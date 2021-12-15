Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

(xxviii) Payment of Taxes . Each of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, each of GEP and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all United States federal income tax returns required by law to be filed by it and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any such taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEP, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. Each of the Company and its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, each of GEP and its subsidiaries, has timely filed all other tax returns required to have been filed by it pursuant to applicable foreign, U.S. state or local, or other law, except as, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and has paid all taxes shown as due on such returns or otherwise due and payable, except for any taxes currently being contested in good faith and for which adequate reserves have been established by the Company or GEP, as applicable, in accordance with GAAP. No tax deficiency has been determined adversely to the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, any of GEP or any of its subsidiaries, which would, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect, and none of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, none of GEP or any of its subsidiaries, has any notice or knowledge of any tax deficiencies which could reasonably be expected to be determined adversely to the relevant entity and which, individually or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The charges, accruals and reserves on the books of the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP, in respect of any income and corporation tax liability for any years not finally determined are adequate to meet any assessments or re-assessments for additional income tax for any years not finally determined, except to the extent of any inadequacy that, individually or in the aggregate, would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.

(xxix) Insurance . The Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries carry or are entitled to the benefits of insurance, with financially sound and reputable insurers, in such amounts and covering such risks as is generally maintained by companies of established repute engaged in the same or similar business, all such insurance is in full force and effect and the Company, its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms of such policies in all material respects. There are no material claims by the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries under any such policy or instrument as to which an insurance company is denying liability or defending under a reservation of rights clause. None of the Company, any of its subsidiaries and, to the knowledge of the Company, GEP or any of its subsidiaries has been denied any insurance coverage that it has sought or applied for.

(xxx) Investment Company Act . The Company is not required, and upon the issuance and sale of the Securities as herein contemplated and the application of the net proceeds therefrom as described in the Registration Statement, the General Disclosure Package and the Prospectus will not be required, to register as an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.