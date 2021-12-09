Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
(Address of principal executive office) (Zip Code)
(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 1.01
|
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On December 8, 2021, Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”) entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) among the Company, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto (the “Guarantors”), and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representatives of the underwriters named therein (the “Underwriters”), with respect to the offer and sale (the “Notes Offering”) of $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed by the Guarantors. The Notes will be sold in a registered offering under the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-238633). The Notes Offering is expected to close on December 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering, along with net proceeds associated with its proposed term loan credit agreement, borrowings under its revolving credit agreement and cash on hand to fund the cash portion of the Company’s acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC, to fund the cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) for up to $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount, upsized to $300,000,000, (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of its 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and its 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 23, 2021 and to pay a portion of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit agreement.
The Underwriting Agreement includes customary representations, warranties and covenants by the Company and the Guarantors. It also provides for customary indemnification by each of the Company, the Guarantors and the respective Underwriters against certain liabilities arising out of or in connection with sale of the Notes and for customary contribution provisions in respect of those liabilities.
The foregoing summary of the material terms of the Underwriting Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Underwriting Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The Underwriting Agreement has been filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K to provide investors and security holders with information regarding its terms and is not intended to provide any other factual information about the Company. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties. The representations and warranties may have been made for the purposes of allocating contractual risk between the parties to the agreement instead of establishing these matters as facts, and may be subject to standards of materiality applicable to the contracting
parties that differ from those applicable to investors. Investors are not third-party beneficiaries under the Underwriting Agreement and should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Underwriting Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the Company’s public disclosures.
The Underwriters and their affiliates have provided and in the future may continue to provide various financial advisory, cash management, investment banking, commercial banking and other financial services, including the provision of credit facilities, to the Company in the ordinary course of business for which they have received and will continue to receive customary compensation.
|Item 7.01
|
Regulation FD Disclosure
The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibits 99.1 through 99.3, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section 18, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.
On December 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing early tender results for the Tender Offers and the increase in the Maximum Tender Amount, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. Because the Maximum Tender Amount is exceeded by the aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes tendered in the Tender Offers, the Company will not purchase any 2027 Notes. All 2025 Notes tendered in the Tender Offers will be subject to proration.
On December 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the launch of the Note Offering, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.
On December 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of the Note Offering, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3.
|Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
|Dated: December 8, 2021
|By:
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Name:
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Exhibit 1.1
Execution Version
$1,150,000,000 4.750% Senior Notes due 2032
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT
December 8, 2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
BofA Securities, Inc.
One Bryant Park
New York, New York 10036
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
388 Greenwich Street
New York, New York 10013
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10281
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
550 South Tryon Street, 5th Floor
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
as Representatives of the several Underwriters named in Schedule A hereto
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), proposes to issue and sell to the several underwriters named in Schedule A (collectively, the “Underwriters,” which term shall also include any underwriter substituted as hereinafter provided in Section 10 hereof), acting severally and not jointly, the respective principal amounts set forth in such Schedule A of the Company’s 4.750% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”), BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofA”), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”), RBC Capital Markets, LLC (“RBC”) and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo”) have agreed to act as representatives (in such capacity, the “Representatives”) in connection with the offering and sale of the Securities (as defined below).
The Notes will be issued as a new series of debt securities under an indenture dated on the date of the Closing Time between the Company and Regions Bank, as trustee (the “Trustee”) (as amended and supplemented to the date hereof, the “Base Indenture”). The Notes will be initially guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis (the “Guarantees” and, together with the Notes, the
“Securities”) by each of the Guarantors (as defined below). Certain terms of the Notes will be established pursuant to a first supplemental indenture to be dated as of the Closing Time (the “Supplemental Indenture” and, together with the Base Indenture, the “Indenture”). The Notes will be issued in book-entry form in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), pursuant to a Letter of Representations, to be dated on or before the Closing Time, among the Company, the Trustee and DTC.
Prior to the date hereof, the Company and GEP Haynesville, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“GEPH”), entered into that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 3, 2021, by and among the Company, GEPH and GEPH Unitholder Rep, LLC solely in its capacity as the Unitholder Representative (together with all exhibits, schedules and other disclosure letters thereto, collectively, as may be amended, the “GEPH Merger Agreement”) in connection with the proposed merger (the “GEPH Merger”) of the Company and GEPH.
In connection with the GEPH Merger and the offering of the Securities, the Company has entered into an amendment to its Credit Agreement, among the Company, the guarantors thereunder, the lenders and agents party thereto, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent to provide for, among other things, the items described in the General Disclosure Package (the “Credit Agreement Amendment”).
The Company has prepared and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) an “automatic shelf registration statement,” as defined under Rule 405 (“Rule 405”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238633) covering the public offering and sale of certain securities of the Company, including the Securities, under the Securities Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Securities Act Regulations”), which automatic shelf registration statement became effective under Rule 462(e) of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 462(e)”). Such registration statement, as of any time, means such registration statement as amended by any post-effective amendments thereto at such time, including the exhibits and any schedules thereto at such time, the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein at such time pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act and the documents otherwise deemed to be a part thereof as of such time pursuant to Rule 430B of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 430B”), and is referred to herein as the “Registration Statement”; provided, however, that the “Registration Statement” without reference to a time means such registration statement as amended by any post-effective amendments thereto as of the time of the first contract of sale for the Securities, which time shall be considered the “new effective date” of such registration statement with respect to the Securities within the meaning of paragraph (f)(2) of Rule 430B, including the exhibits and schedules thereto as of such time, the documents incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference therein at such time pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act and the documents otherwise deemed to be a part thereof as of such time pursuant to the Rule 430B. Each preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectus used in connection with the offering of the Securities, including the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act, are collectively referred to herein as a “preliminary prospectus.” Promptly after execution and delivery of this underwriting agreement (this “Agreement”), the Company will prepare and file a final prospectus supplement
2
relating to the Securities in accordance with the provisions of Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 424(b)”). The final prospectus supplement and the base prospectus, in the form first furnished or made available to the Underwriters for use in connection with the offering and sale of the Securities, including the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act immediately prior to the Applicable Time, are collectively referred to herein as the “Prospectus.” For purposes of this Agreement, all references to the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to include the copy filed with the Commission pursuant to its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system (or any successor system) (“EDGAR”).
As used in this Agreement:
“Applicable Time” means 3:45 P.M., New York City time, on December 8, 2021 or such other time as agreed by the Company and the Representatives.
“General Disclosure Package” means each Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus and the most recent preliminary prospectus furnished to the Underwriters for general distribution to investors prior to the Applicable Time, all considered together.
“Guarantors” means, collectively, Angelina Gathering Company L.L.C., a Texas limited liability company; A.W. Realty Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Drilling Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN E & P Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Energy Services Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN International, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Producer Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Production Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Production (Louisiana), LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Production (Ohio), LLC, a Texas limited liability company; SWN Water Resources Company, LLC, a Texas limited liability company; and SWN Well Services, LLC, a Texas limited liability company.
“Issuer Free Writing Prospectus” means any “issuer free writing prospectus,” as defined in Rule 433 of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 433”), including, without limitation, any “free writing prospectus” (as defined in Rule 405) relating to the Securities that is (i) required to be filed with the Commission by the Company, (ii) a “road show that is a written communication” within the meaning of Rule 433(d)(8)(i), whether or not required to be filed with the Commission or (iii) exempt from filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Securities or of the offering thereof that does not reflect the final terms, in each case in the form filed or required to be filed with the Commission or, if not required to be filed, in the form retained in the Company’s records pursuant to Rule 433(g).
“Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus” means any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus that is intended for general distribution to prospective investors (other than a “bona fide electronic road show,” as defined in Rule 433), as evidenced by its being specified in Schedule B hereto, which specified items are not bona fide electronic road shows.
3
“Issuer Limited Use Free Writing Prospectus” means any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus that is not an Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus.
All references in this Agreement to financial statements and schedules and other information that is “contained,” “included” or “stated” (or other references of like import) in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to include all such financial statements and schedules and other information incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be, prior to the Applicable Time; and all references in this Agreement to amendments or supplements to the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to include the filing of any document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Exchange Act Regulations”) incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, such preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be, at or after the Applicable Time.
Each of the Company and the Guarantors (together, the “Company Parties”) hereby confirms its agreements with the Underwriters as follows:
SECTION 1. Representations and Warranties.
(a) Representations and Warranties by the Company. Each of the Company Parties, jointly and severally, represents and warrants to each Underwriter at the date hereof, the Applicable Time and the Closing Time, and agrees with each Underwriter, as follows:
(i) Compliance of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and Incorporated Documents. The Company meets the requirements for use of Form S-3 under the Securities Act. The Registration Statement is an “automatic shelf registration statement” under Rule 405 that has been filed with the Commission not earlier than three years prior to the date hereof and the Securities have been and remain eligible for registration by the Company on such automatic shelf registration statement. Each of the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto has become effective under the Securities Act and no notice of objection of the Commission to the use of such registration statement or any post-effective amendment thereto pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) under the Securities Act has been received by the Company. No order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement has been issued by the Commission and no proceeding for that purpose or pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act against the Company or related to the offering has been initiated or threatened by the Commission. Additionally, no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto has been issued under the Securities Act, no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to the Company Parties’ knowledge, contemplated. The Company has complied with each request (if any) from the Commission for additional information. In addition, the Base Indenture has been, and the Supplemental Indenture will be at the Closing Time, duly qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Trust Indenture Act”).
4
Each of the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, at the time of its effectiveness and at each deemed effective date with respect to the Underwriters pursuant to Rule 430B(f)(2) under the Securities Act Regulations, complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations and the Trust Indenture Act. Each preliminary prospectus, the Prospectus and any amendment or supplement thereto, at the time each was filed with the Commission, complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations and the Trust Indenture Act, and each preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus delivered to the Underwriters for use in connection with this offering was identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
The documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, at the time they were or hereafter are filed with the Commission, complied or will comply in all material respects with the requirements of the Exchange Act and the Exchange Act Regulations.
(ii) Accurate Disclosure. Neither the Registration Statement nor any amendment thereto, at its effective time or at the Closing Time, contained, contains or will contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. At the Applicable Time, neither (A) the General Disclosure Package nor (B) any individual Issuer Limited Use Free Writing Prospectus, when considered together with the General Disclosure Package, included, includes or will include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. Neither the Prospectus nor any amendment or supplement thereto (including any prospectus supplement), as of its issue date, at the time of any filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) or at the Closing Time, included, includes or will include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, at the time the Registration Statement became effective or when such incorporated documents were filed with the Commission, as the case may be, when read together with the other information in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, did not and will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading.
The representations and warranties in this subsection shall not apply to statements in or omissions from the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or any amendments or supplements thereto made in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by any of the Underwriters through the Representatives expressly for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by any Underwriter through the Representatives consists of the information concerning market making by the Underwriters in the eighth paragraph under the caption “Underwriting” and the information concerning short sales, stabilizing transactions and purchases to cover positions created by short sales by the Underwriters contained in the ninth paragraph under the caption “Underwriting,” each as set forth in the preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus (the “Underwriter Information”).
5
(iii) Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses. No Issuer Free Writing Prospectus conflicts or will conflict with the information contained in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, including any document incorporated by reference therein, that has not been superseded or modified. Any offer that is a written communication relating to the Securities made prior to the initial filing of the Registration Statement by the Company or any person acting on its behalf (within the meaning, for this paragraph only, of Rule 163(c) of the Securities Act Regulations) has been filed with the Commission in accordance with the exemption provided by Rule 163 under the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 163”) and otherwise complied with the requirements of Rule 163, including without limitation the legending requirement, to qualify such offer for the exemption from Section 5(c) of the Securities Act provided by Rule 163.
(iv) Well-Known Seasoned Issuer. (A) At the original effectiveness of the Registration Statement, (B) at the time of the most recent amendment thereto for the purposes of complying with Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act (whether such amendment was by post-effective amendment, incorporated report filed pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act or form of prospectus), (C) at the time the Company or any person acting on its behalf (within the meaning, for this clause only, of Rule 163(c) under the Securities Act) made any offer relating to the Securities in reliance on the exemption of Rule 163, and (D) at the Applicable Time, the Company was and is a “well-known seasoned issuer,” as defined in Rule 405.
(v) Company Not Ineligible Issuer. (A) At the time of filing the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, (B) at the earliest time thereafter that the Company or another offering participant made a bona fide offer (within the meaning of Rule 164(h)(2) of the Securities Act Regulations) of the Securities and (C) at the date hereof, the Company was not and is not an “ineligible issuer,” as defined in Rule 405, without taking account of any determination by the Commission pursuant to Rule 405 that it is not necessary that the Company be considered an ineligible issuer.
(vi) Independent Accountants. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, accountant to the Company, who certified the financial statements of the Company and related supporting schedules included in or incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to the Company as required by the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act, the Exchange Act Regulations and the rules and regulations of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, Grant Thornton LLP, who reported upon the audited financial statements of Montage Resources Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“Montage Resources”), and any related supporting schedules included in or incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, was, at the time of the audit, the independent registered public accounting firm with respect to Montage Resources as required by the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act, the Exchange Act Regulations and the rules and regulations of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, who has reported on the audited historical financial statements of
6
Indigo Natural Resources LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Indigo Resources”) included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 2, 2021, is an independent certified public accountant with respect to Indigo under Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and its rulings and interpretations. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, Deloitte & Touche LLP is an independent certified public accountant with respect to GEPH under Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and its rulings and interpretations.
(vii) Independent Petroleum Engineers. Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., whose (i) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of the Company, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, (ii) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of Indigo Resources, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and (iii) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of GEPH, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, was as of the date of such reports, and is, as of the date hereof, an independent petroleum engineer with respect to the Company, Indigo Resources and GEPH, respectively. The information underlying the estimates of reserves of (i) the Company, which was supplied by the Company to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of the Company and preparing the letter (the “Company Reserve Report Letter”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, (ii) to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Indigo Resources, which was supplied to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of Indigo Resources and preparing the letter (the “Indigo Reserve Report Letter”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production and (iii) to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH, which was supplied to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of GEPH and preparing the letter (the “GEPH Reserve Report Letter”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, were each true and correct in all material respects on the dates as of which such estimates were made and such information was supplied and was prepared in accordance with customary industry practices; estimates of such reserves and present values as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and reflected in each of the Company Reserve Report Letter, Indigo Reserve Report Letter and GEPH Reserve Report Letter comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of Regulation S-X and Industry Guide 2 under the Securities Act. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, the information underlying the estimates of reserves of Montage Resources, including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, was true and correct in all material respects on the dates as of which such estimates were made; estimates of such reserves and present values as described in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of Regulation S-X and Industry Guide 2 under the Securities Act.
7
(viii) Financial Statements; Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The financial statements of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, together with the related schedules and notes, present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources, as applicable, at the dates indicated and the statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources for the periods specified; and said financial statements of the Company, and to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources have been prepared in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) applied on a consistent basis throughout the periods involved, except as disclosed therein. The supporting schedules, if any, present fairly in all material respects in accordance with GAAP the information of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources required to be stated therein. The selected financial data and the summary financial information of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company parties, Montage Resources and Indigo Resources included in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus present fairly in all material respects the information shown therein and have been compiled on a basis consistent with that of the audited financial statements of the Company, Montage Resources or Indigo Resources included or incorporated by reference therein. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, the selected financial metrics of GEPH included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, together with the related schedules and notes, present fairly in all material respects the information shown therein and have been compiled on a basis consistent with that of the audited financial statements of GEPH. Except as included or incorporated by reference therein, no historical or pro forma financial statements or supporting schedules are required to be included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus under the Securities Act or the Securities Act Regulations. The unaudited pro forma financial statements and the related notes thereto included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus present fairly in all material respects the information contained therein and have been properly presented on the bases described therein, and the assumptions used in the preparation thereof are reasonable and the adjustments used therein are appropriate to give effect to the transactions and circumstances referred to therein. The unaudited pro forma financial statements comply as to form in all material respects with the applicable accounting requirements of Rule 11-02 of Regulation S-X under the Securities Act and the pro forma adjustments have been properly applied to the historical amounts in the compilation of those statements. All disclosures contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, or incorporated by reference therein, regarding “non-GAAP financial measures” (as such term is defined by the rules and regulations of the Commission) comply with Regulation G of the Exchange Act and Item 10 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. The interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language of the Company incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus fairly present the information called for in all material respects and has been prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto.
8
(ix) No Material Adverse Change in Business. Except as otherwise stated therein, since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, (A) (i) with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, and (ii) with respect to GEPH, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries and GEPH and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise pro forma for the GEPH Merger, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business (as applicable, a “Material Adverse Effect”), (B) there have been no transactions entered into by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries, other than those in the ordinary course of business, which are material with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise after giving effect to the GEPH Merger, and (C) there has been no dividend or distribution of any kind declared, paid or made by the Company on any class or series of its capital stock.
(x) Good Standing of the Company and GEPH. Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH has been duly organized and is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware and has corporate power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement. Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH is duly qualified as a foreign corporation to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure so to qualify or to be in good standing would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xi) Good Standing of Subsidiaries. Each entity that is a “significant subsidiary” of the Company (as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X) (each, a “Significant Subsidiary” and, collectively, the “Significant Subsidiaries”) and each Guarantor (i) has been duly organized and is validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or organization, has corporate or similar power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and (ii) is duly qualified to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure to so qualify or to be in good standing with respect to (ii) would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. Except as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in each Significant Subsidiary and Guarantor have been duly authorized and validly issued, are fully paid and non-assessable and are owned by the Company, directly or through subsidiaries, free and clear of any security interest, mortgage, pledge, lien, encumbrance, claim or equity. None of the outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in any Significant Subsidiary or Guarantor were issued in violation of the preemptive or similar rights of any securityholder of such Significant Subsidiary or Guarantor.
9
(xii) Capitalization. The authorized, issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company are as set forth in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (except for subsequent issuances, if any, pursuant to reservations, agreements or employee benefit plans referred to in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or pursuant to in-kind distributions of, or the exercise of, convertible securities or options referred to in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus). The outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company have been duly authorized and validly issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. None of the outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, of GEPH, were issued in violation of the preemptive or other similar rights of any securityholder of the Company.
(xiii) Authorization of Agreement. This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company Parties.
(xiv) Authorization of the Base Indenture. The Base Indenture has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and constitutes a valid and binding agreement of the Company Parties, enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except as the enforcement thereof may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency (including, without limitation, all laws relating to fraudulent transfers), reorganization, moratorium or other similar laws relating to or affecting the rights and remedies of creditors generally (the “Enforceability Exceptions”) or by general equitable principles.
(xv) Authorization of the Supplemental Indenture. The Supplemental Indenture has been duly authorized, and, at the Closing Time, will be duly executed and delivered by the Company Parties and, assuming due authorization, execution and delivery by the Trustee, will constitute a valid and binding agreement of the Company Parties, enforceable against the Company Parties in accordance with its terms, except as the enforcement thereof may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions or by general equitable principles.
(xvi) Authorization of the Notes and Description of the Securities. The Notes to be purchased by the Underwriters from the Company have been duly authorized by the Company for issuance and sale pursuant to this Agreement and the Indenture, and, at the Closing Time, the Notes will be in the form contemplated by the Indenture, will have been duly executed by the Company and, when authenticated in the manner provided for in the Indenture and delivered against payment of the purchase price therefor, will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as the enforcement thereof may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions or by general equitable principles, and will be entitled to the benefits of the Indenture. At the Closing Time, the Securities and the Indenture will conform in all material respects to the descriptions thereof contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
10
(xvii) Valid Issuance of the Guarantees. The Guarantees have been duly authorized by the Guarantors; the Guarantees will be in the form contemplated by the Indenture; when the Notes have been issued, executed and authenticated in accordance with the Indenture and delivered to and paid for by the Underwriters in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, and assuming due authorization, execution and delivery of the Supplemental Indenture by the Trustee, the Guarantees will constitute the valid and legally binding obligations of the Guarantors entitled to the benefits of the Indenture and will be enforceable against the Guarantors in accordance with their terms, except as the enforceability thereof may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions or by general equitable principles.
(xviii) Registration Rights. There are no persons with registration rights or other similar rights to have any securities registered for sale pursuant to the Registration Statement or otherwise registered for sale or sold by the Company under the Securities Act pursuant to this Agreement.
(xix) Absence of Violations, Defaults and Conflicts. None of the Company, its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries is (A) in violation of its charter, by-laws or similar organizational document, (B) in default in the performance or observance of any obligation, agreement, covenant or condition contained in any contract, indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan or credit agreement, note, lease or other agreement or instrument to which the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries is a party or by which it or any of them may be bound or to which any of the properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries is subject (collectively, “Agreements and Instruments”), except for such defaults that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, or (C) in violation of any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any arbitrator, court, governmental body, regulatory body, administrative agency or other authority, body or agency having jurisdiction over the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries or any of their respective properties or assets (each, a “Governmental Entity”), except for such violations that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement, the Indenture, the Notes and the Credit Agreement Amendment, the authorization and performance of the Guarantees, and, except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, the consummation of the issuance and sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement, the Registration Statement, the Indenture, the Notes, the Credit Agreement Amendment, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (including the issuance and sale of the Securities and the use of the proceeds from the sale of the Securities as described therein under the caption “Use of Proceeds”) have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action and do not and will not, whether with or without the giving of notice or passage of time or both, conflict with or constitute a breach of, or default or Repayment Event (as defined below) under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH pursuant to, the Agreements and Instruments (except for such conflicts, breaches, defaults or Repayment Events or liens, charges or encumbrances that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the issuance and sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement) nor will such action result in any violation of the provisions of the (i) charter, by-laws
11
or similar organizational document of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries or (ii) any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any Governmental Entity (except, in the case of clause (ii) above, for any such violation that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement). As used herein, a “Repayment Event” means any event or condition that gives the holder of any note, debenture or other financing instrument (or any person acting on such holder’s behalf) the right to require the repurchase, redemption or repayment of all or a portion of the related financing by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries.
(xx) Absence of Labor Dispute. No labor dispute with the employees of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries exists or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, is imminent, and the Company is not aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by the employees of any of its or any subsidiary’s or GEPH’s or its subsidiaries’ principal suppliers, manufacturers, customers or contractors, which would reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxi) Absence of Proceedings. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, there is no action, suit, proceeding, inquiry or investigation before or brought by any Governmental Entity now pending or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, threatened, against or affecting the Company, any of its subsidiaries or GEPH or any of its subsidiaries, which would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, or that might materially and adversely affect their respective properties or assets, the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, the Indenture, or the Securities, or the performance by the Company of its obligations under this Agreement, the Indenture, the Securities and the Credit Agreement Amendment. The aggregate of all pending legal or governmental proceedings to which the Company, any such subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries is a party or of which any of their respective properties or assets are the subject that are not described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, including ordinary routine litigation incidental to the business, would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxii) Accuracy of Exhibits. There are no contracts or documents that are required to be described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or to be filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement that have not been so described and filed as required.
(xxiii) Absence of Further Requirements. No filing with, or authorization, approval, consent, license, order, registration, qualification or decree of, any Governmental Entity is necessary or required for the performance by any of the Company Parties of its obligations under this Agreement, the Indenture, the Securities, the Credit Agreement Amendment or the GEPH Merger Agreement, in connection with the offering, issuance or sale of the Securities hereunder and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, the Indenture, the Securities and the Credit Agreement Amendment, except such as have been already obtained or as may be required under the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, securities laws of any state or non-U.S. jurisdiction or the rules of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”).
12
(xxiv) Possession of Licenses and Permits. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries possess such permits, licenses, approvals, consents, franchises, clearances and other regulatory authorizations (collectively, “Governmental Licenses”) issued by the appropriate Governmental Entities necessary to conduct the business now operated by them and to own, lease and operate their respective properties, except where the failure so to possess such Governmental Licenses would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms and conditions of all Governmental Licenses, except where the failure so to comply would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. All of the Governmental Licenses of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries are valid and in full force and effect, except when the invalidity of such Governmental Licenses or the failure of such Governmental Licenses to be in full force and effect would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and any of its subsidiaries has received any notice of proceedings relating to the revocation or modification of any Governmental Licenses, which, singly or in the aggregate, if the subject of an unfavorable decision, ruling or finding, would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxv) Title to Property. Except as described in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, each of the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries has (i) satisfactory or good and defensible title to substantially all of its interests in its oil and gas properties, title investigations having been carried out by or on behalf of such person in accordance with standards generally accepted in the oil and gas industry in the areas in which the Company and its subsidiaries or GEPH and its subsidiaries, as applicable, operate, (ii) good and defensible title to all other real property and other material properties and assets owned by the Company, such subsidiary or GEPH and its subsidiaries, as applicable, and (iii) valid, subsisting and enforceable leases for all of the properties and assets, real or personal, leased by them, except as the enforceability thereof may limited by the Enforceability Exceptions, in each case, free and clear of all mortgages, pledges, liens, security interests, restrictions, encumbrances or charges of any kind except such as (A) are described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or (B) would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. Except for matters that would not reasonably be expected to, individually or in the aggregate, result in a Material Adverse Effect, all of the leases and subleases material to the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, considered as one enterprise, and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries and under which the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and any of its subsidiaries holds properties described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, are in full force and effect, and none of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries has any notice of any material claim of any sort that has been asserted by anyone adverse to its rights under any of the leases or subleases mentioned above or affecting or questioning its rights to the continued possession of the leased or subleased premises under any such lease or sublease.
13
(xxvi) Possession of Intellectual Property. The Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries own or possess, or can acquire on reasonable terms, adequate rights to use the patents, patent rights, licenses, inventions, copyrights, know-how (including seismic data, trade secrets and other unpatented and/or unpatentable proprietary or confidential information, systems or procedures), trademarks, service marks, trade names or other intellectual property (collectively and together with any applications or registrations for the foregoing, the “Intellectual Property”) necessary to carry on the business now operated by them as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has received any notice or is otherwise aware of any infringement of or conflict with asserted rights of others with respect to any Intellectual Property, which infringement or conflict (if the subject of any unfavorable decision, ruling or finding) or invalidity or inadequacy, singly or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxvii) Environmental Laws. Except as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or as would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, (A) none of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries is in violation of any federal, state, local or foreign statute, law, rule, regulation, ordinance, code, permit requirement, policy or rule of common law or any judicial or administrative interpretation thereof, including any judicial or administrative order, consent, decree or judgment, relating to pollution or protection of human health, the environment (including, without limitation, ambient air, surface water, groundwater, land surface or subsurface strata) or wildlife, including, without limitation, laws and regulations relating to the use, handling, treatment, disposal, generation, transportation or release or threatened release of chemicals, pollutants, contaminants, wastes, hazardous substances, toxic substances, petroleum or petroleum products, asbestos-containing materials, mold or radioactive or biological materials (collectively, “Environmental Laws”) and (B) none of the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries own, lease or operate any real property contaminated with any substance that is subject to or regulated by any Environmental Laws, is liable for any off-site disposal or contamination at current, former or third-party sites pursuant to any Environmental Laws, or is subject to any pending or threatened claim, action, demand, demand letter, lien, notice of noncompliance or violation, investigation or proceeding relating to any Environmental Laws, and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, there are no events or circumstances that might give rise to any of the foregoing.
(xxviii) Periodic Review of Costs of Environmental Compliance. In the ordinary course of its business, the Company conducts a periodic review of the effect of Environmental Laws on the business, operations and properties of the Company and its subsidiaries, in the course of which it identifies and evaluates associated costs and liabilities (including, without limitation, any capital or operating expenditures required for clean-up, closure of properties or compliance with Environmental Laws or any permit, license or approval, any related constraints on operating activities and any potential liabilities to third parties). On the basis of such review and the amount of its established reserves, the Company has reasonably concluded that such associated costs and liabilities would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.
14
(xxix) Accounting Controls and Disclosure Controls. The Company and each of its subsidiaries maintain systems of internal control over financial reporting (as defined under Rule 13-a15 and 15d-15 of the Exchange Act Regulations) that comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act and have been designed by, or under the supervision of, their respective principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with GAAP. The Company and each of its subsidiaries also maintain systems of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurances that: (A) transactions are executed in accordance with management’s general or specific authorization; (B) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP and to maintain accountability for assets; (C) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management’s general or specific authorization; (D) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences; and (E) the interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus fairly present the information called for in all material respects and is prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto. Except as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, since the end of the Company’s most recent audited fiscal year, there has been (1) no material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting (whether or not remediated) and (2) no change in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. The Company and each of its subsidiaries maintain required disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rule 13a-15 and Rule 15d-15 of the Exchange Act Regulations) that are designed to ensure that the information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the Commission’s rules and forms, and is accumulated and communicated to the Company’s management, including its principal executive officer or officers and principal financial officer or officers, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding disclosure. The Company and its subsidiaries have carried out evaluations of the effectiveness of their disclosure controls and procedures as required by Rule 13a-15 of the Exchange Act.
(xxx) Compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. There is and has been no failure on the part of the Company or any of the Company’s directors or officers, in their capacities as such, to comply in all material respects with any provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations promulgated in connection therewith.
(xxxi) Payment of Taxes. Each of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, each of GEPH and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all United States federal income tax returns required by law to be filed by it, subject to permitted extensions thereof, and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any such taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEPH, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. Each of the
15
Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, each of GEPH and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all other tax returns required to have been filed by it pursuant to applicable foreign, U.S. state or local, or other law, except as, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEPH, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. No tax deficiency has been determined adversely to the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, any of GEPH or any of its subsidiaries, which would, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and none of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, none of GEPH or any of its subsidiaries, has any notice or knowledge of any tax deficiencies which could reasonably be expected to be determined adversely to the relevant entity and which, individually or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The charges, accruals and reserves on the books of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH, in respect of any income and corporation tax liability for any years not finally determined are adequate to meet any assessments or re-assessments for additional income tax for any years not finally determined, except to the extent of any inadequacy that, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxxii) Insurance. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries carry or are entitled to the benefits of insurance, with financially sound and reputable insurers, in such amounts and covering such risks as is generally maintained by companies of established repute engaged in the same or similar business, all such insurance is in full force and effect and the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms of such policies in all material respects. There are no material claims by the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries under any such policy or instrument as to which an insurance company is denying liability or defending under a reservation of rights clause. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries has been denied any insurance coverage that it has sought or applied for.
(xxxiii) Investment Company Act. None of the Company or any of the Guarantors is required, and upon the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated and the application of the net proceeds therefrom as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus will be required, to register as an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
(xxxiv) Absence of Manipulation. Neither the Company nor any affiliate of the Company has taken, nor will the Company or any affiliate take, directly or indirectly, any action that is designed, or would be expected, to cause or result in, or which constitutes, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Securities or to result in a violation of Regulation M under the Exchange Act.
16
(xxxv) No Unlawful Payments. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, nor, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH nor any of its subsidiaries, any director, officer or employee of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries, has (i) used any corporate funds for any unlawful contribution, gift, entertainment or other unlawful expense relating to political activity; (ii) made or taken an act in furtherance of an offer, promise or authorization of any direct or indirect unlawful payment or benefit to any foreign or domestic government official or employee, including of any government-owned or controlled entity or of a public international organization, or any person acting in an official capacity for or on behalf of any of the foregoing, or any political party or party official or candidate for political office; (iii) violated or is in violation of any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or any applicable law or regulation implementing the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, or committed an offence under the Bribery Act 2010 of the United Kingdom, or any other applicable anti-bribery or anti-corruption law; or (iv) made, offered, agreed, requested or taken an act in furtherance of any unlawful bribe or other unlawful benefit, including, without limitation, any rebate, payoff, influence payment, kickback or other unlawful or improper payment or benefit. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries have instituted, maintain and enforce policies and procedures designed to promote and ensure compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws.
(xxxvi) Compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Laws. The operations of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries are and have been conducted at all times in compliance with applicable financial recordkeeping and reporting requirements, including those of the Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act of 1970, as amended, the applicable money laundering statutes of all jurisdictions where the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or its subsidiaries, as applicable, conducts business, the rules and regulations thereunder and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines, issued, administered or enforced by any governmental agency (collectively, the “Anti-Money Laundering Laws”), and no action, suit or proceeding by or before any Governmental Entity involving the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries with respect to the Anti-Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, threatened.
(xxxvii) No Conflicts with Sanctions Laws. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, nor, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH, any of its subsidiaries, any director, officer or employee of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or GEPH or any of its subsidiaries or any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries is currently the subject or the target of any sanctions administered or enforced by the U.S. government, (including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury or the U.S. Department of State and including, without limitation, the designation as a “specially designated national” or “blocked person”), the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, Her Majesty’s Treasury, or other relevant sanctions authority (collectively, “Sanctions”), nor is the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH or any of its subsidiaries located, organized or resident
17
in a country or territory that is the subject or target of Sanctions, including, without limitation, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and the Crimea region (each, a “Sanctioned Country”); and the Company will not directly or indirectly use the proceeds of the offering of the Securities, or lend, contribute or otherwise make available such proceeds to any subsidiary, joint venture partner or other person or entity (i) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business with any person that, at the time of such funding or facilitation, is the subject or target of Sanctions, (ii) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business in any Sanctioned Country or (iii) in any other manner that will result in a violation by any person (including any person participating in the transaction, whether as underwriter, initial purchaser, advisor, investor or otherwise) of Sanctions. For the past five years, the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH and its subsidiaries have not knowingly engaged in, are not now knowingly engaged in any dealings or transactions with any person that at the time of the dealing or transaction is or was the subject or the target of Sanctions or with any Sanctioned Country.
(xxxviii) Lending Relationships. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, the Company (A) does not have any material lending or other relationship with any Underwriter or lending affiliate of any Underwriter and (B) does not intend to use any of the proceeds from the sale of the Securities to repay any outstanding debt owed to the Underwriter or affiliate of any Underwriter.
(xxxix) Statistical and Market-Related Data. Any statistical and market-related data included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus are based on or derived from sources that the Company believes, after reasonable inquiry, to be reliable and accurate and, to the extent required, the Company has obtained the written consent to the use of such data from such sources.
(xl) No Restrictions on Subsidiaries. No subsidiary of the Company is currently prohibited, directly or indirectly, under any agreement or other instrument to which it is a party or is subject, from paying any dividends to the Company, from making any other distribution on such subsidiary’s capital stock or similar ownership interest, from repaying to the Company any loans or advances to such subsidiary from the Company or from transferring any of such subsidiary’s properties or assets to the Company or any other subsidiary of the Company, except for any such restrictions that will be permitted by the Indenture, as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or for such prohibitions mandated by the laws of each subsidiary’s state of formation.
(xli) Forward-Looking Statements. No forward-looking statement (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act) included or incorporated by reference in any of the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus has been made or reaffirmed without a reasonable basis or has been disclosed other than in good faith.
(xlii) Cybersecurity. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or except as would not reasonably be expected to, individually or in the aggregate, result in a Material Adverse Effect (a) the Company Parties are not aware of any security breach or incident, unauthorized access or disclosure of the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ and, to the knowledge of the Company Parties, GEPH’s and its subsidiaries’
18
information technology and computer systems, networks, hardware, software, data or databases (including the data and information of their respective customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and any third party data maintained, processed or stored by the Company and its subsidiaries in such databases) (collectively, “IT Systems and Data”); (b) neither the Company and its subsidiaries have been notified of a security breach or incident, unauthorized access or disclosure or other compromise of any data processed or stored by third parties on behalf of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (c) the Company and its subsidiaries are materially in compliance with all applicable laws or statutes and all judgments, orders, rules and regulations of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, internal policies and contractual obligations relating to the privacy and security of IT Systems and Data and to the protection of such IT Systems and Data from unauthorized use, access, misappropriation or modification. Each of the Company Parties has a security program that addresses the management of security and the security controls employed by the Company that includes: (a) documented policies that the Company internally publishes and communicates to appropriate personnel; and (b) policies and procedures that address and implement measures for (i) information classification and handling; (ii) physical security; and (iii) network and application security. Each of the Company Parties has an information security incident management program that addresses management of information security incidents.
(xliii) Compliance with ERISA. Except, in each case, for any such matter as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect and as disclosed in the Registration Statement, General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, (i) each “employee benefit plan” (within the meaning of Section 3(3) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (“ERISA”)) for which the Company or any member of its “Controlled Group” (defined as any organization which is a member of a controlled group of corporations within the meaning of Section 414(b), (c), (m) or (o) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) the “Controlled Group”) would have any liability (each, a “Plan”) has been maintained in compliance with its terms and with the requirements of all applicable statutes, rules and regulations including ERISA and the Code; (ii) no prohibited transaction, within the meaning of Section 406 of ERISA or Section 4975 of the Code, has occurred with respect to any Plan, excluding transactions effected pursuant to a statutory or administrative exemption; (iii) with respect to each Plan subject to Title IV of ERISA, (A) no “reportable event” (within the meaning of Section 4043(c) of ERISA) has occurred or is reasonably expected to occur, excluding any reportable event for which a waiver could apply, (B) no Plan is or is reasonably expected to be in “at-risk status” (within the meaning of Section 430 of the Code or Section 303(i) of ERISA), (C) for each Plan that is subject to the funding rules of Section 412 of the Code or Section 302 of ERISA, there has been no filing pursuant to Section 412(c) of the Code or Section 302(c) of ERISA of an application for a waiver of the minimum funding standard with respect to any Plan or the receipt by the Company or any member of the Controlled Group from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation or the plan administrator of any notice relating to the intention to terminate any Plan or Plans or to appoint a trustee to administer any Plan, (D) no conditions contained in Section 303(k)(1)(A) of ERISA for imposition of a lien shall have been met with respect to any Plan and (E) neither the Company nor any member of its Controlled Group has incurred, or reasonably expects to incur, any liability under Title IV of ERISA (other than contributions to the Plan or premiums to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in the ordinary course and without default) in respect of a Plan (including a “multiemployer plan,” within the meaning of Section 4001(c)(3) of ERISA (a “Multiemployer Plan”)); (iv) no Multiemployer Plan
19
is, or is expected to be, “insolvent” (within the meaning of Section 4245 of ERISA), or in “endangered” or “critical” status (within the meaning of Section 432 of the Code or Section 304 of ERISA); and (v) each Plan that is intended to be qualified under Section 401(a) of the Code is so qualified and nothing has occurred, whether by action or by failure to act, that could reasonably be expected to cause the loss of such qualification.
(xliv) Authorization of GEPH Merger Agreement. The GEPH Merger Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company. To the knowledge of the Company Parties, no event or condition has occurred or exists that has terminated or would permit termination of the GEPH Merger Agreement
(xlv) Credit Agreement Amendment. The Credit Agreement Amendment has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company; and assuming due authorization, execution and delivery of the Credit Agreement Amendment by the other parties thereto, the Credit Agreement Amendment constitutes a valid and legally binding agreement of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except as the enforcement thereof may be limited by the Enforceability Exceptions or by general equitable principles. The Credit Agreement Amendment conforms in all material respects to the description thereof in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(b) Officer’s Certificates. Any certificate signed by any officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries delivered to the Representatives or to counsel for the Underwriters shall be deemed a representation and warranty by the Company and such subsidiary (as applicable) to each Underwriter as to the matters covered thereby.
SECTION 2. Sale and Delivery to Underwriters; Closing.
(a) The Notes. On the basis of the representations and warranties herein contained and subject to the terms and conditions herein set forth, the Company agrees to sell to the several Underwriters, and each Underwriter, severally and not jointly, agrees to purchase from the Company the respective principal amount of Notes set forth opposite the name of such Underwriter in Schedule A hereto at a purchase price of 98.75% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued interest, if any, from December 8, 2021 to the Closing Time.
(b) The Closing Time. Delivery of certificates for the Notes in global form to be purchased by the Underwriters and payment therefor shall be made at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., 1001 Fannin Street, Suite 2500, Houston, Texas 77002, or at such other place as shall be agreed upon by the Representatives and the Company, at 9:00 A.M. (New York City time) on December 22, 2021 (unless postponed in accordance with the provisions of Section 10), or such other time not later than ten business days after such date as the Representatives and the Company shall mutually agree (such time and date of payment and delivery being herein called the “Closing Time”).
(c) Public Offering of the Securities. The Representatives hereby advise the Company that the Underwriters intend to offer for sale to the public, as described in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, their respective portions of the Securities as soon after the Applicable Time as the Representatives, in their sole judgment, have determined is advisable and practicable.
20
(d) Payment for the Notes. Payment for the Notes shall be made to the Company at the Closing Time by wire transfer of immediately available funds to a bank account designated by the Company.
It is understood that each Underwriter has authorized J.P. Morgan, for its account, to accept delivery of, receipt for, and make payment of the purchase price for, the Notes that it has agreed to purchase. J.P. Morgan, individually and not as representative of the Underwriters, may (but shall not be obligated to) make payment of the purchase price for the Notes to be purchased by any Underwriter whose funds have not been received by the Closing Time, but such payment shall not relieve such Underwriter from its obligations hereunder.
(e) Delivery of the Notes. The Company shall deliver, or cause to be delivered, to the Representatives for the accounts of the several Underwriters certificates for the Notes at the Closing Time through the facilities of DTC, against the irrevocable release of a wire transfer of immediately available funds for the amount of the purchase price therefor. The certificates for the Notes shall be in such denominations and registered in such names and denominations as the Representatives shall have requested at least two full business days prior to the Closing Time and shall be made available for inspection on the business day preceding the Closing Time at a location in New York City, as the Representatives may designate. Time shall be of the essence, and delivery at the time and place specified in this Agreement is a further condition to the obligations of the Underwriters.
SECTION 3. Covenants of the Company. Each of the Company Parties, jointly and severally, covenants and agrees with each Underwriter as follows:
(a) Compliance with Securities Regulations and Commission Requests. The Company, subject to Section 3(b) hereof, will comply with the requirements of Rule 430B, and will notify the Representatives immediately, and confirm the notice in writing, (i) when any post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or any new registration statement relating to the Securities shall become effective or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus shall have been used or filed, as the case may be, including any document incorporated by reference therein, (ii) of the receipt of any comments from the Commission, (iii) of any request by the Commission for any amendment to the Registration Statement or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, including any document incorporated by reference therein, or for additional information, (iv) of the issuance by the Commission of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto or any notice of objection to the use of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) or of the issuance of any order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto, or of the suspension of the qualification of the Securities for offering or sale in any jurisdiction, or of the initiation or threatening of any proceedings for any of such purposes or of any examination pursuant to Section 8(d) or 8(e) of the Securities Act concerning the Registration Statement and (v) if the Company becomes the subject of a proceeding under Section 8A of the Securities Act in connection with the offering of the Securities. The Company will effect all filings required under Rule 424(b), in the manner and within the time period required by Rule 424(b) (without reliance on Rule 424(b)(8)), and will take such steps as it deems necessary to ascertain promptly whether the form of prospectus transmitted
21
for filing under Rule 424(b) was received for filing by the Commission and, in the event that it was not, it will promptly file such prospectus. The Company will make every reasonable effort to prevent the issuance of any stop, prevention or suspension order and, if any such order is issued, to obtain the lifting thereof at the earliest possible moment. The Company shall pay the required Commission filing fees relating to the Securities within the time required by Rule 456(b)(1)(i) of the Securities Act Regulations without regard to the proviso therein and otherwise in accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) of the Securities Act Regulations (including, if applicable, by updating the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in accordance with Rule 456(b)(1)(ii) either in a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or on the cover page of a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)).
(b) Continued Compliance with Securities Laws. The Company will comply with the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act and the Exchange Act Regulations so as to permit the completion of the distribution of the Securities as contemplated in this Agreement and in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus. If at any time when a prospectus relating to the Securities is (or, but for the exception afforded by Rule 172 of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 172”), would be) required by the Securities Act to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities, any event shall occur or condition shall exist as a result of which it is necessary, in the opinion of counsel for the Underwriters or for the Company, to (i) amend the Registration Statement in order that the Registration Statement will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, (ii) amend or supplement the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus in order that the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, will not include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein not misleading in the light of the circumstances existing at the time it is delivered to a purchaser or (iii) amend the Registration Statement or amend or supplement the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, including, without limitation, any document incorporated therein by reference, in order to comply with the requirements of the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act or the Exchange Act Regulations, the Company will promptly (A) give the Representatives written notice of such event or condition, (B) prepare any amendment or supplement as may be necessary to correct such statement or omission or to make the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus comply with such requirements and, a reasonable amount of time prior to any proposed filing or use, furnish the Representatives with copies of any such amendment or supplement and (C) file with the Commission any such amendment or supplement; provided that the Company shall not file or use any such amendment or supplement to which the Representatives or counsel for the Underwriters shall object. The Company will furnish to the Underwriters such number of copies of such amendment or supplement as the Underwriters may reasonably request.
(c) Filing or Use of Amendments or Supplements. The Company has given the Representatives notice of any filings made pursuant to the Exchange Act or Exchange Act Regulations within 48 hours prior to the Applicable Time and will give the Representatives notice of its intention to file or use any amendment to the Registration Statement or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, whether pursuant to the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act or the Exchange Act Regulations
22
or otherwise, from the Applicable Time to the later of (i) the time when a prospectus relating to the Securities is no longer required by the Securities Act (without giving effect to Rule 172) to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities and (ii) the Closing Time, and will furnish the Representatives with copies of any such amendment or supplement a reasonable amount of time prior to such proposed filing or use, as the case may be, and will not file or use any such amendment or supplement to which the Representatives or counsel for the Underwriters shall reasonably object.
(d) Delivery of Registration Statements. The Company has furnished or will deliver to the Representatives and counsel for the Underwriters, without charge, signed copies of the Registration Statement as originally filed and each amendment thereto (including exhibits filed therewith or incorporated by reference therein and documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein) and signed copies of all consents and certificates of experts, and will also deliver to the Representatives, without charge, a conformed copy of the Registration Statement as originally filed and each amendment thereto (without exhibits) for each of the Underwriters. The copies of the Registration Statement and each amendment thereto furnished to the Underwriters will be identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
(e) Delivery of Prospectuses. The Company has delivered to each Underwriter, without charge, as many copies of each preliminary prospectus as such Underwriter reasonably requested, and the Company hereby consents to the use of such copies for purposes permitted by the Securities Act. The Company will furnish to each Underwriter, without charge, during the period when a prospectus relating to the Securities is (or, but for the exception afforded by Rule 172, would be) required by the Securities Act to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities, such number of copies of the Prospectus (as amended or supplemented) as such Underwriter may reasonably request. The Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto furnished to the Underwriters will be identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
(f) Blue Sky Qualifications. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts, in cooperation with the Underwriters, to qualify or register the Securities for offering and sale under (or obtain exemptions from the application of) the applicable securities laws of such states and non-U.S. jurisdictions as the Representatives may designate and the Company consent to, and to maintain such qualifications in effect in all material respects so long as required to complete the distribution of the Securities; provided, however, that the Company shall not be obligated to file any general consent to service of process or to qualify as a foreign corporation or as a dealer in securities in any jurisdiction in which it is not so qualified or to subject itself to taxation in respect of doing business in any jurisdiction in which it is not otherwise so subject.
(g) Earnings Statement. The Company will timely file such reports pursuant to the Exchange Act as are necessary in order to make generally available to its securityholders as soon as practicable an earnings statement for the purposes of, and to provide to the Underwriters the benefits contemplated by, the last paragraph of Section 11(a) of the Securities Act.
23
(h) Use of Proceeds. The Company will use the net proceeds received by it from the sale of the Notes in the manner specified in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus under “Use of Proceeds.”
(i) Restriction on Sale of Securities. During the period commencing on the date hereof and ending at the Closing Time, the Company Parties will not, without the prior written consent of J.P. Morgan (such consent may be withheld at J.P. Morgan’s discretion), (i) directly or indirectly, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant for the sale of, or lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, the Securities or any other securities that are substantially similar to the Securities, whether owned as of the date hereof or hereafter acquired or with respect to which such person has or hereafter acquires the power of disposition, or file, or cause to be filed, any registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to any of the foregoing or (ii) enter into any swap or any other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequence of ownership of the Securities or such other securities, whether any such swap or transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of any Securities or such other securities, in cash or otherwise. The foregoing sentence shall not apply to the Securities to be sold hereunder.
(j) Final Term Sheet. The Company will prepare a final term sheet (the “Final Term Sheet”) containing only a description of the final terms of the Securities and their offering, in forms approved by the Underwriters and attached as Schedule C hereto, and acknowledges that the Final Term Sheet is an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus. The Company will furnish to each Underwriter, without charge, copies of the Final Term Sheet promptly upon its completion.
(k) Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses. The Company agrees that, unless it obtains the prior written consent of the Representatives, it will not make any offer relating to the Securities that would constitute an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or that would otherwise constitute a “free writing prospectus,” or a portion thereof, required to be filed by the Company with the Commission or retained by the Company under Rule 433; provided that the Representatives will be deemed to have consented to the Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectuses listed on Schedule B hereto and any “road show that is a written communication” within the meaning of Rule 433(d)(8)(i) that has been reviewed by the Representatives. The Company represents that it has treated or agrees that it will treat each such free writing prospectus consented to, or deemed consented to, by the Representatives as an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus and that it has complied and will comply with the applicable requirements of Rule 433 with respect thereto, including timely filing with the Commission where required, legending and record keeping. If at any time following issuance of an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus there occurred or occurs an event or development as a result of which such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus conflicted or would conflict with the information contained in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or included or would include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted or would omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances existing at that subsequent time, not misleading, the Company will promptly notify the Representatives and will promptly amend or supplement, at its own expense, such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus to eliminate or correct such conflict, untrue statement or omission.
24
(l) No Manipulation of Price. The Company will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or result in, or that has constituted or might reasonably be expected to constitute, under the Exchange Act or otherwise, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any securities of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Notes.
(m) DTC. The Company will cooperate with the Underwriters and use commercially reasonable efforts to permit the Notes to be eligible for clearance, settlement and trading through the facilities of DTC.
SECTION 4. Payment of Expenses.
(a) Expenses. The Company Parties, jointly and severally, will pay or cause to be paid all expenses incident to the performance of its obligations under this Agreement, including without limitation (i) the preparation, printing and filing of the Registration Statement (including financial statements and exhibits) as originally filed and each amendment thereto, (ii) the preparation, printing and delivery to the Underwriters of copies of each preliminary prospectus, each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus and the Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto and any costs associated with electronic delivery of any of the foregoing by the Underwriters to investors, (iii) the preparation, issuance and delivery of the Securities to the Underwriters, including any transfer taxes, stamp duties, or other similar taxes or duties payable upon the sale, issuance or delivery of the Securities to the Underwriters, (iv) the fees and disbursements of the Company Parties’ counsel, accountants and other advisors, (v) the qualification of the Securities under securities laws in accordance with the provisions of Section 3(f) hereof, including filing fees and the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel for the Underwriters in connection therewith and in connection with the preparation of the blue sky survey and any supplement thereto, (vi) the costs and expenses of the Company Parties relating to investor presentations on any “road show” undertaken in connection with the marketing of the Securities, including, without limitation, expenses associated with the production of road show slides and graphics, fees and expenses of any consultants engaged in connection with the road show presentations, and travel and lodging expenses of the representatives and officers of the Company Parties and any such consultants (of which one-half the cost of any aircraft chartered in connection with the road show shall be paid by the Underwriters), (vii) the filing fees incident to, and the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel to the Underwriters in connection with, the review by FINRA, if required, of the terms of the sale of the Securities, (viii) any fees payable in connection with the rating of the Securities by the rating agencies, (ix) the fees and expenses of the Trustee, including the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel for the Trustee in connection with the Indenture and the Securities, (x) the fees and expenses of making the Securities eligible for clearance, settlement and trading through the facilities of DTC and (xi) the costs and expenses (including, without limitation, any damages or other amounts payable in connection with legal or contractual liability) associated with the reforming of any contracts for sale of the Securities made by the Underwriters caused by a breach of the representation contained in the second sentence of Section 1(a)(ii). Except as provided in this Section 4 and Sections 6, 7 and 9 hereof, the Underwriters shall pay their own expenses, including the fees and disbursements of their counsel.
25
(b) Termination of Agreement. If this Agreement is terminated by the Representatives pursuant to Section 5(t), 9(a)(i) or (iii) or 10 hereof, the Company Parties, jointly and severally, shall reimburse the Underwriters, severally, upon demand for all out-of-pocket expenses that shall have been reasonably incurred by the Underwriters in connection with the proposed purchase and the offering and sale of the Securities, including the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel for the Underwriters.
(c) Allocation of Expenses. The provisions of this Section shall not affect any agreement that the Company Parties may make for the sharing of such costs and expenses.
SECTION 5. Conditions of Underwriters’ Obligations. The obligations of the several Underwriters hereunder are subject to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Company Parties contained herein at the date hereof and at the Closing Time, as applicable, or in certificates of any officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries delivered pursuant to the provisions hereof, to the performance by each of the Company Parties of its covenants and other obligations hereunder, and to the following further conditions:
(a) Effectiveness of Registration Statement. The Registration Statement has become effective and, at the Closing Time, no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto has been issued under the Securities Act and no proceeding for such purpose, pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) or pursuant to Section 8A under the Securities Act, shall be pending before or threatened by the Commission; no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to the Company Parties’ knowledge, contemplated. Each of the Company Parties has complied with each request (if any) from the Commission for additional information. The Company shall have paid the required Commission filing fees relating to the Securities within the time period required by Rule 456(b)(1)(i) of the Securities Act Regulations without regard to the proviso therein and otherwise in accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) of the Securities Act Regulations and, if applicable, shall have updated the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in accordance with Rule 456(b)(1)(ii) either in a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or on the cover page of a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b).
(b) Opinion of Counsel for the Company Parties. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received the opinions and a negative assurance letter, dated the Closing Time, of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, counsel for the Company Parties, in form and substance reasonably acceptable to the Representatives.
(c) Opinion of In-House Counsel for the Company. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received the opinion, dated the Closing Time, of Christopher W. Lacy, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representatives.
(d) Opinion of Counsel for Underwriters. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received the opinion, dated the Closing Time, of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., counsel for the Underwriters, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters with respect to the matters reasonably requested by the Representatives.
26
(e) Officers’ Certificate. At the Closing Time, there shall not have been, since the date hereof or since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, any material adverse change in the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, and the Representatives shall have received a certificate of the Chief Executive Officer or the President of each of the Company Parties and of the chief financial or chief accounting officer of each of the Company Parties, dated the Closing Time, to the effect that (i) there has been no such material adverse change, (ii) the representations and warranties of the Company and the Guarantors in this Agreement are true and correct with the same force and effect as though expressly made at and as of the Closing Time, (iii) the Company Parties have complied with all agreements and satisfied all conditions on its part to be performed or satisfied at or prior to the Closing Time, and (iv) no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement under the Securities Act has been issued, no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to their knowledge, contemplated.
(f) Accountant’s Comfort Letters for the Company and Indigo Resources. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representatives shall have received from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, accountant to the Company, a letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representatives, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountant’s “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to each of the Company’s and Indigo Resource’s financial statements and certain financial information contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(g) Bring-down Comfort Letters for the Company and Indigo Resources. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that it reaffirms the statements made in the letters furnished pursuant to subsection (f) of this Section with respect to each of the Company and Indigo Resources, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(h) Accountant’s Comfort Letter for Montage Resources. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representatives shall have received from Grant Thornton LLP, accountants to Montage Resources, a letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representatives, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to Montage Resources’ financial statements and certain financial information contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(i) Bring-down Comfort Letter for Montage Resources. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received from Grant Thornton LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letter furnished pursuant to subsection (h) of this Section, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
27
(j) Accountant’s Comfort Letter for GEPH. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representatives shall have received from Deloitte & Touche LLP, accountants to GEPH, a letter, dated such date, in the form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representatives, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to GEPH selected certain financial metrics contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(k) Bring-down Comfort Letter for GEPH. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received from Deloitte & Touche LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letter furnished pursuant to subsection (j) of this Section, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(l) Engineers’ Comfort Letters for the Company, Indigo Resources and GEPH. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representatives shall have received from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. a letter with respect to each of the Company Reserve Report Letter, the Indigo Reserve Report Letter and the GEPH Reserve Report Letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to counsel for the Underwriters, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters to the effect as counsel to the Underwriters may reasonably request.
(m) Bring-down Engineers’ Comfort Letters for the Company, Indigo Resources and GEPH. At the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letter furnished pursuant to subsection (l) of this Section with respect to each of the Company, Indigo Resources and GEPH, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(n) Chief Financial Officer’s Certificate. At the date of this Agreement and the Closing Time, the Representatives shall have received an officer’s certificate from Carl Giesler, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, dated such date, substantially to the effect set forth in Exhibit A hereto.
(o) Maintenance of Rating. Since the execution of this Agreement, there shall not have been any decrease in or withdrawal of the rating of any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries by any “nationally recognized statistical rating organization” (as defined in Section 3(a)(62) of the Exchange Act) or any notice given of any intended or potential decrease in or withdrawal of any such rating or of a possible change in any such rating that does not indicate the direction of the possible change.
(p) Ratings Letters. At the time of execution of this Agreement, the Company shall have delivered to the Representatives correspondence from Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Rating Services, a division of the McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., assigning a rating to the Securities of Ba3 and BB, respectively.
28
(q) Supplemental Indenture. The Company Parties and the Trustee shall have executed and delivered the Securities and the Supplemental Indenture.
(r) Clearance, Settlement and Trading. Prior to the Closing Time, the Company and DTC shall have executed and delivered the Letter of Representations, dated the Closing Time, and the Securities shall be eligible for clearance, settlement and trading through the facilities of DTC.
(s) Additional Documents. At the Closing Time, counsel for the Underwriters shall have been furnished with such documents and opinions as they may require for the purpose of enabling them to pass upon the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated, or in order to evidence the accuracy of any of the representations or warranties, or the fulfillment of any of the conditions, herein contained; and all proceedings taken by the Company Parties in connection with the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated shall be reasonably satisfactory in form and substance to the Representatives and counsel for the Underwriters.
(t) Termination of Agreement. If any condition specified in this Section shall not have been fulfilled when and as required to be fulfilled, or if any of the Company Parties shall fail at the Closing Time to sell the principal amount of Securities that it is obligated to sell hereunder, this Agreement may be terminated by the Representatives by notice to the Company at any time at or prior to the Closing Time and such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except as provided in Section 4 and except that Sections 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 14, 15 and 16 shall survive any such termination and remain in full force and effect. No action taken pursuant to this Section shall relieve the Company Parties from liability, if any, in respect of such default.
SECTION 6. Indemnification.
(a) Indemnification of Underwriters. Each of the Company Parties, jointly and severally, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless each Underwriter, its affiliates (as such term is defined in Rule 501(b) of the Securities Act Regulations (each, an “Affiliate”)), selling agents, directors, officers and each person, if any, who controls any Underwriter within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act as follows:
(i) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or the omission or alleged omission therefrom of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading or arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact included (A) in any preliminary prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or (B) in any materials or information provided to investors by, or with the approval of, the Company in connection with the marketing of the offering of the Securities (“Marketing Materials”), including any roadshow or investor presentations made to investors by the Company (whether in person or electronically), or the omission or alleged omission in any preliminary prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, the General Disclosure Package, the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or in any Marketing Materials of a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;
29
(ii) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission; provided that (subject to Section 6(d) hereof) any such settlement is effected with the written consent of the Company; and
(iii) against any and all expense whatsoever, as incurred (including the fees and disbursements of counsel chosen by the Representatives), reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission, to the extent that any such expense is not paid under clause (i) or (ii) above;
provided, however, that this indemnity agreement shall not apply to any loss, liability, claim, damage or expense to the extent arising out of any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or in any preliminary prospectus, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with the Underwriter Information.
(b) Indemnification of Company, Directors and Officers. Each Underwriter, severally and not jointly, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company Parties, each of their directors, each of their officers who signed the Registration Statement, and each person, if any, who controls any of the Company Parties within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense described in the indemnity contained in Section 6(a) hereof, as incurred, but only with respect to untrue statements or omissions, or alleged untrue statements or omissions, made in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or in the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with the Underwriter Information provided by such Underwriter.
(c) Actions against Parties; Notification. Each indemnified party shall give notice as promptly as reasonably practicable to each indemnifying party of any action commenced against it in respect of which indemnity may be sought hereunder, but failure to so notify an indemnifying party shall not relieve such indemnifying party from any liability hereunder to the extent it is not materially prejudiced as a result thereof and in any event shall not relieve it from any liability that it may have otherwise than on account of this indemnity agreement. In the case of parties indemnified pursuant to Section 6(a) hereof, counsel to the indemnified parties shall be selected by the Representatives, and, in the case of parties indemnified pursuant to Section 6(b) hereof, counsel to the indemnified parties shall be selected by the Company. An indemnifying party may participate at its own expense in the defense of any such action; provided, however, that counsel to the indemnifying party shall not (except with the prior written consent of the indemnified party)
30
also be counsel to the indemnified party. In no event shall the indemnifying parties be liable for fees and expenses of more than one counsel (in addition to any local counsel) separate from their own counsel for all indemnified parties in connection with any one action or separate but similar or related actions in the same jurisdiction arising out of the same general allegations or circumstances. No indemnifying party shall, without the prior written consent of the indemnified parties, settle or compromise or consent to the entry of any judgment with respect to any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever in respect of which indemnification or contribution could be sought under this Section 6 or Section 7 hereof (whether or not the indemnified parties are actual or potential parties thereto), unless such settlement, compromise or consent (i) includes an unconditional release of each indemnified party from all liability arising out of such litigation, investigation, proceeding or claim and (ii) does not include a statement as to or an admission of fault, culpability or a failure to act by or on behalf of any indemnified party.
(d) Settlement without Consent if Failure to Reimburse. If at any time an indemnified party shall have requested an indemnifying party to reimburse the indemnified party for fees and expenses of counsel, such indemnifying party agrees that it shall be liable for any settlement of the nature contemplated by Section 6(a)(ii) effected without its written consent if (i) such settlement is entered into more than 45 days after receipt by such indemnifying party of the aforesaid request, (ii) such indemnifying party shall have received notice of the terms of such settlement at least 30 days prior to such settlement being entered into and (iii) such indemnifying party shall not have reimbursed such indemnified party in accordance with such request prior to the date of such settlement.
(e) Other Agreements with Respect to Indemnification. The provisions of this Section shall not affect any other agreement between or among any of the Company Parties and any Underwriter with respect to indemnification.
SECTION 7. Contribution. If the indemnification provided for in Section 6 hereof is for any reason unavailable to or insufficient to hold harmless an indemnified party in respect of any losses, liabilities, claims, damages or expenses referred to therein, then each indemnifying party shall contribute to the aggregate amount of such losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses incurred by such indemnified party, as incurred, (i) in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company Parties, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, from the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement or (ii) if the allocation provided by clause (i) is not permitted by applicable law, in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect not only the relative benefits referred to in clause (i) above but also the relative fault of the Company Parties, on the one hand, and of the Underwriters, on the other hand, in connection with the statements or omissions that resulted in such losses, liabilities, claims, damages or expenses, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations.
The relative benefits received by the Company Parties, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, in connection with the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement shall be deemed to be in the same respective proportions as the total net proceeds from the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement (before deducting expenses) received by the Company, on the one hand, and the total underwriting discount received by the Underwriters, on the other hand, in each case as set forth on the cover of the Prospectus, bear to the aggregate initial public offering price of the Notes as set forth on the cover of the Prospectus.
31
The relative fault of the Company Parties, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether any such untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Company Parties or by the Underwriters and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission.
The Company Parties and the Underwriters agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this Section 7 were determined by pro rata allocation (even if the Underwriters were treated as one entity for such purpose) or by any other method of allocation that does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to above in this Section 7. The aggregate amount of losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses incurred by an indemnified party and referred to above in this Section 7 shall be deemed to include any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission.
Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 7, no Underwriter shall be required to contribute any amount in excess of the underwriting commissions received by such Underwriter in connection with the Securities underwritten by it and distributed to the public.
No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation.
For purposes of this Section 7, each person, if any, who controls an Underwriter within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act and each Underwriter’s Affiliates, selling agents, directors and officers shall have the same rights to contribution as such Underwriter, and each director of any of the Company Parties, each officer any of the Company Parties who signed the Registration Statement, and each person, if any, who controls the Company Parties within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act shall have the same rights to contribution as the Company. The Underwriters’ respective obligations to contribute pursuant to this Section 7 are several in proportion to the aggregate principal amount of Securities set forth opposite their respective names in Schedule A hereto and not joint.
The provisions of this Section shall not affect any other agreement between or among any of the Company Parties and any Underwriter with respect to contribution.
SECTION 8. Representations, Warranties and Agreements to Survive Delivery. All representations, warranties and agreements contained in this Agreement or in certificates of officers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries submitted pursuant hereto, shall remain operative and in full force and effect regardless of (i) any investigation made by or on behalf of any Underwriter or its Affiliates, selling agents, directors and officers or any person controlling any Underwriter, any Company Parties’ officers or directors or any person controlling any of the Company Parties and (ii) delivery of and payment for the Securities.
32
SECTION 9. Termination of Agreement.
(a) Termination. The Representatives may terminate this Agreement, by notice to the Company, at any time at or prior to the Closing Time (i) if there has been, in the judgment of the Representatives, since the time of execution of this Agreement or since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, any material adverse change in the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, or (ii) if there has occurred any material adverse change in the financial markets in the United States or the international financial markets, any outbreak of hostilities or escalation thereof or other calamity or crisis or any change or development involving a prospective change in national or international political, financial or economic conditions, in each case the effect of which is such as to make it, in the judgment of the Representatives, impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the completion of the offering or to enforce contracts for the sale of the Securities, or (iii) if trading in any securities of the Company has been suspended or materially limited by the Commission or the New York Stock Exchange, or (iv) if trading generally on the New York Stock Exchange or in the Nasdaq Global Market has been suspended or materially limited, or minimum or maximum prices for trading have been fixed, or maximum ranges for prices have been required, by any of said exchanges or by order of the Commission, FINRA or any other Governmental Entity, or (v) if a material disruption has occurred in commercial banking or securities settlement or clearance services in the United States or with respect to Clearstream or Euroclear systems in Europe, or (vi) if a banking moratorium has been declared by either Federal or New York authorities.
(b) Liabilities. If this Agreement is terminated pursuant to this Section, such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except as provided in Section 4 hereof, and provided further that Sections 1, 6, 7, 8, 14, 15 and 16 shall survive such termination and remain in full force and effect.
SECTION 10. Default by One or More of the Underwriters. If one or more of the Underwriters shall fail at the Closing Time to purchase the Notes that it or they are obligated to purchase under this Agreement (the “Defaulted Securities”), the Representatives shall have the right, within 24 hours thereafter, to make arrangements for one or more of the non-defaulting Underwriters, or any other underwriters, to purchase all, but not less than all, of the Defaulted Securities in such amounts as may be agreed upon and upon the terms herein set forth; if, however, the Representatives shall not have completed such arrangements within such 24-hour period, then:
(i) if the aggregate principal amount of Defaulted Securities does not exceed 10% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes to be purchased on such date, each of the non-defaulting Underwriters shall be obligated, severally and not jointly, to purchase the full amount thereof in the proportions that their respective underwriting obligations hereunder bear to the underwriting obligations of all non-defaulting Underwriters, or
33
(ii) if the aggregate principal amount of Defaulted Securities exceeds 10% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes to be purchased on such date, this Agreement shall terminate without liability on the part of any non-defaulting Underwriter.
No action taken pursuant to this Section shall relieve any defaulting Underwriter from liability in respect of its default.
In the event of any such default which does not result in a termination of this Agreement, either (i) the Representatives or (ii) the Company shall have the right to postpone the Closing Time for a period not exceeding seven days in order to effect any required changes in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or in any other documents or arrangements. As used herein, the term “Underwriter” includes any person substituted for an Underwriter under this Section 10.
SECTION 11. Notices. All notices and other communications hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed to have been duly given if mailed or transmitted by any standard form of telecommunication. Notices to the Underwriters shall be directed to the Representatives at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179 (Attention: Hunter Bollman), BofA Securities, Inc., 1540 Broadway, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10036 (Attention: High Yield Legal Department), facsimile: +1-212-901-7897, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10013 (Attention: General Counsel), RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Liability Management, facsimile number +1 (212) 701-3000 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 S. Tyron Street, 5th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Leveraged Syndicate; fax no. (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885), email: [email protected]; notices to the Company Parties shall be directed to Southwestern Energy Company, 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389, attention of Christopher W. Lacy, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary (facsimile: (832) 796-4820).
SECTION 12. No Advisory or Fiduciary Relationship. Each of the Company Parties acknowledges and agrees that (a) the purchase and sale of the Notes pursuant to this Agreement, including the determination of the public offering price of the Notes and any related discounts and commissions, is an arm’s-length commercial transaction between the Company Parties, on the one hand, and the several Underwriters, on the other hand, (b) in connection with the offering of the Securities and the process leading thereto, each Underwriter is and has been acting solely as a principal and is not the agent or fiduciary of the Company Parties, any of its subsidiaries or its stockholders, creditors, employees or any other party, (c) no Underwriter has assumed or will assume an advisory or fiduciary responsibility in favor of the Company Parties with respect to the offering of the Securities or the process leading thereto (irrespective of whether such Underwriter has advised or is currently advising the Company or any of its subsidiaries on other matters) and no Underwriter has any obligation to the Company Parties with respect to the offering of the Securities except the obligations expressly set forth in this Agreement, (d) the Underwriters and their respective Affiliates may be engaged in a broad range of transactions that involve interests that differ from those of the Company Parties, and (e) the Underwriters have not provided any legal, accounting, regulatory or tax advice with respect to the offering of the Securities and the Company Parties have consulted their own legal, accounting, regulatory and tax advisors to the extent it deemed appropriate.
34
SECTION 13. Parties. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the Underwriters and the Company Parties and their respective successors and the officers and directors and any controlling persons referred to herein, and the affiliates of each Underwriter referred to in Section 6 hereof. Nothing expressed or mentioned in this Agreement is intended or shall be construed to give any person, firm or corporation, other than the Underwriters and the Company Parties and their respective successors and the controlling persons and officers and directors referred to in Sections 6 and 7 and their heirs and legal representatives, any legal or equitable right, remedy or claim under or in respect of this Agreement or any provision herein contained. This Agreement and all conditions and provisions hereof are intended to be for the sole and exclusive benefit of the Underwriters and the Company Parties and their respective successors, and said controlling persons, and officers and directors and their heirs and legal representatives, and for the benefit of no other person, firm or corporation. No purchaser of Notes from any Underwriter shall be deemed to be a successor by reason merely of such purchase.
SECTION 14. Trial by Jury. Each of the Company Parties (on its behalf and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, on behalf of its stockholders and affiliates) and each of the Underwriters hereby irrevocably waives, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all right to trial by jury in any legal proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the issuance and sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes.
SECTION 15. GOVERNING LAW. THIS AGREEMENT AND ANY CLAIM, CONTROVERSY OR DISPUTE ARISING UNDER OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE GOVERNED BY, AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.
SECTION 16. Consent to Jurisdiction. Each of the parties hereto agrees that any legal suit, action or proceeding arising out of or based upon this Agreement, the issuance or sale of Notes contemplated by this Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes shall be instituted in (i) the federal courts of the United States of America located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan or (ii) the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan (collectively, the “Specified Courts”), and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction (except for proceedings instituted in regard to the enforcement of a judgment of any such court, as to which such jurisdiction is non-exclusive) of such courts in any such suit, action or proceeding. Service of any process, summons, notice or document by mail to such party’s address set forth above shall be effective service of process for any suit, action or other proceeding brought in any such court. The parties irrevocably and unconditionally waive any objection to the laying of venue of any suit, action or other proceeding in the Specified Courts and irrevocably and unconditionally waive and agree not to plead or claim in any such court that any such suit, action or other proceeding brought in any such court has been brought in an inconvenient forum.
SECTION 17. TIME. TIME SHALL BE OF THE ESSENCE OF THIS AGREEMENT. EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SET FORTH HEREIN, SPECIFIED TIMES OF DAY REFER TO NEW YORK CITY TIME.
35
SECTION 18. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which shall be deemed to be an original, but all such counterparts shall together constitute one and the same Agreement. The words “execution,” “signed,” “signature,” “delivery,” and words of like import in or relating to this Agreement or any document to be signed in connection with this Agreement shall be deemed to include electronic signatures, deliveries or the keeping of records in electronic form, each of which shall be of the same legal effect, validity or enforceability as a manually executed signature, physical delivery thereof or the use of a paper-based recordkeeping system, as the case may be, and the parties hereto consent to conduct the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes by electronic means.
SECTION 19. Effect of Headings. The Section headings herein are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction hereof.
SECTION 20. Partial Unenforceability. The invalidity or unenforceability of any section, paragraph or provision of this Agreement shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other section, paragraph or provision hereof. If any section, paragraph or provision of this Agreement is for any reason determined to be invalid or unenforceable, there shall be deemed to be made such minor changes (and only such minor changes) as are necessary to make it valid and enforceable.
SECTION 21. Research Analyst Independence. Each of the Company Parties acknowledges that the Underwriters’ research analysts and research departments are required to be independent from their respective investment banking divisions and are subject to certain regulations and internal policies, and that such Underwriters’ research analysts may hold views and make statements or investment recommendations and/or publish research reports with respect to the Company, its subsidiaries and/or the offering of the Securities that differ from the views of their respective investment banking divisions. Each of the Company Parties hereby waives and releases, to the fullest extent permitted by law, any claims that the Company Parties may have against the Underwriters with respect to any conflict of interest that may arise from the fact that the views expressed by their independent research analysts and research departments may be different from or inconsistent with the views or advice communicated to the Company Parties by such Underwriters’ investment banking divisions. Each of the Company Parties acknowledges that each of the Underwriters is a full service securities firm and as such from time to time, subject to applicable securities laws, may effect transactions for its own account or the account of its customers and hold long or short positions in debt or equity securities of the companies that may be the subject of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.
SECTION 22. General Provisions. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement of the parties to this Agreement and supersedes all prior written or oral and all contemporaneous oral agreements, understandings and negotiations with respect to the subject matter hereof. This Agreement shall not become effective until the execution of this Agreement by the parties hereto. This Agreement may not be amended or modified unless in writing by all of the parties hereto, and no condition herein (express or implied) may be waived unless waived in writing by each party whom the condition is meant to benefit.
36
Each of the parties hereto acknowledges that it is a sophisticated business person who was adequately represented by counsel during negotiations regarding the provisions hereof, including, without limitation, the indemnification provisions of Section 6 and the contribution provisions of Section 7, and is fully informed regarding said provisions. Each of the parties hereto further acknowledges that the provisions of Sections 6 and 7 hereto fairly allocate the risks in light of the ability of the parties to investigate the Company Parties, their affairs and their businesses in order to assure that adequate disclosure has been made in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (and any amendments and supplements thereto), as required by the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.
SECTION 23. Compliance with USA PATRIOT Act. In accordance with the requirements of the USA PATRIOT Act (Title III of Pub. L. 107-56 (signed into law October 26, 2001)), the Underwriters are required to obtain, verify and record information that identifies their respective clients, including the Company Parties, which information may include the name and address of their respective clients, as well as other information that will allow the Underwriters to properly identify their respective clients.
SECTION 24. Recognition of the U.S. Special Resolution Regimes.
(a) In the event that any Underwriter is a Covered Entity and becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, the transfer from such Underwriter of this Agreement, and any interest and obligation in or under this Agreement, will be effective to the same extent as the transfer would be effective under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement, and any such interest and obligation, were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.
(b) In the event that any Underwriter is a Covered Entity or a BHC Act Affiliate and becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, Default Rights under this Agreement that may be exercised against such Underwriter are permitted to be exercised to no greater extent than such Default Rights could be exercised under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.
(c) For the purposes of this Section 24:
(i) “BHC Act Affiliate” has the meaning assigned to the term “affiliate” in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 U.S.C. § 1841(k);
(ii) “Covered Entity” means any of the following: (i) a “covered entity” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 252.82(b), (ii) a “covered bank” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 47.3(b) or (iii) a “covered FSI” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 382.2(b);
(iii) “Default Right” has the meaning assigned to that term in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. §§ 252.81, 47.2 or 382.1, as applicable; and
(iv) “U.S. Special Resolution Regime” means each of (i) the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder and (ii) Title II of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder.
[Signature Page Follows]
37
If the foregoing is in accordance with your understanding of our agreement, please sign and return to the Company a counterpart hereof, whereupon this instrument, along with all counterparts, will become a binding agreement among the Underwriters and the Company Parties in accordance with its terms.
|Very truly yours,
|SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
|By:
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Name:
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|
Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer
|A.W. REALTY COMPANY, LLC
|ANGELINA GATHERING COMPANY, L.L.C.
|SWN DRILLING COMPANY, LLC
|SWN E & P SERVICES, LLC
|SWN ENERGY SERVICES COMPANY, LLC
|SWN INTERNATIONAL, LLC
|SWN MIDSTREAM SERVICES COMPANY, LLC
|SWN PRODUCER SERVICES, LLC
|SWN PRODUCTION COMPANY, LLC
|SWN PRODUCTION (LOUISIANA), LLC
|SWN PRODUCTION (OHIO), LLC
|SWN WATER RESOURCES COMPANY, LLC
|SWN WELL SERVICES, LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Name:
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|
Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|
CONFIRMED AND ACCEPTED,
as of the date first above written:
|By:
|J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Jack D. Smith
|Name:
|Jack D. Smith
|Title:
|Managing Director
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|BOFA SECURITIES, INC.
|By:
|
/s/ Justin Howe
|Name:
|Justin Howe
|Title:
|Director
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
|By:
|
/s/ Mohammed S. Baabde
|Name:
|Mohammed S. Baabde
|Title:
|Managing Director
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Stephen Pedone
|Name:
|Stephen Pedone
|Title:
|Managing Director
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Kevin J. Scotto
|Name:
|Kevin J. Scotto
|Title:
|Managing Director
|as Representatives of the other
|Underwriters named in Schedule A hereto.
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
SCHEDULE A
|
Name of Underwriter
|Aggregate Principal
Amount of Notes to be
Purchased
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|230,000,000
|
BofA Securities, Inc.
|85,100,000
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
|85,100,000
|
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|85,100,000
|
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|85,100,000
|
Mizuho Securities USA LLC
|60,375,000
|
MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
|60,375,000
|
PNC Capital Markets LLC
|60,375,000
|
Regions Securities LLC
|60,375,000
|
Truist Securities, Inc.
|60,375,000
|
CIBC World Markets Corp.
|40,250,000
|
Citizens Capital Markets, Inc.
|40,250,000
|
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
|40,250,000
|
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
|40,250,000
|
SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
|40,250,000
|
Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc.
|19,118,750
|
Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
|19,118,750
|
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|19,118,750
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|19,118,750
|
|
|
Total
|$
|1,150,000,000
|
|
Schedule A
SCHEDULE B
Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses
|1.
|
Final Term Sheet for the Notes.
Schedule B
SCHEDULE C
Form of Final Term Sheet
Southwestern Energy Company
Pricing Term Sheet
December 8, 2021
$1,150,000,000 4.750% Senior Notes due 2032
The information in this pricing supplement supplements the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated December 8, 2021 (the “Preliminary Prospectus Supplement”), and supersedes the information in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement to the extent it is inconsistent with the information in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement. Financial information presented in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement is deemed to have changed to the extent affected by the changes described herein. Terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the respective meanings as set forth in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement.
|Issuer:
|Southwestern Energy Company
|Guarantees:
|The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by all of the Issuer’s direct and indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility, as further set forth in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement.
|Distribution:
|SEC registered
|Trade Date:
|December 8, 2021
|Settlement Date*:
|T+10; December 22, 2021
|Denominations:
|$2,000 x $1,000
|Principal Amount:
|$1,150,000,000
|Security Type:
|Senior Note
|Ratings**:
|[Reserved]
|Maturity:
|February 1, 2032
|Coupon (Interest Rate):
|4.750%
|Price to Public:
|100.000%
|Yield to Maturity:
|4.750%
|Interest Payment Dates:
|February 1 and August 1, commencing on August 1, 2022
|Make-Whole Redemption:
|T + 50 basis points at any time prior to February 1, 2027
|Optional Redemption:
|Redeemable at the prices set forth below plus accrued and unpaid interest if redeemed during the 12 months beginning on March February 1 in the specified year:
|
Year
|
Percentage
|2027
|102.375%
|2028
|101.583%
|2029
|100.792%
|2030 and thereafter
|100.000%
|Special Mandatory Redemption:
|Subject to special mandatory redemption at 100% of the initial issue price plus accrued and unpaid interest from the date of the initial issuance of the notes, but not including the special redemption date, as provided in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, if (i) the GEPH Merger does not close on or prior to January 31, 2022 or (ii) prior thereto, (a) the GEPH Merger Agreement is terminated or (b) the Issuer determines in its sole discretion that the consummation of the GEPH Merger is not reasonably likely to close on or prior January 31, 2022.
|
Change of Control
Triggering Event:
|Offer to purchase at 101% plus accrued and unpaid interest
|CUSIP Number:
|845467AT6
|ISIN Number:
|US845467AT68
|Book-Running Managers:
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
BofA Securities, Inc.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Mizuho Securities USA LLC
MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
PNC Capital Markets LLC
Regions Securities LLC
Truist Securities, Inc.
|Senior Co-Managers:
|
CIBC World Markets Corp.
Citizens Capital Markets, Inc.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) Inc.
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
|Co-Managers:
|
Credit Agricole Securities (USA) LLC
Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
*Note: Delivery of the notes is expected to be made against payment therefor on or about December 22, 2021, which is the 10th business day following the date of pricing of the notes (such settlement being referred to as “T+10”). Under Rule 15c6-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes prior to the second trading day preceding the date on which we deliver the notes to the underwriters for the offering will be required, by virtue of the fact that the notes initially will settle in T+10, to specify an alternate settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent failed settlement and should consult their own advisers.
**Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.
The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying prospectus if you request it by calling or emailing J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at 1-866-803-9204, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or [email protected], Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, RBC Capital Markets, LLC at 1-212-428-6200 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, facsimile: (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885) or [email protected]
Any disclaimers or notices that may appear on this Pricing Term Sheet below the text of this legend are not applicable to this Pricing Term Sheet and should be disregarded. Such disclaimers may have been electronically generated as a result of this Pricing Term Sheet having been sent via, or posted on, Bloomberg or another electronic mail system.
Exhibit A
FORM OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER’S CERTIFICATE
TO BE DELIVERED PURSUANT TO SECTION 5(n)
Reference is hereby made to the Underwriting Agreement, dated [•], 2021 (the “Underwriting Agreement”), among Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”), the Guarantors named therein and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as representatives of the several underwriters listed in Schedule A thereto (the “Underwriters”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this certificate have the meaning assigned to them in the Underwriting Agreement.
The undersigned, in his capacity as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and not in his individual capacity, does hereby certify pursuant to Section 5(n) of the Underwriting Agreement that after reasonable inquiry and investigation:
1. He is responsible for the financial accounting matters of the Company and its subsidiaries and am familiar with the accounting books and records and internal controls of the Company and its subsidiaries.
2. The items marked on Exhibit A hereto (a) have been derived from the Company’s analyses and (b) have been prepared by the Company in good faith and are based upon the best information available to the Company.
This certificate has been prepared to assist the Underwriters in conducting and documenting their investigation of the affairs of the Company and its subsidiaries and may be relied upon for such purpose by the Underwriters, Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., as counsel to the Underwriters, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, as counsel to the Company, in connection with opinion letters and related statements being delivered pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement. This certificate may not be used or relied upon for any other purpose or by any other person.
[Signature page follows]
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this certificate as of the date first written above.
|
|Name:
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|
Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer
Exhibit 99.1
NEWS RELEASE
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF
CASH TENDER OFFERS AND
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM TENDER AMOUNT
SPRING, Texas – December 7, 2021...Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 4.95% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and its 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase dated November 23, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).
In addition, the Company announced an increase in the Maximum Tender Amount from $250,000,000 to $300,000,000. The other terms of the Tender Offers, including the proration provisions, the acceptance priority levels and the sub cap for the 2027 Notes, as described in the Offer to Purchase, are unchanged.
According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation (“GBSC”), the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offers, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on November 7, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), the Company had received validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn), Notes as set forth in the table below.
|Title of Notes
|CUSIP
Number /ISIN
|Aggregate
Principal
Amount Outstanding
(U.S. $)
|Principal
Amount
Tendered
(U.S. $)
|Principal
Amount
Accepted
(U.S. $)
|Acceptance
Priority
Level
|Total
Consideration
per U.S.
$1,000
Principal
Amount of
Notes (U.S.
$)(1)(2)
|
4.95% Senior Notes due 2025(3)
|845467AM3
|$689,454,000
|$400,795,000
|$300,000,000
|1
|$1,105
|
7.75% Senior Notes due 2027
|845467AN9
|$440,007,000
|$309,681,000
|$0
|2
|$1,090
|(1)
|
Does not include accrued interest, which will also be payable as provided in the Offer to Purchase.
|(2)
|
Includes the Early Tender Premium.
|(3)
|
On April 7, 2020, S&P downgraded the Company’s bond rating to BB-, which had the effect of increasing the interest rate on the 2025 Notes to 6.45% following the July 23, 2020 interest payment date. The first coupon payment to the holders of the 2025 Notes at the higher interest rate was paid in January 2021. Following the closing of the Indigo Merger (as defined below), S&P upgraded the Company’s bond rating to BB, which had the effect of decreasing the interest rate on the 2025 Notes to 6.20%, beginning with coupon payments paid after January 2022. On November 4, 2021 S&P placed the Company on CreditWatch Positive for an upgrade to BB+ upon closing of the GEPH merger, assuming no changes to their assumptions. This ratings upgrade, if received, would result in a further reduction on the interest rate on the 2025 Notes to 5.95% beginning with coupon payments paid after January 2022.
Because the increased Maximum Tender Amount is exceeded by the aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes tendered in the Tender Offers, the Company will not purchase any tendered 2027 Notes. In addition, all of the 2025 Notes validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York Time, December 29, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), including the 2025 Notes tendered as of the Early Tender Time and any additional 2025 Notes validly tendered following the Early Tender Time, will be subject to proration based on the total principal amount of 2025 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date.
RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the Lead Dealer Managers in the Tender Offers and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are Co-Dealer Managers in the Tender Offers. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offers. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offers should contact RBC Capital Markets, LLC at (toll free) (877) 381-2099 or (collect) (212) 618-7843 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (toll free) (866) 309-6316 or (collect) (704) 410-4756. Requests for the Offer to Purchase should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (toll free) (866) 807-2200 or by email to [email protected]
None of the Company, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent, the trustees or any of their respective affiliates (x) makes any recommendation that holders of Notes tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the principal amount of their Notes, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such a recommendation or (y) except as expressly set forth herein with respect to the Company, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent or any of their respective affiliates, makes any representations or warranties. The trustees do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information concerning the Company, its affiliates or the Notes contained herein or any failure by the Company to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of that information. Holders of Notes must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes as to which action is to be taken.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offers and the related consent solicitation are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offers are required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offers will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by the Dealer Managers (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution.
Investor Contact
Brittany Raiford
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 796-7906
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to the Tender Offers and the related consent solicitation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “intend,” “seek,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “attempt,” “appears,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “guidance,” “goal,” “model,” “target,” “budget” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, Southwestern Energy Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Management cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: closing the GEPH merger; the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids, including regional basis differentials and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to COVID-19 or other public health crises and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; our ability to fund our planned capital investments; a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt; the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors; difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities; the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves; our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained; our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all; the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to
obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing, climate and over-the-counter derivatives; the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally; the effects of weather; increased competition; the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies; the comparative cost of alternative fuels; credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties; and any other factors listed in the reports we have filed and may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are incorporated by reference herein. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
###
Exhibit 99.2
NEWS RELEASE
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING
OF $1,150,000,000 OF SENIOR NOTES
SPRING, Texas – December 8, 2021...Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced that it is commencing, subject to market conditions, a registered underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”).
Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with net proceeds associated with its proposed term loan credit agreement, borrowings under its revolving credit agreement and cash on hand to fund the cash portion of the acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEPH”), to fund its previously announced tender offers of certain series of its outstanding senior notes and to pay a portion of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit agreement.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made under an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (Registration No. 333-238633), filed by Southwestern Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Southwestern Energy has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Southwestern Energy and the Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-866-803-9204
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or any securities subject to the tender offers and consent solicitation, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption for any outstanding senior notes or any securities.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution.
Investor Contacts
Brittany Raiford
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 796-7906
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to, the proposed Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering, including the tender offers and consent solicitation and repaying a portion of the borrowings under Southwestern Energy’s credit agreement. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “intend,” “seek,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “attempt,” “appears,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “guidance,” “goal,” “model,” “target,” “budget” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, Southwestern Energy expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. We do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances, or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf. Management cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: closing the GEPH merger, the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), including regional basis differentials and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to COVID-19 or other public health crises and any related company or governmental policies and actions
to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; our ability to fund our planned capital investments; a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt; the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors; difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities; the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves; our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained; our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all; the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing, climate and over-the-counter derivatives; the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally; the effects of weather; increased competition; the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies; the comparative cost of alternative fuels; credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties; and any other factors listed in the reports we have filed and may file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference herein. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
###
Exhibit 99.3
NEWS RELEASE
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY PRICES OFFERING OF
$1,150,000,000 OF SENIOR NOTES
SPRING, Texas – December 8, 2021...Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value. The expected closing date for the Offering is December 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Southwestern Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with net proceeds associated with its proposed term loan credit agreement, borrowings under its revolving credit agreement and cash on hand to fund the cash portion of the acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEPH”), to fund its previously announced tender offers of certain series of its outstanding senior notes and to pay a portion of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit agreement.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is being made under an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (Registration No. 333-238633), filed by Southwestern Energy with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Southwestern Energy has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Southwestern Energy and the Offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-866-803-9204
BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attention: Prospectus Department
Telephone: 1-800-294-1322
Email: [email protected]
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 800-831-9146
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
200 Vesey Street, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10281
Telephone: 1-212-428-6200
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
550 S. Tryon Street, 5th Floor
Charlotte, NC 28202
Email: [email protected]
Fax: (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885)
Attention: Leverage Syndicate
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or any securities subject to the tender offers and consent solicitation, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption for any outstanding senior notes or any securities.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution.
Investor Contact
Brittany Raiford
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 796-7906
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to the proposed closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering, including the tender offers and consent solicitation and repaying a portion of the borrowings under Southwestern Energy’s credit agreement. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “intend,” “seek,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “attempt,” “appears,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “guidance,” “goal,” “model,” “target,” “budget” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, Southwestern Energy expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. We do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances, or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf. Management cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: closing the GEPH Merger, the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), including regional basis differentials and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to COVID-19 or other public health crises and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; our ability to fund our planned capital investments; a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt; the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors; difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities; the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves; our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained; our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all; the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing, climate and over-the-counter derivatives; the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally; the effects of weather; increased competition; the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies; the comparative cost of alternative fuels; credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result
of non-performance by our counterparties; and any other factors listed in the reports we have filed and may file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference herein. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
###
