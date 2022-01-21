4 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

360 Company Releases
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC false 0000732834 0000732834 2022-01-19 2022-01-19

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 19, 2022

 

 

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Oklahoma   001-32886   73-0767549

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

 

20 N. Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

   73102
(Address of principal executive offices)   (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (405) 234-9000

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value   CLR   New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 19, 2022, Patrick W. Bent, Senior Vice President, Operations advised Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) of his intention to retire from such position effective at the close of business January 20, 2022. Mr. Bent will remain an employee of the Company until February 1, 2022.

In connection with Mr. Bent’s retirement, he will receive cash payments aggregating $1,112,089 as compensation for severance, annual bonus, 401(k) match and health benefits subsidy. He will also receive accelerated vesting of a total of 108,135 shares awarded under the Company’s 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, with 39,594, 39,083 and 29,458 shares being accelerated from the vestings scheduled to occur on February 15, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
    (Registrant)
Dated: January 21, 2022    
    By:  

/s/ James R. Webb

      James R. Webb
     

Senior Vice President, General Counsel,

Chief Risk Officer and Secretary

