15 hours ago
Germany, Austria blast EU’s “greenwashing” of natural gas projects
16 hours ago
TGS and WesternGeco continue OBN seismic acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
17 hours ago
OPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official – sources
19 hours ago
OPEC+ expected to stick with planned Feb output increase, sources say
20 hours ago
Russia’s weak December oil production signals lack of capacity
21 hours ago
U.S. natgas slides over 2% on forecasts for less demand next week

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000033213 false 0000033213 2022-01-03 2022-01-03 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 4, 2022 ( January 3, 2022)

 

EQT CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Pennsylvania   001-3551   25-0464690
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission File Number)   (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

 

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

 

(412) 553-5700

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

 

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class   Trading Symbol(s)   Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, no par value   EQT   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item 5.02.  Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

 

As previously disclosed, J. Kyle Derham, upon ceasing to serve as EQT Corporation’s (the Company) interim chief financial officer in January 2020, entered into a Services Agreement with the Company, dated January 13, 2020 (the Consulting Agreement), pursuant to which Mr. Derham was engaged as a consultant to the Company.  The Consulting Agreement expired in accordance with its terms on January 3, 2022.

 

 

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

EQT CORPORATION

     
Date:  January 4, 2022 By: /s/ William E. Jordan
  Name: William E. Jordan
  Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.