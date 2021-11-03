Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Exhibit 99

Whiting Petroleum Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Denver, November 3, 2021 – Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced third quarter 2021 results.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

● Revenue was $401 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2021

● Net income (GAAP) was $198 million or $5.00 per diluted share

● Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $142 million or $3.57 per diluted share

● Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $201 million

● September 30, 2021 net debt was $59 million (non-GAAP)

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO commented, “The team continues to execute on our business plan as demonstrated by the substantial cash provided by operating activities of $190 million during the quarter and $526 million for the nine-month period. The Company generated adjusted free cash flow during the quarter of $128 million and $347 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Commodity prices have continued to strengthen during the year and under current prices, the Company expects to continue to generate substantial free cash flow during the fourth quarter and end the year with no debt and positive cash on our balance sheet.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased $49 million to $401 million when compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased commodity prices between periods.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $198 million, or $5.00 per share, as compared to a net loss of $61 million, or $1.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2021 was $142 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, as compared to $118 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. The primary difference between net income (loss) and adjusted net income for both periods is non-cash expense related to the change in the value of the Company’s hedging portfolio. The third quarter was also affected by the gain on sale of properties related to the previously announced divestiture.