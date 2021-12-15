Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Exhibit 1.1
Execution Version
63,976,376 Shares of Common Stock
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT
December 13, 2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), and certain shareholders named in Schedule B hereto (the “Selling Shareholders”) confirm their agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“JP Morgan”) and each of the other Underwriters named in Schedule A hereto (collectively, the “Underwriters,” which term shall also include any underwriter substituted as hereinafter provided in Section 11 hereof), for whom JP Morgan is acting as representative (in such capacity, the “Representative”), with respect to the sale by the Selling Shareholders of an aggregate of 63,976,376 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Common Stock”) and the purchase by the Underwriters, acting severally and not jointly, of the respective numbers of shares of Common Stock set forth in Schedule A hereto (the “Securities”).
To the extent there are no additional Underwriters listed on Schedule A other than you, the term Representative as used herein shall mean you, as Underwriter, and the term Underwriters shall mean either the singular or plural as the context requires.
The Company understands that the Underwriters propose to make a public offering of the Securities as soon as the Representative deems advisable after this underwriting agreement (the “Agreement”) has been executed and delivered.
Prior to the date hereof, the Company and GEP Haynesville, LLC, a Delaware corporation (“GEP”), entered into that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 3, 2021, between the Company, GEP, Mustang Acquisition Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and GEPH Unitholder Rep, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (together with all exhibits, schedules and other disclosure letters thereto, collectively, as may be amended, the “Merger Agreement”) in connection with the proposed merger (the “Merger”) of the Company and GEP.
The Company has prepared and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) an “automatic shelf registration statement,” as defined under Rule 405 (“Rule 405”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238633) covering the public offering and sale of certain securities of the Company, including the Securities, under the Securities Act and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Securities Act Regulations”), which automatic shelf registration statement became effective under Rule 462(e) of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 462(e)”). Such registration statement,
as of any time, means such registration statement as amended by any post-effective amendments thereto at such time, including the exhibits and any schedules thereto at such time, the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein at such time pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act and the documents otherwise deemed to be a part thereof as of such time pursuant to Rule 430B of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 430B”), and is referred to herein as the “Registration Statement”; provided, however, that the “Registration Statement” without reference to a time means such registration statement as amended by any post-effective amendments thereto as of the time of the first contract of sale for the Securities, which time shall be considered the “new effective date” of such registration statement with respect to the Securities within the meaning of paragraph (f)(2) of Rule 430B, including the exhibits and schedules thereto as of such time, the documents incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference therein at such time pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act and the documents otherwise deemed to be a part thereof as of such time pursuant to the Rule 430B. Each preliminary prospectus supplement and the base prospectus used in connection with the offering of the Securities, including the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act, are collectively referred to herein as a “preliminary prospectus.” Promptly after execution and delivery of this Agreement, the Company will prepare and file a final prospectus supplement relating to the Securities in accordance with the provisions of Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 424(b)”). The final prospectus supplement and the base prospectus, in the form first furnished or made available to the Underwriters for use in connection with the offering and sale of the Securities, including the documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein pursuant to Item 12 of Form S-3 under the Securities Act immediately prior to the Applicable Time, are collectively referred to herein as the “Prospectus.” For purposes of this Agreement, all references to the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to include the copy filed with the Commission pursuant to its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system (or any successor system) (“EDGAR”).
As used in this Agreement:
“Applicable Time” means 9:45 AM, New York City time, on December 13, 2021 or such other time as agreed by the Company and the Representative.
“General Disclosure Package” means each Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus and the most recent preliminary prospectus furnished to the Underwriters for general distribution to investors prior to the Applicable Time and the information included on Schedule C-1 hereto, all considered together.
“Issuer Free Writing Prospectus” means any “issuer free writing prospectus,” as defined in Rule 433 of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 433”), including, without limitation, any “free writing prospectus” (as defined in Rule 405) relating to the Securities that is (i) required to be filed with the Commission by the Company, (ii) a “road show that is a written communication” within the meaning of Rule 433(d)(8)(i), whether or not required to be filed with the Commission or (iii) exempt from filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Securities or of the offering thereof that does not reflect the final terms, in each case in the form filed or required to be filed with the Commission or, if not required to be filed, in the form retained in the Company’s records pursuant to Rule 433(g).
“Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus” means any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus that is intended for general distribution to prospective investors (other than a “bona fide electronic road show,” as defined in Rule 433), as evidenced by its being specified in Schedule C-2 hereto, which specified items are not bona fide electronic road shows.
“Issuer Limited Use Free Writing Prospectus” means any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus that is not an Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectus.
All references in this Agreement to financial statements and schedules and other information that is “contained,” “included” or “stated” (or other references of like import) in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to include all such financial statements and schedules and other information incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be, prior to the Applicable Time; and all references in this Agreement to amendments or supplements to the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to include the filing of any document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder (the “Exchange Act Regulations”) incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, such preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be, at or after the Applicable Time.
The Company hereby confirms its agreements with the Underwriters as follows:
SECTION 1. Representations and Warranties.
(a) Representations and Warranties by the Company. The Company represents and warrants to each Underwriter at the date hereof, the Applicable Time and the Closing Time (as defined below) and agrees with each Underwriter, as follows:
(i) Compliance of the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and Incorporated Documents. The Company meets the requirements for use of Form S-3 under the Securities Act. The Registration Statement is an “automatic shelf registration statement” under Rule 405 that has been filed with the Commission not earlier than three years prior to the date hereof and the Securities have been and remain eligible for registration by the Company on such automatic shelf registration statement. Each of the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto has become effective under the Securities Act and no notice of objection of the Commission to the use of such registration statement or any post-effective amendment thereto pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) under the Securities Act has been received by the Company. No order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement has been issued by the Commission and no proceeding for that purpose or pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act against the Company or related to the offering has been initiated or threatened by the Commission. Additionally, no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto has been issued under the Securities Act, no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to the Company’s knowledge, contemplated. The Company has complied with each request (if any) from the Commission for additional information.
Each of the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, at the time of its effectiveness and at each deemed effective date with respect to the Underwriters pursuant to Rule 430B(f)(2) under the Securities Act Regulations, complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations. Each preliminary prospectus, the Prospectus and any amendment or supplement thereto, at the time each was filed with the Commission, complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations, and each preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus delivered to the Underwriters for use in connection with this offering was identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
The documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, at the time they were or hereafter are filed with the Commission, complied or will comply in all material respects with the requirements of the Exchange Act and the Exchange Act Regulations.
(ii) Accurate Disclosure. Neither the Registration Statement nor any amendment thereto, at its effective time or at the Closing Time, contained, contains or will contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. At the Applicable Time, neither (A) the General Disclosure Package nor (B) any individual Issuer Limited Use Free Writing Prospectus, when considered together with the General Disclosure Package, included, includes or will include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. Neither the Prospectus nor any amendment or supplement thereto (including any prospectus supplement), as of its issue date, at the time of any filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) or at the Closing Time, included, includes or will include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted, omits or will omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, at the time the Registration Statement became effective or when such incorporated documents were filed with the Commission, as the case may be, when read together with the other information in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, did not and will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading.
The representations and warranties in this subsection shall not apply to statements in or omissions from the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or any amendments or supplements thereto made in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by any of the Underwriters through the Representative expressly for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by any Underwriter through the Representative consists of (A) the names of such Underwriter as presented on the front and back cover of the preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus and (B) the information in the first, third and fifth paragraphs under the subsection titled “Price Stabilization, Short Positions” and the information in the subsection titled “Electronic Distribution”, in each case, under the heading “Underwriting” as set forth in the preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus (the “Underwriter Information”).
(iii) Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses. No Issuer Free Writing Prospectus conflicts or will conflict with the information contained in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus, including any document incorporated by reference therein, that has not been superseded or modified. Any offer that is a written communication relating to the Securities made prior to the initial filing of the Registration Statement by the Company or any person acting on its behalf (within the meaning, for this paragraph only, of Rule 163(c) of the Securities Act Regulations) has been filed with the Commission in accordance with the exemption provided by Rule 163 under the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 163”) and otherwise complied with the requirements of Rule 163, including without limitation the legending requirement, to qualify such offer for the exemption from Section 5(c) of the Securities Act provided by Rule 163.
(iv) Well-Known Seasoned Issuer. (A) At the original effectiveness of the Registration Statement, (B) at the time of the most recent amendment thereto for the purposes of complying with Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act (whether such amendment was by post-effective amendment, incorporated report filed pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act or form of prospectus), (C) at the time the Company or any person acting on its behalf (within the meaning, for this clause only, of Rule 163(c) under the Securities Act) made any offer relating to the Securities in reliance on the exemption of Rule 163, and (D) at the Applicable Time, the Company was and is a “well-known seasoned issuer,” as defined in Rule 405.
(v) Company Not Ineligible Issuer. (A) At the time of filing the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, (B) at the earliest time thereafter that the Company or another offering participant made a bona fide offer (within the meaning of Rule 164(h)(2) of the Securities Act Regulations) of the Securities and (C) at the date hereof, the Company was not and is not an “ineligible issuer,” as defined in Rule 405, without taking account of any determination by the Commission pursuant to Rule 405 that it is not necessary that the Company be considered an ineligible issuer.
(vi) Independent Accountants. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, accountants to the Company, who certified the financial statements of the Company and related supporting schedules included in or incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus are independent public accountants with respect to the Company as required by the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act, the Exchange Act Regulations and the rules and regulations of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. To the knowledge of the Company, Grant Thornton LLP, who reported upon the audited financial statements of Montage Resources Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“Montage Resources”), and any related supporting schedules included in or incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, was at the time of the audit, the independent registered public accounting firm with respect to Montage Resources as required by the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act, the Exchange Act Regulations and the rules and regulations of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. To the knowledge of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, who reported upon the audited financial statements of Indigo Natural Resources LLC, a Delaware limited
liability company (“Indigo”), was at the time of the audit, the independent certified public accountant with respect to Indigo under Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and its rulings and interpretations. To the knowledge of the Company, Deloitte & Touche LLP is an independent certified accountant with respect to GEP under Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, its rules and interpretations.
(vii) Independent Petroleum Engineers. Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., whose (i) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of the Company, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, (ii) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of Indigo, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and (iii) report as of December 31, 2020 regarding the reserves of GEP, is referenced in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, was as of the date of such reports, and is, as of the date hereof, an independent petroleum engineer with respect to the Company, Indigo and GEP, respectively. The information underlying the estimates of reserves of (i) the Company, which was supplied by the Company to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of the Company and preparing the letter (the “Company Reserve Report Letter”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, (ii) to the knowledge of the Company, Indigo, which was supplied to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of Indigo and preparing the letter (the “Indigo Reserve Report Letter”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production and (iii) to the knowledge of the Company, GEP, which was supplied to Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. for purposes of reviewing the reserve reports and estimates of GEP and preparing the letter (the “GEP Reserve Report Letter” and, together with the Company Reserve Report Letter and the Indigo Reserve Report Letter, the “Netherland Reserve Report Letters”) of Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, were each true and correct in all material respects on the dates as of which such estimates were made and such information was supplied and was prepared in accordance with customary industry practices; estimates of such reserves and present values as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and reflected in the Netherland Reserve Report Letters comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of Regulation S-X and Industry Guide 2 under the Securities Act. To the knowledge of the Company, the information underlying the estimates of reserves of Montage Resources, including, without limitation, production, costs of operation and development, current prices for production, agreements relating to current and future operations and sales of production, was true and correct in all material respects on the dates as of which such estimates were made; estimates of such reserves and present values as described in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of Regulation S-X and Industry Guide 2 under the Securities Act.
(viii) Financial Statements; Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The financial statements of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, together with the related schedules and notes, present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo, as applicable, at the dates indicated and the statements of operations, comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo for the periods specified; and said financial statements of the Company, and to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo have been prepared in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) applied on a consistent basis throughout the periods involved, except as disclosed therein. The supporting schedules, if any, present fairly in all material respects in accordance with GAAP the information of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo required to be stated therein. The selected financial data and the summary financial information of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Montage Resources and Indigo included in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus present fairly in all material respects the information shown therein and have been compiled on a basis consistent with that of the audited financial statements of the Company, Montage Resources or Indigo, as applicable, included or incorporated by reference therein. To the knowledge of the Company, the selected financial metrics of GEP included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, together with the related schedules and notes, present fairly in all material respects the information shown therein and have been compiled on a basis consistent with that of the audited financial statements of GEP. Except as included or incorporated by reference therein, no historical or pro forma financial statements or supporting schedules are required to be included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus under the Securities Act or the Securities Act Regulations. The unaudited pro forma financial statements and the related notes thereto included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus present fairly in all material respects the information contained therein and have been properly presented on the bases described therein, and the assumptions used in the preparation thereof are reasonable and the adjustments used therein are appropriate to give effect to the transactions and circumstances referred to therein. All disclosures contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, or incorporated by reference therein, regarding “non-GAAP financial measures” (as such term is defined by the rules and regulations of the Commission) comply with Regulation G of the Exchange Act and Item 10 of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act, to the extent applicable. The interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language of the Company incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus fairly present the information called for in all material respects and has been prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto.
(ix) No Material Adverse Change in Business. Except as otherwise stated therein, since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, (A) (i) with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or
business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, and (ii) with respect to GEP, there has been no change that has had or is reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries and GEP and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise pro forma for the Merger, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business (as applicable, a “Material Adverse Effect”), (B) there have been no transactions entered into by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries, other than those in the ordinary course of business, which are material with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise after giving effect to the Merger, and (C) there has been no dividend or distribution of any kind declared, paid or made by the Company on any class or series of its capital stock.
(x) Good Standing of the Company and GEP. Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP has been duly organized and is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware and has corporate power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement. Each of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP is duly qualified as a foreign corporation to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure so to qualify or to be in good standing would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xi) Good Standing of Subsidiaries. Each entity that is a “significant subsidiary” of the Company (as such term is defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X) (each, a “Significant Subsidiary” and, collectively, the “Significant Subsidiaries”) (i) has been duly organized and is validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or organization, has corporate or similar power and authority to own, lease and operate its properties and to conduct its business as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and (ii) is duly qualified to transact business and is in good standing in each jurisdiction in which such qualification is required, whether by reason of the ownership or leasing of property or the conduct of business, except where the failure to so qualify or to be in good standing with respect to (ii) would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. Except as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in each Significant Subsidiary have been duly authorized and validly issued, are fully paid and non-assessable and are owned by the Company, directly or through subsidiaries, free and clear of any security interest, mortgage, pledge, lien, encumbrance, claim or equity. None of the outstanding shares of capital stock of or other equity interests in any Significant Subsidiary were issued in violation of the preemptive or similar rights of any securityholder of such Significant Subsidiary.
(xii) Capitalization. The authorized, issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company are as set forth in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (except for subsequent issuances, if any, pursuant to reservations, agreements or employee benefit plans referred to in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or pursuant to in-kind distributions of, or the exercise of, convertible securities or options referred to in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus). The outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company (including the Securities to be sold by the Selling Shareholders) have been duly authorized and validly issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. None of the outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, of Montage Resources were issued in violation of the preemptive or other similar rights of any securityholder of the Company.
(xiii) Authorization of Agreement. This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company.
(xiv) Authorization and Description of the Securities. The Securities to be purchased by the Underwriters from the Selling Shareholders have been duly authorized for sale to the Underwriters pursuant to this Agreement and, when delivered by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to this Agreement against payment of the consideration set forth herein, will be validly issued and fully paid and non-assessable; and the issuance of the Securities is not subject to the preemptive or other similar rights of any securityholder of the Company. The Common Stock conforms in all material respects to the descriptions thereof contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus and such description conforms to the rights set forth in the instruments defining the same.
(xv) Registration Rights. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, there are no persons with registration rights or other similar rights to have any securities registered for sale pursuant to the Registration Statement or otherwise registered for sale or sold by the Company under the Securities Act pursuant to this Agreement.
(xvi) Absence of Violations, Defaults and Conflicts. None of the Company, its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries is (A) in violation of its charter, by-laws or similar organizational document, (B) in default in the performance or observance of any obligation, agreement, covenant or condition contained in any contract, indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan or credit agreement, note, lease or other agreement or instrument to which the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries is a party or by which it or any of them may be bound or to which any of the properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries is subject (collectively, “Agreements and Instruments”), except for such defaults that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, or (C) in violation of any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any arbitrator, court, governmental body, regulatory body, administrative agency or other authority, body or agency having jurisdiction over the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries or any of their respective properties or assets (each, a “Governmental Entity”), except for such violations that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement and, except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, the consummation of the transactions contemplated herein and in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (including the issuance and sale of the Securities and the use of the proceeds from the
sale of the Securities as described therein under the caption “Use of Proceeds”) have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action and do not and will not, whether with or without the giving of notice or passage of time or both, conflict with or constitute a breach of, or default or Repayment Event (as defined below) under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any properties or assets of the Company, any subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP pursuant to, the Agreements and Instruments (except for such conflicts, breaches, defaults or Repayment Events or liens, charges or encumbrances that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the issuance and sale of the Securities contemplated by this Agreement), nor will such action result in any violation of the provisions of the (i) charter, by-laws or similar organizational document of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries or (ii) any law, statute, rule, regulation, judgment, order, writ or decree of any Governmental Entity (except, in the case of clause (ii) above, for any such violation that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect or as would not materially and adversely affect the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement). As used herein, a “Repayment Event” means any event or condition that gives the holder of any note, debenture or other financing instrument (or any person acting on such holder’s behalf) the right to require the repurchase, redemption or repayment of all or a portion of the related financing by the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries.
(xvii) Absence of Labor Dispute. No labor dispute with the employees of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries exists or, to the knowledge of the Company, is imminent, and the Company is not aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by the employees of any of its or any subsidiary’s or GEP’s or its subsidiaries’ principal suppliers, manufacturers, customers or contractors, which would reasonably be expected, singly or in the aggregate, to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xviii) Absence of Proceedings. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, there is no action, suit, proceeding, inquiry or investigation before or brought by any Governmental Entity now pending or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened, against or affecting the Company, any of its subsidiaries or GEP or any of its subsidiaries, which would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, or that might materially and adversely affect their respective properties or assets, the consummation of the transactions contemplated in this Agreement or the performance by the Company of its obligations under this Agreement. The aggregate of all pending legal or governmental proceedings to which the Company, any such subsidiary or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries is a party or of which any of their respective properties or assets are the subject that are not described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, including ordinary routine litigation incidental to the business, would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xix) Accuracy of Exhibits. There are no contracts or documents that are required to be described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or to be filed as exhibits to the Registration Statement that have not been so described and filed as required.
(xx) Absence of Further Requirements. No filing with, or authorization, approval, consent, license, order, registration, qualification or decree of, any Governmental Entity is necessary or required for the performance by the Company of its obligations under this Agreement or the Merger Agreement, in connection with the offering, issuance or sale of the Securities hereunder and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and the Merger Agreement, except such as have been already obtained or as may be required under the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, securities laws of any state or non-U.S. jurisdiction or the rules of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”).
(xxi) Possession of Licenses and Permits. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries possess such permits, licenses, approvals, consents, franchises, clearances and other regulatory authorizations (collectively, “Governmental Licenses”) issued by the appropriate Governmental Entities necessary to conduct the business now operated by them and to own, lease and operate their respective properties, except where the failure so to possess such Governmental Licenses would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms and conditions of all Governmental Licenses, except where the failure so to comply would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. All of the Governmental Licenses of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries are valid and in full force and effect, except when the invalidity of such Governmental Licenses or the failure of such Governmental Licenses to be in full force and effect would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and any of its subsidiaries has received any notice of proceedings relating to the revocation or modification of any Governmental Licenses, which, singly or in the aggregate, if the subject of an unfavorable decision, ruling or finding, would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxii) Title to Property. Except as described in the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, each of the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries has (i) satisfactory or good and defensible title to substantially all of its interests in its oil and gas properties, title investigations having been carried out by or on behalf of such person in accordance with standards generally accepted in the oil and gas industry in the areas in which the Company and its subsidiaries or GEP and its subsidiaries, as applicable, operate, (ii) good and defensible title to all other real property and other material properties and assets owned by the Company, such subsidiary or GEP and its subsidiaries, as applicable, and (iii) valid, subsisting and enforceable leases for all of the properties and assets, real or personal, leased by them, except as the enforceability thereof may limited by bankruptcy, insolvency (including, without limitation, all laws relating to fraudulent transfers), reorganization, moratorium or similar laws affecting enforcement of creditors’ rights generally, in each case, free and clear of all mortgages, pledges, liens, security interests, restrictions, encumbrances or charges of any kind except such as (A) are described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or (B) would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. Except for matters that would not reasonably be expected to, singly or in the aggregate, result in a Material Adverse Effect, all of the leases and subleases material to the
business of the Company and its subsidiaries, considered as one enterprise, and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries and under which the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and any of its subsidiaries holds properties described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, are in full force and effect, and none of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries has any notice of any material claim of any sort that has been asserted by anyone adverse to its rights under any of the leases or subleases mentioned above or affecting or questioning its rights to the continued possession of the leased or subleased premises under any such lease or sublease.
(xxiii) Possession of Intellectual Property. The Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries own or possess, or can acquire on reasonable terms, adequate rights to use the patents, patent rights, licenses, inventions, copyrights, know-how (including seismic data, trade secrets and other unpatented and/or unpatentable proprietary or confidential information, systems or procedures), trademarks, service marks, trade names or other intellectual property (collectively and together with any applications or registrations for the foregoing, the “Intellectual Property”) necessary to carry on the business now operated by them as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has received any notice or is otherwise aware of any infringement of or conflict with asserted rights of others with respect to any Intellectual Property, which infringement or conflict (if the subject of any unfavorable decision, ruling or finding) or invalidity or inadequacy, singly or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxiv) Environmental Laws. Except as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or as would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, (A) none of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries is in violation of any federal, state, local or foreign statute, law, rule, regulation, ordinance, code, permit requirement, policy or rule of common law or any judicial or administrative interpretation thereof, including any judicial or administrative order, consent, decree or judgment, relating to pollution or protection of human health, the environment (including, without limitation, ambient air, surface water, groundwater, land surface or subsurface strata) or wildlife, including, without limitation, laws and regulations relating to the use, handling, treatment, disposal, generation, transportation or release or threatened release of chemicals, pollutants, contaminants, wastes, hazardous substances, toxic substances, petroleum or petroleum products, asbestos-containing materials, mold or radioactive or biological materials (collectively, “Environmental Laws”) and (B) none of the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries own, lease or operate any real property contaminated with any substance that is subject to or regulated by any Environmental Laws, is liable for any off-site disposal or contamination at current, former or third-party sites pursuant to any Environmental Laws, or is subject to any pending or threatened claim, action, demand, demand letter, lien, notice of noncompliance or violation, investigation or proceeding relating to any Environmental Laws, and, to the knowledge of the Company, there are no events or circumstances that might give rise to any of the foregoing.
(xxv) Periodic Review of Costs of Environmental Compliance. In the ordinary course of its business, the Company conducts a periodic review of the effect of Environmental Laws on the business, operations and properties of the Company and its subsidiaries, in the course of which it identifies and evaluates associated costs and liabilities (including, without limitation, any capital or operating expenditures required for clean-up, closure of properties or compliance with Environmental Laws or any permit, license or approval, any related constraints on operating activities and any potential liabilities to third parties). On the basis of such review and the amount of its established reserves, the Company has reasonably concluded that such associated costs and liabilities would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxvi) Accounting Controls and Disclosure Controls. The Company and each of its subsidiaries maintain systems of internal control over financial reporting (as defined under Rule 13-a15 and 15d-15 of the Exchange Act Regulations) that comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act and have been designed by, or under the supervision of, their respective principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with GAAP. The Company and each of its subsidiaries also maintain systems of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurances that: (A) transactions are executed in accordance with management’s general or specific authorization; (B) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP and to maintain accountability for assets; (C) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management’s general or specific authorization; (D) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences; and (E) the interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus fairly present the information called for in all material respects and is prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto. Except as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, since the end of the Company’s most recent audited fiscal year, there has been (1) no material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting (whether or not remediated) and (2) no change in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. The Company and each of its subsidiaries maintain required disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rule 13a-15 and Rule 15d-15 of the Exchange Act Regulations) that are designed to ensure that the information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the Commission’s rules and forms, and is accumulated and communicated to the Company’s management, including its principal executive officer or officers and principal financial officer or officers, as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding disclosure. The Company and its subsidiaries have carried out evaluations of the effectiveness of their disclosure controls and procedures as required by Rule 13a-15 of the Exchange Act.
(xxvii) Compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. There is and has been no failure on the part of the Company or any of the Company’s directors or officers, in their capacities as such, to comply in all material respects with any provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations promulgated in connection therewith.
(xxviii) Payment of Taxes. Each of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, each of GEP and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all United States federal income tax returns required by law to be filed by it and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any such taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEP, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. Each of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, each of GEP and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all other tax returns required to have been filed by it pursuant to applicable foreign, U.S. state or local, or other law, except as, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEP, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. No tax deficiency has been determined adversely to the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, any of GEP or any of its subsidiaries, which would, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and none of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, none of GEP or any of its subsidiaries, has any notice or knowledge of any tax deficiencies which could reasonably be expected to be determined adversely to the relevant entity and which, individually or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The charges, accruals and reserves on the books of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP, in respect of any income and corporation tax liability for any years not finally determined are adequate to meet any assessments or re-assessments for additional income tax for any years not finally determined, except to the extent of any inadequacy that, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.
(xxix) Insurance. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries carry or are entitled to the benefits of insurance, with financially sound and reputable insurers, in such amounts and covering such risks as is generally maintained by companies of established repute engaged in the same or similar business, all such insurance is in full force and effect and the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms of such policies in all material respects. There are no material claims by the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries under any such policy or instrument as to which an insurance company is denying liability or defending under a reservation of rights clause. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries has been denied any insurance coverage that it has sought or applied for.
(xxx) Investment Company Act. The Company is not required, and upon the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated and the application of the net proceeds therefrom as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus will not be required, to register as an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
(xxxi) Absence of Manipulation. Neither the Company nor any affiliate of the Company has taken, nor will the Company or any affiliate take, directly or indirectly, any action that is designed, or would be expected, to cause or result in, or which constitutes, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Securities or to result in a violation of Regulation M under the Exchange Act.
(xxxii) No Unlawful Payments. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, nor, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP nor any of its subsidiaries, any director, officer or employee of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries, has (i) used any corporate funds for any unlawful contribution, gift, entertainment or other unlawful expense relating to political activity; (ii) made or taken an act in furtherance of an offer, promise or authorization of any direct or indirect unlawful payment or benefit to any foreign or domestic government official or employee, including of any government-owned or controlled entity or of a public international organization, or any person acting in an official capacity for or on behalf of any of the foregoing, or any political party or party official or candidate for political office; (iii) violated or is in violation of any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or any applicable law or regulation implementing the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, or committed an offence under the Bribery Act 2010 of the United Kingdom, or any other applicable anti-bribery or anti-corruption law; or (iv) made, offered, agreed, requested or taken an act in furtherance of any unlawful bribe or other unlawful benefit, including, without limitation, any rebate, payoff, influence payment, kickback or other unlawful or improper payment or benefit. The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries have instituted, maintain and enforce policies and procedures designed to promote and ensure compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws.
(xxxiii) Compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Laws. The operations of the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries are and have been conducted at all times in compliance with applicable financial recordkeeping and reporting requirements, including those of the Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act of 1970, as amended, the applicable money laundering statutes of all jurisdictions where the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or its subsidiaries, as applicable, conducts business, the rules and regulations thereunder and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines, issued, administered or enforced by any governmental agency (collectively, the “Anti-Money Laundering Laws”), and no action, suit or proceeding by or before any Governmental Entity involving the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries with respect to the Anti-Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened.
(xxxiv) No Conflicts with Sanctions Laws. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries, nor, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP, any of its subsidiaries, any director, officer or employee of the Company, any of its subsidiaries or GEP or any of its subsidiaries or any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries is currently the subject or the target of any sanctions administered or enforced by the U.S. government, (including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury or the U.S. Department of State and including, without limitation, the designation as a “specially designated national” or “blocked person”), the United Nations Security Council, the European
Union, Her Majesty’s Treasury, or other relevant sanctions authority (collectively, “Sanctions”), nor is the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries located, organized or resident in a country or territory that is the subject or target of Sanctions, including, without limitation, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and the Crimea region of Ukraine (each, a “Sanctioned Country”). For the past five years, the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries have not knowingly engaged in, and are not now knowingly engaged in any dealings or transactions with any person that at the time of the dealing or transaction is or was the subject or the target of Sanctions or with any Sanctioned Country.
(xxxv) Lending Relationships. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, the Company (A) does not have any material lending or other relationship with any Underwriter or lending affiliate of any Underwriter and (B) does not intend to use any of the proceeds from the sale of the Securities to repay any outstanding debt owed to the Underwriter or affiliate of any Underwriter.
(xxxvi) Statistical and Market-Related Data. Any statistical and market-related data included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus are based on or derived from sources that the Company believes, after reasonable inquiry, to be reliable and accurate and, to the extent required, the Company has obtained the written consent to the use of such data from such sources.
(xxxvii) Forward-Looking Statements. No forward-looking statement (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act) included or incorporated by reference in any of the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus has been made or reaffirmed without a reasonable basis or has been disclosed other than in good faith.
(xxxviii) Cybersecurity. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus or except as would not reasonably be expected to, singly or in the aggregate, result in a Material Adverse Effect (a) the Company is not aware of any security breach or incident, unauthorized access or disclosure of the Company’s or its subsidiaries’ and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP’s and its subsidiaries’ information technology and computer systems, networks, hardware, software, data or databases (including the data and information of their respective customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and any third party data maintained, processed or stored by the Company and its subsidiaries in such databases) (collectively, “IT Systems and Data”); (b) none of the Company and its subsidiaries have been notified of a security breach or incident, unauthorized access or disclosure or other compromise of any data processed or stored by third parties on behalf of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (c) the Company and its subsidiaries are materially in compliance with all applicable laws or statutes and all judgments, orders, rules and regulations of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, internal policies and contractual obligations relating to the privacy and security of IT Systems and Data and to the protection of such IT Systems and Data from unauthorized use, access, misappropriation or modification. The Company has a security program that addresses the management of security and the security controls employed by the Company that includes: (a) documented policies that the Company internally publishes and communicates to appropriate personnel; and (b) policies and procedures that address and implement measures for (i) information classification and handling; (ii) physical security; and (iii) network and application security. The Company has an information security incident management program that addresses management of information security incidents.
(xxxix) Compliance with ERISA. Except, in each case, for any such matter as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect and as disclosed in the Registration Statement, General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, (i) each “employee benefit plan” (within the meaning of Section 3(3) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (“ERISA”)) for which the Company or any member of its “Controlled Group” (defined as any organization which is a member of a controlled group of corporations within the meaning of Section 414(b), (c), (m) or (o) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) the “Controlled Group”) would have any liability (each, a “Plan”) has been maintained in compliance with its terms and with the requirements of all applicable statutes, rules and regulations including ERISA and the Code; (ii) no prohibited transaction, within the meaning of Section 406 of ERISA or Section 4975 of the Code, has occurred with respect to any Plan, excluding transactions effected pursuant to a statutory or administrative exemption; (iii) with respect to each Plan subject to Title IV of ERISA, (A) no “reportable event” (within the meaning of Section 4043(c) of ERISA) has occurred or is reasonably expected to occur, excluding any reportable event for which a waiver could apply, (B) no Plan is or is reasonably expected to be in “at-risk status” (within the meaning of Section 430 of the Code or Section 303(i) of ERISA), (C) for each Plan that is subject to the funding rules of Section 412 of the Code or Section 302 of ERISA, there has been no filing pursuant to Section 412(c) of the Code or Section 302(c) of ERISA of an application for a waiver of the minimum funding standard with respect to any Plan or the receipt by the Company or any member of the Controlled Group from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation or the plan administrator of any notice relating to the intention to terminate any Plan or Plans or to appoint a trustee to administer any Plan, (D) no conditions contained in Section 303(k)(1)(A) of ERISA for imposition of a lien shall have been met with respect to any Plan and (E) neither the Company nor any member of its Controlled Group has incurred, or reasonably expects to incur, any liability under Title IV of ERISA (other than contributions to the Plan or premiums to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in the ordinary course and without default) in respect of a Plan (including a “multiemployer plan,” within the meaning of Section 4001(c)(3) of ERISA (a “Multiemployer Plan”)); (iv) no Multiemployer Plan is, or is expected to be, “insolvent” (within the meaning of Section 4245 of ERISA), or in “endangered” or “critical” status (within the meaning of Section 432 of the Code or Section 304 of ERISA); and (v) each Plan that is intended to be qualified under Section 401(a) of the Code is so qualified and nothing has occurred, whether by action or by failure to act, that could reasonably be expected to cause the loss of such qualification.
(xl) Authorization of Merger Agreement. The Merger Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, no event or condition has occurred or exists that has terminated or would permit termination of the Merger Agreement.
(b) Representations and Warranties by the Selling Shareholders. Each of the Selling Shareholders, severally and not jointly, represents and warrants to each Underwriter at the date hereof, the Applicable Time and the Closing Time (as defined below) and agrees with each Underwriter, as follows:
(i) Required Consents; Authority. All consents, approvals, authorizations and orders necessary for the execution and delivery by such Selling Shareholder of this Agreement and the Custody Agreement (with respect to each Selling Shareholder, the “Custody Agreement”) hereinafter referred to, and for the sale and delivery of the Securities to be sold by such Selling Shareholder hereunder, have been obtained (except for the registration under the Securities Act of the Securities and such consents, approvals, authorizations and orders as may be required under state securities or Blue Sky laws or the rules and regulations of FINRA); and such Selling Shareholder has full right, power and authority to enter into this Agreement and the Custody Agreement and to sell, assign, transfer and deliver the Securities to be sold by such Selling Shareholder hereunder; this Agreement and the Custody Agreement have each been duly authorized, executed and delivered by such Selling Shareholder.
(ii) No Conflicts. The execution, delivery and performance by such Selling Shareholder of this Agreement and the Custody Agreement, the sale of the Securities to be sold by such Selling Shareholder and the consummation by such Selling Shareholder of the transactions contemplated herein or therein will not (i) conflict with or result in a breach or violation of any of the terms or provisions of, or constitute a default under, result in the termination, modification or acceleration of, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property, right or asset of such Selling Shareholder pursuant to, any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement or other agreement or instrument to which such Selling Shareholder is a party or by which such Selling Shareholder is bound or to which any of the property, right or asset of such Selling Shareholder is subject, (ii) in the case of a Selling Shareholder that is a legal entity (a “Corporate Selling Shareholder”), result in any violation of the provisions of the charter or by-laws or similar organizational documents of such Selling Shareholder or (iii) result in the violation of any law or statute applicable to such Selling Shareholder or any judgment, order, rule or regulation of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory agency having jurisdiction over such Selling Shareholder, except in the case of clauses (i) and (iii) above for any such conflict, breach, violation or default, as the case may be, that would not, singly or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the ability of such Selling Shareholder to perform its obligations under this Agreement or the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby.
(iii) Title to Shares. Such Selling Shareholder has good and valid title to the Shares to be sold at the Closing Date by such Selling Shareholder hereunder, free and clear of all liens, encumbrances, equities or adverse claims; and, upon delivery of the book entry security entitlements representing such Securities and payment therefor pursuant hereto, good and valid title to such Securities, free and clear of all liens, encumbrances, equities or adverse claims, will pass to the several Underwriters.
(iv) No Stabilization. Such Selling Shareholder has not taken and will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to or that could reasonably be expected to cause or result in any stabilization or manipulation of the price of the Securities.
(v) General Disclosure Package. The General Disclosure Package, at the Applicable Time did not, and as of the Closing Date, will not, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that this Section 1(b)(v) applies only to written information furnished to the Company by or on behalf of such Selling Shareholder expressly for use in the General Disclosure Package, it being understood and agreed that the only such information is the legal name of such Selling Shareholder, the number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned and the Securities offered by such Selling Shareholder, and the address of such Selling Shareholder that appear in the Registration Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus in the table (and corresponding footnotes) under the caption “Selling Shareholders” (with respect to each Selling Shareholder, such information, the “Selling Shareholder Information”).
(vi) Issuer Free Writing Prospectus. Other than the Registration Statement, each preliminary prospectus and the Prospectus, such Selling Shareholder (including its agents and representatives, other than the Underwriters in their capacity as such) has not prepared, made, used, authorized, approved or referred to and will not prepare, make, use, authorize, approve or refer to any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, other than (i) any document not constituting a prospectus pursuant to Section 2(a)(10)(a) of the Securities Act or Rule 134 under the Securities Act or (ii) the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses, if any, identified in Schedule C-2 hereto, each electronic road show and any other written communications approved in writing in advance by the Company and the Representative.
(vii) Registration Statement and Prospectus. As of the applicable effective date of the Registration Statement and any post-effective amendment thereto, the Registration Statement and any such post-effective amendment did not and will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein not misleading; and as of the date of the Prospectus and any amendment or supplement thereto and as of the Closing Date and the Prospectus will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that this Section 1(b)(vii) applies only to written information furnished to the Company by or on behalf of such Selling Shareholder expressly for use in the Registration Statement and the Prospectus and any amendment or supplement thereto, it being understood and agreed that the only such information is the applicable Selling Shareholder Information.
(viii) Material Information. As of the date hereof and as of the Closing Date, that the sale of the Securities by such Selling Shareholder is not and will not be prompted by any material non-public information concerning the Company which is not set forth in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus.
(ix) No Unlawful Payments. (A) Neither such Selling Shareholder nor (B) in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder any of its subsidiaries, or, to the knowledge of such Selling Shareholder, any director, officer or employee of such Selling Shareholder or any of its subsidiaries nor (C) to the knowledge of such Selling Shareholder, any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of such Selling Shareholder, any of its subsidiaries (in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder) has (i) used any funds for any unlawful contribution, gift, entertainment or other unlawful expense relating to political activity; (ii) made or taken an act in furtherance of an offer, promise or authorization of any direct or indirect unlawful payment or benefit to any foreign or domestic government official or employee, including of any government-owned or controlled entity or of a public international organization, or any person acting in an
official capacity for or on behalf of any of the foregoing, or any political party or party official or candidate for political office; (iii) violated or is in violation of any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or any applicable law or regulation implementing the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, or committed an offence under the Bribery Act 2010 of the United Kingdom, or any other applicable anti-bribery or anti-corruption law; or (iv) made, offered, agreed, requested or taken an act in furtherance of any unlawful bribe or other unlawful benefit, including, without limitation, any rebate, payoff, influence payment, kickback or other unlawful or improper payment or benefit.
(x) Compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Laws. In the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder, the operations of such Selling Shareholder and its subsidiaries are and have been conducted at all times in compliance with applicable Anti-Money Laundering Laws. No action, suit or proceeding by or before any Governmental Entity involving such Selling Shareholder or any of its subsidiaries (in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder) with respect to the Anti-Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the knowledge of such Selling Shareholder, threatened.
(xi) No Conflicts with Sanctions Laws. In the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder, neither such Selling Shareholder nor any of its subsidiaries, nor any director, officer or employee of such Selling Shareholder or any of its subsidiaries, nor, to the knowledge of such Selling Shareholder, any agent or other person acting on behalf of such Selling Shareholder or any of its subsidiaries is currently the subject or the target of any Sanctions, nor is such Selling Shareholder or any of its subsidiaries located, organized or resident in a Sanctioned Country. No Selling Shareholder will directly or indirectly use the proceeds of the offering of the Securities, or lend, contribute or otherwise make available such proceeds to any subsidiary (in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder), joint venture partner or other person or entity (i) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business with any person that, at the time of such funding or facilitation, is the subject or target of Sanctions, (ii) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business in any Sanctioned Country or (iii) in any other manner that will result in a violation by any person (including any person participating in the transaction, whether as underwriter, initial purchaser, advisor, investor or otherwise) of Sanctions. For the past five years, such Selling Shareholder and its subsidiaries (in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder) have not knowingly engaged in, and are not now knowingly engaged in any dealings or transactions with any person that at the time of the dealing or transaction is or was the subject or the target of Sanctions or with any Sanctioned Country.
(xii) Organization and Good Standing. If such Selling Shareholder is a Corporate Selling Shareholder, such Selling Shareholder has been duly organized and is validly existing and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of organization.
(xiii) ERISA. Such Selling Shareholder is not (i) an employee benefit plan subject to Title I of ERISA, (ii) a plan or account subject to Section 4975 of the Code or (iii) an entity deemed to hold “plan assets” of any such plan or account under Section 3(42) of ERISA, 29 C.F.R. 2510.3-101, or otherwise.
(xiv) Delivery of Securities. Such Selling Shareholder represents and warrants that the Securities to be sold by such Selling Shareholder hereunder have been placed in custody under a Custody Agreement relating to such Shares, in the form heretofore furnished to you, duly executed and delivered by such Selling Shareholder to Computershare Inc., as custodian (the “Custodian”).
Each of the Selling Shareholders specifically agrees that the Securities held in custody for such Selling Shareholder under the Custody Agreement are subject to the interests of the Underwriters hereunder, and that the arrangements made by such Selling Shareholder for such custody are to that extent irrevocable. Each of the Selling Shareholders specifically agrees that the obligations of such Selling Shareholder hereunder shall not be terminated by operation of law, whether by the death or incapacity of any individual Selling Shareholder, or, in the case of an estate or trust, by the death or incapacity of any executor or trustee or the termination of such estate or trust, or in the case of a partnership, corporation or similar organization, by the dissolution of such partnership, corporation or organization, or by the occurrence of any other event. If any individual Selling Shareholder or any such executor or trustee should die or become incapacitated, or if any such estate or trust should be terminated, or if any such partnership, corporation or similar organization should be dissolved, or if any other such event should occur, before the delivery of the Securities hereunder, book entry security entitlements for such Securities shall be delivered by or on behalf of such Selling Shareholder in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the Custody Agreement.
(c) Officer’s Certificates. Any certificate signed by any officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries delivered to the Representative or to counsel for the Underwriters shall be deemed a representation and warranty by the Company and such subsidiary (as applicable) to each Underwriter as to the matters covered thereby.
SECTION 2. Sale and Delivery to Underwriters; Closing.
(a) Initial Securities. On the basis of the representations and warranties herein contained and subject to the terms and conditions herein set forth, each Selling Shareholder agrees, severally and not jointly, to sell to the several Underwriters, and each Underwriter, severally and not jointly, agrees to purchase from the Selling Shareholders, at the price per share set forth in Schedule A, that number of Securities set forth in Schedule A opposite the name of such Underwriter, plus any additional number of Securities that such Underwriter may become obligated to purchase pursuant to the provisions of Section 11 hereof, subject, in each case, to such adjustments among the Underwriters as the Representative in their sole discretion shall make to eliminate any sales or purchases of fractional shares.
(b) The Closing Time. Payment of the purchase price for the Securities shall be made at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., 1001 Fannin Street, Suite 2500, Houston, Texas 77002, or at such other place as shall be agreed upon by the Representative and the Company, at 9:00 A.M. (New York City time) on the second (third, if the pricing occurs after 4:30 P.M. (New York City time) on any given day) business day after the date hereof (unless postponed in accordance with the provisions of Section 11), or such other time not later than ten business days after such date as the Representative and the Company shall mutually agree (such time and date of payment and delivery being herein called the “Closing Time”).
Payment for the Securities shall be made to the Selling Shareholders by wire transfer of immediately available funds to a bank account designated by the Selling Shareholders against delivery to the Representative for the respective accounts of the Underwriters of the Securities to be purchased by them. It is understood that each Underwriter has authorized the Representative, for its account, to accept delivery of, receipt for, and make payment of the purchase price for, the Securities which it has agreed to purchase. JP Morgan, individually and not as representative of the Underwriters, may (but shall not be obligated to) make payment of the purchase price for the Securities to be purchased by any Underwriter whose funds have not been received by the Closing Time, but such payment shall not relieve such Underwriter from its obligations hereunder.
SECTION 3. Covenants of the Company. The Company covenants and agrees with each Underwriter as follows:
(a) Compliance with Securities Regulations and Commission Requests. The Company, subject to Section 3(b) hereof, will comply with the requirements of Rule 430B, and will notify the Representative immediately, and confirm the notice in writing, (i) when any post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or any new registration statement relating to the Securities shall become effective or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus shall have been used or filed, as the case may be, including any document incorporated by reference therein, (ii) of the receipt of any comments from the Commission, (iii) of any request by the Commission for any amendment to the Registration Statement or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, including any document incorporated by reference therein, or for additional information, (iv) of the issuance by the Commission of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto or any notice of objection to the use of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) or of the issuance of any order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto, or of the suspension of the qualification of the Securities for offering or sale in any jurisdiction, or of the initiation or threatening of any proceedings for any of such purposes or of any examination pursuant to Section 8(d) or 8(e) of the Securities Act concerning the Registration Statement and (v) if the Company becomes the subject of a proceeding under Section 8A of the Securities Act in connection with the offering of the Securities. The Company will effect all filings required under Rule 424(b), in the manner and within the time period required by Rule 424(b) (without reliance on Rule 424(b)(8)), and will take such steps as it deems necessary to ascertain promptly whether the form of prospectus transmitted for filing under Rule 424(b) was received for filing by the Commission and, in the event that it was not, it will promptly file such prospectus. The Company will make every reasonable effort to prevent the issuance of any stop, prevention or suspension order and, if any such order is issued, to obtain the lifting thereof at the earliest possible moment. The Company shall pay the required Commission filing fees relating to the Securities within the time required by Rule 456(b)(1)(i) of the Securities Act Regulations without regard to the proviso therein and otherwise in accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) of the Securities Act Regulations (including, if applicable, by updating the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in accordance with Rule 456(b)(1)(ii) either in a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or on the cover page of a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)).
(b) Continued Compliance with Securities Laws. The Company will comply with the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act and the Exchange Act Regulations so as to permit the completion of the distribution of the Securities as contemplated in this Agreement and in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus. If at any time when a prospectus relating to the Securities is (or, but for the exception afforded by Rule 172 of the Securities Act Regulations (“Rule 172”), would be) required by the Securities Act to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities, any event shall occur or condition shall exist as a result of which it is necessary, in the opinion of counsel for the Underwriters or for the Company, to (i) amend the Registration Statement in order that the Registration Statement will not include an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, (ii) amend or supplement the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus in order that the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, will not include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein not misleading in the light of the circumstances existing at the time it is delivered to a purchaser or (iii) amend the Registration Statement or amend or supplement the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, as the case may be, including, without limitation, any document incorporated therein by reference, in order to comply with the requirements of the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act or the Exchange Act Regulations, the Company will promptly (A) give the Representative written notice of such event or condition, (B) prepare any amendment or supplement as may be necessary to correct such statement or omission or to make the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus comply with such requirements and, a reasonable amount of time prior to any proposed filing or use, furnish the Representative with copies of any such amendment or supplement and (C) file with the Commission any such amendment or supplement; provided that the Company shall not file or use any such amendment or supplement to which the Representative or counsel for the Underwriters shall object. The Company will furnish to the Underwriters such number of copies of such amendment or supplement as the Underwriters may reasonably request.
(c) Filing or Use of Amendments or Supplements. The Company has given the Representative notice of any filings made pursuant to the Exchange Act or Exchange Act Regulations within 48 hours prior to the Applicable Time and will give the Representative notice of its intention to file or use any amendment to the Registration Statement or any amendment or supplement to the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, whether pursuant to the Securities Act, the Securities Act Regulations, the Exchange Act or the Exchange Act Regulations or otherwise, from the Applicable Time to the later of (i) the time when a prospectus relating to the Securities is no longer required by the Securities Act (without giving effect to Rule 172) to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities and (ii) the Closing Time, and will furnish the Representative with copies of any such amendment or supplement a reasonable amount of time prior to such proposed filing or use, as the case may be, and will not file or use any such amendment or supplement to which the Representative or counsel for the Underwriters shall reasonably object.
(d) Delivery of Registration Statements. The Company has furnished or will deliver to the Representative and counsel for the Underwriters, without charge, signed copies of the Registration Statement as originally filed and each amendment thereto (including exhibits filed therewith or incorporated by reference therein and documents incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference therein) and signed copies of all consents and certificates of experts, and
will also deliver to the Representative, without charge, a conformed copy of the Registration Statement as originally filed and each amendment thereto (without exhibits) for each of the Underwriters. The copies of the Registration Statement and each amendment thereto furnished to the Underwriters will be identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
(e) Delivery of Prospectuses. The Company has delivered to each Underwriter, without charge, as many copies of each preliminary prospectus as such Underwriter reasonably requested, and the Company hereby consents to the use of such copies for purposes permitted by the Securities Act. The Company will furnish to each Underwriter, without charge, during the period when a prospectus relating to the Securities is (or, but for the exception afforded by Rule 172, would be) required by the Securities Act to be delivered in connection with sales of the Securities, such number of copies of the Prospectus (as amended or supplemented) as such Underwriter may reasonably request. The Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto furnished to the Underwriters will be identical to the electronically transmitted copies thereof filed with the Commission pursuant to EDGAR, except to the extent permitted by Regulation S-T.
(f) Blue Sky Qualifications. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts, in cooperation with the Underwriters, to qualify or register the Securities for offering and sale under (or obtain exemptions from the application of) the applicable securities laws of such states and non-U.S. jurisdictions as the Representative may designate and the Company consent to, and to maintain such qualifications in effect in all material respects so long as required to complete the distribution of the Securities; provided, however, that the Company shall not be obligated to file any general consent to service of process or to qualify as a foreign corporation or as a dealer in securities in any jurisdiction in which it is not so qualified or to subject itself to taxation in respect of doing business in any jurisdiction in which it is not otherwise so subject.
(g) Earnings Statement. The Company will timely file such reports pursuant to the Exchange Act as are necessary in order to make generally available to its securityholders as soon as practicable an earnings statement for the purposes of, and to provide to the Underwriters the benefits contemplated by, the last paragraph of Section 11(a) of the Securities Act.
(h) Listing. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to effect and maintain the listing of the Securities on the New York Stock Exchange.
(i) Restriction on Sale of Securities. Except as required by the Merger Agreement, during a period of 30 days from the date of the Prospectus, the Company will not, without the prior written consent of JP Morgan, (i) directly or indirectly, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or otherwise transfer or dispose of any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock or file any registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to any of the foregoing or (ii) enter into any swap or any other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequence of ownership of the Common Stock, whether any such swap or transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of Common Stock or other securities, in cash or otherwise. The foregoing sentence shall not apply to (A) the Securities to be sold hereunder and (B) any shares of Common Stock issued or options to purchase Common Stock granted pursuant to existing employee benefit plans of the Company referred to in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(j) Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses. The Company agrees that, unless it obtains the prior written consent of the Representative, it will not make any offer relating to the Securities that would constitute an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus or that would otherwise constitute a “free writing prospectus,” or a portion thereof, required to be filed by the Company with the Commission or retained by the Company under Rule 433; provided that the Representative will be deemed to have consented to the Issuer General Use Free Writing Prospectuses listed on Schedule C-2 hereto and any “road show that is a written communication” within the meaning of Rule 433(d)(8)(i) that has been reviewed by the Representative. The Company represents that it has treated or agrees that it will treat each such free writing prospectus consented to, or deemed consented to, by the Representative as an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus and that it has complied and will comply with the applicable requirements of Rule 433 with respect thereto, including timely filing with the Commission where required, legending and record keeping. If at any time following issuance of an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus there occurred or occurs an event or development as a result of which such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus conflicted or would conflict with the information contained in the Registration Statement, any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or included or would include an untrue statement of a material fact or omitted or would omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances existing at that subsequent time, not misleading, the Company will promptly notify the Representative and will promptly amend or supplement, at its own expense, such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus to eliminate or correct such conflict, untrue statement or omission.
(k) No Manipulation of Price. The Company will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or result in, or that has constituted or might reasonably be expected to constitute, under the Exchange Act or otherwise, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any securities of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Securities.
SECTION 4. Covenants of the Selling Shareholders. Each Selling Shareholder, severally and not jointly, covenants and agrees with each Underwriter as follows:
(a) No Manipulation of Price. Such Selling Shareholder will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or result in, or that has constituted or might reasonably be expected to constitute, under the Exchange Act or otherwise, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any securities of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of the Securities.
(b) Tax Form. It will deliver to the Representative prior to or at the Closing Date a properly completed and executed United States Treasury Department Form W-9 (or other applicable form or statement specified by the Treasury Department regulations in lieu thereof) in order to facilitate the Underwriters’ documentation of their compliance with the reporting and withholding provisions of the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 with respect to the transactions herein contemplated.
(c) Use of Proceeds. It will not directly or indirectly use the proceeds of the offering of the Securities hereunder, or lend, contribute or otherwise make available such proceeds to a subsidiary (in the case of a Corporate Selling Shareholder), joint venture partner or other person or entity (i) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business with any person that, at the time of such funding or facilitation, is the subject of target of Sanctions, (ii) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business in any Sanctioned Country or (iii) in any other manner that will result in a violation by any person (including any person participating in the transaction, whether as underwriter, advisor, investor or otherwise) of Sanctions.
(d) Certificate Regarding Beneficial Ownership. It will deliver to each Underwriter (or its agent), prior to or on the date of execution of this Agreement, a properly completed and executed Certification Regarding Beneficial Owners of Legal Entity Customers, together with copies of identifying documentation, and undertakes to provide such additional supporting documentation as the Representative may reasonably request in connection with the verification of the foregoing certification.
SECTION 5. Payment of Expenses.
(a) Expenses. The Company will pay or cause to be paid all expenses incident to the performance of its obligations under this Agreement, including without limitation (i) the preparation, printing and filing of the Registration Statement (including financial statements and exhibits) as originally filed and each amendment thereto, (ii) the preparation, printing and delivery to the Underwriters of copies of each preliminary prospectus, each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus and the Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto and any costs associated with electronic delivery of any of the foregoing by the Underwriters to investors, (iii) the preparation, issuance and delivery of the Securities to the Underwriters, including any stock transfer taxes, stamp duties, or other taxes or duties payable upon the sale, issuance or delivery of the Securities to the Underwriters, (iv) the fees and disbursements of the Company’s counsel, accountants and other advisors, (v) the qualification of the Securities under securities laws in accordance with the provisions of Section 3(f) hereof, including filing fees and the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel for the Underwriters in connection therewith and in connection with the preparation of the blue sky survey and any supplement thereto, (vi) the fees and expenses of any transfer agent or registrar for the Securities, (vii) the costs and expenses of the Company relating to investor presentations on any “road show” undertaken in connection with the marketing of the Securities, including, without limitation, expenses associated with the production of road show slides and graphics, fees and expenses of any consultants engaged in connection with the road show presentations, and travel and lodging expenses of the representatives and officers of the Company and any such consultants (of which one-half the cost of any aircraft chartered in connection with the road show shall be paid by the Underwriters), (viii) the filing fees incident to, and the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel to the Underwriters in connection with, the review by FINRA, if required, of the terms of the sale of the Securities, (ix) the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the listing of the Securities on the New York Stock Exchange and (x) the costs and expenses (including, without limitation, any damages or other amounts payable in connection with legal or contractual liability) associated with the reforming of any contracts for sale of the Securities made by the Underwriters caused by a breach of the representation contained in the second sentence of Section 1(a)(ii); provided, however, that each Selling Shareholder, and not the Company, shall be responsible for its pro rata share of all Selling Expenses (as defined in the Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of September 1, 2021, by and among the Company, the Selling Shareholders and certain other parties thereto). Except as provided in this Section 5 and Sections 7, 8 and 10 hereof, the Underwriters shall pay their own expenses, including the fees and disbursements of their counsel.
(b) Termination of Agreement. If this Agreement is terminated by the Representative pursuant to Section 6(t), 10(a)(i) or (iii) or 11 hereof, the Company shall reimburse the Underwriters, severally, upon demand for all out-of-pocket expenses that shall have been reasonably incurred by the Underwriters in connection with the proposed purchase and the offering and sale of the Securities, including the reasonable fees and disbursements of counsel for the Underwriters.
(c) Allocation of Expenses. The provisions of this Section shall not affect any agreement that the Company may make for the sharing of such costs and expenses.
SECTION 6. Conditions of Underwriters’ Obligations. The obligations of the several Underwriters hereunder are subject to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Company and the Selling Shareholders contained herein at the date hereof and at the Closing Time, or in certificates of any officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries delivered pursuant to the provisions hereof, to the performance by the Company and each Selling Shareholder of its covenants and other obligations hereunder, and to the following further conditions:
(a) Effectiveness of Registration Statement. The Registration Statement has become effective and, at the Closing Time, no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto has been issued under the Securities Act and no proceeding for such purpose, pursuant to Rule 401(g)(2) or pursuant to Section 8A under the Securities Act, shall be pending before or threatened by the Commission; no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to the Company’s knowledge, contemplated. The Company has complied with each request (if any) from the Commission for additional information. The Company shall have paid the required Commission filing fees relating to the Securities within the time period required by Rule 456(b)(1)(i) of the Securities Act Regulations without regard to the proviso therein and otherwise in accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) of the Securities Act Regulations and, if applicable, shall have updated the “Calculation of Registration Fee” table in accordance with Rule 456(b)(1)(ii) either in a post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement or on the cover page of a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b).
(b) Opinion of Counsel for the Company. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received the favorable opinions, dated the Closing Time, of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel for the Company, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters.
(c) Opinion of Counsel for the Selling Shareholders. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received the favorable opinions, dated the Closing Time, of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel for the Selling Shareholders (except with respect to the opinions set forth in the opinion of Louisiana counsel described in section (d) below), in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters.
(d) Opinion of Louisiana Counsel for Martin Family Minerals, LLC and Martin Sustainable Resources L.L.C. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received the favorable opinions, dated the Closing Time, of Jones Walker LLP, Louisiana counsel for Martin Family Minerals, LLC and Martin Sustainable Resources L.L.C., in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters.
(e) Opinion of In-House Counsel for the Company. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received the favorable opinion, dated the Closing Time, of Christopher W. Lacy, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters to the effect set forth in Exhibit A hereto and to such further effect as the Representative may reasonably request.
(f) Opinion of Counsel for Underwriters. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received the favorable opinion, dated the Closing Time, of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., counsel for the Underwriters, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters with respect to the matters reasonably requested by the Representative.
(g) Officers’ Certificate. At the Closing Time, there shall not have been, since the date hereof or since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, any material adverse change in the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, and the Representative shall have received (x) a certificate of the Chief Executive Officer or the President of the Company and of the chief financial or chief accounting officer of the Company, dated the Closing Time, to the effect that (i) there has been no such material adverse change, (ii) the representations and warranties of the Company in this Agreement are true and correct with the same force and effect as though expressly made at and as of the Closing Time, (iii) the Company has complied with all agreements and satisfied all conditions on its part to be performed or satisfied at or prior to the Closing Time, and (iv) no stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement under the Securities Act has been issued, no order preventing or suspending the use of any preliminary prospectus or the Prospectus has been issued and no proceedings for any of those purposes have been instituted or are pending or, to their knowledge, contemplated and (y) a certificate of each of the Selling Shareholders, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, to the effect that (i) the representations and warranties of such Selling Shareholder in this Agreement are true and correct with the same force and effect as though expressly made at and as of the Closing Time and (ii) such Selling Shareholder has complied with all agreements and satisfied all conditions on its part to be performed or satisfied at or prior to the Closing Time.
(h) Accountant’s Comfort Letters for the Company and Indigo. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representative shall have received from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, accountant to each of the Company and Indigo, a letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to each of the Company’s and Indigo’s financial statements and certain financial information contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(i) Bring-down Comfort Letters for the Company and Indigo. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that it reaffirms the statements made in the letters furnished pursuant to subsection (h) of this Section with respect to each of the Company and Indigo, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(j) Accountant’s Comfort Letter for Montage Resources. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representative shall have received from Grant Thornton LLP, accountants to Montage Resources, a letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to Montage Resources’ financial statements and certain financial information contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(k) Bring-down Comfort Letter for Montage Resources. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received from Grant Thornton LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letter furnished pursuant to subsection (j) of this Section, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(l) Accountant’s Comfort Letter for GEP. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representative shall have received from Deloitte & Touche LLP, accountants to GEP, a letter, dated such date, in the form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representatives, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters containing statements and information of the type ordinarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to underwriters with respect to GEP selected certain financial metrics contained in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus.
(m) Bring-Down Comfort Letter for GEP. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received from Deloitte & Touche LLP a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letter furnished pursuant to subsection (l) of this Section, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(n) Engineers’ Comfort Letters for the Company, Indigo and GEP. At the time of the execution of this Agreement, the Representative shall have received from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. a letter with respect to each of the Company Reserve Report Letter, the Indigo Reserve Report Letter and the GEP Reserve Report Letter, dated such date, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to counsel for the Underwriters, together with signed or reproduced copies of such letter for each of the other Underwriters to the effect as counsel to the Underwriters may reasonably request.
(o) Bring-down Engineers’ Comfort Letters for the Company, Indigo and GEP. At the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. a letter, dated as of the Closing Time, to the effect that they reaffirm the statements made in the letters furnished pursuant to subsection (n) of this Section with respect to each of the Company, Indigo and GEP, except that the specified date referred to shall be a date not more than three business days prior to the Closing Time.
(p) Chief Financial Officer’s Certificate. At the date of this Agreement and the Closing Time, the Representative shall have received an officer’s certificate from Carl Giesler, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, dated such date, substantially to the effect set forth in Exhibit C hereto.
(q) Lock-up Agreements. At the date of this Agreement, the Representative shall have received an agreement substantially in the form of Exhibit B hereto signed by the persons listed on Schedule D hereto.
(r) Maintenance of Rating. Since the execution of this Agreement, there shall not have been any decrease in or withdrawal of the rating of any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries by any “nationally recognized statistical rating organization” (as defined in Section 3(a)(62) of the Exchange Act) or any notice given of any intended or potential decrease in or withdrawal of any such rating or of a possible change in any such rating that does not indicate the direction of the possible change.
(s) Additional Documents. At the Closing Time, counsel for the Underwriters shall have been furnished with such documents and opinions as they may require for the purpose of enabling them to pass upon the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated, or in order to evidence the accuracy of any of the representations or warranties, or the fulfillment of any of the conditions, herein contained; and all proceedings taken by the Company in connection with the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated shall be reasonably satisfactory in form and substance to the Representative and counsel for the Underwriters.
(t) Termination of Agreement. If any condition specified in this Section shall not have been fulfilled when and as required to be fulfilled, or if the Company shall fail at the Closing Time to sell the number of Securities that it is obligated to sell hereunder, this Agreement may be terminated by the Representative by notice to the Company at any time at or prior to the Closing Time, and such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except as provided in Section 5 and except that Sections 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 shall survive any such termination and remain in full force and effect. No action taken pursuant to this Section shall relieve the Company from liability, if any, in respect of such default.
SECTION 7. Indemnification.
(a) Indemnification of the Underwriters by the Company. The Company agrees to indemnify and hold harmless each Underwriter, its affiliates (as such term is defined in Rule 501(b) of the Securities Act Regulations (each, an “Affiliate”)), selling agents, directors, officers and each person, if any, who controls any Underwriter within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act as follows:
(i) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or the omission or alleged omission therefrom of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading or arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact included (A) in any preliminary prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or (B) in any materials or information provided to investors by, or with the approval of, the Company in connection with the marketing of the offering of the Securities (“Marketing Materials”), including any roadshow or investor presentations made to investors by the Company (whether in person or electronically), or the omission or alleged omission in any preliminary prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, the General Disclosure Package, the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or in any Marketing Materials of a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;
(ii) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission; provided that (subject to Section 7(e) hereof) any such settlement is effected with the written consent of the Company; and
(iii) against any and all expense whatsoever, as incurred (including the fees and disbursements of counsel chosen by the Representative), reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission, to the extent that any such expense is not paid under clause (i) or (ii) above;
provided, however, that this indemnity agreement shall not apply to any loss, liability, claim, damage or expense to the extent arising out of any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or in any preliminary prospectus, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with the Underwriter Information.
(b) Indemnification of the Underwriters by the Selling Shareholders. Each of the Selling Shareholders, severally and not jointly, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless each Underwriter, its Affiliates, selling agents, directors, officers and each person, if any, who controls any Underwriter within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act as follows:
(i) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or the omission or alleged omission therefrom of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading or arising out of any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact included (A) in any Marketing Materials, including any roadshow or investor presentations made to investors by the Company (whether in person or electronically), or the omission or alleged omission in any preliminary prospectus, any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus, the General Disclosure Package, the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) or in any Marketing Materials of a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading;
(ii) against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever, as incurred, to the extent of the aggregate amount paid in settlement of any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or of any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission; provided that (subject to Section 7(e) hereof) any such settlement is effected with the written consent of the Company; and
(iii) against any and all expense whatsoever, as incurred (including the fees and disbursements of counsel chosen by the Representative), reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue statement or omission, or any such alleged untrue statement or omission, to the extent that any such expense is not paid under clause (i) or (ii) above;
provided, however, that each Selling Shareholder will only be liable in any such case insofar as such loss, liability, claim, damage or expense arises out of any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or in any preliminary prospectus, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with the applicable Selling Shareholder Information.
(c) Indemnification of Company, Directors and Officers, and the Selling Shareholders. Each Underwriter severally agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company, its directors, each of its officers who signed the Registration Statement, each Selling Shareholder, and each person, if any, who controls the Company within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense described in the indemnity contained in Section 7(a) hereof, as incurred, but only with respect to untrue statements or omissions, or alleged untrue statements or omissions, made in the Registration Statement (or any amendment thereto), including any information deemed to be a part thereof pursuant to Rule 430B, or in the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus (or any amendment or supplement thereto) in reliance upon and in conformity with the Underwriter Information provided by such Underwriter.
(d) Actions against Parties; Notification. Each indemnified party shall give notice as promptly as reasonably practicable to each indemnifying party of any action commenced against it in respect of which indemnity may be sought hereunder, but failure to so notify an indemnifying party shall not relieve such indemnifying party from any liability hereunder to the extent it is not materially prejudiced as a result thereof and in any event shall not relieve it from any liability that it may have otherwise than on account of this indemnity agreement. In the case of parties indemnified pursuant to Section 7(a) or Section 7(b) hereof, counsel to the indemnified parties shall be selected by the Representative, in the case of parties indemnified pursuant to Section 7(c) hereof, counsel to the indemnified parties shall be selected by the Company. An indemnifying party may participate at its own expense in the defense of any such action; provided, however, that counsel to the indemnifying party shall not (except with the prior written consent of the indemnified party) also be counsel to the indemnified party. In no event shall the indemnifying parties be liable for fees and expenses of more than one counsel (in addition to any local counsel) separate from their own counsel for all indemnified parties in connection with any one action or separate but similar or related actions in the same jurisdiction arising out of the same general allegations or circumstances. No indemnifying party shall, without the prior written consent of the indemnified parties, settle or compromise or consent to the entry of any judgment with respect to any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever in respect of which indemnification or contribution could be sought under this Section 7 or Section 8 hereof (whether or not the indemnified parties are actual or potential parties thereto), unless such settlement, compromise or consent (i) includes an unconditional release of each indemnified party from all liability arising out of such litigation, investigation, proceeding or claim and (ii) does not include a statement as to or an admission of fault, culpability or a failure to act by or on behalf of any indemnified party.
(e) Settlement without Consent if Failure to Reimburse. If at any time an indemnified party shall have requested an indemnifying party to reimburse the indemnified party for fees and expenses of counsel, such indemnifying party agrees that it shall be liable for any settlement of the nature contemplated by Section 7(a)(ii) or Section 7(b)(ii), as applicable, effected without its written consent if (i) such settlement is entered into more than 45 days after receipt by such indemnifying party of the aforesaid request, (ii) such indemnifying party shall have received notice of the terms of such settlement at least 30 days prior to such settlement being entered into and (iii) such indemnifying party shall not have reimbursed such indemnified party in accordance with such request prior to the date of such settlement.
(f) Other Agreements with Respect to Indemnification. The provisions of this Section shall not affect any other agreement between or among the Company and any Underwriter or Selling Shareholder with respect to indemnification.
SECTION 8. Contribution. If the indemnification provided for in Section 7 hereof is for any reason unavailable to or insufficient to hold harmless an indemnified party in respect of any losses, liabilities, claims, damages or expenses referred to therein, then each indemnifying party shall contribute to the aggregate amount of such losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses incurred by such indemnified party, as incurred, (i) in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company and the Selling Shareholders, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, from the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement or (ii) if the allocation provided by clause (i) is not permitted by applicable law, in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect not only the relative benefits referred to in clause (i) above but also the relative fault of the Company and the Selling Shareholders, on the one hand, and of the Underwriters, on the other hand, in connection with the statements or omissions that resulted in such losses, liabilities, claims, damages or expenses, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations.
The relative benefits received by the Company and the Selling Shareholders, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, in connection with the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement shall be deemed to be in the same proportion as the total net proceeds from the offering of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement (before deducting expenses) received by the Selling Shareholders bear to the total underwriting discounts and commissions received by the Underwriters.
The relative fault of the Company and the Selling Shareholders, on the one hand, and the Underwriters, on the other hand, shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether any such untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Company and the Selling Shareholders or by the Underwriters and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission.
The Company, the Selling Shareholders and the Underwriters agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this Section 8 were determined by pro rata allocation (even if the Underwriters or Selling Shareholders, as applicable, were treated as one entity for such purpose) or by any other method of allocation that does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to above in this Section 8. The aggregate amount of losses, liabilities, claims, damages and expenses incurred by an indemnified party and referred to above in this Section 8 shall be deemed to include any legal or other expenses reasonably incurred by such indemnified party in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, or any investigation or proceeding, commenced or threatened, or any claim whatsoever based upon any such untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission.
Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 8, no Underwriter shall be required to contribute any amount in excess of the underwriting commissions received by such Underwriter in connection with the Securities underwritten by it and distributed to the public and no Selling Shareholder shall be required to contribute any amount in excess of the net proceeds (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting expenses) received by the Selling Shareholder pursuant to this Agreement.
No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation.
For purposes of this Section 8, each person, if any, who controls an Underwriter or a Selling Shareholder within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act and each Underwriter’s and Selling Shareholder’s respective Affiliates, selling agents, directors and officers shall have the same rights to contribution as such Underwriter or Selling Shareholder, and each director of the Company, each officer of the Company who signed the Registration Statement, and each person, if any, who controls the Company within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act shall have the same rights to contribution as the Company. The Underwriters’ respective obligations to contribute pursuant to
this Section 8 are several in proportion to the number of Securities set forth opposite their respective names in Schedule A hereto and not joint, and the Selling Shareholders’ obligations to contribute pursuant to this Section 8 are several in proportion to their respective net proceeds (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before deducting expenses) received by the Selling Shareholders from the Securities sold by the Selling Shareholders pursuant to this Agreement and not joint.
The provisions of this Section shall not affect any other agreement between or among the Company and any Underwriter or Selling Shareholder with respect to contribution.
SECTION 9. Representations, Warranties and Agreements to Survive Delivery. All representations, warranties and agreements contained in this Agreement or in certificates of officers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries submitted pursuant hereto, shall remain operative and in full force and effect regardless of (i) any investigation made by or on behalf of any Underwriter, Selling Shareholder or their respective Affiliates, selling agents, directors and officers or any person controlling any Underwriter or Selling Shareholder, the Company’s officers or directors or any person controlling the Company and (ii) delivery of and payment for the Securities.
SECTION 10. Termination of Agreement.
(a) Termination. The Representative may terminate this Agreement, by notice to the Company and the Selling Shareholders, at any time at or prior to the Closing Time (i) if there has been, in the judgment of the Representative, since the time of execution of this Agreement or since the respective dates as of which information is given in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus, any material adverse change in the condition, financial or otherwise, or in the earnings, business affairs or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries considered as one enterprise, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business, or (ii) if there has occurred any material adverse change in the financial markets in the United States or the international financial markets, any outbreak of hostilities or escalation thereof or other calamity or crisis or any change or development involving a prospective change in national or international political, financial or economic conditions, in each case the effect of which is such as to make it, in the judgment of the Representative, impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the completion of the offering or to enforce contracts for the sale of the Securities, or (iii) if trading in any securities of the Company has been suspended or materially limited by the Commission or the New York Stock Exchange, or (iv) if trading generally on the New York Stock Exchange or in the Nasdaq Global Market has been suspended or materially limited, or minimum or maximum prices for trading have been fixed, or maximum ranges for prices have been required, by any of said exchanges or by order of the Commission, FINRA or any other Governmental Entity, or (v) if a material disruption has occurred in commercial banking or securities settlement or clearance services in the United States or with respect to Clearstream or Euroclear systems in Europe, or (vi) if a banking moratorium has been declared by either Federal or New York authorities.
(b) Liabilities. If this Agreement is terminated pursuant to this Section, such termination shall be without liability of any party to any other party except as provided in Section 5 hereof, and provided further that Sections 1, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 shall survive such termination and remain in full force and effect.
SECTION 11. Default by One or More of the Underwriters. If one or more of the Underwriters shall fail at the Closing Time to purchase the Securities that it or they are obligated to purchase under this Agreement (the “Defaulted Securities”), the Representative shall have the right, within 24 hours thereafter, to make arrangements for one or more of the non-defaulting Underwriters, or any other underwriters, to purchase all, but not less than all, of the Defaulted Securities in such amounts as may be agreed upon and upon the terms herein set forth; if, however, the Representative shall not have completed such arrangements within such 24-hour period, then:
(i) if the number of Defaulted Securities does not exceed 10% of the number of Securities to be purchased on such date, each of the non-defaulting Underwriters shall be obligated, severally and not jointly, to purchase the full amount thereof in the proportions that their respective underwriting obligations hereunder bear to the underwriting obligations of all non-defaulting Underwriters, or
(ii) if the number of Defaulted Securities exceeds 10% of the number of Securities to be purchased on such date, this Agreement shall terminate without liability on the part of any non-defaulting Underwriter.
No action taken pursuant to this Section shall relieve any defaulting Underwriter from liability in respect of its default.
In the event of any such default which does not result in a termination of this Agreement, either the (i) Representative or (ii) the Selling Shareholders shall have the right to postpone the Closing Time for a period not exceeding seven days in order to effect any required changes in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package or the Prospectus or in any other documents or arrangements. As used herein, the term “Underwriter” includes any person substituted for an Underwriter under this Section 11.
SECTION 12. Notices. All notices and other communications hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed to have been duly given if mailed or transmitted by any standard form of telecommunication. Notices to the Underwriters shall be directed to the Representative at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk; notices to the Company shall be directed to it at Southwestern Energy Company, 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389, attention of Christopher W. Lacy, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary (facsimile: (832) 796-4820). Notices to the Selling Shareholders shall be given to the address and the attention of the person listed across each Selling Shareholder’s name on Schedule E.
SECTION 13. No Advisory or Fiduciary Relationship. The Company and each Selling Shareholder acknowledges and agrees that (a) the purchase and sale of the Securities pursuant to this Agreement, including the determination of the public offering price of the Securities and any related discounts and commissions, is an arm’s-length commercial transaction between the Company and each Selling Shareholder, on the one hand, and the several Underwriters, on the other hand, (b) in connection with the offering of the Securities and the process leading thereto, each Underwriter is and has been acting solely as a principal and is not the agent or fiduciary of the Company or any Selling Shareholder, or any their respective subsidiaries or its stockholders, creditors, employees, as applicable, or any other party, (c) no Underwriter has assumed or will assume an advisory or fiduciary responsibility in favor of the Company or any Selling Shareholder
with respect to the offering of the Securities or the process leading thereto (irrespective of whether such Underwriter has advised or is currently advising the Company or any Selling Shareholder or any of their respective subsidiaries, as applicable, on other matters) and no Underwriter has any obligation to the Company or any Selling Shareholder with respect to the offering of the Securities except the obligations expressly set forth in this Agreement, (d) the Underwriters and their respective Affiliates may be engaged in a broad range of transactions that involve interests that differ from those of the Company and each Selling Shareholder, and (e) the Underwriters have not provided any legal, accounting, regulatory or tax advice with respect to the offering of the Securities and the Company and each Selling Shareholder has consulted its own legal, accounting, regulatory and tax advisors to the extent it deemed appropriate.
SECTION 14. Parties. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the Underwriters, the Company, the Selling Shareholders and their respective successors and the officers and directors and any controlling persons referred to herein, and the affiliates of each Underwriter referred to in Section 7 hereof. Nothing expressed or mentioned in this Agreement is intended or shall be construed to give any person, firm or corporation, other than the Underwriters, the Company, the Selling Shareholders and their respective successors and the controlling persons and officers and directors referred to in Sections 7 and 8 and their heirs and legal representatives, any legal or equitable right, remedy or claim under or in respect of this Agreement or any provision herein contained. This Agreement and all conditions and provisions hereof are intended to be for the sole and exclusive benefit of the Underwriters, the Company, the Selling Shareholders and their respective successors, and said controlling persons, and officers and directors and their heirs and legal representatives, and for the benefit of no other person, firm or corporation. No purchaser of Securities from any Underwriter shall be deemed to be a successor by reason merely of such purchase.
SECTION 15. Trial by Jury. The Company (on its behalf and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, on behalf of its stockholders and affiliates),each of the Underwriters and each Selling Shareholder hereby irrevocably waives, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all right to trial by jury in any legal proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby.
SECTION 16. GOVERNING LAW. THIS AGREEMENT AND ANY CLAIM, CONTROVERSY OR DISPUTE ARISING UNDER OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE GOVERNED BY, AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.
SECTION 17. Consent to Jurisdiction. Each of the parties hereto agrees that any legal suit, action or proceeding arising out of or based upon this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby shall be instituted in (i) the federal courts of the United States of America located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan or (ii) the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan (collectively, the “Specified Courts”), and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction (except for proceedings instituted in regard to the enforcement of a judgment of any such court, as to which such jurisdiction is non-exclusive) of such courts in any such suit, action or proceeding. Service of any process, summons, notice or document by mail to such party’s address set forth above shall be effective service of process for any suit, action or other proceeding brought in any such court. The parties irrevocably and unconditionally waive any objection to the laying of venue of any suit, action or other proceeding in the Specified Courts and irrevocably and unconditionally waive and agree not to plead or claim in any such court that any such suit, action or other proceeding brought in any such court has been brought in an inconvenient forum.
SECTION 18. TIME. TIME SHALL BE OF THE ESSENCE OF THIS AGREEMENT. EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SET FORTH HEREIN, SPECIFIED TIMES OF DAY REFER TO NEW YORK CITY TIME.
SECTION 19. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which shall be deemed to be an original, but all such counterparts shall together constitute one and the same Agreement.
SECTION 20. Effect of Headings. The Section headings herein are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction hereof.
SECTION 21. Partial Unenforceability. The invalidity or unenforceability of any section, paragraph or provision of this Agreement shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other section, paragraph or provision hereof. If any section, paragraph or provision of this Agreement is for any reason determined to be invalid or unenforceable, there shall be deemed to be made such minor changes (and only such minor changes) as are necessary to make it valid and enforceable.
SECTION 22. Research Analyst Independence. The Company and each Selling Shareholder acknowledges that the Underwriters’ research analysts and research departments are required to be independent from their respective investment banking divisions and are subject to certain regulations and internal policies, and that such Underwriters’ research analysts may hold views and make statements or investment recommendations and/or publish research reports with respect to the Company, its subsidiaries and/or the offering of the Securities that differ from the views of their respective investment banking divisions. The Company and each Selling Shareholder hereby waives and releases, to the fullest extent permitted by law, any claims that the Company may have against the Underwriters with respect to any conflict of interest that may arise from the fact that the views expressed by their independent research analysts and research departments may be different from or inconsistent with the views or advice communicated to the Company by such Underwriters’ investment banking divisions. The Company and each Selling Shareholder acknowledges that each of the Underwriters is a full service securities firm and as such from time to time, subject to applicable securities laws, may effect transactions for its own account or the account of its customers and hold long or short positions in debt or equity securities of the companies that may be the subject of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.
SECTION 23. Regulation Best Interest. Each Selling Shareholder further acknowledges and agrees that, although the Underwriters may provide certain Selling Shareholders with certain Regulation Best Interest and Form CRS disclosures or other related documentation in connection with the offering, the Underwriters are not making a recommendation to any Selling Shareholder to participate in the offering or sell any Securities at the purchase price set forth on Schedule A, and nothing set forth in such disclosures or documentation is intended to suggest that any Underwriter is making such a recommendation.
SECTION 24. General Provisions. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement of the parties to this Agreement and supersedes all prior written or oral and all contemporaneous oral agreements, understandings and negotiations with respect to the subject matter hereof. This Agreement shall not become effective until the execution of this Agreement by the parties hereto. This Agreement may not be amended or modified unless in writing by all of the parties hereto, and no condition herein (express or implied) may be waived unless waived in writing by each party whom the condition is meant to benefit.
Each of the parties hereto acknowledges that it is a sophisticated business person who was adequately represented by counsel during negotiations regarding the provisions hereof, including, without limitation, the indemnification provisions of Section 7 and the contribution provisions of Section 8, and is fully informed regarding said provisions. Each of the parties hereto further acknowledges that the provisions of Sections 7 and 8 hereto fairly allocate the risks in light of the ability of the parties to investigate the Company, its affairs and its business in order to assure that adequate disclosure has been made in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus (and any amendments and supplements thereto), as required by the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.
SECTION 25. Compliance with USA Patriot Act. In accordance with the requirements of the USA Patriot Act (Title III of Pub. L. 107-56 (signed into law October 26, 2001)), the Underwriters are required to obtain, verify and record information that identifies their respective clients, including the Company and the Selling Shareholders, which information may include the name and address of their respective clients, as well as other information that will allow the Underwriters to properly identify their respective clients.
SECTION 26. Recognition of the U.S. Special Resolution Regimes.
(a) In the event that any Underwriter is a Covered Entity and becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, the transfer from such Underwriter of this Agreement, and any interest and obligation in or under this Agreement, will be effective to the same extent as the transfer would be effective under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement, and any such interest and obligation, were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.
(b) In the event that any Underwriter is a Covered Entity or a BHC Act Affiliate and becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, Default Rights under this Agreement that may be exercised against such Underwriter are permitted to be exercised to no greater extent than such Default Rights could be exercised under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.
(c) For the purposes of this Section 26:
(i) “BHC Act Affiliate” has the meaning assigned to the term “affiliate” in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 U.S.C. § 1841(k);
(ii) “Covered Entity” means any of the following: (i) a “covered entity” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 252.82(b), (ii) a “covered bank” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 47.3(b) or (iii) a “covered FSI” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 382.2(b);
(iii) “Default Right” has the meaning assigned to that term in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. §§ 252.81, 47.2 or 382.1, as applicable; and
(iv) “U.S. Special Resolution Regime” means each of (i) the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder and (ii) Title II of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder.
[Signature Page Follows]
If the foregoing is in accordance with your understanding of our agreement, please sign and return to the Company a counterpart hereof, whereupon this instrument, along with all counterparts, will become a binding agreement among the Underwriters and the Company in accordance with its terms.
|Very truly yours,
|SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
|By:
|/s/ Carl F. Giesler, Jr.
|Name:
|Carl F. Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|SELLING SHAREHOLDERS
|Banc of America Capital Investors V, LP
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Beland Energy, LLC
|By:
|/s/ Jeffrey G. Morris
|Name:
|Jeffrey G. Morris
|Title:
|President
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Crane III Investments, LP
|By:
|/s/ Frank D. Tsuru
|Name:
|Frank D. Tsuru
|Title:
|Manager
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|
/s/ George C. Francisco IV
|Name:
|George C. Francisco IV
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Martin Family Minerals L.L.C.
|By:
|/s/ Roy O. Martin III
|Name:
|Roy O. Martin III
|Title:
|President
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Martin Sustainable Resources, L.L.C.
|By:
|/s/ Roy O. Martin III
|Name:
|Roy O. Martin III
|Title:
|Chairman, CEO and CFO
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|
/s/ Michael Winsor
|Name:
|Michael Winsor
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|
/s/ Rebecca Bayless
|Name:
|Rebecca Bayless
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|REP IH II, L.P.
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|REP IR, L.P.
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Ridgemont Equity Partners Affiliates II-B, L.P.
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|Ridgemont Equity Partners Energy Opportunity Fund, L.P.
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|RPSF IM, LP
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|RPSF IMII, LP
|By:
|/s/ John A. Shimp
|Name:
|John A. Shimp
|Title:
|Member of the General Partner
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|TCP Indigo SPV LLC
|By:
|/s/ Glenn Jacobson
|Name:
|Glenn Jacobson
|Title:
|Vice President
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|
/s/ William E. Pritchard III
|Name:
|William E. Pritchard III
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|By:
|
/s/ Zachary Hart
|Name:
|Zachary Hart
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
|CONFIRMED AND ACCEPTED,
|as of the date first above written:
|By:
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Lucy Brash
|Name:
|Lucy Brash
|Title:
|Executive Director
|as Representative of the other
|Underwriters named in Schedule A hereto.
[Signature Page to Underwriting Agreement]
SCHEDULE A
The purchase price per share for the Securities to be paid by the several Underwriters shall be $5.08.
|
Name of Underwriter
|Number of Securities
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|63,976,376
|
|
|
Total
|63,976,376
|
|
Schedule A
SCHEDULE B
|
Selling Shareholder
|Number of Shares To Be Sold
|
Banc of America Capital Investors V, LP
|327,700
|
Beland Energy, LLC
|5,314,038
|
Crane III Investments, LP
|2,753,296
|
George C. Francisco IV
|1,333,204
|
Martin Family Minerals L.L.C.
|11,115,851
|
Martin Sustainable Resources, L.L.C.
|27,456,380
|
Michael Winsor
|642,908
|
Rebecca Bayless
|325,898
|
REP IH II, L.P.
|376,620
|
REP IR, L.P.
|1,571,378
|
Ridgemont Equity Partners Affiliates II-B, L.P.
|3,424
|
Ridgemont Equity Partners Energy Opportunity Fund, L.P.
|380,044
|
RPSF IM, LP
|1,126,450
|
RPSF IMII, LP
|421,155
|
TCP Indigo SPV LLC
|4,073,723
|
William E. Pritchard III
|6,114,682
|
Zachary Hart
|639,625
|
|
|
Total
|63,976,376
|
|
Schedule B
SCHEDULE C-1
Pricing Terms
1. Price per share to the public: As to each investor, the price paid by such investor.
Schedule C-1
SCHEDULE C-2
Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses
1. None.
Schedule C-2
SCHEDULE D
List of Persons and Entities Subject to Lock-up
John D. Gass
Catherine A. Kehr
Greg D. Kerley
Jon A. Marshall
Patrick M. Prevost
Anne Taylor
Denis J. Walsh, III
William J. Way
Clay A. Carrell
Christopher W. Lacy
Jason Kurtz
Colin O’Beirne
S.P. “Chip” Johnson IV
Carl Giesler Jr.
Banc of America Capital Investors V, LP
Beland Energy, LLC
Crane III Investments, LP
George C. Francisco IV
Martin Family Minerals L.L.C.
Martin Sustainable Resources, L.L.C.
Michael Winsor
Rebecca Bayless
REP IH II, L.P.
REP IR, L.P.
Ridgemont Equity Partners Affiliates II-B, L.P.
Ridgemont Equity Partners Energy Opportunity Fund, L.P.
RPSF IM, LP
RPSF IMII, LP
TCP Indigo SPV LLC
William E. Pritchard III
Zachary Hart
Schedule D
SCHEDULE E
Notice Information of Selling Shareholders
[Omitted]
Schedule E
Exhibit A
FORM OF OPINION OF CHRISTOPHER W. LACY
TO BE DELIVERED PURSUANT TO SECTION 6(d)
[Omitted]
A-1
Schedule A
|
Subsidiary Name
|
Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Formation
|Angelina Gathering Company L.L.C.
|Texas
|A.W. Realty Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN E & P Services, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Energy Services Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN International, LLC
|Delaware
|SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Producer Services, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Production Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Production (Louisiana), LLC
|Texas
|SWN Production (Ohio), LLC
|Texas
|SWN Water Resources Company, LLC
|Texas
|SWN Well Services, LLC
|Texas
A-2
Exhibit B
[•], 2021
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
as Representative of the several Underwriters to be named in the Underwriting Agreement
Re: Proposed Secondary Offering of Southwestern Energy Company Common Stock
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen:
The undersigned, a stockholder of Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), understands that J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“JP Morgan”) proposes to enter into an Underwriting Agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with the Company and certain shareholders named therein (the “Selling Shareholders”) providing for the public offering of shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Common Stock”) by the underwriters named therein (the “Underwriters”). In recognition of the benefit that such an offering will confer upon the undersigned as a stockholder of the Company, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the undersigned agrees with each underwriter to be named in the Underwriting Agreement that, during the period beginning on the date hereof and ending on the date that is 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, the undersigned will not, without the prior written consent of JP Morgan, (i) directly or indirectly, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase or otherwise transfer or dispose of any shares of the Company’s Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock, whether now owned or hereafter acquired by the undersigned or with respect to which the undersigned has or hereafter acquires the power of disposition (collectively, the “Lock-Up Securities”), or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any of the Lock-Up Securities, or file or cause to be filed any registration statement in connection therewith, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or (ii) enter into any swap or any other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequence of ownership of the Lock-Up Securities, whether any such swap or transaction is to be settled by delivery of Common Stock or other securities, in cash or otherwise.
The undersigned acknowledges and agrees that the foregoing precludes the undersigned from engaging in any hedging or other transaction designed or intended, or which could reasonably be expected to lead to or result in, a sale or disposition of any shares of Common Stock, or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock, even if any such sale or disposition transaction or transactions would be made or executed by or on behalf of someone other than the undersigned.
B-1
Notwithstanding the foregoing, and subject to the conditions below, the undersigned may transfer the Lock-Up Securities without the prior written consent of JP Morgan, provided that (1) JP Morgan receives a signed lock-up agreement for the balance of the lockup period from each donee, trustee, distributee, or transferee, as the case may be, (2) any such transfer shall not involve a disposition for value, (3) such transfers are not required to be reported with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 4 in accordance with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and (4) the undersigned does not otherwise voluntarily effect any public filing or report regarding such transfers:
(i) as a bona fide gift or gifts; or
(ii) to any trust for the direct or indirect benefit of the undersigned or the immediate family of the undersigned (for purposes of this lock-up agreement, “immediate family” shall mean any relationship by blood, marriage or adoption, not more remote than first cousin); or
(iii) as a distribution to limited partners or stockholders of the undersigned; or
(iv) to the undersigned’s affiliates or to any investment fund or other entity controlled or managed by the undersigned.
The undersigned acknowledges and agrees that the Underwriters have not provided any recommendation or investment advice nor have the Underwriters solicited any action from the undersigned with respect to the public offering of Common Stock and the undersigned has consulted their own legal, accounting, financial, regulatory and tax advisors to the extent deemed appropriate. The undersigned further acknowledges and agrees that, although the Underwriters may provide certain Regulation Best Interest and Form CRS disclosures or other related documentation to you in connection with the public offering of Common Stock, the Underwriters are not making a recommendation to you to participate in the Public Offering or sell any shares of Common Stock at the price determined in the public offering, and nothing set forth in such disclosures or documentation is intended to suggest that any Underwriter is making such a recommendation. The undersigned further acknowledges and agrees that none of the Underwriters has made any recommendation or provided any investment or other advice to the undersigned with respect to this lock-up agreement or the subject matter hereof, and the undersigned has consulted its own legal, accounting, financial, regulatory, tax and other advisors with respect to this lock-up agreement and the subject matter hereof to the extent the undersigned has deemed appropriate.
The undersigned also agrees and consents to the entry of stop transfer instructions with the Company’s transfer agent and registrar against the transfer of the Lock-Up Securities except in compliance with the foregoing restrictions.
[Signature page follows]
B-2
|Very truly yours,
|Signature: _________________________________
|Print Name: _______________________________
B-3
Exhibit C
FORM OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER’S CERTIFICATE
TO BE DELIVERED PURSUANT TO SECTION 6(p)
[Omitted]
C-1
Exhibit 5.1
|
609 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
United States
+1 713 836 3600
www.kirkland.com
|
Facsimile:
+1 713 836 3601
December 15, 2021
Southwestern Energy Company
10000 Energy Drive
Spring, Texas 77389
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have examined the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-238633) (the “Registration Statement”) filed by Southwestern Energy Company (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on May 22, 2020 and automatically declared effective, for the purpose of, among other things, registering the offering by certain of the Selling Stockholders (as defined below) of the Shares (as defined below) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”).
Pursuant to the Registration Statement, the Selling Stockholders have proposed to sell 63,976,376 shares (the “Shares”) of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company, all of which are proposed to be sold to the Underwriter (as defined below) pursuant to that certain Underwriting Agreement, dated as of December 13, 2021 (the “Underwriting Agreement”), among the Company, the selling stockholders listed in Schedule A thereto (the “Selling Stockholders”) and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (the “Underwriter”).
In connection with this opinion and the registration and sale of the Shares, we have examined originals, or copies certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of such documents, corporate records and other instruments as we have deemed necessary for the purposes of this opinion, including (i) the organizational documents of the Company, (ii) minutes and records of the corporate proceedings of the Company with respect to the registration and sale of the Shares, (iii) the Registration Statement and the exhibits thereto, (iv) the base prospectus, dated May 22, 2020, filed with the Registration Statement relating to, among other things, the offering of the Shares, (v) the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated December 13, 2021, in the form filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Act relating to the offering of the Shares (the “Preliminary Prospectus Supplement”), (vi) the final prospectus supplement, dated December 13, 2021, in the form filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Act relating to the offering of the Shares (the “Final Prospectus Supplement” and, together with the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, the “Prospectus Supplement”) and (vii) the Underwriting Agreement.
Austin Beijing Boston Chicago Dallas Hong Kong Houston London Los Angeles Munich Palo Alto Paris Salt Lake City San Francisco Shanghai Washington, D.C.
Southwestern Energy Company
December 15, 2021
Page 2
For purposes of this opinion, we have assumed the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to the originals of all documents submitted to us as copies and the authenticity of the originals of all documents submitted to us as copies. We have also assumed the legal capacity of all natural persons, the genuineness of the signatures of persons signing all documents in connection with which this opinion is rendered, the authority of such persons signing on behalf of the parties thereto other than the Company and the due authorization, execution and delivery of all documents by the parties thereto other than the Company. We have not independently established or verified any facts relevant to the opinions expressed herein, but have relied upon statements and representations of the officers and other representatives of the Company.
Based upon and subject to the foregoing qualifications, assumptions and limitations and the further limitations set forth herein, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized and validly issued and are fully paid and non-assessable.
Our advice on every legal issue addressed in this letter is based exclusively on the federal securities laws of the United States and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (including the applicable provisions of the Delaware constitution and reported judicial decisions interpreting these laws), in each case as currently in effect, and represents our opinion as to how that issue would be resolved were it to be considered by the highest court in the jurisdiction which enacted such law. The manner in which any particular issue relating to the opinions would be treated in any actual court case would depend in part on facts and circumstances particular to the case and would also depend on how the court involved chose to exercise the wide discretionary authority generally available to it. This letter is not intended to guarantee the outcome of any legal dispute which may arise in the future.
We do not find it necessary for the purposes of this opinion, and accordingly we do not purport to cover herein, the application of the securities or “Blue Sky” laws of the various states to the sale of the Shares.
This opinion is limited to the specific issues addressed herein, and no opinion may be inferred or implied beyond that expressly stated herein. We assume no obligation to revise or supplement this opinion should the present federal securities laws of the United States or the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware be changed by legislative action, judicial decision or otherwise after the date hereof.
This opinion is furnished to you in connection with the filing of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which is incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement, and in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K promulgated under the Act, and is not to be used, circulated, quoted or otherwise relied upon or otherwise referred to by any other person for any other purpose. No opinion is expressed herein as to any matter pertaining to the contents of the Registration Statement, other than as to the specific issues addressed herein, and no opinion may be inferred or implied beyond that expressly stated herein.
Southwestern Energy Company
December 15, 2021
Page 3
We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion with the Commission as Exhibit 5.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K and its incorporation into the Registration Statement. We also consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Legal Matters” in the Prospectus Supplement constituting a part of the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Kirkland & Ellis LLP
KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP
Exhibit 99.1
Southwestern Energy Announces Proposed Block Trade of 63,976,376 Shares of
Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
12/13/2021
SPRING, Texas—(BUSINESS WIRE)— Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) today announced the proposed underwritten block trade (the “Offering”) of 63,976,376 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) by certain shareholders who received their shares as part of Southwestern Energy’s acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”). The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. Southwestern Energy will not sell any shares of its Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of their Common Stock.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective May 22, 2020. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717
Email at [email protected]
Phone at 1-866-803-9204
This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. Southwestern Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, including the size thereof. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “intend,” “seek,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “attempt,” “appears,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “guidance,” “goal,” “model,” “target,” “budget” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, Southwestern Energy expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. We do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances, or otherwise. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf. Management cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: closing the GEPH Merger, the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), including regional basis differentials and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to COVID-19 or other public health crises and any related company or governmental policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or governmental policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; our ability to fund our planned capital investments; a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt; the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors; difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities; the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves; our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained; our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all; the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing, climate and over-the-counter derivatives; the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally; the effects of weather; increased competition; the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies; the comparative cost of alternative fuels; credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties; and any other factors listed in the reports we have filed and may file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference herein. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
2
Investor Contact
Brittany Raiford
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 796-7906
Source: Southwestern Energy Company
3
