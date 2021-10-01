Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001168054 false 0001168054 2021-10-01 2021-10-01 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): CIMAREX ENERGY CO. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-31446 45-0466694 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1700 Lincoln Street , Suite 3700

Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Introductory note On October 1, 2021, Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) completed its previously announced merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 23, 2021, as amended on June 29, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), among Cabot, Double C Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot (“Merger Sub”), and Cimarex. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on October 1, 2021, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), Merger Sub merged with and into Cimarex (the “Merger”), with Cimarex continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger as a subsidiary of Cabot. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the Effective Time, each share of Cimarex common stock, par value $0.01 per share, issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than certain shares as set forth in the Merger Agreement) were automatically converted into the right to receive 4.0146 (the “Exchange Ratio”) shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share, of Cabot (the “Merger Consideration”). No fractional shares of Cimarex common stock were issued in the Merger, and Cimarex’s stockholders are entitled to receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares. Each share of Cimarex’s 8.125% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (“Cimarex Preferred Stock”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time remained outstanding following the Merger. In addition, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the Effective Time, (1) each outstanding Cimarex restricted share award that was granted prior to the date of the Merger Agreement and/or that is held by a non-employee member of the Cimarex board of directors (other than awards granted to Thomas E. Jorden) that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time was cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Merger Consideration with respect to each vested share of Cimarex common stock subject to such award, with any applicable performance goals deemed met at the greater of the target level of performance and the level based on results achieved during the applicable performance period (which were deemed to end prior to the Effective Time) as determined by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Cimarex, (2) each outstanding option to purchase Cimarex common stock became fully vested and was converted into an option to purchase a number of shares of Cabot common stock, as adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio, (3) each outstanding Cimarex deferred stock unit award was cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Merger Consideration with respect to the shares of Cimarex common stock subject to such award, and (4) each Cimarex equity award granted after the date of the Merger Agreement (other than awards granted to non-employee members of the Cimarex board of directors) and all Cimarex equity awards held by Thomas E. Jorden were converted into a corresponding award with respect to Cabot common stock, with the number of shares of Cabot common stock underlying such award determined based on the Exchange Ratio and with any applicable performance goals deemed met at the greater of the target level of performance and the level based on results achieved during the applicable performance period (which were deemed to end prior to the Effective Time) as determined by the Compensation Committee of the Cimarex board of directors. The issuance of shares of common stock of Cabot in connection with the Merger was registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Cabot’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-257534), declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 20, 2021. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 23, 2021 (the “Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) contains additional information about the Merger. The foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby in this Current Report on Form 8-K is only a summary and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Merger Agreement, a copy of which was included as Annex A to the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to Cimarex’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 24, 2021. Item 1.02 termination of a material definitive agreement In connection with the consummation of the Merger, on October 1, 2021, Cimarex terminated all commitments and prepaid all amounts outstanding under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of February 5, 2019 (as amended from time to time, the “Credit Agreement”), among Cimarex, the lenders from time to time party thereto, the other parties from time to time party thereto and the JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Credit Agreement at the time of termination. Item 2.01 COMPLETION OF AN ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS The information set forth in the Introductory Note of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. item 3.01 notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard; transfer or listing In connection with the consummation of the Merger, Cimarex notified the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that each outstanding share of Cimarex’s common stock was converted into the right to receive the Merger Consideration and requested that NYSE withdraw the listing of Cimarex’s common stock. Upon Cimarex’s request, NYSE filed a notification of removal from listing on Form 25 with the SEC with respect to the delisting of Cimarex’s common stock. Cimarex’s common stock will cease being traded prior to the opening of the market on October 1, 2021, and will no longer be listed on NYSE. In addition, Cimarex intends to file with the SEC a Form 15 requesting that the reporting obligations of Cimarex under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 be suspended. item 3.03 material modification to rights of security holders The information set forth in the Introductory Note, Item 3.01 and Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. At the Effective Time, each share of common stock of Cimarex outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (excluding certain excluded shares as described in the Merger Agreement) was converted into the right to receive the Merger Consideration. item 5.01 changes in control of registrant As a result of the consummation of the Merger, at the Effective Time, Cimarex became a subsidiary of Cabot. The information set forth in the Introductory Note of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. item 5.02 departure of directors or certain officers; election of directors; appointment of certain officers; compensatory arrangements of certain officers In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, all of the directors of Cimarex prior to the Effective Time ceased to be directors of Cimarex effective as of the Effective Time. Thomas E. Jorden will be reappointed to the board of directors of the surviving corporation. item 5.03 amendments to certificate of incorporation or bylaws; change in fiscal year On September 30, 2021, the Certificate of Designations for the Cimarex Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designations”) was amended pursuant to a certificate of amendment in the form attached as Annex D to the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and approved by Cimarex’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on September 29, 2021. The certificate of amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. At the Effective Time: (1) Cimarex’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation was amended and restated in accordance with the Merger Agreement; and (2) the bylaws of Merger Sub in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time became the bylaws of Cimarex. A copy of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Cimarex Energy Co. and a copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws of Cimarex Energy Co. are filed as Exhibit 3.2 and Exhibit 3.3, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. On October 1, 2021, in connection with the closing of the Merger, the Certificate of Designations was amended in accordance with Article 9, Section (h) of the Certificate of Designations. A copy of the certificate of amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.4 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibit No. Exhibit Name 2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 23, 2021, as amended on June 29, 2021, among Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Double C Merger Sub, Inc. and Cimarex (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.1 to Cimarex’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 24, 2021) 3.1 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, dated as of September 30, 2021 3.2 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Cimarex Energy Co. 3.3 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Cimarex Energy Co. 3.4 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, dated as of October 1, 2021 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Cimarex has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Exhibit 3.1

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT

TO

CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS

OF

8 1 ∕8% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

Cimarex Energy Co. (the “Corporation”), a corporation organized and existing under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”), hereby certifies that:

FIRST : The Corporation’s Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designations”) was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on February 28, 2019, and amended and restated on May 12, 2021.

SECOND : The Board of Directors of the Corporation, acting in accordance with the provisions of Sections 141(f) of the DGCL and Article III, Section 9 of the Corporation’s bylaws, as currently in effect, adopted resolutions to, among other things, amend Article 6 of the Certificate of Designations by adding the following as Section (i) thereof (the “Amendment”):

(i) So long as any shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding, the Holders shall vote together with the Common Stock as a single class on all matters on which the holders of Common Stock are entitled to vote, with the Holders being entitled to cast thirty (30) votes for each share of Series A Preferred Stock standing in the Holder’s name on the books of the Corporation.

THIRD : The Amendment was duly adopted in accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 242 of the DGCL.

FOURTH : This Certificate of Amendment shall become effective immediately upon filing.

EXCEPT AS AMENDED ABOVE, the Certificate of Designations shall remain in full force and effect.

[Signature page follows]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Corporation has executed this Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock on this 30th day of September, 2021.

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

/s/ Thomas E. Jorden

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Exhibit 3.2

AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

OF

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

October 1, 2021

FIRST. The name of the corporation is Cimarex Energy Co. (the “ Corporation ”).

SECOND. The address of the corporation’s registered office in the State of Delaware is Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801. The name of its registered agent at such address is The Corporation Trust Company.

THIRD. The purpose of the Corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, as amended (the “ DGCL ”).

FOURTH. The total number of shares that the Corporation shall have authority to issue is 63,500, consisting of (i) 1,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (“ Common Stock ”), and (ii) 62,500 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (“ Preferred Stock ”).

FIFTH. The holders of Common Stock shall be entitled to 100,000 votes per share on all matters to be voted on by the stockholders of the Corporation.

SIXTH. The Board of Directors of the Corporation (the “ Board of Directors ”) is hereby expressly authorized to provide for the issuance of all or any shares of the Preferred Stock in one or more classes or series, and to fix for each such class or series such voting powers, full or limited, or no voting powers, and such designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights and such qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, as shall be stated and expressed in the resolution or resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors providing for the issuance of such class or series, including, without limitation, the authority to provide that any such class or series may be (i) subject to redemption at such time or times and at such price or prices; (ii) entitled to receive dividends (which may be cumulative or non-cumulative) at such rates, on such conditions, and at such times, and payable in preference to, or in such relation to, the dividends payable on any other class or classes or any other series; (iii) entitled to such rights upon the dissolution of, or upon any distribution of the assets of, the Corporation; or (iv) convertible into, or exchangeable for, shares of any other class or classes of stock, or of any other series of the same or any other class or classes of stock, of the Corporation at such price or prices or at such rates of exchange and with such adjustments, all as may be stated in such resolution or resolutions. Pursuant to the authority conferred by this Article SIXTH, a series of Preferred Stock has been designated, such series consisting of such number of shares, with such voting powers and with such designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights, and qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereon as are stated and expressed in Exhibit A attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference:

Exhibit A: 8 1/8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

SEVENTH. The board of directors of the Corporation is expressly authorized to adopt, amend or repeal bylaws of the Corporation.

EIGHTH. Elections of directors need not be by written ballot except and to the extent provided in the bylaws of the Corporation.

NINTH. To the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as the same exists or may hereafter be amended, a director of the Corporation shall not be personally liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of duty as a director. Without limiting the foregoing in any respect, a director of the Corporation shall not be personally liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability (i) for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to the Corporation or its stockholders, (ii) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (iii) under Section 174 of the DGCL, or (iv) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. If the DGCL is amended to authorize corporate action further eliminating or limiting the personal liability of directors, then the liability of a director of the Corporation shall be eliminated or limited to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as so amended. Any repeal or modification of the foregoing shall not adversely affect any right or protection of a director of the Corporation existing at the time of such repeal or modification.

TENTH. The Corporation shall indemnify and advance expenses to each director and officer of the Corporation as provided in the bylaws of the Corporation and may indemnify and advance expenses to each employee and agent of the Corporation, and all other persons whom the Corporation is authorized to indemnify under the provisions of the DGCL, as provided in the bylaws of the Corporation.

Exhibit A

8 1/8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

(attached)

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS

OF

81/8% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

(Par Value $0.01 Per Share)

1. General.

(a) There shall be created from the 62,500 shares of Preferred Stock of Cimarex Energy Co., a Delaware corporation (the “Corporation”), authorized to be issued pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the “Certificate of Incorporation”), a series of Preferred Stock designated as “8 1 /8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock” par value $0.01 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), and the authorized number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall be 62,500. Shares of Series A Preferred Stock that are purchased or otherwise acquired by the Corporation, or that are converted into shares of Common Stock, shall be cancelled and shall revert to authorized but unissued shares of Preferred Stock.

(b) The Series A Preferred Stock, with respect to dividend rights and rights upon the liquidation, winding-up or dissolution of the Corporation, ranks: (i) senior to all Junior Stock; (ii) on a parity with all Parity Stock; (iii) junior to all Senior Stock; (iv) junior to existing and future indebtedness of the Corporation; (v) and structurally junior to all existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries and any Capital Stock of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries not held by the Corporation, in each case as provided more fully herein.

2. Definitions.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation.

As used herein, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

(a) “Agent Members” shall have the meaning specified in Section 14(a)(ii) .

(b) “Board” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble and, with respect to any action to be taken by the Board, shall include any committee of the Board duly authorized to take such action.

(c) “Business Day” shall mean any day other than Saturday, Sunday or a day on which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is authorized or required by law or executive order to close or be closed.

(d) “Capital Stock” shall mean, for any entity, any and all shares, interests, rights to purchase, warrants, options, participations or other equivalents of or interests in (however designated) stock issued by that entity; provided that, “Capital Stock” shall not include any convertible or exchangeable debt securities which, prior to conversion or exchange, will rank senior in right of payment to the Series A Preferred Stock.

(e) “Cash Consideration” means $471.3975 per share of Series A Preferred Stock.

(f) “Cash Consideration Factor” at any time is the quotient of (x) the Cash Consideration divided by (y) the then-effective Conversion Rate.

(g) “Certificate of Designations” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble.

(h) “Certificate of Incorporation” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble.

(i) “Certificated Series A Preferred Stock” shall have the meaning specified in Section 14(a)(iii) .

(j) “Close of Business” shall mean 5:00 p.m., New York City time.

(k) “Closing Sale Price” of the Common Stock on any date means the closing sale price per share (or if no closing sale price is reported, the average of the closing bid and ask prices or, if more than one in either case, the average of the average closing bid and the average closing ask prices) on such date as reported in composite transactions for the principal U.S. national or regional securities exchange on which the Common Stock is traded or, if the Common Stock is not listed for trading on a U.S. national or regional securities exchange on the relevant date, the last quoted bid price for the Common Stock in the over-the-counter market on the relevant date, as reported by OTC Markets Group Inc. or a similar organization. In the absence of such a quotation, the Closing Sale Price shall be the average of the mid-point of the last bid and ask prices for the Common Stock on the relevant date from each of at least three nationally recognized independent investment banking firms selected by the Corporation for this purpose. The Closing Sale Price of any other security shall be determined in the same manner as set forth in this Section 2(k) for the determination of the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock.

(l) “Common Stock” shall mean the Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Corporation, subject to Section 9(h) .

(m) “Conversion Agent” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(b) .

(n) “Conversion Date” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(b) .

(o) “Conversion Price” shall mean, at any time, $1,000.00 divided by the Conversion Rate in effect at such time.

(p) “Conversion Rate” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(a) .

(q) “Corporation” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble.

(r) “DGCL” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble.

(s) “Dividend Payment Date” shall mean January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on April 15, 2019.

(t) “Dividend Rate” shall mean the rate per annum of 8 1 /8% per share of Series A Preferred Stock on the Liquidation Preference.

(u) “Dividend Record Date” shall mean, with respect to any Dividend Payment Date, the January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, as the case may be, immediately preceding such Dividend Payment Date.

(v) “DTC” or “Depository” shall mean The Depository Trust Corporation, or any successor depository.

(w) “Effective Date” shall mean the date on which a Fundamental Change event occurs or becomes effective, except that, as used in Section 9(d) , Effective Date shall mean the first date on which shares of the Common Stock trade on the applicable exchange or in the applicable market, regular way, reflecting the relevant share subdivision or share combination, as applicable.

(x) “Equity Factor” means 0.6023.

(y) “Exchange Act” shall mean the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

(z) “Ex-Date”, when used with respect to any issuance, dividend or distribution on Common Stock, shall mean the first date on which the Common Stock trades on the applicable exchange or in the applicable market, regular way, without the right to receive such issuance, dividend or distribution from the Corporation or, if applicable, from the seller of the Common Stock on such exchange or market (in the form of due bills or otherwise), as determined by such exchange or market.

(aa) “Expiration Date” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(d)(v) .

(bb) A “Fundamental Change” shall be deemed to have occurred at any time after the Series A Preferred Stock is originally issued if any of the following occurs:

(i) the consummation of any transaction (other than any transaction described in clause (ii) below, whether or not the proviso therein applies) the result of which is that a “person” or “group” (within the meaning of Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act), other than the Corporation, the Corporation’s wholly-owned Subsidiaries and its or their employee benefit plans has become the direct or indirect “beneficial owner,” as defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act, of more than 50% of the voting power of the Corporation’s common equity;

(ii) the consummation of (A) any recapitalization, reclassification or change of the Common Stock (other than a change in par value, or from par value to no par value, or from no par value to par value, or changes resulting from a subdivision or combination), as a result of which the Common Stock would be converted into, or exchanged for, stock, other securities or other property or assets (including cash or any combination thereof); (B) any consolidation, merger or other combination of the Corporation or binding share exchange pursuant to which the Common Stock would be converted into, or exchanged for, stock, other securities or other property or assets (including cash or any combination thereof); or (C) any sale, lease or other transfer or disposition in one transaction or a series of transactions of all or substantially all of the consolidated assets of the Corporation and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, to any Person other than one or more of the Corporation’s wholly -owned Subsidiaries; provided, however, that none of the transactions described in clauses (A), (B) or (C) shall constitute a “Fundamental Change” if (x) the holders of all classes of the Corporation’s common equity immediately prior to such transaction continue to own at least, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the surviving corporation or transferee, or the parent thereof, immediately after such event or (y) such transaction is effected solely to change the Corporation’s jurisdiction of formation or to form a holding company for the Corporation and that results in a share exchange or reclassification or similar exchange of the outstanding Common Stock solely into common stock of the surviving entity;

(iii) the Corporation’s common stock (or other common stock into which the Series A Preferred Stock is convertible) ceases to be listed or quoted on any of The New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Global Select Market or the NASDAQ Global Market (or any of their respective successors), other than any cessation to be listed or quoted that persists for not more than ten (10) days in connection with a transition among the above exchanges; or

(iv) the stockholders of the Corporation approve any plan or proposal for the liquidation or dissolution of the Corporation (other than in a transaction described in clause (ii) above);

provided, however, that (x) the Merger shall not constitute a Fundamental Change and (y) a transaction or transactions described in clause (i) or (ii) above shall not constitute a “Fundamental Change” if at least 90% of the consideration received or to be received by holders of Common Stock (excluding cash payments for fractional shares and cash payments made pursuant to dissenters’ appraisal rights) in connection with such transaction or transactions that would otherwise constitute a “Fundamental Change” consists of shares of common stock or common equity interests that are listed or quoted on any of The New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Global Select Market or the NASDAQ Global Market (or any of their respective successors), or that will be so listed or quoted when issued or exchanged in connection with such transaction or transactions and as a result of such transaction or transactions the Series A Preferred Stock becomes convertible into such consideration (excluding cash payments for fractional shares and cash payments made pursuant to dissenters’ appraisal rights).

(cc) “Fundamental Change Conversion Period” shall have the meaning specified in Section 5(a) .

(dd) “Fundamental Change Notice” shall have the meaning specified in Section 5(e) .

(ee) “Global Series A Preferred Stock” shall have the meaning specified in Section 14(a)(i) .

(ff) “Holder” shall mean a holder of record of shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

(gg) “Initial Fundamental Change Period” shall have the meaning specified in Section 5(b) .

(hh) “Initial Issue Date” shall mean March 1, 2019, the original date of issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock.

(ii) “Initial Make-Whole Premium” shall mean the “Make-Whole Premium” in respect of the “Fundamental Change” constituting the Merger as “Fundamental Change” is defined in the certificate of designations for the Resolute Preferred Stock.

(jj) “Junior Stock” shall mean (i) the Common Stock and (ii) each other class or series of the Corporation’s Capital Stock established after the Initial Issue Date, the terms of which do not expressly provide that such class or series ranks senior to or on a parity with the Series A Preferred Stock as to dividend rights and distribution rights upon the liquidation, winding-up or dissolution of the Corporation.

(kk) “Liquidation Preference” shall mean, with respect to each share of Series A Preferred Stock, $1,000.00.

(ll) “Make-Whole Premium” shall have the meaning specified in Section 5(g) .

(mm) “Mandatory Conversion Date” shall have the meaning specified in Section 10(b) .

(nn) “Merger” means, collectively, (1) the merger of CR Sub 1 Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, with and into Resolute, immediately followed by (2) the merger of Resolute, as the surviving corporation in the first merger, with and into CR Sub 2 LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among the Corporation, Resolute, CR Sub 1 Inc. and CR Sub 2 LLC, dated as of November 18, 2018 (as it may be amended from time to time).

(oo) “Notice of Conversion” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(b) .

(pp) “Officer” shall mean the Chief Executive Officer, the President, any Vice President, the Treasurer, any Assistant Treasurer, the Secretary or any Assistant Secretary of the Corporation.

(qq) “Officers’ Certificate” shall mean a certificate signed by two Officers.

(rr) “Open of Business” shall mean 9:00 a.m., New York City time.

(ss) “Parity Stock” shall mean any class or series of the Corporation’s Capital Stock established after the Initial Issue Date, the terms of which expressly provide that such class or series will rank on parity with the Series A Preferred Stock as to dividend rights and distribution rights upon the liquidation, winding up or dissolution of the Corporation.

(tt) “Person” shall mean any individual, corporation, general partnership, limited partnership, limited liability partnership, joint venture, association, joint-stock company, trust, limited liability company, unincorporated organization or government or any agency or political subdivision thereof.

(uu) “Preferred Stock” shall have the meaning specified in the preamble.

(vv) “Record Date” shall mean, with respect to any dividend, distribution or other transaction or event in which the holders of Common Stock (or other applicable security) have the right to receive any cash, securities or other property or in which Common Stock (or such other security) is exchanged for or converted into any combination of cash, securities or other property, the date fixed for determination of the holders of Common Stock (or such other security) entitled to receive such cash, securities or other property (whether such date is fixed by the Board, statute, contract or otherwise).

(ww) “Reference Property” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(h) .

(xx) “Reorganization Event” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(h) .

(yy) “Resolute” means Resolute Energy Corporation, a Delaware corporation, prior to the effective date of the Merger.

(zz) “Resolute Preferred Stock” shall mean the 8 1 /8% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Resolute.

(aaa) “Senior Stock” shall mean any class or series of the Corporation’s Capital Stock established after the Initial Issue Date, the terms of which expressly provide that such class or series will rank senior to the Series A Preferred Stock as to dividend rights and distribution rights upon the liquidation, winding up or dissolution of the Corporation.

(bbb) “Series A Preferred Stock” shall have the meaning specified in Section 1(a) .

(ccc) “Special Rights End Date” shall have the meaning specified in Section 5(a) .

(ddd) “Spin-Off” shall have the meaning specified in Section 9(d)(iii) .

(eee) “Stock Price” shall mean (i) if holders of shares of Common Stock receive in exchange for their Common Stock only cash in the transaction constituting a Fundamental Change, the cash amount paid per share, or (ii) otherwise, the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock on the 10 consecutive Trading Days immediately preceding, but not including, the Effective Date of the Fundamental Change.

(fff) “Subsidiary” shall mean, with respect to any Person, any corporation, association, partnership or other business entity of which more than 50% of the total voting power of shares of Capital Stock or other interests (including partnership interests) entitled (without regard to the occurrence of any contingency) to vote in the election of directors, managers, general partners or trustees thereof is at the time owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by (i) such Person; (ii) such Person and one or more Subsidiaries of such Person; or (iii) one or more Subsidiaries of such Person.

(ggg) “Trading Day” shall mean a day during which trading in the Common Stock generally occurs on The New York Stock Exchange or, if the Common Stock is not listed on The New York Stock Exchange, on the principal other U.S. national or regional securities exchange on which the Common Stock is then listed or, if the Common Stock is not listed on a U.S. national or regional securities exchange, on the principal other market on which the Common Stock is then listed or admitted for trading. If the Common Stock is not so listed or admitted for trading, Trading Day means a Business Day.

(hhh) “Transfer Agent” shall mean Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, acting as the Corporation’s duly appointed transfer agent, registrar, redemption, conversion and dividend disbursing agent for the Series A Preferred Stock and the Common Stock. The Corporation may, in its sole discretion, remove the Transfer Agent with 10 days’ prior notice to the Transfer Agent and Holders; provided that the Corporation shall appoint a successor Transfer Agent who shall accept such appointment prior to the effectiveness of such removal.

(iii) “Voting Rights Class” shall have the meaning specified in Section 6(a) .

(jjj) “Voting Rights Triggering Event” shall mean a time at which dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock or dividends on any other series of Preferred Stock or preference securities that ranks equally with the Series A Preferred Stock as to payment of dividends and with similar voting rights are in arrears and unpaid with respect to six or more quarterly dividend periods (whether or not consecutive).

3. Dividends.

(a) Subject to the rights of holders of Senior Stock, Holders shall be entitled to receive, when, as and if declared by the Board out of funds of the Corporation legally available for payment, cumulative cash dividends at the Dividend Rate. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock shall be payable quarterly in arrears at the Dividend Rate, and shall accumulate from the most recent date as to which dividends have been paid, or, if no dividends have been paid, from January 15, 2019 (whether or not (i) in any dividend period or periods any agreements of the Corporation prohibit the current payment of dividends, (ii) there shall be earnings or funds of the Corporation legally available for the payment of such dividends, or (iii) the Corporation declares the payment of dividends), and will be paid in cash as provided pursuant to Section 4 . Dividends shall be payable quarterly in arrears on each Dividend Payment Date (commencing on April 15, 2019) to the Holders as they appear on the Corporation’s stock register at the Close of Business on the relevant Dividend Record Date. Dividends payable for any period less than a full quarterly dividend period (based upon the number of days elapsed during the period) shall be computed on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months.

(b) [Reserved.]

(c) [Reserved.]

(d) [Reserved.]

(e) If any Dividend Payment Date falls on a day that is not a Business Day, the required payment will be made on the next succeeding Business Day and no interest or dividends on such payment will accrue or accumulate, as the case may be, in respect of the delay.

(f) No dividend shall be declared or paid upon, or any sum of cash set apart for the payment of dividends upon, any outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock with respect to any dividend period unless all accumulated dividends for all preceding dividend periods have been declared and paid upon, or a sufficient sum in cash has been set apart for the payment of such dividends upon, all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

(g) So long as any shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding, no dividends or other distributions (other than (i) in the case of Parity Stock, a dividend or distribution payable solely in shares of Parity Stock or Junior Stock, (ii) in the case of Junior Stock, a dividend or distribution payable solely in shares of Junior Stock, and (iii) cash in lieu of fractional shares) may be declared, made or paid upon, or set apart for payment upon, any Parity Stock or Junior Stock, nor may any Parity Stock or Junior Stock be redeemed, purchased or otherwise acquired for any consideration (or any money paid to or made available for a sinking fund for the redemption of any Parity Stock or Junior Stock) by the Corporation or on behalf of the Corporation or by any of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries, unless all accumulated and unpaid dividends for all preceding dividend periods have been or contemporaneously are declared and paid in full in cash, or a sum sufficient of cash for the payment thereof is set apart for such dividends upon, the Series A Preferred Stock and any Parity Stock for all dividend payment periods ending on or prior to the date of such declaration, payment, redemption, purchase or acquisition. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to:

(i) conversions into or exchanges for (A) in the case of Parity Stock, shares of Parity Stock or Junior Stock or cash solely in lieu of fractional shares of Parity Stock or Junior Stock and (B) in the case of Junior Stock, shares of Junior Stock or cash solely in lieu of fractional shares of Junior Stock;

(ii) payments in connection with the satisfaction of employees’ tax withholding obligations pursuant to employee benefit plans or outstanding awards (and payment of any corresponding requisite amounts to the appropriate governmental authority);

(iii) purchases, redemptions or other acquisitions of Parity Stock or Junior Stock in connection with the administration of any benefit or other incentive plan, including any employment contract, in the ordinary course of business;

(iv) any dividends or distributions of rights in connection with a stockholders’ rights plan or any redemption or repurchase of rights pursuant to any stockholders’ rights plan; or

(v) the deemed purchase or acquisition of fractional interests in shares of Parity Stock or Junior Stock pursuant to the conversion or exchange provisions of such Parity Stock or Junior Stock or the security being converted or exchanged. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if full dividends have not been paid on the Series A Preferred Stock and any Parity Stock, dividends may be declared and paid on the Series A Preferred Stock and such Parity Stock so long as the dividends are declared and paid pro rata so that the amounts of dividends declared per share on the shares of Series A Preferred Stock and shares of such Parity Stock shall in all cases bear to each other the same ratio that accumulated and unpaid dividends per share (whether or not declared) on the shares of Series A Preferred Stock and shares of such Parity Stock bear to each other, in proportion to their respective liquidation preferences.

(h) Holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall not be entitled to any dividend in excess of full cumulative dividends.

(i) The Holders at the Close of Business on a Dividend Record Date shall be entitled to receive, when, as and if declared by the Board, out of funds legally available for payment, the dividend payment on their respective shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the corresponding Dividend Payment Date notwithstanding the conversion of such shares in accordance with Section 9 following such Dividend Record Date. However, notwithstanding the foregoing, shares of Series A Preferred Stock surrendered for conversion during the period between the Close of Business on any Dividend Record Date and the Close of Business on the Business Day immediately preceding the corresponding Dividend Payment Date must be accompanied by payment of an amount of cash equal to the dividend payable on such shares on that Dividend Payment Date; provided that no such payment is required in respect of a mandatory conversion pursuant to Section 10 during such period or if the Special Rights End Date occurs during such period. Except as provided in Section 9 with respect to a voluntary conversion, the Corporation shall make no payment or allowance for unpaid dividends, whether or not in arrears, on converted shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

(j) Subject to the foregoing, such dividends (payable in cash, securities or other property) as may be determined by the Board may be declared and paid on any of the Corporation’s securities, including Common Stock, from time to time out of funds legally available for such payment, and the Holders shall not be entitled to participate in any such dividends.

4. Method of Payment of Dividends.

The Corporation will pay any dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock for a current dividend period or any prior dividend period (including in connection with the payment of declared and unpaid dividends pursuant to Section 5 and Section 10 ) in cash. All payments to which a Holder is entitled in connection with a dividend declared on the Series A Preferred Stock will be rounded to the nearest cent.

5. Special Rights Upon a Fundamental Change.

(a) A Holder shall have the right, in connection with any Fundamental Change, to convert shares of Series A Preferred Stock in accordance with Section 9 for that number of shares of Common Stock set forth in Section 5(c) , plus, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration, at any time during the period (the “Fundamental Change Conversion Period”) beginning at the Open of Business on the Trading Day immediately following the Effective Date of a Fundamental Change and ending at the Close of Business on the 20th Trading Day immediately following such Effective Date (or (x) if earlier, the Mandatory Conversion Date, if applicable, or (y) if later, as extended by Section 5(e) ) (such end date, the “Special Rights End Date”), subject to the provisions of this Section 5 .

(b) In order to implement the “Fundamental Change” (as defined in the certificate of designations for the Resolute Preferred Stock) conversion right in connection with the Merger, if a Holder converts shares of Series A Preferred Stock during the period beginning at the Open of Business on the first Trading Day following the Initial Issue Date and ending at the Close of Business on the 20th Trading Day following the Initial Issue Date (the “Initial Fundamental Change Period”), the Corporation shall deliver to such converting Holder, for each share of Series A Preferred Stock surrendered for conversion, 8.0421 shares of Common Stock, plus, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration, plus 1.2292 shares of Common Stock as the Initial Make-Whole Premium in respect of the “Fundamental Change” (as defined in the certificate of designations for the Resolute Preferred Stock) constituting the Merger. In addition, such Holder shall be entitled to receive, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the dividend amounts payable under Section 3(i) , if any.

(c) If a Holder converts shares of its Series A Preferred Stock pursuant to this Section 5 during a Fundamental Change Conversion Period other than the Initial Fundamental Change Period, the Corporation shall deliver to such converting Holder, for each share of Series A Preferred Stock surrendered for conversion, (x) a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the sum of (A) the Conversion Rate and (B) the Make-Whole Premium determined pursuant to Section 5(g) , if any, and (y) to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration. In addition, each Holder that converts shares of its Series A Preferred Stock pursuant to this Section 5(c) , in addition to the number of shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion pursuant to this Section 5(c) shall, on any conversion date during the Fundamental Change Conversion Period, have the right to receive an amount equal to any accumulated and unpaid dividends on such converted shares, whether or not declared prior to that date, for all prior dividend periods ending on or prior to the Dividend Payment Date immediately preceding (or, if applicable, ending on) the conversion date (other than previously declared dividends payable to Holders of record as of a prior date), provided that the Corporation is then legally permitted to pay such dividends. The amount payable in respect of such dividends will be paid in cash.

(d) For any shares of Series A Preferred Stock that are converted pursuant to this Section 5 during the Initial Fundamental Change Period or any Fundamental Change Conversion Period, subject to the limitations described herein, the Corporation shall have the right to pay the Initial Make-Whole Premium or Make-Whole Premium, as applicable, in its sole discretion, (i) in cash; (ii) by delivery of shares of Common Stock; or (iii) by delivery of any combination of cash and shares of Common Stock. Except to the extent the Corporation elects to make all or any portion of such payment in shares of Common Stock, the Corporation will pay the Initial Make-Whole Premium or Make-Whole Premium, as applicable, on the Series A Preferred Stock in cash.

(e) The Corporation shall give notice (a “Fundamental Change Notice”) of each Fundamental Change to all Holders no later than 15 Business Days prior to the anticipated Effective Date of the Fundamental Change or, if such prior notice is not practicable, no later than two Business Days after such Fundamental Change. If the Corporation notifies Holders of a Fundamental Change later than the 15th Business Day prior to the actual Effective Date of such Fundamental Change, the Fundamental Change Conversion Period will be extended by a number of days equal to the number of days from, and including, the 15th Business Day prior to the Effective Date of such Fundamental Change to, but not including, the date of the Fundamental Change Notice; provided that the Fundamental Change Conversion Period will not be extended beyond the Mandatory Conversion Date, if applicable.

(f) The Fundamental Change Notice shall be given in any manner compliant with the procedures of the Depository in effect at such time to each Holder on the date such notice is given. The Fundamental Change Notice shall state (i) the anticipated Effective Date of such Fundamental Change; (ii) the Special Rights End Date; (iii) the name and address of the Transfer Agent; and (iv) the procedures that Holders must follow to exercise their conversion right pursuant to this Section 5 .

(g) The number of additional shares of Common Stock, if any, to be added to the Conversion Rate per share of Series A Preferred Stock in connection with a conversion during any Fundamental Change Conversion Period pursuant to Section 5(c) above (the “Make-Whole Premium”) shall be determined by multiplying (a) the Equity Factor and (b) the base reference number of additional shares determined by reference to the table below based on the Effective Date and the Stock Price with respect to such subsequent Fundamental Change.

Cimarex Common Stock Price(1) Effective Date $65.13 $69.74 $74.89 $82.42 $88.76 $101.45 $112.35 $126.81 $190.21 $253.61 October 7, 2016 2.0027 1.7910 1.5888 1.3455 1.1755 0.9102 0.7379 0.5632 0.1729 0.0356 October 15, 2017 2.0027 1.7293 1.5328 1.2957 1.1316 0.8747 0.7085 0.5411 0.1660 0.0337 October 15, 2018 2.0027 1.6375 1.4460 1.2168 1.0595 0.8156 0.6596 0.5025 0.1539 0.0309 October 15, 2019 2.0027 1.5071 1.3178 1.0955 0.9446 0.7170 0.5741 0.4339 0.1319 0.0254 October 15, 2020 2.0027 1.3522 1.1549 0.9245 0.7733 0.5524 0.4237 0.3077 0.0893 0.0155 October 15, 2021 and thereafter 2.0027 1.2489 1.0214 0.7425 0.5469 0.2488 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000

(1) The Stock Prices set forth in the table above shall be adjusted as of any date on which the Conversion Rate is adjusted. The adjusted Stock Prices shall be equal to the Stock Prices immediately prior to such adjustment, multiplied by a fraction, the numerator of which is the Conversion Rate immediately prior to the adjustment giving rise to the Stock Price adjustment and the denominator of which is the Conversion Rate as so adjusted. The base reference number of additional shares in the table above will be adjusted in the same manner and at the same time as the Conversion Rate as set forth under Section 9 .

(h) The exact Stock Price and Effective Date may not be set forth on the table above, in which case:

(i) if the Stock Price is between two Stock Prices on the table or the Effective Date is between two Effective Dates on the table, the base reference number shall be determined by straight-line interpolation between the base reference number set forth for the higher and lower Stock Prices or the earlier and later Effective Dates, as applicable, based on a 365-day year;

(ii) if the Stock Price is in excess of $253.61 per share (subject to adjustment in the same manner as the Stock Prices), the base reference number will be zero and no additional shares will be added to the Conversion Rate; and

(iii) if the Stock Price is less than $65.13 per share (subject to adjustment in the same manner as the Stock Prices), the base reference number will be zero and no additional shares will be added to the Conversion Rate.

(i) Whenever any provision of this Certificate of Designations requires the Corporation to calculate the Closing Sale Prices or the Stock Prices for purposes of determining any Make-Whole Premium in connection with a Fundamental Change, the Board shall make appropriate adjustments to each to account for any adjustment to the Conversion Rate that becomes effective, or any event requiring an adjustment to the Conversion Rate where the Record Date of the event occurs, at any time during the period when such Closing Sale Prices or Stock Prices are to be calculated.

6. Voting.

The shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall not have voting rights other than those set forth below or as otherwise required by Delaware law or the Certificate of Incorporation:

(a) If at any time a Voting Rights Triggering Event has occurred, then the Holders, voting as a single class with any other series of Preferred Stock or preference securities having similar voting rights that are exercisable (together, the “Voting Rights Class”), shall be entitled at the next regular or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation to elect two additional directors to the Board. Upon the election of any such additional directors, the number of directors that comprise the Board shall be increased by such number of additional directors.

(b) The voting rights set forth in Section 6(a) may be exercised at a special meeting of the Corporation’s stockholders, or at any annual meeting of stockholders held for the purpose of electing directors, and thereafter at each such special or annual meeting until such time as all dividends in arrears, the nonpayment of which caused the Voting Rights Triggering Event, shall have been paid in full, at which time or times, automatically and without any further action by any Person, such voting rights shall terminate (subject to the reinstatement of such rights upon a subsequent Voting Rights Triggering Event).

(c) At any meeting at which the holders of shares of the Voting Rights Class shall have the right to elect directors as provided in Section 6(a) , the presence in person or by proxy of the holders of shares representing more than fifty percent (50%) in voting power of the then outstanding shares of the Voting Rights Class shall be required and shall be sufficient to constitute a quorum of such class for the election of directors by such class. The affirmative vote of the holders of shares representing more than fifty percent (50%) in voting power of the then outstanding shares of the Voting Rights Class present at such meeting, in person or by proxy, shall be sufficient to elect any such director. Any director elected pursuant to the voting rights set forth in this Section 6 may be removed at any time, with or without cause, by the holders of record of shares representing more than fifty percent (50%) in voting power of the then outstanding shares of the Voting Rights Class at any time during which such holders’ rights

pursuant to Section 6(a) continue. Any vacancy in respect of any such additional director arising at any time during which such holders’ rights pursuant to Section 6(a) continue (other than prior to the first election immediately following the applicable Voting Rights Triggering Event) may be filled by the written consent of the director elected by the Voting Rights Class remaining in office, or, if none remains in office, by a vote of the holders of shares representing more than fifty percent (50%) in voting power of the then outstanding shares of the Voting Rights Class; provided that the filling of each vacancy shall not violate the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation as in effect on the effective date of this Certificate of Designations or the corporate governance requirements of The New York Stock Exchange (or any other exchange or automated quotation system on which securities of the Corporation may be listed or quoted) that requires listed or quoted companies to have a majority of independent directors. Directors elected pursuant to the voting rights set forth in Section 6(a) shall be entitled to one vote per director on any matter.

(d) Any director elected pursuant to the voting rights set forth in Section 6(a) shall hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders; provided, however, notwithstanding the foregoing, at such time as all dividends in arrears, the nonpayment of which caused the Voting Rights Triggering Event, have been paid in full, then, automatically and without any further action by any Person, the terms of office of directors elected pursuant to the voting rights set forth in this Section 6 shall cease and the number of directors comprising the Board shall be reduced accordingly.

(e) So long as any shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding, the Corporation shall not, without the affirmative vote or consent of the Holders of at least a majority in voting power of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding at the time, voting together as a single class with all series of Parity Stock upon which similar voting rights have been conferred and are exercisable, given in person or by proxy, either in writing or at a meeting:

(i) amend or alter the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation or this Certificate of Designations so as to authorize or create, or increase the authorized or issued amount of, any class or series of Senior Stock or reclassify any of our authorized Capital Stock into shares of Senior Stock, or create, authorize or issue any obligation or security convertible into or evidencing the right to purchase any shares of Senior Stock;

(ii) amend, alter or repeal the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation or this Certificate of Designations so as to adversely affect any right, preference, privilege or voting power of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock;

(iii) consummate a binding share exchange or reclassification involving the shares of Series A Preferred Stock or a merger or consolidation of the Corporation with another entity, unless in each case: (A) shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding or, in the case of any such merger or consolidation with respect to which the Corporation is not the surviving or resulting entity, are converted into or exchanged for preference securities of the surviving or resulting entity or its ultimate parent; and (B) such shares of Series A Preferred Stock remaining outstanding or such preference securities, as the case may be, have such rights, preferences, privileges and voting powers, taken as a whole, as are not materially less favorable to the holders thereof than the rights, preferences, privileges and voting powers of the Series A Preferred Stock immediately prior to such consummation, taken as a whole;

provided, however, that:

(i) any increase in the amount of authorized but unissued shares of Preferred Stock;

(ii) any increase in the authorized or issued shares of Series A Preferred Stock; and

(iii) the creation and issuance, or an increase in the authorized or issued amount, of any other series of Parity Stock or Junior Stock,

shall be deemed not to adversely affect the rights, preferences, privileges or voting powers of Holders and shall not require the affirmative vote or consent of Holders.

(f) If any amendment, alteration, repeal, share exchange, reclassification, merger or consolidation described in this Section 6 would affect one or more but not all series of voting Preferred Stock (including the Series A Preferred Stock for this purpose), then only the series of voting Preferred Stock adversely affected and entitled to vote shall vote as a class in lieu of all other series of voting Preferred Stock.

(g) Whether a plurality, majority or other portion of the Series A Preferred Stock and any other voting Preferred Stock have been voted in favor of any matter shall be determined by reference to the respective liquidation preference amounts of the Series A Preferred Stock and such other voting Preferred Stock.

(h) Without the consent of the Holders, the Corporation may amend, alter, supplement or repeal any terms of the Series A Preferred Stock to (i) conform the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock to the description thereof in the “Description of New Cimarex Preferred Stock” in the Prospectus dated January 30, 2019 or (ii) file a certificate of correction with respect to this Certificate of Designations to the extent permitted by Section 103(f) of the DGCL

(i) So long as any shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding, the Holders shall vote together with the Common Stock as a single class on all matters on which the holders of Common Stock are entitled to vote, with the Holders being entitled to cast thirty (30) votes for each share of Series A Preferred Stock standing in the Holder’s name on the books of the Corporation.

7. Liquidation Preference.

(a) In the event of any liquidation, winding up or dissolution of the Corporation, whether voluntary or involuntary, each Holder shall be entitled to receive in respect of its shares of Series A Preferred Stock and to be paid out of the assets of the Corporation legally available for distribution to its stockholders, after satisfaction of liabilities to the Corporation’s creditors and holders of shares of Senior Stock and before any payment or distribution is made to holders of Junior Stock (including the Common Stock), the Liquidation Preference per share of Series A Preferred Stock plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid dividends on such shares, whether or not declared, to, but not including the date fixed for liquidation, winding up or dissolution.

(b) Neither the sale, conveyance, exchange or transfer of all or substantially all the assets or business of the Corporation (other than in connection with the liquidation, winding up or dissolution of the Corporation), nor the merger or consolidation of the Corporation into or with any other Person, nor any share exchange or division involving the Corporation pursuant to applicable statutes providing for the consolidation, merger, share exchange or division, shall be deemed to be a liquidation, winding up or dissolution, whether voluntary or involuntary, for the purposes of this Section 7 , notwithstanding that, for other purposes, such as for tax purposes, such an event may constitute a liquidation, dissolution or winding up. In addition, no payment shall be made to Holders pursuant to this Section 7 upon the liquidation, dissolution or winding up, whether voluntary or involuntary, of any of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries or upon any reorganization of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries with or without the approval of the Corporation’s stockholders.

(c) After the payment to the Holders of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock of full preferential amounts provided for in this Section 7 , the Holders of Series A Preferred Stock as such shall have no right or claim to any of the remaining assets of the Corporation.

(d) In the event the assets of the Corporation available for distribution to the Holders and holders of shares of Parity Stock upon any liquidation, winding up or dissolution of the Corporation, whether voluntary or involuntary, shall be insufficient to pay in full all amounts to which such holders are entitled pursuant to this Section 7 , such Holders and such holders of shares of Parity Stock shall share, equally and ratably in proportion to the respective full amounts to which such holders are entitled pursuant to this Section 7 , in any distribution of the assets of the Corporation.

8. [Reserved.]

9. Conversion.

(a) Each Holder shall have the right at any time, at its option, to convert, subject to the terms and provisions of this Section 9 , any or all of such Holder’s shares of Series A Preferred Stock at an initial conversion rate of 8.0421 shares of fully paid and nonassessable shares of Common Stock, subject to adjustment as provided in this Section 9 (the “Conversion Rate”), per share of Series A Preferred Stock plus, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration per share of Series A Preferred Stock. Upon conversion of any share of Series A Preferred Stock, the Corporation shall deliver, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to the converting Holder, in respect of each share of Series A Preferred Stock being converted, the (i) Cash Consideration and (ii) Common Stock equal to the Conversion Rate, on the third Business Day immediately following the relevant Conversion Date.

(b) Before any Holder shall be entitled to convert a share of Series A Preferred Stock as set forth in Section 9(a) , such Holder shall (i) in the event such Holder holds a beneficial interest in Global Series A Preferred Stock, comply with the procedures of the Depository in effect at the time of conversion for converting a beneficial interest in a global security and, if required, pay funds equal to any dividend payable on the next Dividend Payment Date to which such Holder is not entitled pursuant to Section 3(i) , and (ii) in the event such Holder holds Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, (1) complete and manually sign the conversion notice on the back of such share of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock (or a facsimile thereof), stating the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock to be converted and the name or names (with addresses) in which such Holder wishes the certificate or certificates for any shares of Common Stock to be delivered to be registered or to which such Holder wishes payment of any Cash Consideration to be made (a “Notice of Conversion”), a form of which is attached hereto as Exhibit B , and deliver such Notice of Conversion, which is irrevocable, to the Transfer Agent, in its capacity as the conversion agent (or such other agent designated by the Corporation) (the “Conversion Agent”), (2) surrender such shares of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock to the Conversion Agent, (3) if required, furnish appropriate endorsements and transfer documents, (4) if required, pay funds equal to any dividend payable on the next Dividend Payment Date to which such Holder is not entitled pursuant to Section 3(i) , and (5) if required, pay all transfer or similar taxes, if any, as set forth more fully herein. The Conversion Agent shall notify the Corporation of any conversion pursuant to this Section 9 on the Conversion Date for such conversion. The date on which a Holder complies with the procedures in this Section 9(b) is the “Conversion Date.” If more than one share of Series A Preferred Stock shall be surrendered for conversion at one time by the same Holder, the number of shares of Common Stock and the amount of Cash Consideration to be delivered upon conversion of such shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall be computed on the basis of the aggregate number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock so surrendered.

(c) Immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Conversion Date with respect to a conversion, conversion of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock surrendered for conversion shall be deemed to have been effected, and, as of the Close of Business on the Conversion Date, the converting Holder of such shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall be deemed to be the holder of record of the Common Stock issuable upon conversion of such Holder’s Series A Preferred Stock notwithstanding that the share register of the Corporation shall then be closed or that certificates representing such Common Stock shall not then be actually delivered to such Holder. On the date of any conversion, all rights with respect to the shares of Series A Preferred Stock so converted, including the rights, if any, to receive notices, will terminate, excepting only the rights of holders thereof to (i) receive certificates for the number of whole shares of Common Stock into which such shares of Series A Preferred Stock have been converted; (ii) the Cash Consideration in respect of each share of Series A Preferred Stock so converted; and (iii) exercise the rights to which they are thereafter entitled as holders of Common Stock.

(d) The Conversion Rate shall be adjusted, without duplication, upon the occurrence of any of the following events:

(i) If the Corporation exclusively issues shares of Common Stock as a dividend or distribution on all shares of Common Stock, or if the Corporation effects a share subdivision or share combination, the Conversion Rate shall be adjusted based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution, or immediately prior to the Open of Business on the Effective Date of such share subdivision or share combination, as the case may be; CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution, or immediately after the Open of Business on the Effective Date of such share subdivision or share combination, as the case may be; OS 0 = the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution, or immediately prior to the Open of Business on the Effective Date of such share subdivision or share combination, as the case may be; and OS 1 = the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately after, and solely as a result of, giving effect to such dividend or distribution, or such share subdivision or share combination, as the case may be.

Any adjustment made under this Section 9(d)(i) shall become effective immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution, or immediately after the Open of Business on the Effective Date for such share subdivision or share combination, as the case may be. If any dividend, distribution, share subdivision or share combination of the type described in this Section 9(d)(i) is declared but not so paid or made, the Conversion Rate shall be immediately readjusted, effective as of the earlier of (A) the date the Board determines not to pay or make such dividend, distribution, subdivision or combination and (B) the date the dividend or distribution was to be paid or the date the subdivision or combination was to have been effective, to the Conversion Rate that would then be in effect if such dividend, distribution, subdivision or combination had not been declared.

The Corporation shall not pay any dividend or make any distribution on shares of Common Stock held in treasury.

(ii) If the Corporation distributes to all or substantially all holders of its Common Stock any rights, options or warrants entitling them, for a period expiring not more than 45 calendar days after the date of issuance thereof, to purchase or subscribe for shares of Common Stock at a price per share that is less than the average of the Closing Sale Prices of Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date of such distribution, the Conversion Rate shall be adjusted based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution; CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution; OS 0 = the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution;

X = the total number of shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to such rights, options or warrants; and

Y = the number of shares of Common Stock equal to the quotient of (A) the aggregate price payable to exercise such rights, options or warrants and (B) the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date of such distribution.

Any increase made under this Section 9(d)(ii ) shall be made successively whenever any such rights, options or warrants are issued and shall become effective immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution. To the extent that shares of Common Stock are not issued prior to the expiration or termination of such rights, options or warrants, the Conversion Rate shall be decreased, effective as of the date of such expiration, to the Conversion Rate that would then be in effect had the increase with respect to the distribution of such rights, options or warrants been made on the basis of delivery of only the number of shares of Common Stock actually delivered. If such rights, options or warrants are not so distributed, the Conversion Rate shall be decreased, effective as of the earlier of (A) the date the Board determines not to make such distribution and (B) the date such rights, options or warrants were to have been issued, to be the Conversion Rate that would then be in effect if such Record Date for such distribution had not occurred. If such rights, options or warrants are only exercisable upon the occurrence of certain triggering events, then the Conversion Rate shall not be adjusted until the triggering events occur.

For purposes of this Section 9(d)(ii) , in determining whether any rights, options or warrants entitle the holders of the Common Stock to subscribe for or purchase shares of Common Stock at less than the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock for the 10 consecutive Trading Day period ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date of such distribution, and in determining the aggregate offering price of such shares of Common Stock, there shall be taken into account any consideration received by the Corporation for such rights, options or warrants and any amount payable on exercise or conversion thereof, the value of such consideration, if other than cash, to be determined by the Board.

(iii) If the Corporation distributes shares of its Capital Stock, evidences of its indebtedness or other assets, securities or property of the Corporation or rights, options or warrants to acquire its Capital Stock or other securities, to all or substantially all holders of Common Stock, excluding (A) dividends, distributions, rights, options, warrants or other issuances as to which an adjustment was effected pursuant to Section 9(d)(i) or Section 9(d)(ii ), (B) rights issued to all holders of Common Stock pursuant to a rights plan, where such rights are not presently exercisable, trade with Common Stock and the plan provides that Holders will receive such rights along with any Common Stock received upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock, (C) dividends or distributions paid exclusively in cash as to which an adjustment was effected pursuant to (or a cash amount paid pursuant to the last paragraph of) Section 9(d)(iv) , (D) any dividends and distributions in connection with any recapitalization, reclassification, change, consolidation, merger or other combination, share exchange, or sale, lease or other transfer or disposition resulting in the change in the conversion consideration as described in Section 9(h) and (E) Spin-Offs as to which the provisions set forth below in the last two paragraphs of this Section 9(d)(iii) shall apply, then the Conversion Rate shall be adjusted based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution;

CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution; SP 0 = the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date for such distribution; and

FMV = the fair market value as of the Record Date for such distribution (as determined by the Board) of the shares of the Corporation’s Capital Stock (other than Common Stock), evidences of indebtedness, assets, securities, property, rights, options or warrants distributed with respect to each outstanding share of Common Stock.

Any increase made under the portion of this Section 9(d)(iii) above shall become effective immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such distribution. If such distribution is not so paid or made, the Conversion Rate shall be decreased, effective as of the earlier of (A) the date the Board determines not to pay the distribution and (B) the date such dividend or distribution was to have been paid, to be the Conversion Rate that would then be in effect if such distribution had not been declared.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if “FMV” (as defined above) is equal to or greater than “SP0 ” (as defined above), or if the difference is less than $1.00, in lieu of the foregoing increase, each Holder shall receive, for each share of Series A Preferred Stock held by it, at the same time and upon the same terms as holders of the Common Stock, the amount and kind of the Corporation’s Capital Stock (other than Common Stock), evidences of indebtedness, or other assets, securities or property of the Corporation, or rights, options or warrants to acquire the Corporation’s Capital Stock or other securities that such Holder would have received if such Holder owned a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for the distribution.

With respect to an adjustment pursuant to this Section 9(d)(iii) where there has been a payment of a dividend or other distribution on the Common Stock consisting solely of shares of Capital Stock of any class or series, or similar equity interests, of or relating to a Subsidiary or other business unit of the Corporation where such Capital Stock or similar equity interest is, or will be when issued, listed or admitted for trading on a U.S. national securities exchange (a “Spin-Off”), the Conversion Rate will be increased based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the 10th Trading Day immediately following, and including, the Ex-Date for the Spin-Off; CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the 10th Trading Day immediately following, and including, the Ex-Date for the Spin-Off; FMV = the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Capital Stock or similar equity interest distributed to holders of the Common Stock applicable to one share of Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period immediately following, and including, the Ex-Date for the Spin-Off; and MP 0 = the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period immediately following, and including, the Ex-Date for the Spin-Off.

The adjustment to the Conversion Rate under the preceding paragraph shall become effective at the Close of Business on the 10th Trading Day immediately following, and including, the Ex-Date for the Spin-Off; provided that, for purposes of determining the Conversion Rate in respect of any conversion during the 10 Trading Days following, and including, the Ex-Date of any Spin-Off, references to “10 consecutive Trading Days” within the portion of this Section 9(d)(iii) related to Spin-Offs shall be deemed to be replaced with such lesser number of consecutive Trading Days as have elapsed between the Ex-Date of such Spin-Off and the relevant Conversion Date.

(iv) If any cash dividend or distribution is made to all or substantially all holders of Common Stock (excluding dividends or distributions made in connection with the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Corporation and any consideration payable in connection with a tender or exchange offer made by the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries), the Conversion Rate shall be adjusted based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution; CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution; SP 0 = the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date for such dividend or distribution; and

C = the amount in cash per share of Common Stock the Corporation distributes to all or substantially all holders of its Common Stock.

Any adjustment made under this Section 9(d)(iv) shall become effective immediately after the Close of Business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution. If such dividend or distribution is not so paid, the Conversion Rate shall be decreased, effective as of the earlier of (A) the date the Board determines not to pay or make such dividend or distribution and (B) the date such dividend or distribution was to have been paid, to be the Conversion Rate that would then be in effect if such dividend or distribution had not been declared.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, if “C” (as defined above) is equal to or greater than “SP0” (as defined above), of if the difference is less than $1.00, in lieu of the foregoing increase, each Holder shall receive, for each share of Series A Preferred Stock, at the same time and upon the same terms as holders of Common Stock, the amount of cash that such Holder would have received if such Holder owned a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the Conversion Rate on the Record Date for such cash dividend or distribution.

(v) If the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries make a payment in respect of a tender or exchange offer for Common Stock to the extent that the cash and value of any other consideration included in the payment per share of Common Stock exceeds the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period commencing on, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the last date on which tenders or exchanges may be made pursuant to such tender or exchange offer (the “Expiration Date”), the Conversion Rate shall be adjusted based on the following formula:

where,

CR 0 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Close of Business on the last Trading Day of the 10 consecutive Trading Day period commencing on, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the Expiration Date; CR 1 = the Conversion Rate in effect immediately after the Close of Business on the last Trading Day of the 10 consecutive Trading Day period commencing on, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the Expiration Date; AC = the aggregate value of all cash and any other consideration (as determined by the Board) paid or payable for shares of Common Stock purchased in such tender or exchange offer; OS 0 = the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to the Expiration Date (prior to giving effect to the purchase of all shares of Common Stock accepted for purchase or exchange in such tender or exchange offer); OS 1 = the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding immediately after the Expiration Date (after giving effect to the purchase of all shares of Common Stock accepted for purchase or exchange in such tender or exchange offer); and SP 1 = the average of the Closing Sale Prices of the Common Stock over the 10 consecutive Trading Day period commencing on, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the Expiration Date.

Any increase made under this Section 9(d)(v) shall become effective at the Close of Business on the 10th Trading Day immediately following, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the Expiration Date; provided that, for purposes of determining the Conversion Rate in respect of any conversion during the 10 Trading Days immediately following, and including, the Trading Day next succeeding the Expiration Date, references to “10 consecutive Trading Days” within this Section 9(d)(v) shall be deemed to be replaced with such lesser number of consecutive Trading Days as have elapsed between the Expiration Date for such tender or exchange offer and the relevant Conversion Date.

In the event that the Corporation or one of its Subsidiaries is obligated to purchase shares of Common Stock pursuant to any such tender offer or exchange offer, but the Corporation or such Subsidiary is permanently prevented by applicable law from effecting any such purchases, or all such purchases are rescinded, then the Conversion Rate shall be readjusted to be such Conversion Rate that would then be in effect if such tender offer or exchange offer had not been made.

(vi) All calculations and other determinations under this Section 9(d) shall be made by the Corporation and shall be made to the nearest one-ten thousandth (1/10,000th) of a share. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, no adjustment under this Section 9(d) shall be made to the Conversion Rate unless such adjustment would result in a change of at least 1% in the Conversion Rate then in effect. Any lesser adjustment shall be carried forward and shall be made at the time of and together with the next subsequent adjustment, if any, which, together with any adjustment or adjustments so carried forward, shall amount to a change of at least 1% in such Conversion Rate; provided, however, that the Corporation shall make all such carried-forward adjustments, regardless of whether the aggregate adjustment is less than 1%, (A) on December 31 of each calendar year, (B) on the Conversion Date for any conversions of Series A Preferred Stock, (C) upon the occurrence of a Fundamental Change and (D) in the event that the Corporation exercises its mandatory conversion right pursuant to Section 10 . No adjustment to the Conversion Rate shall be made if it results in a Conversion Price that is less than the par value (if any) of the Common Stock. The Corporation shall not take any action that would result in the Conversion Price being less than the par value (if any) of the Common Stock pursuant to this Certificate of Designations and without giving effect to the previous sentence.

(vii) In addition to those adjustments required by clauses (i), (ii), (iii), (iv) and (v) of this Section 9(d) , and to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to the applicable rules of The New York Stock Exchange, the Corporation, from time to time, may increase the Conversion Rate by any amount for a period of at least 20 Business Days or any longer period permitted or required by law, so long as the increase is irrevocable during that period and the Board determines that such increase would be in the Corporation’s best interest. Whenever the Conversion Rate is increased pursuant to the preceding sentence, the Corporation shall send to each Holder at its last address appearing on the stock register of the Corporation a notice of the increase at least 15 calendar days prior to the date the increased Conversion Rate takes effect, and such notice shall state the increased Conversion Rate and the period during which it will be in effect.

(viii) Notwithstanding the foregoing in this Section 9(d) and for the avoidance of doubt, the Conversion Rate shall not be adjusted for: (A) the issuance of Common Stock pursuant to any present or future plan providing for the reinvestment of dividends or interest payable on securities of the Corporation and the investment of additional optional amounts in shares of Common Stock under any plan; (B) the issuance of Common Stock, options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance units or rights to purchase those shares or similar equity instruments pursuant to any present or future employee, director, trustee or consultant benefit plan, employee agreement or arrangement or program of the Corporation or any of its Subsidiaries; (C) the issuance of Common Stock pursuant to any option, warrant, right or excisable, exchangeable or convertible security outstanding as of the Initial Issue Date; (D) a change in the par value of Common Stock; (E) a sale of Common Stock, or securities convertible or exercisable for Common Stock, for cash, other than in a transaction described in Section 9(d)(i ) through Section 9(d)(v ); (F) ordinary course of business stock repurchases that are not tender offers referred to in Section 9(d)(v ), including structured or derivative transactions or pursuant to a stock repurchase program approved by the Board; (G) a third-party tender or exchange offer, other than a tender or exchange offer by one of the Corporation’s Subsidiaries as described in Section 9(d)(v) ; and (H) accumulated and unpaid dividends or distributions, except as provided in Section 5 and Section 10 . Except as described in this Section 9 , we will not adjust the conversion rate.

(e) Notwithstanding Section 9(d)(ii) and Section 9(d)(iii ), if the Corporation has a rights plan (including the distribution of rights pursuant thereto to all holders of Common Stock) in effect while any shares of Series A Preferred Stock remain outstanding, Holders will receive, upon conversion of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, in addition to shares of Common Stock to which each such Holder is entitled, a corresponding number of rights in accordance with such rights plan. If, prior to any conversion of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, such rights have separated from the shares of Common Stock in accordance with the provisions of the applicable rights plan, the Conversion Rate will be adjusted at the time of separation as if the Corporation had distributed to all or substantially all holders of Common Stock, shares of Capital Stock, evidences of indebtedness, assets, securities, property, rights, options or warrants as described in Section 9(d)(iii) above, subject to readjustment in the event of the expiration, termination or redemption of such rights. Any distribution of rights, options or warrants pursuant to a rights plan that would allow a Holder to receive upon conversion of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, in addition to any shares of Common Stock to which such Holder is entitled, the rights described therein (unless such rights, options or warrants have separated from the Common Stock (in which case the Conversion Rate will be adjusted at the time of separation as if the Corporation made a distribution to all holders of Common Stock as described in Section 9(d)(iii ), subject to readjustment in the event of the expiration, termination or redemption of such rights)) shall not constitute a distribution of rights, options or warrants that would entitle such Holder to an adjustment to the Conversion Rate.

(f) The Corporation may also (but is not required to) increase each Conversion Rate to avoid or diminish any income tax to holders of Common Stock or rights to purchase shares of Common Stock in connection with a dividend or distribution of shares (or rights to acquire shares) or similar event. However, in either case, the Corporation may only make such a discretionary adjustment if it makes the same proportionate adjustment to each Conversion Rate.

(g) Upon any increase in the Conversion Rate, the Corporation promptly shall deliver to each Holder a certificate signed by an Officer of the Corporation, setting forth in reasonable detail the event requiring the adjustment and the method by which such adjustment was calculated, and specifying the increased Conversion Rate then in effect following such adjustment.

(h) In the case of:

(i) any recapitalization, reclassification or change in Common Stock (other than a change in par value, or from par value to no par value, or from no par value to par value, or changes resulting from a subdivision or combination),

(ii) any consolidation, merger or other combination involving the Corporation,

(iii) any sale, lease or other transfer or disposition to a third party of the consolidated assets of the Corporation and the Corporation’s Subsidiaries substantially as an entirety, or

(iv) any statutory share exchange of the Corporation’s securities with another person (other than in connection with a merger or acquisition),

in each case, as a result of which Common Stock would be converted into, or exchanged for, stock, other securities or other property or assets (including cash or any combination thereof) (any such transaction or event, a “Reorganization Event”), then, at and after the effective time of such Reorganization Event, the right to convert each share of Series A Preferred Stock into (i) the Cash Consideration and (ii) shares of Common Stock shall be changed into a right to convert such share of Series A Preferred Stock into a modified package of consideration consisting of (i) the Cash Consideration, to the fullest extent permitted by law, and (ii) the kind and amount of shares of stock, other securities or other property or assets (including cash or any combination thereof) that a holder of a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the Conversion Rate immediately prior to such Reorganization Event would have been entitled to receive upon such Reorganization Event (such stock, securities or other property or assets, the “Reference Property”). The Corporation shall amend its Certificate of Incorporation to effect this change, if applicable. In the event that, in connection with any such Reorganization Event, the holders of Common Stock have the opportunity to elect the form of all or any portion of the consideration to be received by such holders in such Reorganization Event, the Reference Property into which shares of Series A Preferred Stock will be convertible shall be deemed to be the weighted average of the types and amounts of consideration received by the holders of Common Stock that affirmatively make such election (or of all holders of Common Stock if no holders of Common Stock make such election). The Corporation shall not become a party to any Reorganization Event unless its terms are consistent with this Section 9(h) . Notwithstanding Section 9(d) , no adjustment to the Conversion Rate shall be made for any Reorganization Event to the extent stock, securities or other property or assets become the Reference Property receivable upon conversion of Series A Preferred Stock.

The Corporation shall provide, by amendment hereto effective upon any such Reorganization Event, for anti-dilution and other adjustments that shall be as nearly equivalent as is possible to the adjustments provided for in this Section 9 . The provisions of this Section 9(h) shall apply to successive Reorganization Events.

None of the foregoing provisions of this Section 9(h) shall affect the right of a Holder to convert its Series A Preferred Stock into shares of Common Stock and Cash Consideration as set forth in Section 9(a) prior to the effective time of such Reorganization Event.

In this Certificate of Designations, if Common Stock has been replaced by Reference Property as a result of any such Reorganization Event, references to “Common Stock” are intended to refer to such Reference Property.

(i) The Corporation shall at all times reserve and keep available for issuance upon the conversion of shares of Series A Preferred Stock a number of its authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock equal to the maximum number of shares of Common Stock deliverable upon conversion of all shares of Series A Preferred Stock (including the maximum number of shares of Common Stock deliverable upon conversion during a Fundamental Change Conversion Period), and shall take all action required to increase the authorized number of shares of Common Stock if at any time there shall be insufficient unissued shares of Common Stock to permit such reservation or to permit the conversion of all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

(j) A converting Holder is not required to pay any transfer or similar taxes due upon conversion of such Holder’s shares of Series A Preferred Stock, except that such Holder shall pay such transfer or similar taxes payable relating to any transfer involved in the issuance or delivery of shares of Common Stock, if any, or payment of any Cash Consideration, due upon conversion of such shares of Series A Preferred Stock in or to a name other than that of the converting Holder. The Corporation may require that such converting Holder establish to the reasonable satisfaction of the Corporation, that such converting Holder has paid in full all applicable transfer or similar taxes, if any, payable by such converting Holder prior to issuing and delivering the shares of Common Stock or paying the Cash Consideration due upon conversion of such converting Holder’s shares of Series A Preferred Stock. Notwithstanding the foregoing, upon surrender of a share of Series A Preferred Stock for conversion, the Corporation or an applicable withholding agent may deduct and withhold on cash dividends, shares of Common Stock, Cash Consideration or sale proceeds paid, subsequently paid or credited (or on the consideration otherwise delivered) with respect to such Holder or its successors and assigns the amount required to be deducted and withheld under applicable law.

10. Mandatory Conversion.

(a) At any time on or after October 15, 2021, the Corporation shall have the right, at its option, to elect to cause all, and not part, of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock to be automatically converted into that number of shares of Common Stock for each share of Series A Preferred Stock equal to the Conversion Rate in effect on the Mandatory Conversion Date, plus, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration. The Corporation may exercise its right to cause a mandatory conversion pursuant to this Section 10 only if the Closing Sale Price of the Common Stock as adjusted to add thereto the Cash Consideration Factor equals or exceeds 150% of the Conversion Price then in effect for at least 20 Trading Days (whether or not consecutive) in a period of 30 consecutive Trading Days, including the last Trading Day of such 30 Trading Day period, ending on, and including, the Trading Day immediately preceding the Business Day on which the Corporation issues a press release announcing the mandatory conversion as described in Section 10(b) .

(b) To exercise the mandatory conversion right described in Section 10(a ), the Corporation must issue a press release giving notice of such mandatory conversion for publication on the Dow Jones News Service or Bloomberg Business News (or another broadly disseminated news or press release service selected by the Corporation) prior to the Open of Business on the first Trading Day immediately following any date on which the condition described in Section 10(a) is met, announcing such a mandatory conversion. The conversion date will be a date selected by the Corporation (the “Mandatory Conversion Date”) and will be no later than 10 calendar days after the date on which the Corporation issues the press release described in this Section 10(b) . In addition to any information required by applicable law or regulation, such press release and notice of a mandatory conversion shall state, as appropriate: (i) the Mandatory Conversion Date; (ii) the number of shares of Common Stock and Cash Consideration to be delivered upon conversion of each share of Series A Preferred Stock; and (iii) that dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock to be converted will cease to accumulate on the Mandatory Conversion Date.

(c) On and after the Mandatory Conversion Date, dividends shall cease to accumulate on the Series A Preferred Stock called for a mandatory conversion pursuant to this Section 10 and all rights of Holders shall terminate except for the right to receive the shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion thereof, the Cash Consideration, to the fullest extent permitted by law, and, if applicable, a dividend on a Dividend Payment Date as provided in the following sentence. The full amount of any dividend payment with respect to the Series A Preferred Stock called for a mandatory conversion pursuant to this Section 10 on a date during the period beginning at the Close of Business on any Dividend Record Date and ending at the Close of Business on the corresponding Dividend Payment Date shall be payable when, as and if declared by the Board, out of funds legally available for payment, on such Dividend Payment Date to the record holder of such share at the Close of Business on such Dividend Record Date if such share has been mandatorily converted after such Dividend Record Date and prior to such Dividend Payment Date. Except as provided in the immediately preceding sentence with respect to a mandatory conversion pursuant to this Section 10, no payment or adjustment shall be made upon conversion of Series A Preferred Stock for accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared).

(d) The Corporation may not authorize, issue a press release or give notice of any mandatory conversion pursuant to this Section 10 unless, prior to giving the mandatory conversion notice, all accumulated and unpaid dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock (whether or not declared) for dividend periods ended prior to the date of such mandatory conversion notice shall have been paid or such accumulated and unpaid dividends are declared and a sum sufficient in cash for payment of such dividends shall have been set aside for payment on or prior to the Mandatory Conversion Date.

11. No Fractional Shares.

No fractional shares of Common Stock or securities representing fractional shares of Common Stock will be delivered upon redemption or conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock, whether voluntary or mandatory. Instead, the Corporation shall round up to the nearest whole share the number of shares of Common Stock to be delivered.

12. [Reserved.]

13. [Reserved.]

14. Certificates.

(a) Form and Dating. The Series A Preferred Stock and the Transfer Agent’s certificate of authentication shall be substantially in the form set forth in Exhibit A , which is hereby incorporated in and expressly made a part of this Certificate of Designations. The Series A Preferred Stock certificate may have notations, legends or endorsements required by law or stock exchange rules; provided that any such notation, legend or endorsement is in a form acceptable to the Corporation. Each Series A Preferred Stock certificate shall be dated the date of its authentication.

(i) Global Series A Preferred Stock . The Series A Preferred Stock shall be issued initially in the form of one or more fully registered global certificates with the global securities legend set forth in Exhibit A hereto (the “Global Series A Preferred Stock”), which shall be deposited on behalf of the Holders represented thereby with the Transfer Agent, as custodian for DTC (or with such other custodian as DTC may direct), and registered in the name of Cede & Co. or other nominee of DTC, duly executed by the Corporation and authenticated by the Transfer Agent as hereinafter provided. The number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock represented by Global Series A Preferred Stock may from time to time be increased or decreased by adjustments made on the records of the Transfer Agent and DTC or its nominee as hereinafter provided.

(ii) Book-Entry Provisions . In the event Global Series A Preferred Stock is deposited with or on behalf of DTC, the Corporation shall execute and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate and deliver initially one or more Global Series A Preferred Stock certificates that (a) shall be registered in the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for DTC as depository for such Global Series A Preferred Stock, or other nominee of DTC and (b) shall be delivered by the Transfer Agent to DTC or, pursuant to DTC’s instructions, held by the Transfer Agent as custodian for DTC. Members of, or participants in, DTC (“Agent Members”) shall have no rights under this Certificate of Designations with respect to any Global Series A Preferred Stock held on their behalf by DTC or by the Transfer Agent as the custodian of DTC or under such Global Series A Preferred Stock, and DTC may be treated by the Corporation, the Transfer Agent and any agent of the Corporation or the Transfer Agent as the absolute owner of such Global Series A Preferred Stock for all purposes whatsoever. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing herein shall prevent the Corporation, the Transfer Agent or any agent of the Corporation or the Transfer Agent from giving effect to any written certification, proxy or other authorization furnished by DTC or impair, as between DTC and its Agent Members, the operation of customary practices of DTC governing the exercise of the rights of a holder of a beneficial interest in any Global Series A Preferred Stock.

(iii) Certificated Series A Preferred Stock . Except as provided in this Section 14(a) or in Section 14(c) , owners of beneficial interests in Global Series A Preferred Stock will not be entitled to receive physical delivery of Series A Preferred Stock in fully registered certificated form (“Certificated Series A Preferred Stock”).

(b) Execution and Authentication. The (i) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President or a Vice President and (ii) either the Treasurer or an Assistant Treasurer of the Corporation, or the Secretary or Assistant Secretary of the Corporation, shall sign each Series A Preferred Stock certificate for the Corporation by manual or facsimile signature, and such certificates may bear the seal of the Corporation or a facsimile thereof.

If any person who has signed or whose facsimile signature has been placed upon a Series A Preferred Stock certificate on behalf of the Corporation shall have ceased to be Chairman of the Board or shall have ceased to be an Officer before such certificate is issued, such certificate may nevertheless be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such person were such officer at the date of its issuance.

A Series A Preferred Stock certificate shall not be valid until an authorized signatory of the Transfer Agent manually signs the certificate of authentication on the Series A Preferred Stock certificate. The signature shall be conclusive evidence that the Series A Preferred Stock certificate has been authenticated in accordance with this Certificate of Designations.

The Transfer Agent shall authenticate and deliver certificates for up to 62,500 shares of Series A Preferred Stock for original issue upon a written order of the Corporation signed by two Officers of the Corporation. Such order shall specify the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock to be authenticated and the date on which the original issue of the Series A Preferred Stock is to be authenticated.

The Transfer Agent may appoint an authenticating agent reasonably acceptable to the Corporation to authenticate the certificates for the Series A Preferred Stock. Unless limited by the terms of such appointment, an authenticating agent may authenticate certificates for the Series A Preferred Stock whenever the Transfer Agent may do so. Each reference in this Certificate of Designations to authentication by the Transfer Agent includes authentication by such agent. An authenticating agent has the same rights as the Transfer Agent or agent for service of notices and demands.

(c) Transfer and Exchange.

(i) Transfer and Exchange of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock . When Certificated Series A Preferred Stock is presented to the Transfer Agent with a request to register the transfer of such Certificated Series A Preferred Stock or to exchange such Certificated Series A Preferred Stock for an equal number of shares of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, the Transfer Agent shall register the transfer or make the exchange as requested if its reasonable requirements for such transaction are met; provided that the Certificated Series A Preferred Stock surrendered for transfer or exchange shall be duly endorsed or accompanied by a written instrument of transfer in form reasonably satisfactory to the Corporation and the Transfer Agent, duly executed by the holder thereof or its attorney duly authorized in writing.

(ii) Restrictions on Transfer of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock for a Beneficial Interest in Global Series A Preferred Stock . Certificated Series A Preferred Stock may not be exchanged for a beneficial interest in Global Series A Preferred Stock except upon satisfaction of the requirements set forth below. Upon receipt by the Transfer Agent of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, duly endorsed or accompanied by appropriate instruments of transfer, in form reasonably satisfactory to the Corporation and the Transfer Agent, together with written instructions directing the Transfer Agent to make, or to direct DTC to make, an adjustment on its books and records with respect to such Global Series A Preferred Stock to reflect an increase in the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock represented by the Global Series A Preferred Stock, then the Transfer Agent shall cancel such Certificated Series A Preferred Stock and cause, or direct DTC to cause, in accordance with the standing instructions and procedures existing between DTC and the Transfer Agent, the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock represented by the Global Series A Preferred Stock to be increased accordingly. If no Global Series A Preferred Stock is then outstanding, the Corporation shall issue and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate, upon written order of the Corporation in the form of an Officers’ Certificate, a new Global Series A Preferred Stock representing the appropriate number of shares.

(iii) Transfer and Exchange of Global Series A Preferred Stock . The transfer and exchange of Global Series A Preferred Stock or beneficial interests therein shall be effected through DTC, in accordance with this Certificate of Designations (including applicable restrictions on transfer set forth herein, if any) and the procedures of DTC therefor.

(iv) Transfer of a Beneficial Interest in Global Series A Preferred Stock for Certificated Series A Preferred Stock.

(A) If at any time: (1) DTC notifies the Corporation that DTC is unwilling or unable to continue as depository for the Global Series A Preferred Stock and a successor depository for the Global Series A Preferred Stock is not appointed by the Corporation within 90 days after delivery of such notice; or (2) DTC ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act and a successor depository for the Global Series A Preferred Stock is not appointed by the Corporation within 90 days, then the Corporation shall execute, and the Transfer Agent, upon receipt of a written order of the Corporation signed by two Officers of the Corporation requesting the authentication and delivery of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock to the Persons designated by the Corporation, shall authenticate and deliver Certificated Series A Preferred Stock equal to the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock represented by the Global Series A Preferred Stock, in exchange for such Global Series A Preferred Stock. Subject to the foregoing, the beneficial interests in a Global Series A Preferred Stock shall not be exchangeable for Certificated Series A Preferred Stock.

(B) Certificated Series A Preferred Stock issued in exchange for a beneficial interest in a Global Series A Preferred Stock pursuant to this Section 14(c)(iv) shall be registered in such names and in such authorized denominations as DTC, pursuant to instructions from its direct or indirect participants or otherwise, shall instruct the Transfer Agent. The Transfer Agent shall deliver such Certificated Series A Preferred Stock to the Persons in whose names such Series A Preferred Stock are so registered in accordance with the instructions of DTC.

(v) Restrictions on Transfer of Global Series A Preferred Stock . Notwithstanding any other provisions of this Certificate of Designations (other than the provisions set forth in Section 14(c)(iv)) , Global Series A Preferred Stock may not be transferred as a whole except by DTC to a nominee of DTC or by a nominee of DTC to DTC or another nominee of DTC or by DTC or any such nominee to a successor depository or a nominee of such successor depository.

(vi) Cancellation or Adjustment of Global Series A Preferred Stock . At such time as all beneficial interests in Global Series A Preferred Stock have either been exchanged for Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, converted or canceled, such Global Series A Preferred Stock shall be returned to DTC for cancellation or retained and canceled by the Transfer Agent. At any time prior to such cancellation, if any beneficial interest in Global Series A Preferred Stock is exchanged for Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, converted or canceled, the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock represented by such Global Series A Preferred Stock shall be reduced and an adjustment shall be made on the books and records of the Transfer Agent with respect to such Global Series A Preferred Stock, by the Transfer Agent or DTC, to reflect such reduction.

(vii) Obligations with Respect to Transfers and Exchanges of Series A Preferred Stock .

(A) To permit registrations of transfers and exchanges, the Corporation shall execute and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate Certificated Series A Preferred Stock and Global Series A Preferred Stock as required pursuant to the provisions of this Section 14(c) .

(B) All Certificated Series A Preferred Stock and Global Series A Preferred Stock issued upon any registration of transfer or exchange of Certificated Series A Preferred Stock or Global Series A Preferred Stock shall be the valid Capital Stock of the Corporation, entitled to the same benefits under this Certificate of Designations as the Certificated Series A Preferred Stock or Global Series A Preferred Stock surrendered upon such registration of transfer or exchange.

(C) Prior to due presentment for registration or transfer of any shares of Series A Preferred Stock, the Transfer Agent and the Corporation may deem and treat the Person in whose name such shares of Series A Preferred Stock are registered as the absolute owner of such Series A Preferred Stock and neither the Transfer Agent nor the Corporation shall be affected by notice to the contrary.

(D) No service charge shall be made to a Holder for any registration of transfer or exchange upon surrender of any Series A Preferred Stock certificate or Common Stock certificate at the office of the Transfer Agent maintained for that purpose. However, except as otherwise set forth herein, the Corporation may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with any registration of transfer or exchange of Series A Preferred Stock certificates or Common Stock certificates.

(viii) No Obligation of the Transfer Agent .

(A) The Transfer Agent shall have no responsibility or obligation to any beneficial owner of Global Series A Preferred Stock, any Agent Member or any other Person with respect to the accuracy of the records of DTC or its nominee or of any participant or member thereof, with respect to any ownership interest in the Series A Preferred Stock or with respect to the delivery to any participant, member, beneficial owner or other Person (other than DTC) of any notice or the payment of any amount, under or with respect to such Global Series A Preferred Stock. All notices and communications to be given to the Holders and all payments to be made to such Holders under this Certificate of Designations shall be given or made only to the Holders (which shall be DTC or its nominee in the case of the Global Series A Preferred Stock). The rights of beneficial owners in any Global Series A Preferred Stock shall be exercised only through DTC subject to the applicable rules and procedures of DTC. The Transfer Agent may rely and shall be fully protected in relying upon information furnished by DTC with respect to its Agent Members and any beneficial owners.

(B) The Transfer Agent shall have no obligation or duty to monitor, determine or inquire as to compliance with any restrictions on transfer imposed under this Certificate of Designations or under applicable law with respect to any transfer of any interest in any Series A Preferred Stock (including any transfers between or among DTC participants, members or beneficial owners in any Global Series A Preferred Stock) other than to require delivery of such certificates and other documentation or evidence as are expressly required by, and to do so if and when expressly required by, the terms of this Certificate of Designations, and to examine the same to determine substantial compliance as to form with the express requirements hereof.

(d) Replacement Certificates. If any of the Series A Preferred Stock certificates shall be mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed, the Corporation shall issue, in exchange and in substitution for and upon cancellation of the mutilated Series A Preferred Stock certificate, or in lieu of and substitution for the Series A Preferred Stock certificate lost, stolen or destroyed, a new Series A Preferred Stock certificate of like tenor and representing an equivalent number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, but only upon receipt of evidence of such loss, theft or destruction of such Series A Preferred Stock certificate and indemnity, if requested, satisfactory to the Corporation and the Transfer Agent.

(e) Temporary Certificates. Until definitive Series A Preferred Stock certificates are ready for delivery, the Corporation may prepare and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate temporary Series A Preferred Stock certificates. Any temporary Series A Preferred Stock certificates shall be substantially in the form of definitive Series A Preferred Stock certificates but may have variations that the Corporation considers appropriate for temporary Series A Preferred Stock certificates. Without unreasonable delay, the Corporation shall prepare and the Transfer Agent shall authenticate definitive Series A Preferred Stock certificates and deliver them in exchange for temporary Series A Preferred Stock certificates.

(f) Cancellation. In the event the Corporation shall purchase or otherwise acquire Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, the same shall thereupon be delivered to the Transfer Agent for cancellation.

(i) At such time as all beneficial interests in Global Series A Preferred Stock have either been exchanged for Certificated Series A Preferred Stock, converted, repurchased or canceled, such Global Series A Preferred Stock shall thereupon be delivered to the Transfer Agent for cancellation.

(ii) The Transfer Agent and no one else shall cancel and destroy all Series A Preferred Stock certificates surrendered for transfer, exchange, replacement or cancellation and deliver a certificate of such destruction to the Corporation unless the Corporation directs the Transfer Agent to deliver canceled Series A Preferred Stock certificates to the Corporation. The Corporation may not issue new Series A Preferred Stock certificates to replace Series A Preferred Stock certificates to the extent they evidence Series A Preferred Stock which the Corporation has purchased or otherwise acquired.

15. Other Provisions.

(a) With respect to any notice to a Holder required to be provided hereunder, neither failure to send such notice, nor any defect therein or in the sending thereof, to any particular Holder shall affect the sufficiency of the notice or the validity of the proceedings referred to in such notice with respect to the other Holders or affect the legality or validity of any distribution, rights, warrant, reclassification, consolidation, merger, conveyance, transfer, dissolution, liquidation or winding-up, or the vote upon any such action. Any notice which was mailed in the manner herein provided shall be conclusively presumed to have been duly given whether or not the Holder receives the notice.

(b) Shares of Series A Preferred Stock that have been issued and reacquired in any manner, including shares of Series A Preferred Stock that are purchased or exchanged or converted, shall (upon compliance with any applicable provisions of the laws of Delaware) have the status of authorized but unissued shares of Preferred Stock of the Corporation undesignated as to series and may be designated or redesignated and issued or reissued, as the case may be, as part of any series of Preferred Stock of the Corporation; provided that any issuance of such shares as Series A Preferred Stock must be in compliance with the terms hereof.

(c) All notice periods referred to herein shall commence on the date of the mailing of the applicable notice. Notice to any Holder shall be given to the registered address set forth in the Corporation’s records for such Holder, or for Global Series A Preferred Stock, to the Depository in accordance with its procedures.

(d) Any payment required to be made hereunder on any day that is not a Business Day shall be made on the next succeeding Business Day and no interest or dividends on such payment will accrue or accumulate, as the case may be, in respect of such delay.

(e) Holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall not be entitled to any preemptive rights to acquire additional Capital Stock of the Corporation.

EXHIBIT A

FORM OF CERTIFICATED SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK CERTIFICATE

FACE OF SECURITY

[THIS GLOBAL CERTIFICATE IS HELD BY THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY (55 WATER STREET, NEW YORK, NEW YORK) (“DTC”) OR ITS NOMINEE IN CUSTODY FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS HEREOF, AND IS NOT TRANSFERABLE TO ANY PERSON UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES EXCEPT THAT (1) THIS GLOBAL CERTIFICATE MAY BE DELIVERED TO THE TRANSFER AGENT FOR CANCELLATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 14 OF THE CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS AND (2) THIS GLOBAL CERTIFICATE MAY BE TRANSFERRED TO A SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS.

UNLESS AND UNTIL IT IS EXCHANGED IN WHOLE OR IN PART FOR SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK IN CERTIFICATED FORM, THIS CERTIFICATE MAY NOT BE TRANSFERRED EXCEPT AS A WHOLE BY THE DEPOSITARY TO A NOMINEE OF THE DEPOSITARY OR BY A NOMINEE OF THE DEPOSITARY TO THE DEPOSITARY OR ANOTHER NOMINEE OF THE DEPOSITARY OR BY THE DEPOSITARY OR ANY SUCH NOMINEE TO A SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY OR A NOMINEE OF SUCH SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY. UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DTC TO THE CORPORATION OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR SUCH OTHER NAME AS MAY BE REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO., OR SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS MAY BE REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF DTC) ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN.](1)

(1) Insert if a global security.

Certificate Number [ ] Number of Shares of

Series A Preferred Stock [ ]

CUSIP No.: 171798 200

ISIN No.: US1717982003

8 1 /8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

of

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

CIMAREX ENERGY CO., a Delaware corporation (the “Corporation”) hereby certifies that [ ] (the “ Holder”) is the registered owner of [ ] fully paid and non-assessable shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Corporation, designated as the 8 1 /8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The shares of Series A Preferred Stock are transferrable on the books and records of the Transfer Agent, in person or by a duly authorized attorney, upon surrender of this certificate duly endorsed and in proper form for transfer. The designations, rights, privileges, restrictions, preferences and other terms and provisions of the Series A Preferred Stock represented hereby are as specified in, and the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are issued and shall in all respects be subject to the provisions of, the Certificate of Designations dated February 28, 2019, as the same may be amended from time to time (the “Certificate of Designations”).

Capitalized terms used herein but not defined shall have the meaning given to them in the Certificate of Designations. The Corporation will provide a copy of the Certificate of Designations to a Holder without charge upon written request to the Corporation at its principal place of business.

Reference is hereby made to the Certificate of Designations, which shall for all purposes have the same effect as if set forth at this place.

Upon receipt of this certificate, the Holder is bound by the Certificate of Designations and is entitled to the benefits thereunder.

Unless the Transfer Agent’s Certificate of Authentication hereon has been properly executed, these shares of Series A Preferred Stock shall not be entitled to any benefit under the Certificate of Designations or be valid for any purpose.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Corporation has executed this certificate this [ ] day of [ ], 20[ ].

CIMAREX ENERGY CO. By: Name: [ ] Title: [ ]

By: Name: [ ] Title: [ ]

TRANSFER AGENT’S CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICATION

These are shares of Series A Preferred Stock referred to in the within-mentioned Certificate of Designations.

Dated: CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY By: Authorized Signatory

REVERSE OF SECURITY

The Corporation will furnish without charge and upon written request to each Holder the powers, designations, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights of each class of stock and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions of such preferences and/or rights. Requests may be made to:

Cimarex Energy Co.

1700 Lincoln Street

Suite 3700

Denver, Colorado 80203

Attention: General Counsel

ASSIGNMENT

To assign this Series A Preferred Stock certificate, fill in the form below:

FOR VALUE RECEIVED, the undersigned hereby assigns and transfer the shares of Series A Preferred Stock evidenced hereby to:

(Insert assignee’s legal name)

(Insert assignee’s social security or tax identification number)

(Insert assignee’s name, address and zip code)

and irrevocably appoints:

as agent to transfer the shares of Series A Preferred Stock evidenced hereby on the books of the Transfer Agent. The agent may substitute another to act for him or her.

Date: Your Signature: (Sign exactly as your name appears on the face of this certificate) Signature Guarantee:*

* Signature must be guaranteed by an “eligible guarantor institution” that is a bank, stockbroker, savings and loan association or credit union meeting the requirements of the Transfer Agent, which requirements include membership or participation in the Securities Transfer Agent Medallion Program (“STAMP”) or such other “signature guarantee program” as may be determined by the Transfer Agent in addition to, or in substitution for, STAMP, all in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

EXHIBIT B

FORM OF NOTICE OF CONVERSION

NOTICE OF CONVERSION

(To be executed by the Holder in order to convert the Series A Preferred Stock)

The undersigned hereby irrevocably elects to convert (the “Conversion”) shares of 8 1 /8% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) of Cimarex Energy Co. (the “Corporation”), represented by stock certificate No(s) [ ] (the “Preferred Stock Certificates”), into shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Corporation (“Common Stock”), plus, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the Cash Consideration according to the conditions of the Certificate of Designations of the Series A Preferred Stock (the “ Certificate of Designations”). The Corporation will pay any documentary, stamp or similar issue or tax on the issuance of shares of Common Stock or delivery of the Cash Consideration upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock, unless the tax is due because the undersigned requests such shares of Common Stock to be issued in, or such Cash Consideration to be delivered to, a name other than the undersigned’s name, in which case the undersigned will pay the tax. A copy of each Preferred Stock Certificate is attached hereto (or evidence of loss, theft or destruction thereof).

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Certificate of Designations.

Number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock to be converted:

Name(s) (with address(es)) in which the certificate(s) for any shares of Common Stock are to be registered and Cash Consideration is to be delivered:*

Signature: Name of registered Holder: Fax No.: Telephone No.:

* The Corporation is not required to issue shares of Common Stock and deliver Cash Consideration until you, among other things, (a) if required, furnish appropriate endorsements and transfer documents and (b), if required, pay funds equal to any dividend payable on the next Dividend Payment Date to which you are not entitled.

Exhibit 3.3

AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS

OF

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

Adopted as of October 1, 2021

PREAMBLE

These Bylaws contain provisions for the regulation and management of the affairs of Cimarex Energy Co., a Delaware corporation (the “ Corporation ”). They are based in part upon provisions of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “ DGCL ”) and the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the “ Certificate ”) in effect on the date of adoption. If these Bylaws conflict with the DGCL or the Certificate as the result of subsequent changes in the DGCL, an intervening amendment of the Certificate or otherwise, the DGCL and the Certificate shall govern. In using these Bylaws, reference should also be made to the then current provisions of the laws of Delaware, the DGCL and the Certificate.

Article I

OFFICES AND CORPORATE SEAL

Section 1. Registered Office . The registered office of the Corporation within the State of Delaware shall be Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801. The Corporation may also have an office or offices other than said registered office at such place or places, either within or without the State of Delaware, as the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the “ Board ”) shall from time to time determine or the business of the Corporation may require.

Section 2. Corporate Seal . The seal of the corporation shall have inscribed thereon the word “Seal.” The Board shall have power to alter the same at its pleasure.

Article II

SHARES AND TRANSFER THEREOF

Section 1. Share Certificates . The shares of the Corporation shall be represented by certificates; provided that the Board may provide by resolution or resolutions that some or all of any class or series shall be uncertificated shares that may be evidenced by a book-entry system maintained by the registrar of such stock. If shares are represented by certificates, such certificates shall be in the form, other than bearer form, approved by the Board. Every holder of shares of capital stock of the Corporation represented by certificates shall be entitled to have a certificate signed by, or in the name of, the Corporation by any two authorized officers of the Corporation representing the number of shares registered in certificate form. In case any officer who has signed a certificate shall have ceased to be such officer before the certificate is issued, it may be issued by the Corporation with the same effect as if such person were such officer at the date of its issue.

Section 2. Issuance of New Certificate . No new certificates evidencing shares or uncertificated shares shall be issued unless and until the old certificate or certificates, in lieu of which the new certificate or uncertificated shares are issued, shall be surrendered for cancellation, except as provided in Section 3 of this Article II.

Section 3. Lost or Destroyed Certificates . In case of loss or destruction of any certificate of shares, another certificate or uncertificated shares may be issued in its place upon satisfactory proof of such loss or destruction and, at the discretion of the Corporation, upon giving to the Corporation a satisfactory bond of indemnity issued by a corporate surety in an amount and for a period satisfactory to the Board.

Article III

STOCKHOLDERS AND MEETINGS THEREOF

Section 1. Stockholders of Record . Only stockholders of record on the books of the Corporation shall be entitled to be treated by the Corporation as holders-in-fact of the shares standing in their respective names, and the Corporation shall not be bound to recognize any equitable or other claim to, or interest in, any shares on the part of any other person, firm, or corporation, whether or not it shall have express or other notice thereof, except as expressly provided by state law.

Section 2. Location of Stockholder Meetings . Meetings of stockholders shall be held at the principal office of the Corporation or at such other place, either within or without of the state of its incorporation, as may be designated in the notice of meeting. The Board may, in its sole discretion, determine that a meeting of stockholders shall not be held at any place, but may instead be held solely by means of remote communications authorized by and in accordance with Section 211(a)(2) of the DGCL.

Section 3. Annual Meeting of Stockholders . In the absence of a resolution of the Board providing otherwise, the annual meeting of stockholders of the Corporation for the election of directors, and for the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting, shall be held on September 1, if the same is not a legal holiday, and if a legal holiday, then on the next succeeding business day. If a quorum is not present, the meeting may be adjourned from time to time.

Section 4. Special Meetings of Stockholders . Special meetings of stockholders may be called by the Chairman of the Board, the President, or the Board.

Section 5. Notice of Stockholder Meetings . Written or printed notice stating the place, day, and hour of the stockholders’ meeting, and the means of remote communication, if any, and in case of a special meeting of stockholders, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called, shall be delivered, except as otherwise required by applicable law, not less than ten days nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting, either personally or by mail, by or at the direction of the Chairman of the Board, the President, the Secretary, the Board, or the officer or persons calling the meeting, to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at such meeting. If mailed, such notice shall be deemed to be delivered when deposited in the United States mail addressed to the stockholder at such person’s address as it appears on the stock transfer books of the Corporation, with postage thereon prepaid. If a quorum for the transaction of business shall not be represented at the meeting, the meeting shall be adjourned by the stockholders present.

Section 6. Quorum and Action of Stockholders . A quorum at any meeting of stockholders shall consist of a majority of the shares of the Corporation entitled to vote thereat, represented in person or by proxy. If a quorum is present, the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares represented at the meeting and entitled to vote on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders, unless the vote of a greater number or voting by classes is required by law, the Certificate or these Bylaws and except for the election of directors. Directors shall be elected by a plurality of votes of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors.

Section 7. Proxies .

(a) Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders or to express consent or dissent to corporate action in writing without a meeting may authorize another person or persons to act for such person by proxy, but no such proxy shall be voted or acted upon after three years from its date, unless the proxy provides for a longer period.

(b) Without limiting the manner in which a stockholder may authorize another person or persons to act for such stockholder by proxy, pursuant to subsection (a) of this Section 7, the following shall constitute a valid means by which a stockholder may grant such authority.

(1) A stockholder may execute a writing authorizing another person or persons to act for such stockholder as proxy. Execution may be accomplished by the stockholder or its authorized officer, director, employee, or agent signing such writing or causing such person’s signature to be affixed to such writing by any reasonable means including, but not limited to, by facsimile signature.

(2) A stockholder may authorize another person or persons to act for the stockholder as proxy by transmitting or authorizing the transmission of a telegram, cablegram, or other means of electronic transmission to the person who will be the holder of the proxy or to a proxy solicitation firm, proxy support service organization, or like agent duly authorized by the person who will be the holder of the proxy to receive such transmission, provided that any such telegram, cablegram, or other means of electronic transmission must either set forth or be submitted with information from which it can be determined that the telegram, cablegram, or other electronic transmission was authorized by the stockholder. If it is determined that such telegrams, cablegrams, or other electronic transmissions are valid, the inspectors or, if there are no inspectors, such other persons making that determination shall specify the information upon which they relied.

Any copy, facsimile telecommunication, or other reliable reproductions of the writing or transmission created pursuant to subsection (b) of this section may be substituted or used in lieu of the original writing or transmission for any and all purposes for which the original writing or transmission could be used, provided that such copy, facsimile telecommunication, or other reproduction shall be a complete reproduction of the entire original writing or transmission.

A duly executed proxy shall be irrevocable if it states that it is irrevocable and if, and only as long, as it is coupled with an interest sufficient in accordance with applicable law to support an irrevocable power.

Section 8. Consent in Lieu of Meeting . Any action required or permitted to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders of the Corporation, may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent or consents in writing, setting forth the action so taken shall be signed and dated by the holders of outstanding stock having not less than the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all shares entitled to vote thereon were present and voted and shall be filed with the minutes of proceedings of the stockholders. Prompt notice of the taking of the corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent shall be given to those stockholders or members who have not consented in writing.

Article IV

DIRECTORS, POWERS, AND MEETINGS

Section 1. Board of Directors . The business and affairs of the Corporation shall be managed by a board of one or more persons who need not be stockholders of the Corporation or residents of the state of incorporation unless required by state law, and who shall be elected at the annual meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof. The number of directors that shall constitute the whole Board initially shall be two, and the number of directors may be increased or decreased by action of the stockholders from time to time. Directors shall hold office until the next succeeding annual meeting of stockholders or until their earlier resignation or removal or until their successors have been elected and qualified; provided, however, no provision of this Section 1 shall be restrictive upon the right of the Board to fill vacancies or upon the right of stockholders to remove directors as is hereinafter provided.

Section 2. Annual Meeting of Board of Directors . A regular meeting of the Board for the purpose of electing officers and the transaction of such other business as may come before the meeting shall be held at the same place as, and immediately after, the annual meeting of stockholders, and no notice shall be required in connection therewith.

Section 3. Special Meetings of Board of Directors . Special meetings of the Board may be called at any time by the Chairman of the Board, the Vice Chairman, if there is one, or a majority of the directors in office and may be held within or outside the state of incorporation. Notice need not be given. Special meetings of the Board may be held at any time that all directors are present in person, and presence of any director at a meeting shall constitute waiver of notice of such meeting, except as otherwise provided by law. Unless specifically required by the DGCL, the Certificate, or these Bylaws, neither the business to be transacted at, nor the purpose of, any meeting of the Board need be specified in the notice or waiver of notice of such meeting.

Section 4. Quorum . A quorum at all meetings of the Board shall consist of a majority of the number of directors then fixed by these Bylaws or by action of the Board, but a smaller number may adjourn from time to time without further notice, until a quorum be secured. The act of the majority of the directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present shall be the act of the Board, unless the act of a greater number is required by the Certificate, these Bylaws, or the DGCL.

Section 5. Vacancies . Any vacancy occurring in the Board may be filled by the affirmative vote of a majority of the remaining directors though less than a quorum of the Board. A director elected to fill a vacancy shall be elected for the unexpired term of such person’s predecessor in office, and shall hold such office until such person’s earlier resignation or removal or until such person’s successor has been elected and qualified. Any directorship to be filled by reason of an increase in the number of directors shall be filled by the affirmative vote of the directors then in office or by an election at an annual meeting or at a special meeting of stockholders called for that purpose. A director chosen to fill a position resulting from an increase in the number of directors shall hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until such person’s successor has been elected and qualified.

Section 6. Compensation of Directors . Directors may receive such fees as may be established by appropriate resolution of the Board for attendance at meetings of the Board, and in addition thereto, may receive reasonable traveling expense, if any is required, for attendance at such meetings.

Section 7. Executive Committee . The Board may, by resolution passed by a majority of the whole Board, designate an Executive Committee (the “ Committee ”) to consist of one or more of the directors of the Corporation. The Board may designate one or more directors as alternate members of the Committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the Committee. In the absence or disqualification of a member of the Committee, the member or members present at any meeting and not disqualified from voting, whether or not such person(s) constitute(s) a quorum, may unanimously appoint another member of the Board to act at the meeting in the place of any such absent or disqualified member. The Committee shall have and may exercise to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, all the powers and authority of the Board in the management of the business and affairs of the Corporation, may act by and execute written consents, and may authorize the seal of the Corporation to be affixed to all papers which may require it.

Section 8. Removal of Directors . Any director or the entire Board may be removed, with or without cause, by the holders of a majority of the shares then entitled to vote at an election of directors, except as follows: (1) Unless the Certificate otherwise provides, in the case of a corporation whose Board is classified, stockholders may effect such removal only for cause; or, (2) In the case of a corporation having cumulative voting, if less than the entire Board is to be removed, no director may be removed without cause if the votes cast against such person’s removal would be sufficient to elect such person if then cumulatively voted at an election of the entire Board, or, if there be classes of directors, at an election of the class of directors which such person is a part.

Section 9. Meetings by Telephone . Members of the Board may participate in and act at any meeting of the Board through the use of a conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other. Participation in such a meeting shall constitute attendance and presence in person at the meeting of the person(s) so participating.

Section 10. Action Without a Meeting . Any action which is required to be taken at a meeting of the directors, or of any committee of the directors, may be taken without a meeting if a consent or consents in writing, setting forth the action so taken, are signed by all of the members of the board or of the committee as the case may be. The consents shall be filed in the corporate records. Action taken is effective when all directors or committee members have signed the consent, unless the consent specifies a different effective date. Such consent has the same force and effect as a unanimous vote of the directors or committee members and may be stated as such in any document.

Article V

OFFICERS

Section 1. General . The officers of the Corporation shall be chosen by the Board and shall be a President and a Secretary. The Board, in its discretion, may also choose a Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer (who must be a director), one or more Vice Presidents, a Treasurer, one or more Assistant Secretaries, one or more Assistant Treasurers, and other officers. Any number of offices may be held by the same person, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law, the Certificate or these Bylaws. The officers of the Corporation need not be stockholders of the Corporation nor, except in the case of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer, need such officers be directors of the Corporation.

Section 2. Election . The Board at its first meeting held after each annual meeting of stockholders shall elect the officers of the Corporation who shall hold their offices for such terms and shall exercise such powers and perform such duties as shall be determined from time to time by the Board; and all officers of the Corporation shall hold office until their successors are chosen and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal. Any officer elected by the Board may be removed at any time by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Board. Any vacancy occurring in any office of the Corporation shall be filled by the Board. The salaries of all officers of the Corporation shall be fixed by the Board.

Section 3. Powers and Duties . The officers of the Corporation shall respectively exercise and perform the respective powers, duties, and functions as are stated below, and as may be assigned to them by the Board.

(a) Chairman of the Board . The Chairman of the Board, if there is one, shall preside at all meetings of the Board and shall also perform such other duties and may exercise such other powers as may be assigned to him by these Bylaws or the Board.

(b) Chief Executive Officer . The Chief Executive Officer shall be the chief executive officer of the Corporation and shall have, subject to the direction of the Board, general control and management of the Corporation’s business and affairs and shall also see that all the policies and resolutions of the Board are carried into effect, subject, however, to the right of the Board to delegate any specific powers, except such as may be by statute exclusively conferred on the President or on any other officer or officers of the Corporation. The Chief Executive Officer shall preside at all meetings of the Board at which he may be present and the Chairman of the Board may be absent.

- 6 -

(c) President . The President shall perform those duties that shall be specifically assigned to him from time to time by the Board. To the extent the President is not also the Chief Executive Officer, in the absence of the Chief Executive Officer or in the event of his death, inability or refusal to act, the President shall perform the duties of the Chief Executive Officer, and when so acting shall have the powers of and be subject to all the restrictions upon the Chief Executive Officer.

(d) Vice Presidents . At the request of the President or in his or her absence or in the event of his or her inability or refusal to act, the Vice President or the Vice Presidents if there is more than one (in the order designated by the Board) shall perform the duties of the President, and when so acting, shall have all the powers and be subject to all the restrictions upon the President. Each Vice President shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the Board from time to time may prescribe. If there be no Vice President, the Board shall designate the officer of the Corporation who, in the absence of the President or in the event of the inability or refusal of the President to act, shall perform the duties of the President, and when so acting, shall have all the powers of and be subject to all the restrictions upon the President.

(e) Secretary . The Secretary shall attend all meetings of the Board and all meetings of stockholders and record all the proceedings thereat in a book or books to be kept for that purpose; the Secretary shall also perform like duties for the standing committees when requested by the Board or committee. The Secretary shall give, or cause to be given, notice of all meetings of the stockholders and special meetings of the Board, and shall perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the Board or Chief Executive Officer, under whose supervision the Secretary shall be. If the Secretary shall be unable or shall refuse to cause to be given notice of all meetings of the stockholders and special meetings of the Board, and if there be no Assistant Secretary, then either the Board or the Chief Executive Officer may choose another officer to cause such notice to be given. The Secretary shall have custody of the seal of the Corporation and the Secretary or any Assistant Secretary, if there be one, shall have authority to affix the same to any instrument requiring it and when so affixed, it may be attested by the signature of the Secretary or by the signature of any such Assistant Secretary. The Board may give general authority to any other officer to affix the seal of the Corporation and to attest the affixing by his or her signature. The Secretary shall see that all books, reports, statements, certificates and other documents and records required by law to be kept or filed are properly kept or filed, as the case may be.

(f) Assistant Secretary . Except as otherwise provided in these Bylaws, Assistant Secretaries, if there be any, shall perform such duties and have such powers as from time to time may be assigned to them by the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President, any Vice President, if there be one, or the Secretary, and in the absence of the Secretary or in the event of his or her disability or refusal to act, shall perform the duties of the Secretary, and when so acting, shall have all the powers of and be subject to all the restrictions upon the Secretary.

(g) Treasurer . The Treasurer shall have the custody of the corporate funds and securities and shall keep full and accurate accounts of receipts and disbursements in books belonging to the Corporation and shall deposit all moneys and other valuable effects in the name and to the credit of the Corporation in such depositories as may be designated by the Board. The Treasurer shall disburse the funds of the Corporation as may be ordered by the Board, taking proper vouchers for such disbursements, and shall render to the Chief Executive Officer and the Board, at its regular meetings, or when the Board so requests, an account of all transactions as Treasurer and of the financial condition of the Corporation. If required by the Board, the Treasurer shall give the Corporation a bond in such sum and with such surety or sureties as shall be satisfactory to the Board of.

(h) Assistant Treasurer . Assistant Treasurers, if there be any, shall perform such duties and have such powers as from time to time may be assigned to them by the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President, any Vice President, if there be one, or the Treasurer, and in the absence of the Treasurer or in the event of the Treasurer’s disability or refusal to act, shall perform the duties of the Treasurer, and when so acting, shall have all the powers of and be subject to all the restrictions upon the Treasurer. If required by the Board, an Assistant Treasurer shall give the Corporation a bond in such sum and with such surety or sureties as shall be satisfactory to the Board for the faithful performance of the duties of the office of Assistant Treasurer and for the restoration to the Corporation, in case of the Assistant Treasurer’s death, resignation, retirement or removal from office, of all books, papers, vouchers, money and other property of whatever kind in the Assistant Treasurer’s possession or under control of the Assistant Treasurer belonging to the Corporation.

(i) Additional Officers . Any additional officers elected or appointed by the Board shall have such titles and perform such duties as may be assigned by the Board.

Section 4. Compensation of Officers . All officers of the Corporation may receive salaries or other compensation if so ordered and fixed by the Board. The Board shall have authority to fix salaries in advance for stated periods or render the same retroactively as the Board may deem advisable.

Section 5. Delegation of Duties . In the event of absence or inability of any officer to act, the Board may delegate the powers or duties, in addition to any other powers or duties specifically authorized in this Article V, of such officer to any other officer, director, or person whom it may select.

Section 6. Removal of Officers . Any officer or agent may be removed by the Board, at a meeting called for that purpose, whenever in its judgment the best interest of the Corporation will be served thereby, but such removal shall be without prejudice to the contract rights, if any, of the person so removed. Election or appointment of an officer or agent shall not, of itself, create contract rights.

Article VI

FINANCE

Section 1. Deposits and Withdrawals; Notes and Commercial Paper . The monies of the Corporation shall be deposited in the name of the Corporation in such bank(s) or trust company(ies), as the Board shall designate, and may be drawn out only on checks signed in the name of the Corporation by such person(s) as the Board, by appropriate resolution, may direct. Notes and commercial paper, when authorized by the Board, shall be signed in the name of the Corporation by such officer(s) or agent(s) as shall thereunto be authorized from time to time.

Section 2. Fiscal Year . The fiscal year of the Corporation shall be January 1 to December 31 or as determined by resolution of the Board.

Article VII

WAIVER OF NOTICE

Any stockholder, officer, or director may waive, in writing, any notice required to be given by state law or under these Bylaws, whether before or after the time stated therein.

Article VIII

INDEMNIFICATION

Section 1. Power to Indemnify in Actions, Suits or Proceedings Other than Those by or in the Right of the Corporation . Subject to Section 3 of this Article VIII, the Corporation shall indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the Corporation) by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the Corporation, or is or was a director or officer of the Corporation serving at the request of the Corporation as a director or officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, such person had no reasonable cause to believe his or her conduct was unlawful. The termination of any action, suit or proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that such person did not act in good faith and in a manner which such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that his or her conduct was unlawful.

Section 2. Power to Indemnify in Actions, Suits or Proceedings by or in the Right of the Corporation . Subject to Section 3 of this Article VIII, the Corporation shall indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the Corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or officer of the Corporation, or is or was a director or officer of the Corporation serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys’ fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if such person acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation; except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the Corporation unless and only to the extent that the Court of Chancery or the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses which the Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper..

Section 3. Authorization of Indemnification . Any indemnification under this Article VIII (unless ordered by a court) shall be made by the Corporation only as authorized in the specific case upon a determination that indemnification of the director or officer is proper in the circumstances because such person has met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in Section 1 or Section 2 of this Article VIII, as the case may be. Such determination shall be made (i) by a majority vote of the directors who are not parties to such action, suit or proceeding, even though less than a quorum, or (ii) by a committee of such directors designated by a majority vote of such directors, even though less than a quorum, or (iii) if there are no such directors, or if such directors so direct, by independent legal counsel in a written opinion, or (iv) by the stockholders. To the extent, however, that a director or officer of the Corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding described above, or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys’ fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection therewith, without the necessity of authorization in the specific case.

Section 4. Good Faith Defined . For purposes of any determination under Section 3 of this Article VIII, a person shall be deemed to have acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation, or, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, to have had no reasonable cause to believe his or her conduct was unlawful, if such person’s action is based on the records or books of account of the Corporation or another enterprise, or on information supplied to such person by the officers of the Corporation or another enterprise in the course of their duties, or on the advice of legal counsel for the Corporation or another enterprise or on information or records given or reports made to the Corporation or another enterprise by an independent certified public accountant or by an appraiser or other expert selected with reasonable care by the Corporation or another enterprise. The term “another enterprise” as used in this Section 4 shall mean any other corporation or any partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise of which such person is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent. The provisions of this Section 4 shall not be deemed to be exclusive or to limit in any way the circumstances in which a person may be deemed to have met the applicable standard of conduct set forth in Section 1 or 2 of this Article VIII, as the case may be.

Section 5. Indemnification by a Court . Notwithstanding any contrary determination in the specific case under Section 3 of this Article VIII, and notwithstanding the absence of any determination thereunder, any director or officer may commence an action in to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware for indemnification to the extent otherwise permissible under Sections 1 and 2 of this Article VIII. The basis of such indemnification by the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware shall be a determination by such court that indemnification of the director or officer is proper in the circumstances because such person has met the applicable standards of conduct set forth in Section 1 or 2 of this Article VIII, as the case may be. Neither a contrary determination in the specific case under Section 3 of this Article VIII nor the absence of any determination thereunder shall be a defense to such action or create a presumption that the director or officer seeking indemnification has not met any applicable standard of conduct. Notice of any action for indemnification pursuant to this Section 5 shall be given to the Corporation promptly upon the filing of such action. If successful, in whole or in part, the director or officer seeking indemnification shall also be entitled to be paid the expense of prosecuting such action.

Section 6. Expenses Payable in Advance . Expenses incurred by a director or officer in defending or investigating a threatened or pending action, suit or proceeding shall be paid by the Corporation in advance of the final disposition of such action, suit or proceeding upon receipt of an undertaking by or on behalf of such director or officer to repay such amount if it shall ultimately be determined that such person is not entitled to be indemnified by the Corporation as authorized in this Article VIII.

Section 7. Nonexclusivity of Indemnification and Advancement of Expenses . The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by or granted pursuant to this Article VIII shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which those seeking indemnification or advancement of expenses may be entitled under the Certificate or any Bylaw, agreement, contract, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or pursuant to the direction (howsoever embodied) of any court of competent jurisdiction or otherwise, both as to action in such person’s official capacity and as to action in another capacity while holding such office, it being the policy of the Corporation that indemnification of the persons specified in Sections 1 and 2 of this Article VIII shall be made to the fullest extent permitted by law. The provisions of this Article VIII shall not be deemed to preclude the indemnification of any person who is not specified in Section 1 or 2 of this Article VIII but whom the Corporation has the power or obligation to indemnify under the provisions of the DGCL, or otherwise.

Section 8. Insurance . The Corporation may purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director or officer of the Corporation, or is or was a director or officer of the Corporation serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of such person’s status as such, whether or not the Corporation would have the power or the obligation to indemnify such person against such liability under the provisions of this Article VIII.

Section 9. Certain Definitions . For purposes of this Article VIII, references to “the Corporation” shall include, in addition to the resulting corporation, any constituent corporation (including any constituent or a constituent) absorbed in a consolidation or merger which, if its separate existence had continued, would have had power and authority to indemnify its directors or officers, so that any person who is or was a director or officer of such constituent corporation, or is or was a director or officer of such constituent corporation serving at the request of such constituent corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise, shall stand in the same position under the provisions of this Article VIII with respect to the resulting or surviving corporation as such person would have with respect to such constituent corporation if its separate existence had continued. For purposes of this Article VIII, references to “fines” shall include any excise taxes assessed on a person with respect to an employee benefit plan; and references to “serving at the request of the Corporation” shall include any service as a director, officer, employee or agent of the Corporation which imposes duties on, or involves services by, such director or officer with respect to an employee benefit plan, its participants or beneficiaries; and a person who acted in good faith and in a manner such person reasonably believed to be in the interest of the participants and beneficiaries of an employee benefit plan shall be deemed to have acted in a manner “not opposed to the best interests of the Corporation” as referred to in this Article VIII.

Section 10. Survival of Indemnification and Advancement of Expenses . The indemnification and advancement of expenses provided by, or granted pursuant to, this Article VIII shall, unless otherwise provided when authorized or ratified, continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director or officer and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs, executors and administrators of such a person.

Section 11. Limitation on Indemnification . Notwithstanding anything contained in this Article VIII to the contrary, except for proceedings to enforce rights to indemnification (which shall be governed by Section 5 hereof), the Corporation shall not be obligated to indemnify any director or officer (or his or her heirs, executors or personal or legal representatives) or advance expenses in connection with a proceeding (or part thereof) initiated by such person unless such proceeding (or part thereof) was authorized or consented to by the Board of the Corporation.

Section 12. Indemnification of Employees and Agents . The Corporation may, to the extent authorized from time to time by the Board, provide rights to indemnification and to the advancement of expenses to employees and agents of the Corporation similar to those conferred in this Article VIII to directors and officers of the Corporation.

Article IX

AMENDMENTS

These Bylaws may be altered or repealed, and new Bylaws made, by the Board, but the stockholders may make additional Bylaws and may alter and repeal Bylaws whether adopted by them or otherwise as provided in the Certificate.

Exhibit 3.4

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT

TO

CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS

OF

8 1∕ 8 % SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

Cimarex Energy Co. (the “Corporation”), a corporation organized and existing under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”), hereby certifies that:

FIRST: The Corporation desires to amend its Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕ 8 % Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (as currently in effect, the “Certificate of Designations”) as follows:

1. The first sentence of Article 9, Section (a) of the Certificate of Designations is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

“(a) Each Holder shall have the right at any time, at its option, to convert, subject to the terms and provisions of this Section 9 , each of such Holder’s shares of Series A Preferred Stock into (i) the Cash Consideration, to the fullest extent permitted by law, and (ii) 34.10078 shares of fully paid and nonassessable shares of Coterra Common Stock, subject to adjustment as provided in this Section 9 (the “Conversion Rate”).

2. The following is hereby added to Article 9, Section (d) as subsection (ix) thereof:

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Article 9, references in this Certificate of Designations (including without limitation this Section 9(d) ) to the Corporation and the Common Stock shall be deemed to be references to Coterra and the Coterra Common Stock, respectively, to the extent necessary to provide the Holders anti-dilution adjustments and other adjustments equivalent to those in effect as of immediately prior to the effective time of the Coterra Merger.”

3. The following definitions are hereby added as Sections (r), (s) and (t) to Article 2 of the Certificate of Designations:

“(r) “Coterra” means Coterra Energy Inc., a Delaware corporation, formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.”

“(s) “Coterra Common Stock” means the common stock, par value $0.10 per share, of Coterra.”

“(t) “Coterra Merger” means the merger of Double C Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coterra, with and into the Corporation, which was consummated on October 1, 2021.”

4. Article 2, Sections (r), (s), (t), (u), (v), (w), (x), (y), (z), (aa), (bb), (cc), (dd), (ee), (ff), (gg), (hh), (ii), (jj), (kk), (ll), (mm), (nn), (oo), (pp), (qq), (rr), (ss), (tt), (uu), (vv), (ww), (xx), (yy), (zz), (aaa), (bbb), (ccc), (ddd), (eee), (fff), (ggg), (hhh), (iii) and (jjj) are hereby relabeled as Sections (u), (v), (w), (x), (y), (z), (aa), (bb), (cc), (dd), (ee), (ff), (gg), (hh), (ii), (jj), (kk), (ll), (mm), (nn), (oo), (pp), (qq), (rr), (ss), (tt), (uu), (vv), (ww), (xx), (yy), (zz), (aaa), (bbb), (ccc), (ddd), (eee), (fff), (ggg), (hhh), (iii), (jjj), (kkk), (lll) and (mmm), respectively.

SECOND: This Certificate of Amendment was duly adopted in accordance with the applicable provisions of Section 242 of the DGCL.

THIRD: This Certificate of Amendment shall become effective at immediately upon filing on October 1, 2021.

EXCEPT AS AMENDED ABOVE, the Certificate of Designations shall remain in full force and effect.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Corporation has executed this Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Designations of 8 1∕ 8 % Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock on this 1st day of October, 2021.

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.