Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On September 21, 2021, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the "Company") appointed Maria S. Jelescu Dreyfus to the Board with a term expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Dreyfus will serve on the Board's Audit Committee and Health, Safety and Environment Committee.





Ms. Dreyfus will receive the standard non-employee director compensation for serving on the Board, including a grant of 1,127 restricted stock units representing a pro-rated portion of the annual grant for non-employee directors for the 2021-2022 director year, which will vest in equal increments over the next three quarters until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, as well as a grant of 1,002 restricted stock units that will vest in one-third increments each year over the next three years. In addition, effective September 21, 2021, the Company and Ms. Dreyfus will enter into the Company's standard form of indemnification agreement for its non-employee directors, which requires the Company to indemnify each indemnitee to the fullest extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law. For a description of the compensation program for the Company's non-employee directors and the Company's indemnification agreements, please see the Company's Proxy Statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2021.





In connection with her appointment to the Board, the Board determined that Ms. Dreyfus is independent under the independence standards of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), and is independent under the rules of the NYSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of service on the Audit Committee. There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Dreyfus and any other person pursuant to which she was selected as a director, and there are no relationships or transactions to which Ms. Dreyfus is a party that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.





A copy of the news release announcing the appointment of the new director to the Board is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits





(d) Exhibits





Exhibit Number Description 99.1 News Release, dated September 22, 2021, titled "Pioneer Natural Resources Announces the Addition of Maria S. Jelescu Dreyfus to the Company's Board of Directors".

