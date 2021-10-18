Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001528129 false 0001528129 2021-10-18 2021-10-18





LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC .

Delaware 001-35380 45-3007926

15 W. Sixth Street Suite 900 Tulsa Oklahoma 74119

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, $0.01 par value LPI New York Stock Exchange





Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





The information included under Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference herein.



Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.





As previously disclosed in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2021 (the "Announcement 8-K"), on September 17, 2021, Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Pioneer PSA") with respect to the Pioneer Acquisition, as that term is defined and described in the Announcement 8-K.



On October 18, 2021, the Company consummated the Pioneer Acquisition.



In connection with the closing of the Pioneer Acquisition, the Company and Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc. ("Pioneer") entered into a Registration Rights Agreement and a Voting and Support Agreement, forms of which were included as Exhibits G and H, respectively, to the Pioneer PSA filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Announcement 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.





Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.





On October 18, 2021, the Company issued the 959,691 shares of its common stock constituting a portion of the purchase price in the Pioneer Acquisition in reliance on the exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof. The Company relied upon representations, warranties, certifications and agreements of Pioneer or their respective affiliates (as applicable) in support of the satisfaction of the conditions contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.





(a) Financial statements of business to be acquired.



The Company will file the financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K by an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K no later than 71 days from the date this Current Report on Form 8-K is required to be filed.



(b) Pro forma financial information.



The Company will file the pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K by an amendment to this Current Report on Form 8-K no later than 71 days from the date this Current Report on Form 8-K is required to be filed.









