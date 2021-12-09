Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

(ix) No Material Adverse Change in Business . Except as otherwise stated therein, since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, (A) (i) with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, and (ii) with respect to GEPH, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries and GEPH and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise pro forma for the GEPH Merger, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business (as applicable, a “ Material Adverse Effect ”), (B) there have been no transactions entered into by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries, other than those in the ordinary course of business, which are material with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise after giving effect to the GEPH Merger, and (C) there has been no dividend or distribution of any kind declared, paid or made by the Company on any class or series of its capital stock.

(x) Good Standing of the Company and GEPH . Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH has been duly organized and is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware and has corporate power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement. Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH is duly qualified as a foreign corporation to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure so to qualify or to be in good standing would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.

(xi) Good Standing of Subsidiaries . Each entity that is a “significant subsidiary” of the Company (as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X) (each, a “ Significant Subsidiary ” and, collectively, the “ Significant Subsidiaries ”) and each Guarantor (i) has been duly organized and is validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or organization, has corporate or similar power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and (ii) is duly qualified to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure to so qualify or to be in good standing with respect to (ii) would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. Except as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in each Significant Subsidiary and Guarantor have been duly authorized and validly issued, are fully paid and non-assessable and are owned by the Company, directly or through subsidiaries, free and clear of any security interest, mortgage, pledge, lien, encumbrance, claim or equity. None of the outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in any Significant Subsidiary or Guarantor were issued in violation of the preemptive or similar rights of any securityholder of such Significant Subsidiary or Guarantor.

