Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

is ultimately determined in accordance with this Section 3.4 or Section 3.5 , Seller shall provide Buyer with reasonable access to Seller and Seller’s Representatives who were responsible for the preparation of the Final Settlement Statement, as is reasonably requested by Buyer to assist Buyer and its Representatives in their respective audit and review of the Final Settlement Statement and the determinations contained therein. If the Final Price set forth in the Final Settlement Statement is mutually agreed upon in writing by the Parties, the Final Settlement Statement and the Final Price shall be final and binding on the Parties and not subject to further audit or arbitration. Any difference in the Adjusted Purchase Price as paid at the Closing pursuant to the Preliminary Settlement Statement and the Final Price as mutually agreed upon in writing by the Parties or as finally determined pursuant to Section 3.5 , as applicable, shall be paid as follows: (i) if such amount is owed to Seller, Buyer shall pay such amount to Seller within ten (10) Business Days of final determination of such owed amount in accordance herewith, and (ii) if such amount is owed to Buyer, Seller shall pay such amount to Buyer within ten (10) Business Days of final determination of such owed amount in accordance herewith. All amounts paid pursuant to this Section 3.4 shall be delivered by wire transfer of immediately available funds to the account specified in writing by the relevant Party.

(b) If, after the delivery of the Final Settlement Statement pursuant to the provisions of Section 3.4(a) , either Party (or, in the case of Buyer, the JP Group, as applicable) receives monies (including proceeds of production) belonging to the other Party pursuant to Section 3.2 or Section 2.4 with respect to the Assets (including, in the case of Seller, money owed to Seller in respect of the Subject Receivables), then such monies shall, within five (5) Business Days after the end of the month in which they were received, be paid over by the receiving Party (including, in the case of Buyer, by the JP Group, if applicable) to the owed Party. Subject to and except as expressly provided in the other provisions hereof, additionally, if after delivery of the Final Settlement Statement, either Party (or, in the case of Buyer, the JP Group, as applicable) pays monies relating to the Assets that are the obligation of the other Party, then the owing Party shall, within five (5) Business Days after the end of the month in which the applicable invoice and proof of payment of such invoice are received by it, reimburse the owed Party therefor; provided that nothing to the contrary set forth herein shall limit the owing Party’s right to dispute the existence of such invoice or the invoice amount with the obligee thereof. Each of Seller and Buyer shall be permitted to offset any monies owed by it to the other Party (or, in the case of Buyer, the JP Group, as applicable) pursuant to this Section 3.4 or Section 2.4 against amounts owed to it by such other Party (or, in the case of Buyer, the JP Group, as applicable) pursuant to this Section 3.4 or Section 2.4 . Without limiting the foregoing, if a Party receives an invoice of an expense or obligation which is owed by the other Party under this Section 3.4 or Section 2.4 , such Party receiving the invoice shall promptly forward such invoice to the Party obligated to pay, and if an invoice or other evidence of an obligation is received by a Party, which is partially an obligation of both Seller and Buyer, then the Parties shall consult with each other, and each shall promptly pay its portion of such obligation to the obligee thereof; provided that the Parties’ payment and reimbursement obligations to each other with respect to all of the foregoing matters, including with respect to all Property Expenses and all revenues and proceeds, shall terminate upon the expiration of the General Indemnity Period. From and after Closing, Buyer agrees to reasonably cooperate with Seller to collect any amounts due to Seller from Third Parties (and that are retained by Seller under this Agreement) arising from Seller’s and the JP Group’s ownership or operation of the Assets prior to Closing.

