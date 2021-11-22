Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 8.01 – Other Events.
On November 22, 2021, Continental Resources, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (the “Company”), as borrower, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the increasing lenders party thereto entered into that certain Incremental Commitment Activation Notice, which supplemented that certain Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of October 29, 2021 (as may be further amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time), among the Company, as borrower, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto in order to increase the amount of the aggregate commitments by $300 million to total aggregate commitments of $2.0 billion.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
|(Registrant)
|Dated: November 22, 2021
|By:
|
/s/ John D. Hart
|John D. Hart
|Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer