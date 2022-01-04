Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 4, 2022
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
As previously disclosed, J. Kyle Derham, upon ceasing to serve as EQT Corporation’s (the Company) interim chief financial officer in January 2020, entered into a Services Agreement with the Company, dated January 13, 2020 (the Consulting Agreement), pursuant to which Mr. Derham was engaged as a consultant to the Company. The Consulting Agreement expired in accordance with its terms on January 3, 2022.
EQT CORPORATION
Date: January 4, 2022
/s/ William E. Jordan
William E. Jordan
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary