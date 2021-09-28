8 seconds ago
LNG price rally could boost oil demand- Rystad Energy
30 mins ago
Exclusive: BlackRock at The Oil & Gas Conference
42 mins ago
Lack of investment, more demand to drive oil price volatility – industry execs
2 hours ago
Brent oil jumps to nearly 3-year high above $80 before turning negative
2 hours ago
Fundare Resources closes the acquisition of the Redtail Assets from Whiting Petroleum Company
22 hours ago
Exclusive: Bloomberg at The Oil & Gas Conference

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000893538false00008935382021-09-282021-09-28

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
September 28, 2021

SM Energy Company
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware001-3153941-0518430
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
1775 Sherman Street, Suite 120080203
Denver, Colorado
(Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 861-8140

Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value
SM
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 7.01    Regulation FD Disclosure.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the following information shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information and exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
On September 28, 2021, SM Energy Company posted to its website an updated investor presentation that will be used in connection with upcoming J.P. Morgan hosted investor meetings. The presentation includes new well results and other information, including updated derivative positions. Please visit www.sm-energy.com to access the presentation.


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SM ENERGY COMPANY
Date:September 28, 2021By:/s/ PATRICK A. LYTLE
Patrick A. Lytle
Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer and Controller and Assistant Secretary
(Principal Accounting Officer)

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.