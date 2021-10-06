42 mins ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

360 Company Releases
0001433270 false 0001433270 2021-10-06 2021-10-06 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 6, 2021

 

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-36120   80-0162034
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission File Number)   (I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)

 

1615 Wynkoop Street

Denver, Colorado 80202

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

 

Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code  (303) 357-7310

 

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class on which registered  

Trading symbol(s)

   Name of each exchange
Common Stock, par value $0.01 Per Share   AR   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company  ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.  ¨

 

 

 

 

 

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

 

On October 6, 2021, Antero Resources Corporation (the “Company”) will participate in the Scotiabank Appalachian Natural Gas Forum. Presentation materials for the conference are available on the Company’s website at www.anteroresources.com.

 

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

2

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
   
  By: /s/ Michael N. Kennedy
    Michael N. Kennedy
    Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President –Finance

 

Dated: October 6, 2021

 

3

 

