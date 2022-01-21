Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
On January 19, 2022, Patrick W. Bent, Senior Vice President, Operations advised Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) of his intention to retire from such position effective at the close of business January 20, 2022. Mr. Bent will remain an employee of the Company until February 1, 2022.
In connection with Mr. Bent’s retirement, he will receive cash payments aggregating $1,112,089 as compensation for severance, annual bonus, 401(k) match and health benefits subsidy. He will also receive accelerated vesting of a total of 108,135 shares awarded under the Company’s 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, with 39,594, 39,083 and 29,458 shares being accelerated from the vestings scheduled to occur on February 15, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
Dated: January 21, 2022
/s/ James R. Webb
James R. Webb
