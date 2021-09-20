Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

SECTION 2. ANNUAL MEETINGS. The annual meeting of stockholders of the corporation shall be held at the place and time within or without the State of Delaware that may be designated by the board of directors, on the last Thursday in April in each year or on such other date as may be designated by the board of directors, if not a legal holiday, and if a legal holiday, then at the same time on the next succeeding business day for the purpose of electing directors and for the transaction of any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

SECTION 3. SPECIAL MEETINGS OF THE STOCKHOLDERS. Special meetings of the stockholders of the corporation, for any purpose or purposes, unless otherwise prescribed by statute, may be called by the (i) chairman of the board or the chief executive officer, (ii) chairman of the board, chief executive officer, or secretary at the request in writing of a majority of the board of directors or (iii) chairman of the board or the secretary of the corporation at the written request in proper form of one or more stockholders of record of the corporation (acting on their own behalf and not by assigning or delegating their rights to any other person or entity) that together have continuously held, for their own accounts, beneficial ownership of at least fifteen percent (15%) aggregate net long position in the issued and outstanding voting stock of the corporation entitled to vote generally for the election of directors (the “requisite percent”) for at least three continuous years prior to the date such request is delivered to the corporation and at the meeting date, provided that, each such stockholder shall have held, for their own accounts, beneficial ownership of not less than ten thousand (the “minimum ownership”) and not more than ten percent (10%) (the “maximum ownership”) of the issued and outstanding voting stock of the corporation entitled to vote generally for the election of directors. For purposes of determining the requisite percent, “net long position” shall be determined with respect to each requesting stockholder in accordance with the definition thereof set forth in Rule 14e-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, provided that (i) for the purposes of such definition, reference in such rule to (A) “the date the tender offer is first publicly announced or otherwise made known by the bidder to the holders of the security to be acquired” shall be the date of the relevant special meeting request, (B) the “highest tender offer price or stated amount of the consideration offered for the subject security” shall refer to the closing sales price of the corporation’s common stock on the NYSE on such date (or, if such date is not a trading day, the next succeeding trading day), (C) the “person whose securities are the subject of the offer” shall refer to the corporation, (D) a “subject security” shall refer to the issued and outstanding voting stock of the corporation; and (ii) the net long position of such stockholder shall be reduced by the number of shares as to which such stockholder does not, or will not, have the right to vote on its own behalf at the special meeting or as to which such stockholder has entered into any derivative or other agreement, arrangement, or understanding that hedges or transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, any of the economic consequences of ownership of such shares. Whether the requesting stockholders have complied with the requirements of this Section 3 and related provisions of the bylaws shall be determined in good faith by the board of directors, which determination shall be conclusive and binding on the corporation and the stockholders. In order for a special meeting upon stockholder request (a “stockholder requested special meeting”) to be called, one or more requests for a special meeting (each, a “special meeting request,” and collectively, the “special meeting requests”) must be signed by the stockholders of the corporation holding the requisite percent of the voting stock of the corporation and must be delivered to the secretary at the principal executive offices of the corporation by registered mail, return receipt requested; provided, however, that no stockholder requested special meeting shall be called pursuant to

