Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC false 0000732834 0000732834 2021-11-22 2021-11-22

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 22, 2021

 

 

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Oklahoma   001-32886   73-0767549
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization)		  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

20 N. Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

   73102
(Address of principal executive offices)   (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (405) 234-9000

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading
symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value   CLR   New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 8.01 – Other Events.

On November 22, 2021, Continental Resources, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (the “Company”), as borrower, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the increasing lenders party thereto entered into that certain Incremental Commitment Activation Notice, which supplemented that certain Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of October 29, 2021 (as may be further amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time), among the Company, as borrower, MUFG Union Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto in order to increase the amount of the aggregate commitments by $300 million to total aggregate commitments of $2.0 billion.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.  
    (Registrant)  
Dated: November 22, 2021      
    By:  

/s/ John D. Hart

  
      John D. Hart  
      Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Strategy Officer  
