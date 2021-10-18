12 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001433270 false 0001433270 2021-10-18 2021-10-18 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

 

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

 

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 18, 2021

 

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-36120   80-0162034
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission
File Number)		   (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

 

1615 Wynkoop Street

Denver, Colorado 80202

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

 

Registrant’s Telephone Number, including area code  (303) 357-7310

 

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

¨    Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨    Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨    Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨    Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

  

Title of each class   Trading symbol(s)   Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 Per Share   AR   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company  ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.

 

On October 18, 2021, Antero Resources Corporation (the “Company”) issued a notice of partial redemption (the “Notice”) with respect to its 7.625% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Company gave holders of the Notes notice that on November 2, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), the Company will redeem $116.0 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes at a redemption price of 107.625% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Immediately following the redemption, there will be $584.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding.

 

This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Notes. The information furnished in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This report includes “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under the Company’s control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Although the Company believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions and expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 

The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, world health events and the other risks described under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

2 

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
   
  By /s/ Michael N. Kennedy  
    Michael N. Kennedy 
    Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President –Finance

 

Dated: October 18, 2021

 

3 

 

