announced early settlement date.
On September 14, 2021, the Company redeemed in full the remaining outstanding principal amount of 2026 Notes in accordance with the Company’s previously announced call for redemption.
