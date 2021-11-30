Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

1.1.5 Arising under or based on the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (“ADEA”), as amended by the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act (“OWBPA”), and alleging a violation thereof by any Releasee, at any time prior to the date Executive signs this Release Agreement.

1.2 Executive agrees that, except as set forth in the Transition Agreement, Executive is not entitled to any payment or benefits from any of the Releasees, including, but not limited to, any payments or benefits under any plan, program or agreement with any Releasee.

1.3 Nothing contained in this Release Agreement will (i) release any claim that cannot be waived under applicable law, (ii) release Executive’s rights to any benefits under any employee welfare benefit plan of Company, the 401(k) Plan or with respect to the right to elect health care continuation under COBRA, (iii) release any entitlement to or with respect to indemnification which Executive may have pursuant to Company’s bylaws, any policy of insurance maintained by Company or otherwise under law, or (iv) be construed to release Executive’s rights under the Transition Agreement or be construed to prohibit or restrict Executive in any manner from bringing appropriate proceedings to enforce the Transition Agreement. Executive acknowledges that execution of this Release Agreement terminates any claims Executive previously held to any and all compensation and employee benefits, other than those specifically identified in the Transition Agreement.

1.4 In executing this Release Agreement, which includes Release provisions in this Section 1, Executive further understands and acknowledges that: (i) this Release Agreement constitutes a Release that is a voluntary waiver of any and all rights and claims Executive has against the Releasees as of the date of the execution of this Release Agreement, including rights or claims arising under the ADEA, (ii) Executive has waived rights or claims pursuant to this Release Agreement in exchange for consideration, the value of which exceeds payment or remuneration to which Executive was already entitled; (iii) Executive is hereby advised that he should consult with an attorney of his choosing concerning the Release provisions of this Release Agreement prior to executing it; (iv) he has been afforded a period of at least twenty one (21) days to consider the terms of this Release Agreement, and in the event he should decide to execute this Release Agreement in fewer than twenty-one (21) days, he has done so with the express understanding that he has been given and declined the opportunity to consider this Release Agreement for a full twenty one (21) days; (v) he may revoke this Release Agreement at any time during the seven (7) days following the date of execution, and this Release Agreement shall not become effective or enforceable until such revocation period has expired and (vi) he is not executing this Release Agreement in reliance on any promises, representations or inducements other than those contained in the Transition Agreement and he is executing this Release Agreement voluntarily, free of any duress or coercion.

1.5 By signing this Release Agreement, Executive represents that he has not commenced or joined in any claim, charge, action or proceeding whatsoever against any of the Releasees arising out of or relating to any of the matters set forth in this Section 1. Executive further represents that he will not be entitled to any personal recovery in any action or proceeding that may be commenced on his behalf arising out of the matters released hereby. Nothing in this Release prevents Executive from filing an administrative charge with, or participating in any proceeding before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or any other federal, state, or local agency (provided, that Executive acknowledges that he may not recover any monetary benefits or damages or other personal relief in any such proceeding and further waives any rights or claims to any payment, benefit, attorneys’ fees or other remedial relief in connection with any such claim, charge or proceeding).

