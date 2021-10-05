Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO
SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):
October 5, 2021
(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)
|(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
|(Commission File Number)
|(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
|(Address of principal executive offices)
|(Zip code)
Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (
918) 513-4570
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:
|Title of each class
|Trading Symbol
|Name of each exchange on which registered
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging Growth Company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On October 5, 2021, Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing plans to host a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 am Central Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of the Company's press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference. To access the call, please dial 1.877.930.8286 or 1.253.336.8309 for international callers, and use conference code 4653617. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 by dialing 1.855.859.2056, and using conference code 4653617. The webcast may be accessed at the Company's website, www.laredopetro.com, under the tab "Investor Relations."
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information furnished under this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto are deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the"Securities Act") or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|Exhibit Number
|Description
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC.
Date: October 5, 2021
|By:
|/s/ Bryan J. Lemmerman
|Bryan J. Lemmerman
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
EXHIBIT 99.1
15 West 6th Street, Suite 900 · Tulsa, Oklahoma 74119 · (918) 513-4570 · Fax: (918) 513-4571
www.laredopetro.com
Laredo Petroleum Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TULSA, OK - October 5, 2021 - Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") will report third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results.
To participate on the call, dial 877.930.8286 (international dial-in 253.336.8309), using conference code 4653617 or listen to the call via the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Wednesday, November 2, 2021 through Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855.859.2056, using conference code 4653617.
About Laredo
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.
Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.
Investor Contact:
Ron Hagood
918.858.5504
rhagood@laredopetro.com